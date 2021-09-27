Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

It wasn’t too long ago when shopping for a dress meant spending hours at your local department store, sifting through racks and racks. Thanks to the internet, though, you can now shop for a dress for every occasion and aesthetic while in your sweats on the sofa. Thank you, Google. Meet the Expert Whitney Keefe is a stylist at Stitch Fix. She is the manager of the company's Styling Ambassador Team and is based in San Francisco. Yet with endless options, the search for the perfect dress can be overwhelming. “There's a ton of variety in the dress category these days. Dresses in varying silhouettes, lengths, and fabrications can make it challenging to know what's right for you,” says Whitney Keefe, stylist at Stitch Fix, the online shopping site that provides personal styling recommendations. “If you're looking to emphasize your curves, A-line or wrap dresses are great options because they will fit close to the body through the waist and flow away at the hips and thighs. If you are straighter through the hips and thighs, try a classic shift dress. Lately, I'm loving a midi-length dress for all body types. They're comfortable, effortless, and easy to dress up or down.” As someone who always prefers dresses to pants or skirts, I’m constantly trying out new frocks to wear to the grocery store, office, or neighborhood stroll. Gone are the days when dresses were only saved for special events. No matter your budget, occasion, or personal style, these are the best sites for shopping for dresses online.

