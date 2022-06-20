The 11 Best Places to Buy Jeans Online

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re looking for your next favorite pair of jeans, look no further. From iconic brands to classic denim styles, we’re sharing the best places to buy jeans online, ahead.

Shopping for jeans online is a lot like shopping for bathing suits online—it can take some time, patience, and maybe even a few returns to find the right style and fit for you. Albeit a challenge, it’s easier than ever to find the best pair of jeans within a few clicks, especially if you know where to look. That’s where we come in. We researched every nook and cranny of the internet to find the best places to buy jeans online, considering everything from quality to fit size inclusivity, plus bonuses like Try Before You Buy initiatives, fantastic return policies, as well as sustainability efforts. We also tapped author and stylist David Zyla and denim brand founder Alejandro Chahin for their denim shopping expertise.

If you prefer denim jeans with good stretch and fit, Mott & Bow is a must-shop for you. We aren’t typically ones to lounge in our jeans at the end of the day but, Mott & Bow’s handcrafted styles are so comfortable that we forget we’re even wearing jeans. For a comfortable pair of jeans that are still slick and stylish, we love the Mom Allen in washed black , and the Mom Hubert in light blue .

There are lots of great, size-inclusive places to buy jeans on our list, but we’d be remiss not to include Dia & Co, as it is truly one of the best places to shop for plus-size jeans. From straight-leg to bootcut styles, Dia & Co has a fantastic collection of denim designs in styles that fit well and feel ultra-high-quality. What sets Dia & Co apart from other brands is its Try Before You Buy initiative, which allows you to try up to 10 items risk-free before making a decision.

If you’re looking for a pair of stylish, everyday jeans that are built to last, Blank NYC has you covered. We are obsessed with this brand for its fun and fresh styles—how good is the overlap fly on these jeans ?—quality and, above all else, value. When you slip into a pair of Blank NYC denim, you feel like you’re wearing high-end designer-quality jeans, without the matching price tag. Like others on this list, Blank NYC also lives up to our eco-friendly standards, as its denim is crafted from sustainable cotton, plus the brand uses recycled cotton yarns made from production waste, eco-conscious fabrics like Tencel, and practices that protect the O-Zone, too.

Loved by everyone from A-list actors to royal family members (we’re looking at you, Meghan Markle), MOTHER Denim is one of our all-time favorite designer denim brands—and fully lives up to all of the celebrity hype. Beyond the vast range of styles, what stands out the most to us is the quality of MOTHER Denim jeans. When you put them on, they feel like a second skin—or your favorite pair of perfectly worn-in jeans. From the quality to the fit these jeans are truly the best of the best.

We stan for Madewell jeans. The writer of this article has a pair of black skinny jeans from Madewell that has lasted over seven years, despite regular wear and wash, which speaks to the level of quality in Madewell denim. In addition to quality (and lifespan), Madewell’s designer-worthy jeans are size-inclusive and come in tons of styles from trendy to classic. Another reason to love Madewell? The brand doesn’t just carry their designs, they also serve as a marketplace for others, including sustainable clothing company Closed (psst: We love this pair of Closed jeans ). On top of that, the brand has a pre-loved initiative called Madewell Forever , where you can shop secondhand Madewell items—including jeans —for a fraction of the cost and environmental impact.

Nordstrom is our Holy Grail for all of the things—but especially for jeans. We love that the department store carries a range of brands from designer to budget in a range of styles, sizes, washes, and more. You can shop some of the brands on this list, including Levi’s , Good American , and Madewell , as well as designer brands like Reformation , AG , and Rag & Bone . In addition to having hundreds of jean styles to choose from, Nordstrom is also a great option if you don’t know your size since they offer free standard shipping and their return policy is flexible, too.

"I was taken aback by how well the jeans I ordered from Sene Studio fit me. I am average height (5-foot-4), but jeans are typically too long on me, too tight around the hips and thighs, but too loose at the waist. I took the SmartFit Quiz (versus sending them my exact measurements) and the jeans fit me like a glove." — Erika Reals , Associate Fashion Editor, Commerce

If you're looking for a truly custom fit, we couldn't recommend Sene Studio more. The brand offers a wide range of denim styles and colors to fit all kinds of wardrobes and seasons. You can type in your exact measurements if you know them, or take the SmartFit Quiz, which asks you questions based on your height and shape, and how clothes typically fit on average.

