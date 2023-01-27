If you’re going to buy one pink blush, my top recommendation is the Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Gel Cheek Tint in Stimulated . It’s lightweight and easy to blend, leaves a gorgeous, luminous flush on the cheeks, and provides a bright-yet-wearable pop of color. But if you prefer a powder formula, I highly recommend the EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush in Venetian Rose —it’s radiant, blendable, and pigmented.

So, I’ve dived into my embarrassingly large collection, tested new formulas, completed hours of market research, and spoke with my co-workers all about the best pink blushes on the market. I’ve evaluated each one based on formula, application, wear, appearance, and packaging, and ahead, I’m sharing my findings so that you can choose the one that suits you best.

Five years ago, the trends were all about heavily contoured cheeks and blush was an afterthought—boy, how the tides have turned. Today, we often deem a makeup look incomplete without a generous touch of color on the cheeks. Things are so different now that even bright blushes, like tangerine hues, purples, and my favorite—pinks—aren’t just accepted, they’re encouraged. Need proof? Take a look at your favorite MUA’s on Instagram—tons of their recent work features complexion-forward looks with a pop of pink on the cheeks. But considering how oversaturated the makeup market is, specifically with all of the blushes that have launched over the last year and change, it can be challenging to find one that checks off all of your boxes.

Best Overall Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Cheek Tint 5 Make Beauty View On Makebeauty.com View On Revolve View On Violet Grey Love Letter: Make Beauty's Heat Stroke Blush Is The Best Cream Blush Of The Year What We Like Lightweight, gel-like formula

Looks dewy on the skin without feeling sticky

Color works beautifully on a wide range of skin tones

Blendability is incredible

Packaging is chic and travel-friendly What We Don't Like A dewy finish may be too much for oily skin types I’ve raved about this product before and I’m about to do it again. This blush formula from Make Beauty is the best on the market in my opinion. It’s a very thin, gel-like cream that blends across bare skin or on top of foundation effortlessly. It has rich, buildable pigmentation that you can layer on for bold color payoff or sheer out for a more subtle look, and because there’s some translucency to it, it somehow looks incredible on a very wide range of skin tones. It provides the most gorgeous, juicy-looking finish to the cheeks and while the formula doesn’t dry down on the skin, it doesn’t feel sticky or heavy while you wear it. Surprisingly, it also lasts for hours on end which is not typical for similar emollient products. As for this gorgeous shade, it appears slightly more purple online than it is in person. Under natural light, it’s a stunning, bright pink shade with cool undertones, and it blends into the skin to provide a bold, yet somehow natural-looking flush. If you’re in the market for a bright pink blush that will leave your skin ultra-radiant, I can’t recommend this one enough. Price at time of publish: $30 Formula: Gel-like cream | Size: 5 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best Splurge Gucci Luminous Matte Beauty Blush Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales What We Like Powder finish isn't flat

Blendable, non-chalky formula

Compact packaging

Natural finish on the skin What We Don't Like Could wear a bit longer Do you need to spend a lot of money to get a great pink blush? No. But if you enjoy luxury makeup, I recommend checking out this blush from Gucci Beauty. I’ve seen tons of beauty influencers raving about this new formula from the brand, and after checking it out for myself, I understand why. While some powder formulas are so matte that they look flat on the skin, this one has a very subtle luminosity to it that gives it such a natural finish. At first I was thrown off by the “Luminous Matte'' term in the name, but that’s exactly what it is—a perfect middle ground between both finishes. It blends seamlessly, has color payoff, and comes in really pretty and compact packaging. This shade is a nice warm pink that doesn’t lean too coral, and it looks beautiful when paired with a variety of different makeup looks. My one minor complaint is that it’s not the most long-wearing powder I’ve tried, but considering that I can get nearly six hours out of it, it’s certainly not a dealbreaker for me. Price at time of publish: $49 Formula: Powder | Size: 5.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: No | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best Budget Essence Pure Nude Baked Blush Ulta View On Ulta View On Essencemakeup.com What We Like Smooth formula

Great pigmentation

Natural finish on skin

Affordable and accessible What We Don't Like Packaging is fragile

Slight formula inconsistencies between shades If you’re not sure about pink blush and you want to opt for a budget-friendly option to test the waters, this is a great choice. The baked formula is smooth and easy to blend, and it has a faint pearl to it which gives it a very subtle luminosity that looks beautiful on the skin. It has the ideal level of pigmentation, meaning that you don’t need to work hard to build up the color, but you also don’t have to worry about being super careful not to apply too much. This berry pink shade looks really flattering across multiple skin tones, and I love that it’s neither too cool nor too warm, making it a great option for tons of different makeup looks. While this particular shade doesn’t have large glitter particles, it’s worth noting that some other pink shades in the range do, so keep this in mind if you’re interested in other colors. Unsurprisingly considering the incredibly affordable price point, the packaging isn’t very high-quality—the plastic is a bit bulky and feels pretty fragile. But given the affordability, the excellent formula, and the gorgeous shade, this blush still absolutely has my stamp of approval. Price at time of publish: $6 Formula: Baked powder | Size: 6.8 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best Drugstore Milani Baked Blush Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target What We Like Performs like high-end options

