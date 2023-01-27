Five years ago, the trends were all about heavily contoured cheeks and blush was an afterthought—boy, how the tides have turned. Today, we often deem a makeup look incomplete without a generous touch of color on the cheeks. Things are so different now that even bright blushes, like tangerine hues, purples, and my favorite—pinks—aren’t just accepted, they’re encouraged. Need proof? Take a look at your favorite MUA’s on Instagram—tons of their recent work features complexion-forward looks with a pop of pink on the cheeks. But considering how oversaturated the makeup market is, specifically with all of the blushes that have launched over the last year and change, it can be challenging to find one that checks off all of your boxes.
So, I’ve dived into my embarrassingly large collection, tested new formulas, completed hours of market research, and spoke with my co-workers all about the best pink blushes on the market. I’ve evaluated each one based on formula, application, wear, appearance, and packaging, and ahead, I’m sharing my findings so that you can choose the one that suits you best.
Byrdie Editor Tested & Approved
If you’re going to buy one pink blush, my top recommendation is the Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Gel Cheek Tint in Stimulated. It’s lightweight and easy to blend, leaves a gorgeous, luminous flush on the cheeks, and provides a bright-yet-wearable pop of color. But if you prefer a powder formula, I highly recommend the EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush in Venetian Rose—it’s radiant, blendable, and pigmented.
Best Overall
Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Cheek Tint
Lightweight, gel-like formula
Looks dewy on the skin without feeling sticky
Color works beautifully on a wide range of skin tones
Blendability is incredible
Packaging is chic and travel-friendly
A dewy finish may be too much for oily skin types
I’ve raved about this product before and I’m about to do it again. This blush formula from Make Beauty is the best on the market in my opinion. It’s a very thin, gel-like cream that blends across bare skin or on top of foundation effortlessly. It has rich, buildable pigmentation that you can layer on for bold color payoff or sheer out for a more subtle look, and because there’s some translucency to it, it somehow looks incredible on a very wide range of skin tones. It provides the most gorgeous, juicy-looking finish to the cheeks and while the formula doesn’t dry down on the skin, it doesn’t feel sticky or heavy while you wear it. Surprisingly, it also lasts for hours on end which is not typical for similar emollient products.
As for this gorgeous shade, it appears slightly more purple online than it is in person. Under natural light, it’s a stunning, bright pink shade with cool undertones, and it blends into the skin to provide a bold, yet somehow natural-looking flush. If you’re in the market for a bright pink blush that will leave your skin ultra-radiant, I can’t recommend this one enough.
Price at time of publish: $30
Formula: Gel-like cream | Size: 5 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Best Splurge
Gucci Luminous Matte Beauty Blush
Powder finish isn't flat
Blendable, non-chalky formula
Compact packaging
Natural finish on the skin
Could wear a bit longer
Do you need to spend a lot of money to get a great pink blush? No. But if you enjoy luxury makeup, I recommend checking out this blush from Gucci Beauty. I’ve seen tons of beauty influencers raving about this new formula from the brand, and after checking it out for myself, I understand why. While some powder formulas are so matte that they look flat on the skin, this one has a very subtle luminosity to it that gives it such a natural finish. At first I was thrown off by the “Luminous Matte'' term in the name, but that’s exactly what it is—a perfect middle ground between both finishes.
It blends seamlessly, has color payoff, and comes in really pretty and compact packaging. This shade is a nice warm pink that doesn’t lean too coral, and it looks beautiful when paired with a variety of different makeup looks. My one minor complaint is that it’s not the most long-wearing powder I’ve tried, but considering that I can get nearly six hours out of it, it’s certainly not a dealbreaker for me.
Price at time of publish: $49
Formula: Powder | Size: 5.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: No | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Best Budget
Essence Pure Nude Baked Blush
Smooth formula
Great pigmentation
Natural finish on skin
Affordable and accessible
Packaging is fragile
Slight formula inconsistencies between shades
If you’re not sure about pink blush and you want to opt for a budget-friendly option to test the waters, this is a great choice. The baked formula is smooth and easy to blend, and it has a faint pearl to it which gives it a very subtle luminosity that looks beautiful on the skin. It has the ideal level of pigmentation, meaning that you don’t need to work hard to build up the color, but you also don’t have to worry about being super careful not to apply too much.
