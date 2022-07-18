The 12 Best Places to Buy Designer Bags Online

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve never shopped for a designer handbag before, then it might feel a bit intimidating. With so many designers, retailers, and styles to choose from, it can be stressful because you’re spending thousands of dollars on a single bag and want to make the right choice. Not only do you have to think about the type of bag you want, but if you want it fresh out of the box and completely untouched or used but in pristine condition to shave off hundreds of dollars. Regardless of what you choose, there are online and in-person retailers that have hundreds of designer brands to find the perfect handbag.

You’ve probably heard of some of the major department stores like Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, and Nordstrom, but other new online commerce stores are popping up over the resale marketplace making it easier than ever to snag a luxury handbag. Plus, we had two experts sit down to answer some of the most burning questions about designer handbags from how to care for them to why they are such a coveted item.

To help make the process easier, we’ve gathered some of the best places you can shop online for the designer handbag of your dreams.