Excellent pigmentation

Beautiful finish on the skin What We Don't Like Can be a bit glittery

Packaging is slightly bulky and fragile This drugstore formula is iconic, and it remains an incredible option at an affordable price point. This particular shade is a warm pink that looks flattering on so many skin tones, and the baked formula has a pearlescence running throughout it that adds a subtle shimmer to the skin. While some shades do look slightly glittery, a few taps of your brush will knock off the larger particles, and what remains isn’t overpowering on the cheeks. I love how blendable this powder is—it’s not dry or chalky, rather it’s smooth and easy to build up. My co-worker and Senior Commerce Editor, Shannon Bauer, adores this drugstore pick too, saying it performs just as well as many of her high-end favorites. If you like the sound of a luminous powder blush that you can grab from your local drugstore, you’ll love this one. Price at time of publish: $11 Formula: Baked powder | Size: 3.4 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes These Drugstore Blushes Are True Gems

Best Liquid Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 4.2 Sephora View On Sephora View On Walmart View On Kohls.com What We Like Vibrant pigmentation

A little bit goes a long way

Compact and ergonomic packaging

Long-wearing formula What We Don't Like Formula is so pigmented that there's a learning curve when applying it This blush formula has reached TikTok virality, and myself and fellow editors can totally see why. Aside from the adorable and functional packaging and gorgeous shade range, the formula looks beautiful on the skin and is truly long-wearing. “I’m a huge fan of liquid blush—there’s something about the way it glides on top of the skin that makes my makeup feel fresh (instead of cakey or greasy),” says Commerce Writer, Caitlyn Martyn. She also shared with me that this bright, cool-toned pink instantly perks up her complexion without looking too stark. I personally love that a tiny pit of the product goes a really long way—it adds to the value—but it’s so incredibly pigmented that it does take a learning curve to figure out exactly how to apply it in a way that’s flattering for you. I can see it being a challenging product for blush beginners to work with, but with a little bit of practice, I think it’s totally worth it. Price at time of publish: $23 Formula: Liquid | Size: 7.5 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best Cream Melt Cosmetics Cream BlushLight Melt Cosmetics View On Beautybay.com View On Meltcosmetics.com What We Like Incredible blendability

Lightweight, creamy formula

Very natural, skin-like finish

Layers beautifully on bare skin or on top of various foundation formulas What We Don't Like Could wear a bit longer I used to believe that cream blush would never work for my oily skin, but through years of experimentation and trial and error, I’m so glad I was proven wrong because my makeup collection wouldn’t be complete without this incredible formula. It’s quite thin, lightweight, and somehow still creamy, and it blends into the skin with practically no effort at all. This medium, warm pink color has an almost invisible shimmer in it that gives it just the perfect touch of luminosity, and the formula looks gorgeous on bare skin or on top of foundation. I’ve found that many cream formulas don’t layer well on matte foundations—think pilling and patchiness—but I’ve used this one with every base product I own and it looks great no matter what. I think this color in particular is great for someone who feels hesitant about wearing pink because it has a natural-looking warmth to it which gives it an authentic, flushed look on the cheeks. It’s not the most long-wearing formula in my collection, but because it can be layered nicely and I can easily add more later in the day if need be—don’t count this pick out for that. Price at time of publish: $24 Formula: Cream | Size: 4.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Powder EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush EM Cosmetics View On Emcosmetics.com What We Like Smooth, blendable formula

Versatile shade

Luminous finish on the skin

Long-wearing What We Don't Like Packaging is bulky

Can be slightly patchy over very dewy base products For a while, I found powder blushes to be boring—a flat, matte wash of color on the cheeks wasn’t adding any excitement to my makeup routine. But then I discovered this blush formula last year and I fell madly in love with it, and ultimately rediscovered my appreciation for a good powder blush. It features the best parts of a powder and a cream—it’s easy to apply just like a powder, and it provides a glow to the skin just like a cream. In the pan, the baked formula appears incredibly shimmery, but once you apply it on the skin, it looks radiant and incredibly flattering. It’s quite pigmented, making it versatile among a wide range of skin tones, and I love that this particular rosy shade has a nice balance of warm and cool undertones which makes it pair well with any makeup look. I do find that it applies best on top of matte or natural foundations, as it’s just slightly patchy when I try to use it in combination with super dewy complexion products. But, this is often the case with powders and can be mitigated if you set your foundation with a light layer of translucent powder. While the packaging is chic and feels pretty luxe, it is pretty bulky which isn’t ideal for storage or travel. But given how stunning the formula and color are, and how it instantly adds the most radiant flush of color to the cheeks, the pros completely outweigh the cons for me and I highly recommend checking it out. Price at time of publish: $34 Formula: Baked powder | Size: 8 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Cream and Powder Duo Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush 4.4 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Patrickta.com What We Like Both formulas layer together beautifully

