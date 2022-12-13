Jumpsuits are all about making getting dressed easier. With one piece of clothing, you can walk out the door rather than trying to pair separates together. And for most people over five-foot-four, it is easy to wear one, because the length is likely to fit.
However, shopping as a petite person almost always presents challenges, with some garments being more frustrating than others. Such is the case with the jumpsuit because you have to make sure both the top and the bottom fit appropriately. And with most styles made for taller models, jumpsuits often end up dragging on the floor.
Vanessa Youshaei, founder and CEO of the niche personal shopping service Petite Ave, says that there is hope for petites in search of a jumpsuit. Finding the right fit simply requires you to pay more attention to the inseam, fabric, and adjustable features. We picked her brain for recommendations and used her advice to find jumpsuits for different body types, occasions, and budgets. Whether in regular or petite sizes, we checked each style to ensure it has the right inseam length and positive reviews from petite customers. After considering dozens of top-rated designs, we landed on these best in show.
Best Overall
Spanx The Perfect Jumpsuit
We love how Spanx thought of everything with this jumpsuit. It’s made from the brand’s ponte fabric, which is both smoothing and stretchy, hugging your curves in exactly the right places. The tailored fit has a hidden core technology that accentuates your waistline. It also strikes the right balance of not being too revealing, so you can wear it to the office or a nice dinner. Despite the high quality, it’s machine washable, saving you time and money. We also love how the back zipper has an elongated ribbon to make it easy to zip it up by yourself — no need to do gymnastics here. Coming in a wide range of petite sizes, this go-to jumpsuit belongs in everyone’s closet.
Price at the time of publish: $228
Size Range: XS-3X | Inseam: 31 inches | Colors: Black
Best Budget
ASOS DESIGN Petite One Shoulder Ruched Bodice Wide Leg Jumpsuit
In a pretty mauve and classy silhouette, this under-$100 jumpsuit will be your go-to for a variety of occasions. Wedding guest? Check. Holiday party? Check. Night out on vacation? Check. The ruched one shoulder top shows off your waistline while the wide legs balance your curves. You’ll be channeling your inner dancing queen.
Price at the time of publish: $52
Size Range: 00-12 | Inseam: Not Specified | Colors: Mauve
Best Formal
Susanna Monaco Aimee Strapless Jumpsuit
This sleeveless jumpsuit will easily replace your LBD. The cropped leg will hit petite figures as a regular length. Accessories with chunky gold jewelry and a metallic belt.
Price at the time of publish: $168
Size Range: XS-XL | Inseam: 24.75 inches | Colors: Black
Reformation Petites Alfred Jumpsuit
Los Angeles-based Reformation has curated a petite section with the brand’s signature pieces in proportions that work for smaller frames. So, you won’t need to worry about tailoring the legs on this full-length jumpsuit. Put on the piece and find that it’s fitted in the bodice with smocking and that it's relaxed through the leg with a slightly flared hem. Not only are the tie straps a sweet touch, but they let you adjust the length for the ideal fit. Whether you go with the solid or print hues, this jumpsuit will fit right into your next wedding or garden party.
Price at the time of publish: $278
Size Range: 0P-12P | Inseam: Not specified | Colors: 4
Best for Travel
Athleta Brooklyn Jumpsuit
Athleta makes sure that your activewear and athleisure won’t scrunch at the bottom or brush the floor. (The brand is owned by Gap Inc., a parent company that has integrated petite and tall sizing into all of its subsidiaries.) For a nonstop kind of day, you can opt for this sleeveless jumpsuit, which is made from breathable, wrinkle, and abrasion-resistant fabric. It also has a concealed pocket to hide valuables like your keys or cards. Wear it on a plane ride or toss it in your suitcase, and it will still look as good as new.
Price at the time of publish: $40
Size Range: 0P-14P | Inseam: 25 inches | Colors: Black, Gray, Blue
Best Romper
Lulus Wow Factor Metallic Surplice Romper
Even shorts can fit better in petite sizing. This fun, sparkly romper has a 2 inch inseam, showing off plenty of leg for an elongated look. Plenty of petite reviewers raved about the fit and all the compliments they received. Wear it with heels or booties for your next party.
Price at the time of publish: $56
Size Range: XS-XL | Inseam: 2 inches | Colors: Blue, Purple
Best Linen
Boden Cross Over Linen Jumpsuit
U.K.-based clothing retailer Boden values a perfect fit, which is why the brand offers sizes 2 to 22 in petite, regular, and long fits. For summer it also offers a sizable collection of jumpsuits in lightweight fabrics, like linen and jersey. This crossover style is an eye-catcher for its simply elegant shape that makes the season’s dressing a breeze.