This berry pink shade looks really flattering across multiple skin tones, and I love that it’s neither too cool nor too warm, making it a great option for tons of different makeup looks. While this particular shade doesn’t have large glitter particles, it’s worth noting that some other pink shades in the range do, so keep this in mind if you’re interested in other colors. Unsurprisingly considering the incredibly affordable price point, the packaging isn’t very high-quality—the plastic is a bit bulky and feels pretty fragile. But given the affordability, the excellent formula, and the gorgeous shade, this blush still absolutely has my stamp of approval.
Price at time of publish: $6
Formula: Baked powder | Size: 6.8 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Best Drugstore
Milani Baked Blush
Performs like high-end options
Excellent pigmentation
Beautiful finish on the skin
Can be a bit glittery
Packaging is slightly bulky and fragile
This drugstore formula is iconic, and it remains an incredible option at an affordable price point. This particular shade is a warm pink that looks flattering on so many skin tones, and the baked formula has a pearlescence running throughout it that adds a subtle shimmer to the skin. While some shades do look slightly glittery, a few taps of your brush will knock off the larger particles, and what remains isn’t overpowering on the cheeks.
I love how blendable this powder is—it’s not dry or chalky, rather it’s smooth and easy to build up. My co-worker and Senior Commerce Editor, Shannon Bauer, adores this drugstore pick too, saying it performs just as well as many of her high-end favorites. If you like the sound of a luminous powder blush that you can grab from your local drugstore, you’ll love this one.
Price at time of publish: $11
Formula: Baked powder | Size: 3.4 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Best Liquid
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Vibrant pigmentation
A little bit goes a long way
Compact and ergonomic packaging
Long-wearing formula
Formula is so pigmented that there's a learning curve when applying it
This blush formula has reached TikTok virality, and myself and fellow editors can totally see why. Aside from the adorable and functional packaging and gorgeous shade range, the formula looks beautiful on the skin and is truly long-wearing. “I’m a huge fan of liquid blush—there’s something about the way it glides on top of the skin that makes my makeup feel fresh (instead of cakey or greasy),” says Commerce Writer, Caitlyn Martyn. She also shared with me that this bright, cool-toned pink instantly perks up her complexion without looking too stark.
I personally love that a tiny pit of the product goes a really long way—it adds to the value—but it’s so incredibly pigmented that it does take a learning curve to figure out exactly how to apply it in a way that’s flattering for you. I can see it being a challenging product for blush beginners to work with, but with a little bit of practice, I think it’s totally worth it.
Price at time of publish: $23
Formula: Liquid | Size: 7.5 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Best Cream
Melt Cosmetics Cream BlushLight
Incredible blendability
Lightweight, creamy formula
Very natural, skin-like finish
Layers beautifully on bare skin or on top of various foundation formulas
Could wear a bit longer
I used to believe that cream blush would never work for my oily skin, but through years of experimentation and trial and error, I’m so glad I was proven wrong because my makeup collection wouldn’t be complete without this incredible formula. It’s quite thin, lightweight, and somehow still creamy, and it blends into the skin with practically no effort at all. This medium, warm pink color has an almost invisible shimmer in it that gives it just the perfect touch of luminosity, and the formula looks gorgeous on bare skin or on top of foundation. I’ve found that many cream formulas don’t layer well on matte foundations—think pilling and patchiness—but I’ve used this one with every base product I own and it looks great no matter what.
I think this color in particular is great for someone who feels hesitant about wearing pink because it has a natural-looking warmth to it which gives it an authentic, flushed look on the cheeks. It’s not the most long-wearing formula in my collection, but because it can be layered nicely and I can easily add more later in the day if need be—don’t count this pick out for that.
Price at time of publish: $24
Formula: Cream | Size: 4.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No
Best Powder
EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush
Smooth, blendable formula
Versatile shade
Luminous finish on the skin
Long-wearing
Packaging is bulky
Can be slightly patchy over very dewy base products
For a while, I found powder blushes to be boring—a flat, matte wash of color on the cheeks wasn’t adding any excitement to my makeup routine. But then I discovered this blush formula last year and I fell madly in love with it, and ultimately rediscovered my appreciation for a good powder blush. It features the best parts of a powder and a cream—it’s easy to apply just like a powder, and it provides a glow to the skin just like a cream. In the pan, the baked formula appears incredibly shimmery, but once you apply it on the skin, it looks radiant and incredibly flattering. It’s quite pigmented, making it versatile among a wide range of skin tones, and I love that this particular rosy shade has a nice balance of warm and cool undertones which makes it pair well with any makeup look.