Inclusion of two formulas creates extra value

Incredible versatility

Long-wearing What We Don't Like The powder formula is slightly chalky I’ve loved these duos since their initial release, so I was thrilled when the brand came out with this bright bubblegum colorway. This shade is fun and ideal for blush-forward makeup looks, and I love the versatility that the duo provides. You can use the powder or the cream alone, or layer them together to get a natural finish that wears well all day long. Oftentimes powders and creams don’t layer well together, but these absolutely do which makes using the product easy. I appreciate that the cream formula isn’t overly emollient or too dry, which helps to create a naturally luminous finish on the skin. While I do find the powder to be a bit chalky which hinders the blendability a bit, somehow it still looks really nice when blended onto the skin and especially when layered with the cream side. I also love that the packaging is super luxe and functional—it has a nice size mirror and there’s a plastic cover on top of the cream formula to ensure the powder doesn’t dirty it. If you’re a pink fan and you want to experiment with various blush textures, I think you’ll love this option. Price at time of publish: $34 Formula: Cream and powder | Size: 10.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Hot Pink Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupbymario.com What We Like Incredible pigmentation

Easy to blend

Natural finish on the skin

Wears well What We Don't Like Packaging is bulky and not super stable If a vibrant, hot pink blush is what you’re looking for, this is undoubtedly the one for you. At first, I was super intimidated by the level of pigmentation, fearing that it would be too overwhelming on my light skin tone. But, I was wrong—a subtle tap of the creamy formula blended across my cheeks instantly awakens my complexion while remaining pretty wearable. I also love that because the color is rich and the pigmentation is stellar, most if not all skin tones could get great use out of this blush. The formula is creamy but not greasy, and it's easy to blend out with fingertips, a brush, or a makeup sponge. Once applied, it lasts all day with very minimal fading. I adore the color and the formula, but I’m not a fan of the bulky, stick packaging—it’s a bit cumbersome and the product doesn’t feel completely secure inside the tube. However, I’m able to put this one con aside because the color and performance of the blush are excellent. And considering how much product you get and that a tiny bit goes a very long way, the value is also a major bonus. Price at time of publish: $30 Formula: Cream | Size: 10.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes The 9 Best Cream Blushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Peachy Pink Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush Sephora View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Cosmetify.com What We Like Blendable formula

Shade is flattering on a wide range of skin tones

Slight pearlescence provides naturally luminous finish

Sleek, compact packaging What We Don't Like Pretty pricey compared to similar options on the market As a major Pat McGrath fan, it’s no surprise that I’m a fan of her blush formula—it’s soft, blendable, and pigmented. It’s not overly powdery, but it’s lightweight enough to maintain an airbrushed look on the skin. This shade in particular has a peachy pink base with a golden pearl that doesn’t look glittery, rather it adds just a hint of glow to the complexion. It looks really flattering on my light skin tone, and I’ve also heard from friends and colleagues that it’s pigmented enough to show up and look really flattering on their tan and deep skin tones. I think this is a great formula and a gorgeous color, but it’s definitely expensive compared to other formulas on the market that perform similarly. However, if you’re comfortable with the price tag and this shade catches your eye, I think you’ll be happy with your purchase. Price at time of publish: $39 Formula: Powder | Size: 9.7 grams | Cruelty-Free: No | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best Baby Pink Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales What We Like Smooth, blendable formula

Long-wearing

Natural, matte finish on the skin

Compact, travel-friendly packaging What We Don't Like Not ideal for several skin tones If you keep up with popular beauty products, then chances are I don’t need to introduce this best-selling, viral blush from Dior. The brand markets it as a customizable blush that reacts to the skin’s moisture level to create a flattering rosy flush. While I can’t confirm or deny that technology, I can say that it’s a beautiful baby pink blush. Though incredibly fair in the pan, it does have nice color payoff—it works to create a romantic rosy color on my skin, and I do have friends with medium skin tones that adore this color, too. Given the nature of the color, the powder formula, and the level of pigmentation, I can’t see it doing much for people with deep and dark skin tones, which is unfortunate. I would love to see the brand come out with an intensified version to suit more complexions. But if your skin is anywhere from fair to medium, I think you’ll really love the color. I also appreciate that while the formula is completely matte, it’s not super dry or powdery, so it still maintains a pretty natural finish on the skin. It’s easy to blend and build up, it lasts all day long, and the compact packaging makes it ideal for storing in a makeup bag or traveling with. Price at time of publish: $39 Formula: Powder | Size: 4.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: No | Byrdie Clean: No