From nameplate jewelry and monogrammed engravings to engagement rings and other styles built entirely from scratch, there are a few different ways to go about creating a personalized look. But the key is knowing where to go while finding jewelers and brands that you trust to give you the best quality piece at a fair price. Rather than playing a rather expensive game of trial and error, we’ve put together a list of designers you can rely on and the specialized services that they provide. In order to compile this list, we considered the price range and selection of jewelry offered, what types of customization services are offered and for how much, the lead time, and the final look of the pieces. Ahead, we’re breaking down our findings.

Just like clothing and makeup, jewelry is a personal form of self-expression. And for those who like to add a truly personal touch to their accessories, customizable jewelry is the way to go.

Sometimes less is more, so when all you want is a simple engraving on a piece you can wear every day, Montserrat has you covered. The New York-based brand makes dainty and delicate nameplate necklaces and bracelets that can be monogrammed with a name or initials of your choice. There are also three different fonts to choose from. “Lately, some of my best friends have had their first babies, so I’ve been [giving] them their baby’s first diamond jewelry piece: a bracelet or necklace engraved with their name, featuring a lab-grown diamond on the side of the nameplate,” says founder Carolina Cordon-Bouzan on the sentimental aspect of customization. “I give it to the mom for her to wear until the baby is old enough to be wearing it themselves. So, really, it’s a gift for both of them, and all of my friends have been loving it! And for me, it's a really emotional piece to make!”

Vrai is where you go if you’re looking for a quick and seamless way to create your dream diamond pieces. From dainty everyday necklaces to your new favorite stud earrings , shoppers can choose from seven stone shapes, two chain lengths, three different metals, and six-carat weights to build a custom design. You have the option to buy earrings as a pair or one individual stud to add to your already-stacked earscape. The brand also has a custom engagement ring option that lets you start the process from scratch with a few simple clicks on its website. And while the turnaround time is typically much shorter than other brands, it’s still longer than the standard everyday pieces, so be sure to take that into account when planning the big proposal.

If the name Maggi Simpkins sounds familiar, it’s likely because the designer created a million-dollar ring for Sotheby’s a few years ago. Known best for her bespoke engagement designs, Simpkins is based in Los Angeles and offers consultation appointments to get a feel for your vision. However, before booking a consultation, there’s a form to fill out that asks about the overall design you want to create. And apart from the obvious physical details, she inquires about other necessary information like your timeline and budget. This ensures you’re not caught off guard at any point during the process and that you get exactly what you want. If you’re looking to co-design your engagement to your exact liking or you want to add a meaningful touch to a piece, we recommend checking out Skimpkins’ business.

Tarin Thomas, the lifestyle brand with a boutique in New York’s Lower East Side neighborhood, has streamlined its customization process with a page on the website that helps customers determine where to start. Prompting you to decide what metal, style, and even gems you want, the form is a great example of all the things one needs to keep in mind. “Inspiration photos are also helpful to get a sense of style, " founder Kylie Nakao says. “Budget is always a very important item to consider. Will the custom piece be a ring, a necklace, earrings, a bracelet, or something else? We are always happy to make recommendations as well.”

Another way to create customized jewelry is to build a pendant by adding hand-picked charms to a chain of your liking—and Miami-based brand Miansai is launching a new service that lets you do just that. “Building your own pendant necklace is a great way to create a unique piece of jewelry that reflects your style and preferences,” says Michael Saiger founder and creative director. “We are very excited to finally launch the Build Your Own feature that customers have been asking for. It will provide shoppers with the opportunity to mix and match different pendants and chains and create their own, unique pendant necklaces to elevate their looks.” And specializing in artful yet minimal designs, the brand also has engravable monogrammed options to offer as well.

When we think of nameplate jewelry, The M Jewelers is one of the first brands that comes to mind. This is why if you’re looking for chunky gold pieces reminiscent of the name necklace that Sarah Jessica Parker’s always-fashionable character Carrie Bradshaw wore in “Sex and the City,” The M Jewelers is the place to go. “We offer engraving , custom photo lockets as well as permanent jewelry,” Mark Shami, founder of the cult jewelry label tells us. “We also just launched a custom piece option where you can send photo references & drawings and one of our designers can help you create anything from scratch.” Jewelry design runs through Shami’s veins, as he grew up working with his father in New York City’s diamond district, where he specialized in sterling silver and gold.

Brooklyn-based designer Bernard James is known for his modern take on heirloom pieces, so it makes sense that the brand would be on our list of places to find custom jewelry. Adding the personal aspect back into the process, he spotlights the members of his community in annual ’family portrait’ campaigns featuring his dainty and intricate pieces. When it comes to the brand’s custom offering, there are a few different routes you can take. If you want something designed from scratch, James will work with you to bring your piece to life. But if you’re simply hoping to invest in a monogrammed piece, he has engravable signet rings and 14K Gold ‘friendship’ bracelets on offer too.

Frasier Sterling’s jewelry is the definition of playful. From its candy-colored beaded strands to the fun fonts used on its monogrammed pieces, the wallet-friendly collections are a great place to start if you’re looking for something unique. “My mission is to create cute, affordable pieces so girls can set trends without breaking the bank,” founder Fraiser Lipton said. “I love that I make pieces that Bella and Gigi Hadid, Sofia Richie, and Madison Beer wear but everyone else can also afford.” On offer are custom name chokers , bracelets , and charm necklaces , as well as initialized rings . All of which allow you to achieve a personalized look for less than $100.