I do find that it applies best on top of matte or natural foundations, as it’s just slightly patchy when I try to use it in combination with super dewy complexion products. But, this is often the case with powders and can be mitigated if you set your foundation with a light layer of translucent powder. While the packaging is chic and feels pretty luxe, it is pretty bulky which isn’t ideal for storage or travel. But given how stunning the formula and color are, and how it instantly adds the most radiant flush of color to the cheeks, the pros completely outweigh the cons for me and I highly recommend checking it out.
Price at time of publish: $34
Formula: Baked powder | Size: 8 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No
Best Cream and Powder Duo
Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush
Both formulas layer together beautifully
Inclusion of two formulas creates extra value
Incredible versatility
Long-wearing
The powder formula is slightly chalky
I’ve loved these duos since their initial release, so I was thrilled when the brand came out with this bright bubblegum colorway. This shade is fun and ideal for blush-forward makeup looks, and I love the versatility that the duo provides. You can use the powder or the cream alone, or layer them together to get a natural finish that wears well all day long. Oftentimes powders and creams don’t layer well together, but these absolutely do which makes using the product easy. I appreciate that the cream formula isn’t overly emollient or too dry, which helps to create a naturally luminous finish on the skin. While I do find the powder to be a bit chalky which hinders the blendability a bit, somehow it still looks really nice when blended onto the skin and especially when layered with the cream side.
I also love that the packaging is super luxe and functional—it has a nice size mirror and there’s a plastic cover on top of the cream formula to ensure the powder doesn’t dirty it. If you’re a pink fan and you want to experiment with various blush textures, I think you’ll love this option.
Price at time of publish: $34
Formula: Cream and powder | Size: 10.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No
Best Hot Pink
Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick
Incredible pigmentation
Easy to blend
Natural finish on the skin
Wears well
Packaging is bulky and not super stable
If a vibrant, hot pink blush is what you’re looking for, this is undoubtedly the one for you. At first, I was super intimidated by the level of pigmentation, fearing that it would be too overwhelming on my light skin tone. But, I was wrong—a subtle tap of the creamy formula blended across my cheeks instantly awakens my complexion while remaining pretty wearable. I also love that because the color is rich and the pigmentation is stellar, most if not all skin tones could get great use out of this blush.
The formula is creamy but not greasy, and it's easy to blend out with fingertips, a brush, or a makeup sponge. Once applied, it lasts all day with very minimal fading. I adore the color and the formula, but I’m not a fan of the bulky, stick packaging—it’s a bit cumbersome and the product doesn’t feel completely secure inside the tube. However, I’m able to put this one con aside because the color and performance of the blush are excellent. And considering how much product you get and that a tiny bit goes a very long way, the value is also a major bonus.
Price at time of publish: $30
Formula: Cream | Size: 10.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Best Peachy Pink
Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush
Blendable formula
Shade is flattering on a wide range of skin tones
Slight pearlescence provides naturally luminous finish
Sleek, compact packaging
Pretty pricey compared to similar options on the market
As a major Pat McGrath fan, it’s no surprise that I’m a fan of her blush formula—it’s soft, blendable, and pigmented. It’s not overly powdery, but it’s lightweight enough to maintain an airbrushed look on the skin. This shade in particular has a peachy pink base with a golden pearl that doesn’t look glittery, rather it adds just a hint of glow to the complexion. It looks really flattering on my light skin tone, and I’ve also heard from friends and colleagues that it’s pigmented enough to show up and look really flattering on their tan and deep skin tones.
I think this is a great formula and a gorgeous color, but it’s definitely expensive compared to other formulas on the market that perform similarly. However, if you’re comfortable with the price tag and this shade catches your eye, I think you’ll be happy with your purchase.
Price at time of publish: $39
Formula: Powder | Size: 9.7 grams | Cruelty-Free: No | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Best Baby Pink
Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush
Smooth, blendable formula
Long-wearing
Natural, matte finish on the skin
Compact, travel-friendly packaging
Not ideal for several skin tones
If you keep up with popular beauty products, then chances are I don’t need to introduce this best-selling, viral blush from Dior. The brand markets it as a customizable blush that reacts to the skin’s moisture level to create a flattering rosy flush. While I can’t confirm or deny that technology, I can say that it’s a beautiful baby pink blush. Though incredibly fair in the pan, it does have nice color payoff—it works to create a romantic rosy color on my skin, and I do have friends with medium skin tones that adore this color, too. Given the nature of the color, the powder formula, and the level of pigmentation, I can’t see it doing much for people with deep and dark skin tones, which is unfortunate. I would love to see the brand come out with an intensified version to suit more complexions. But if your skin is anywhere from fair to medium, I think you’ll really love the color.
