Vanessa Youshaei, founder and CEO of the niche personal shopping service Petite Ave, says that there is hope for petites in search of a jumpsuit. Finding the right fit simply requires you to pay more attention to the inseam, fabric, and adjustable features. We picked her brain for recommendations and used her advice to find jumpsuits for different body types, occasions, and budgets. Whether in regular or petite sizes, we checked each style to ensure it has the right inseam length and positive reviews from petite customers. After considering dozens of top-rated designs, we landed on these best in show.

However, shopping as a petite person almost always presents challenges, with some garments being more frustrating than others. Such is the case with the jumpsuit because you have to make sure both the top and the bottom fit appropriately. And with most styles made for taller models, jumpsuits often end up dragging on the floor.

Jumpsuits are all about making getting dressed easier. With one piece of clothing, you can walk out the door rather than trying to pair separates together. And for most people over five-foot-four, it is easy to wear one, because the length is likely to fit.

Best Overall Spanx The Perfect Jumpsuit Spanx View On Spanx We love how Spanx thought of everything with this jumpsuit. It’s made from the brand’s ponte fabric, which is both smoothing and stretchy, hugging your curves in exactly the right places. The tailored fit has a hidden core technology that accentuates your waistline. It also strikes the right balance of not being too revealing, so you can wear it to the office or a nice dinner. Despite the high quality, it’s machine washable, saving you time and money. We also love how the back zipper has an elongated ribbon to make it easy to zip it up by yourself — no need to do gymnastics here. Coming in a wide range of petite sizes, this go-to jumpsuit belongs in everyone’s closet. Price at the time of publish: $228 Size Range: XS-3X | Inseam: 31 inches | Colors: Black

Best Budget ASOS DESIGN Petite One Shoulder Ruched Bodice Wide Leg Jumpsuit ASOS View On Asos In a pretty mauve and classy silhouette, this under-$100 jumpsuit will be your go-to for a variety of occasions. Wedding guest? Check. Holiday party? Check. Night out on vacation? Check. The ruched one shoulder top shows off your waistline while the wide legs balance your curves. You’ll be channeling your inner dancing queen. Price at the time of publish: $52 Size Range: 00-12 | Inseam: Not Specified | Colors: Mauve

Best Formal Susanna Monaco Aimee Strapless Jumpsuit Shopbop View On Amazon View On Neiman Marcus View On Shopbop.com This sleeveless jumpsuit will easily replace your LBD. The cropped leg will hit petite figures as a regular length. Accessories with chunky gold jewelry and a metallic belt. Price at the time of publish: $168 Size Range: XS-XL | Inseam: 24.75 inches | Colors: Black

Reformation Petites Alfred Jumpsuit Reformation View On Reformation Los Angeles-based Reformation has curated a petite section with the brand’s signature pieces in proportions that work for smaller frames. So, you won’t need to worry about tailoring the legs on this full-length jumpsuit. Put on the piece and find that it’s fitted in the bodice with smocking and that it's relaxed through the leg with a slightly flared hem. Not only are the tie straps a sweet touch, but they let you adjust the length for the ideal fit. Whether you go with the solid or print hues, this jumpsuit will fit right into your next wedding or garden party. Price at the time of publish: $278 Size Range: 0P-12P | Inseam: Not specified | Colors: 4

Best for Travel Athleta Brooklyn Jumpsuit Athleta View On Gap.com Athleta makes sure that your activewear and athleisure won’t scrunch at the bottom or brush the floor. (The brand is owned by Gap Inc., a parent company that has integrated petite and tall sizing into all of its subsidiaries.) For a nonstop kind of day, you can opt for this sleeveless jumpsuit, which is made from breathable, wrinkle, and abrasion-resistant fabric. It also has a concealed pocket to hide valuables like your keys or cards. Wear it on a plane ride or toss it in your suitcase, and it will still look as good as new. Price at the time of publish: $40 Size Range: 0P-14P | Inseam: 25 inches | Colors: Black, Gray, Blue

Best Romper Lulus Wow Factor Metallic Surplice Romper Lulus View On Lulus Even shorts can fit better in petite sizing. This fun, sparkly romper has a 2 inch inseam, showing off plenty of leg for an elongated look. Plenty of petite reviewers raved about the fit and all the compliments they received. Wear it with heels or booties for your next party. Price at the time of publish: $56 Size Range: XS-XL | Inseam: 2 inches | Colors: Blue, Purple

Best Linen Boden Cross Over Linen Jumpsuit Boden View On Bodenusa.com U.K.-based clothing retailer Boden values a perfect fit, which is why the brand offers sizes 2 to 22 in petite, regular, and long fits. For summer it also offers a sizable collection of jumpsuits in lightweight fabrics, like linen and jersey. This crossover style is an eye-catcher for its simply elegant shape that makes the season’s dressing a breeze. Price at the time of publish: $118 Size Range: 2P-12P | Inseam: 24 inches | Colors: Navy, Green

Best Printed Lulus Behold Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit Lulus View On Lulus Saturdays and Sundays call for effortless style, and a breezy, printed jumpsuit accomplishes this concept in spades. It’s cut from silky rayon for a lightweight feel and luxe finish and features a small floral print. Design-wise, it has a smocked off-the-shoulder neckline and cropped wide-leg, as well as a tie belt for extra definition. Price at the time of publish: $64 Size Range: XS-XL | Inseam: 24.5 inches | Colors: Red, Blue

Best Overall GAP Slouchy Overalls with WashWell GAP View On Gap.com Thanks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the 1990s, overalls are the O.G. jumpsuit for many of us. Petites need not worry about having to hem this style to get the look again, as this slouchy pair from Gap comes in petite sizing. Make it your new uniform with a classic white button-down and coordinated sneakers. Price at the time of publish: $53 Size Range: XS-L | Inseam: Not specified | Colors: Medium Destroy