Another celeb-loved and popular brand on Instagram, Ring Concierge is a female-founded brand that makes some of the world's most beautiful engagement rings and fine jewelry pieces. The company has a wide range of pre-designed styles, but it also offers engravable necklaces , signets , and more. But what it’s most well-known for is the absolutely beautiful engagement rings, having recently designed Olivia Culpo’s oval-cut stunner. You can work with Ring Concierge online and over the phone, or book a one-on-one appointment at its studio in New York City. If you’re looking to get yourself or someone a customized investment piece, this is the place to do it.

Chances are, you’ve heard of celebrity-loved jewelry brand Mejuri. Between the eye-catching ads on social media and its accessible price point, the label has undoubtedly become a household name. So on a short list of brands that offer both attainable and high-quality personalized pieces, it makes sense that Mejuri would be at the top. Its customization services include personalized and engravable signet rings , chain-link ID bracelets , and charms . And in the spirit of encouraging customers to consume consciously, there’s a fair-pricing breakdown to show why its pieces are competitively priced.

Final Verdict

Fan-favorite label Mejuri is a great place to start on your jewelry customization journey, making it our best overall pick. Between the accessible price point and everyday designs, you’re bound to find a piece (or two) that will integrate well into your collection, regardless of your style. And for those that are looking for the quintessential nameplate pieces seen a lá Carrie Bradshaw’s signature necklace in Sex and the City, NYC brand The M Jewelers is an obvious choice. Apart from the retro feel, the brand is almost always having a sale on its website.



What to Look for When Buying Custom Jewelry

Metals and Materials

When it comes to finding a designer to bring your custom piece to life, consumers must be well-versed in the metals and materials that are used. According to Cordon-Bouzan, while choosing metals is a personal preference on plating and color, it also determines the overall price point of a piece. “It’s important to keep in mind that the more metal your piece uses, the more expensive it will be,” she tells us. “The cost doesn't just correlate to what stones or diamonds you're using, but also how much weight of metal is in the piece. So that can really drive up your price if you’re not cognizant about it from the beginning.” It’s also worth noting the difference between the terms tone and plating as it pertains to metals. “Gold-tone is a decorative finish that does not contain real gold, while gold-plated is a genuine gold coating applied to a base metal,” Saigar explains. Mejuri offers both vermeil (thick gold-plating) pieces as well as 14k gold options, meaning they have options that range in price from affordable to more expensive.

Skill and Craftsmanship

“The process of creating custom jewelry involves a great deal of skill and craftsmanship, from initial sketching to CAD rendering, model, to the selection of materials to the polishing, setting, and finishing of the piece,” says field expert and founder of Tarin Thomas Kylie Nakao. Meanwhile, a place like Ring Concierge has certified diamond specialists with years of experience creating custom diamond jewelry.

Attention to Detail

“When making a custom piece, you’re going to see all the time and effort that goes into the production process! It’s quite a meticulous process that includes a lot of math and measuring, which I think would surprise most people. Pro tip: almost everything in jewelry is measured in millimeters (mm), so make sure to use that instead of any other measurement,” says Cordon-Bouzan. Once you have the general idea of what you want to create, she suggests considering all of the “seemingly little details,” like the scale and exact measurement of the piece. “Taking into account all of the small details will save you time and money in the end, as opposed to having to start over again after seeing the sample because it came out too small or too big,” she adds. Be sure to go to a designer that’s open to questions and is willing and able to let you in on the process—this is especially important if you’re buying an investment piece.



FAQ What is custom jewelry? There are a few different routes that you can take and they don’t all include starting from scratch. From personalized name plates and subtle engravings to hand-picked sets and opulent engagement rings, the options are vast. In short, it’s whatever you want it to be. “Customized jewelry is so special because it is designed and crafted with the individual in mind,” says Nakao. “It can be tailored to their unique style, personality, and tastes so that it is a reflection of who they are. Quite often, [you can even] reimagine vintage pieces and heirlooms into something reflecting the inspiration of the recipient and making the piece special and meaningful to them.” If you’re looking for something simple, like a charm bracelet with your name on it, we recommend Frasier Sterling. And if you’re hoping to design an heirloom or engagement ring, we recommend Ring Concierge or Maggi Simpkins.

What is the lead time for custom jewelry? The time that it takes for your piece to get to you upon placing your order varies according to both the style and designer. “If it’s simply an engraving, it could be done in 10 minutes,” says Cordon-Bouzan. “But, if you’re building an engagement ring, for example, it could be 4–6 weeks or more. So, make sure you give yourself enough time.” “As most of our custom pieces are made by hand, these styles take 5–10 business days to produce,” Shami says on The M Jeweler’s personalization process of its cult-favorite nameplate necklaces and earrings. “Year after year we are working on reducing this timeframe without sacrificing quality.” Whereas, Miami-based label Miansai’s new ‘Build Your Own’ service has a projected turnaround time of 24 hours. As a rule of thumb, the lead time typically falls somewhere in between the two—with engagement rings and more ornate pieces that require stone sourcing as an exception. We suggest reading up on the brands’ shipping policies before checking out for the best estimate.

Why Trust Byrdie



Shelby Ying Hyde is a Byrdie contributor who writes for Harper's Bazaar, Refinery29, The Cut Shop, and more. Before entering the editorial world, she worked as a product copywriter for luxury e-commerce companies, Net-A-Porter and Moda Operandi where she became well-versed in fits, fabrics, and other unique selling points that make an item special. For this story, she considered dozens of jewelry brands, specifically focusing on emerging talent and inclusivity.