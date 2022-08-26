We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

For those at or around five feet tall, finding clothes that are proportional to the body can be a challenge. Oftentimes, lengths of sleeves, pants, and dresses are too long, and finding something that fits well and looks modern or trendy can be that much more difficult if you don’t know where to look.

Not all designers carry petite sizes, and those who do sometimes bear only a small sample of styles compared to what’s offered in regular sizing. “There is a huge gap in the market when it comes to designer labels for petites," says Vanessa Youshaei, founder and CEO of Petite Ave. "Almost none of the top designers focus on the petite market unless they’ve made exclusive pieces for major department stores. I’m assuming this is because it’s more cost-effective to stick to one size category.”

Meet the Expert Vanessa Youshaei is the founder and CEO of Petite Ave.

Youshaei launched Petite Ave, a personal shopping subscription box, to cater to people 5 feet 4 inches and under by sourcing petite clothing from an assortment of brands. From our research and conversation with Youshaei, we discovered that the best way to describe the petite market is small but sufficient, so long as you know where to look.

In compiling this list of stores, we took into account how large the selection of designs is and how stylish the pieces are, among other things. (Does the brand have an aesthetic niche? Is it expensive?)

Scroll for the best petite clothing stores right now, as well as some insights from Youshaei on how to procure the best petite pieces.