For a high-quality pair of jeans with great value, look no further than Just Black Denim. The Los Angeles-made jeans are some of our most worn denim for their fit, comfortability, and price point—which is (mostly) under $100, with some styles ranging between $58 and $88. In addition to their value, we love that this denim brand participates in Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green initiative, which allows you to recycle a pair of jeans from any brand and receive 15 percent off a new pair of Just Black Denim jeans.

This is no longer your early 2000s Abercrombie & Fitch. The iconic fashion brand has gone through a major revamp over the last few years and quickly became social media’s (and our) favorite place to buy jeans. Abercrombie has quite the collection of styles, including ‘ 90s-inspired high-rise jeans , mom jeans , and some maternity options , too. While we love all of the jeans styles offered, our favorite thing about Abercrombie’s makeover is it’s now one of the most size-inclusive companies, with all denim available in sizes 23-37.

When we think about jeans, we think about Good American. The brand—which is famously co-founded by Khloé Kardashian—has some of the best styles and fits we’ve ever seen. From the trendy styles such as Good Skate to classics like Good Mom , the brand is a one-stop-shop for all things denim. In addition to being a size-inclusive jeans brand, Good American is also working toward being price-inclusive, making it more possible to snag a pair of their high-quality styles with a collection of $99 jeans , plus a collaboration with Zara .

Best known for their iconic 501 jeans , Levi’s is a staple for all things denim. The brand—which has been loved for decades by everyone from rockstars to supermodels—is at the top of our list for places to buy jeans online, thanks to its high-quality construction and value, plus its classic styles such as the Ribcage and Wedgie . On top of that, Levi’s is size-inclusive with plus-size options on popular denim styles and is currently focused on creating more sustainable clothing by reducing water consumption, better cotton sourcing, and more.

What to Look for When Buying Jeans Online

Proper fit

One of the most important things to look for when buying jeans is the fit—after all, you want a pair of well-fitted denim. Check the brand's size chart, as they aren't always the same across the board. If you're not sure what size is best, order the pair in a few sizes—just make sure the read the brand's return policy so you can send back whatever doesn't fit and get a full refund.

Once you have the jeans you ordered in your hands, there are a few things to look for to ensure they actually are the correct size for your frame. “Always bend down when trying on jeans,” says Zyla. “Try bending at the knees and the waist, if you can’t do this comfortably, you’re in the wrong pair,” he notes, adding how the waistband fit is also important. “Slide two fingers into the waistband—if it’s hard to do, the jeans are too tight, if it’s too easy, they’re too loose."

Style and wash

On top of fit, you’ll want to consider the jean style and wash, too. “A great pair of jeans can act as a neutral to many other things in your closet,” says Zyla. “Top-stitching in the same color increases their wearability as they will complement a larger number of colors. To balance a larger bust or fuller hip, think about a flare or bootcut style to show off beautiful curves.”



FAQ How do you measure for jean size? “The best way to decipher jean size is by laying a few pairs of your favorite good-fitting pants on a flat surface, and using a tape measure to measure the waistband,” Zyla says. “If measuring for jeans in 100 percent cotton, this is done best with pants that do not have stretch. This measurement trip can also be done for the rise—all you have to do is “measure from the crotch seam to the top of the waistband. As for the inseam, Zyla recommends to “measure from your crotch to the desired hem length.”

How long should jeans last? According to Chahin, the lifespan of a pair of jeans depends on “how they are washed and cared for.” He recommends washing jeans in cold water, inside out, and letting them air dry. “If you must, they can be tumble-dried in a low-heat cycle,” he says. With the proper care, Zyla says jeans should last between two and three years, “depending on the quality and the number of times worn.”

How often should you wash jeans? “Washing them often is not required,” says Chahin, adding that it depends on how often they are used. When you do wash them, Zyla warns against washing a few pairs at once. “Denim is a heavier weight fabric and holds water, therefore, it is best to wash no more than two pairs together,” Zyla explains. “Use the gentle or delicate cycle on your washing machine, as well as the coldest temperature and only a small amount of detergent.”