I also appreciate that while the formula is completely matte, it’s not super dry or powdery, so it still maintains a pretty natural finish on the skin. It’s easy to blend and build up, it lasts all day long, and the compact packaging makes it ideal for storing in a makeup bag or traveling with.
Price at time of publish: $39
Formula: Powder | Size: 4.5 grams | Cruelty-Free: No | Byrdie Clean: No
Best Fuchsia
Too Faced Cloud Crush Blurring Blush
Rich pigmentation
Smooth formula
Satin finish
Versatile shade
Strong fragrance
This fuschia, watermelon color is one of the members of Too Faced’s newest blush line, and it’s the first ever blush from the brand that I’ve fallen hard for. The color is stunning and so flattering on skin tones with varying levels of depth, and I love that it’s punchy and cool-toned while remaining wearable. As for the formula, it feels like a hybrid between a satin and a matte powder, making it smooth, blendable, and non-powdery on the cheeks. People with fair and light skin will absolutely want to start with a very light hand and build it up slowly, but because it’s so pigmented, it’s also a great choice for those with deep and dark skin. Once applied, it looks seamless and it lasts nicely throughout the day.
The one con that I noticed immediately is the strong fragrance—something that’s included in many of the brand’s products. While it does go away a few minutes after applying the blush, it’s a bit overpowering in the beginning. But if you can get past the scent and you’re looking for a true fuschia blush, I think this is a great option.
Price at time of publish: $29
Formula: Powder | Size: 4.8 grams | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No
Final Verdict
My favorite pink blush of all time is the Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Gel Cheek Tint in Stimulated. It has a weightless texture, excellent blendability, and it leaves the cheeks with a dewy, pink flush. If you prefer a powder formula, I highly recommend the EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush in Venetian Rose. And if you’re looking to grab something from the drugstore, go for the Milani Baked Blush in Dolce Pink.
Other Options I Tested
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Crush On Cupid
The shade of this hot pink blush is absolutely beautiful, and while I found the formula easy to apply, I was disappointed that it only lasted on my cheeks for around two hours before completely fading away.
Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in Happy Hour
I adore this creamy blush formula—it’s seriously one of my favorites. But I found this shade to lean pretty orange on me, so I’d love to see the brand release a truly pink color.
MAC Powder Blush in Fleur Power
This popular powder blush is a pretty, pale pink shade that looks really natural on fair and light skin, but the formula is dry and powdery which makes it look a bit cakey on the cheeks.
What to Look for in a Pink Blush
Formula
Regardless of the blush color you’re wearing, you’ll want to keep the formula in mind. If you prefer matte makeup, or you have very oily skin, powder formulas are your best bet. The Too Faced Cloud Crush Blurring Blush in Fuchsia is a great option for a totally matte look, while the EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush in Venetian Rose is perfect if you prefer powder products but want a bit of radiance. If you have dry skin or you favor a dewy look, go for a creamy formula, like the Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Gel Cheek Tint in Stimulated or the Melt Cosmetics Cream Blush Light in Pinched.
Shade
Pink blushes come in a wide range of shades with varying undertones, so be sure to take this into consideration when making your selection. To find a blush that meshes seamlessly with your skin tone, pick a shade that matches your undertones. For example, if you have cool undertones, choose a blush with cool-leaning undertones, like the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush. If you have warm undertones, choose a warm pink blush, like the Melt Cosmetics Cream Blush Light in Pinched.
What skin tone does pink blush look good on?
Pink blush looks great on all skin tones—you just have to find one with the right depth and undertones. For example, if you have light, cool skin, you’ll want to opt for a light to medium shade with cool or neutral undertones. If you have deep skin with warm undertones, go for a rich, peachy-pink blush, like the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush in Nude Venus.
Should your lipstick match your blush?
Doing your makeup doesn’t come with a set of rules, but understanding how colors and undertones work together can help you create a harmonious look. Ideally, the undertones of your blush and lipstick should be in the same family. If you’re wearing a blush with cool, bluish undertones, pairing it with a warm, red lipstick would clash. Instead, pair the blush with a cool, berry lip or a neutral lipstick to create a more balanced look.
Why Trust Byrdie
Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She has tested many pink blushes in all different shades and formulas—including several on this list. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry as well as fashion business marketing. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.