Price at the time of publish: $118
Size Range: 2P-12P | Inseam: 24 inches | Colors: Navy, Green
Best Printed
Lulus Behold Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Saturdays and Sundays call for effortless style, and a breezy, printed jumpsuit accomplishes this concept in spades. It’s cut from silky rayon for a lightweight feel and luxe finish and features a small floral print. Design-wise, it has a smocked off-the-shoulder neckline and cropped wide-leg, as well as a tie belt for extra definition.
Price at the time of publish: $64
Size Range: XS-XL | Inseam: 24.5 inches | Colors: Red, Blue
Best Overall
GAP Slouchy Overalls with WashWell
Thanks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the 1990s, overalls are the O.G. jumpsuit for many of us. Petites need not worry about having to hem this style to get the look again, as this slouchy pair from Gap comes in petite sizing. Make it your new uniform with a classic white button-down and coordinated sneakers.
Price at the time of publish: $53
Size Range: XS-L | Inseam: Not specified | Colors: Medium Destroy
Best Corduroy
Show Me Your Mumu Lee Ann Petite Jumpsuit
Made in collaboration with the petite queen herself, blogger Hunter Premo, this corduroy jumpsuit is built for smaller figures. The slim-fitted bodice ensures the fabric doesn’t overwhelm your frame. The wide leg plays up the vintage vibe while also playing up your hips. The zip front and adjustable belt are two sexy features that help create a customized fit. We love the blue shade as well.
Price at the time of publish: $228
Size Range: XS-XXL | Inseam: 31 inches | Colors: Blue
Meet the Expert
Vanessa Youshaei is the founder and CEO of Petite Ave, a personal shopping service for women under five-foot-five.
What to Look for in Petite Jumpsuits
Inseam
Just like when shopping for pants, you want to pay attention to the inseam of a jumpsuit, or the length from the base of the zipper to the bottom of the leg opening. If you can, look for jumpsuits that come in petite sizes, as they will have shorter inseams. Even when a brand doesn’t offer petite sizing, you can look for styles with shorter inseams to ensure the pant legs aren’t too long. A good range for straight legs is 25 to 27 inches while you can go with a slightly longer inseam in flare styles, like 26 to 30 inches, like the Show Me Your Mumu Lee Ann Jumpsuit Petite.
Adjustable Features
If you can’t find a jumpsuit you like in the petite section, Youshaei says to look for one in the regular section with adjustable straps, like the Reformation Alfred Jumpsuit. Adjustable straps ensure the top portion fits perfectly, no matter your chest size. Styles with belts, like Lulus Behold Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, also come in handy for highlighting your waistline.
Material
Finding the right size for jumpsuits can be especially tricky when you are different sizes on the top and bottom. “Many times, women with a larger bust or hips size up so the jumpsuit fits their largest part, but then it ends up being too loose everywhere else,” says Youshaei. To help solve this problem, she recommends going for stretchy fabrics. Jumpsuits made from spandex or a jersey material can avoid this problem of proportions as the fabric will stretch to fit the largest part of the body while still being fitted everywhere else. One of the reasons why we chose Spanx The Perfect Jumpsuit as best overall is because it’s made from stretchy premium ponte fabric.
-
How do I measure myself when shopping for a jumpsuit?
“When measuring yourself, always measure around your fullest part for both your bust and hips and your smallest part for your waist,” Youshaei says. Always follow the style’s specific size guide as many brands vary from each other.
-
How can you create the illusion of an elongated figure?
For this purpose, Youshaei recommends looking for jumpsuits in solid colors, or that feature vertical stripes, a V-neckline, and an elevated waistline, like the ASOS DESIGN Petite One Shoulder Ruched Bodice Wide Leg Jumpsuit in Mauve—toss on some heeled sandals or boots and you’ve gained a few inches.
Why Trust Byrdie
Hayley Prokos is Byrdie’s Associate Fashion Editor, based in Los Angeles. She has a passion for sourcing chic and practical pieces with long-term wearability. After hours of research, she gathered enough insight to determine which petite jumpsuits are best in a slew of categories.
Emily Cieslak is an assistant commerce editor, focusing on fashion and beauty. Despite being petite herself, she has never let her height stop her from wearing jumpsuits. She used her own insights and experiences shopping for jumpsuits when editing this article.