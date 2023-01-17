15 Places To Buy The Diamond Earrings Of Your Dreams

Read on for an introduction to some of the best diamond earring makers around.

If you’re looking to make a jewelry investment, there is perhaps no better place to start than a pair of diamond earrings. To guide your search, we rounded up the best places to buy diamond earrings, be they for minimalist studs or more sculptural forms from a mix of new and well-established names. Byrdie’s recommendations are based on our research and a few insights from jewelry expert Victoria Lampley Berens, founder of The Stax, and a handful of designers and executives from the industry’s most well-respected labels.

Arielle Ratner Arielle Ratner View On Arielleratner.com At Arielle Ratner, there seems to be something for everyone. The eponymous label specializes in semi-custom and fully bespoke pieces and has romanced a diverse crowd, including style expert Leandra Medine Cohen, author Jenny Mollen, and fellow fine jewelry designer Akaila Reid. Lampley Berens says she can’t help but love Arielle’s Diamond Uni Earrings. “They are so sculptural, unique, [and] happy,” she tells Byrdie.

Ana Khouri View On Matchesfashion.com Ana Khouri is a New York-based jewelry designer known for her artistic jewelry created with ethically sourced gemstones. Having studied sculpture at the Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado in São Paulo, Brazil, her pieces explore untraditional ways that jewelry can be worn. What’s on Lampley Berens’ wishlist from Khouri? The designer’s Phillipa Diamond Ear Cuff is made with almost three carats of pave-set, round-cut diamonds.

Brilliant Earth View On Brilliant Earth Find classic and affordable diamond earring options at Brilliant Earth. The brand boasts everything from huggies and hoops to emerald cut studs, but perhaps what’s unique about its offerings is the “create your own” process that allows the customer to pick the specific set of diamonds (lab or natural) and the style of earring setting, to best reflects their style.

Raphaele Canot View On Matchesfashion.com Lampley Berens met Canot in London through a mutual friend and jewelry expert, Andrea Topper Lukens. Her pieces are “for anyone wanting the perfect diamond mini hoop for an enviable ear stack or [a solo moment],” Lampley Berens says. Her favorite pieces come from Canot’s Set Free Collection, which she created shortly after leaving the corporate world of jewelry, where she worked as the head designer at Cartier and De Beers. The collection was intended to defy classic rules of jewelry making to create something fresh and modern, perhaps even unprecedented.

Alina Abegg View On Alinaabegg.com View On Ssense.com This Berlin-based designer loves to use personal memories and daydreams to inspire her baubles, with a family history of European silk manufacturing having ingrained in her an appreciation of high-quality work. “I love the alien diamond studs from my Cosmic Escape collection,” says Abegg. “They are playful, made from the finest craftsmanship, and look great alone or styled with multiple earrings.”

Or & Elle Or & Elle View On Or-elle.com Look no further for sustainable lab-grown diamond earrings than Or & Elle. The company uses lab-grown diamonds and recycled gold for its designs. “They are deeply committed to the integrity and uniqueness of their craft—they design, source, and handcraft all their jewels in the diamond capital of the world, Antwerp, Belgium,” Lampley Berens says.

Sydney Evan Sydney Evan View On Neiman Marcus View On Net-a-Porter View On Shopbop.com Sydney Evan’s founder Rosanne Krames infuses her love of travel, the arts, and culture into her delicate designs that take the shape of hearts, leaves, and daisies, to name a few things. She says huggie enthusiasts are sure to love her Mini Pyramid diamond hoops for their classic and no-fuss design that’s perfect for everyday wear.

Akaila Reid Akaila Reid View On Akailareid.com Akaila Reid creates fine jewelry that celebrates vibrancy and classicism combining unconventional color palettes with heritage styles. “I love how [the Pave Mini Hoops] light up your face and can go from day to night or be stacked with other piercings,” says Lampley Berens. “They are sublime in person and have a great thickness and sparkle to them despite their smaller scale.”

Octavia Elizabeth Octavia Elizabeth View On Matchesfashion.com View On Modaoperandi.com View On Net-a-Porter Octavia Elizabeth Zamagias’ work strategically considers scale and movement in her dainty drop earrings, signet rings, and necklaces. They have the body for everyday wear and are “so dazzling but also perfect to wear daily without feeling costumey or too extravagant,” says Lampley Berens.

BECK Jewels BECK Jewels View On Beckjewels.com View On Musexmuse.com In 2021, Brooklyn-based designer Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz transitioned her namesake label into fine jewelry to be able to focus on longevity and durability. From an aesthetic perspective, her pieces evoke “laid-back elegance,” according to her website, and reflect her Caribbean upbringing and love of the sea. “Her somewhat-new Grotto Diamond Studs are a must-have for anyone looking for a classic diamond stud with a nod to something more sculptural and contemporary,” Lampley Berens says. On the inspiration behind the style, Zeijdel-Paz tells Lampley Berens that it comes from the laid-back way in which women in Curaçao, where the designer is from, wear fine jewelry.

The Clear Cut View On Theclearcut.co While diamond expert Olivia Landau’s The Clear Cut may specialize in engagement and wedding rings, her diamond earring offerings are an extension of that specialty, so you can be sure that your purchase is not only clean and classic in style but top-quality, too. Some of Landau’s favorite earrings are her Inside Out Diamond Hoops, Classic Diamond Studs, and Soho Studs (a trendier option, she says). Since they’re made from 14K gold, these pieces are also more affordable than some of the other options on this list; they sit within a wide price range of $95 to $2,500.

Jenna Katz Jenna Katz View On Jennakatz.co Designer Jenna Katz works out of her Los Angeles studio to create modern heirloom jewelry from recycled 18K and 22K gold and precious stones. “I'm always smitten with her one-of-a-kind designs,” Lampley Berens says. “She is also the perfect jeweler to go to for a reset of any family keepsakes.” From Katz’s ready-made offerings, the jewelry advisor says she loves the Spur Earrings.

Solange Solange View On Co.uk Solange Azagury-Partridge founded her eponymous brand in 1990 by creating one-off pieces from her kitchen table. Her distinctive creations were such a success that by the end of the decade, the designer had opened her first store in London and has since become “the definition of London cool,” Lampley Berens says. She also created the Hotlips ring, an iconic design that ultimately went on display at London’s V&A Museum and became a mainstay in stylish women’s jewelry collections worldwide. For her diamond earrings, she marries the stone with her signature aesthetic, which fuses iconoclasm, art deco, and other irreverent styles.