With their insights to guide us, we were able to find dozens of styles that feature a range of personalization options to find the best semi-custom jewelry. See and read all about them, ahead.

We love that Oak and Luna’s Ivy Name Paperclip Chain Necklace is offered in various metal types, including sterling silver and gold vermeil, with the option of up to four engraved plates to personalize it. This is why it’s our top pick. An under-$40 option is the Personalized Name Bracelet by WildflowerVintage79 on Etsy, a cuff bracelet that includes an engraving of up to 25 characters.

We scoured the web for styles that allow for personal touches to be added to them. We also tapped jewelry designer Jillian Sassone, the founder and creative director at Marrow Fine , and Subikksha Balaje, the founder of the limited-run jewelry brand Goldstories , to learn more about the draw of personalized jewelry and what to look for when shopping for it.

Jewelry is often one of the most personal things you can wear. Whether it’s a family heirloom, something gifted from a dear friend, or a splurge you made to commemorate a life event, the jewelry so many choose to wear typically holds meaning. Personalized jewelry ups the ante with the option to add engravings, custom stone settings, and more to create one-of-a-kind pieces that you’ll cherish forever.

Match your best friend with these sweet butterfly necklaces from Designer Name Jewelry on Etsy. The necklaces have one butterfly wing that, when put together with its second half, creates a whole monarch. The set feels like a refreshed version of the broken heart BFF necklaces. In this case, however, the wings can incorporate your names along the inside edges, making it all the more personal.

Take the anklet route with West Angel’s customizable option in gold or silver-plated stainless steel. The brand allows you to work with 13 case-sensitive characters, a limit that will accommodate most first names and words. There are also three adjustable chain options, so you’re sure to get a snug fit on such a mobile body part.

Custom Cuff understands that handwriting is a special way to show personability, which is why its Minimal Handwriting Coin Bracelet allows you to engrave your note or drawing on a piece of jewelry you can wear every day.

For a minimalist bracelet that still feels personal, there’s Lee Fiori’s Engravable Initial Heart Bracelet. This bracelet has a thin chain anchored by a heart pendant that can be engraved with your initials. Order it in budget-friendly sterling silver or spring for the 10K to 14K solid white, yellow, or rose gold options, depending on your taste and lifestyle. It also comes with the option to add up to five pendant charms for the potential to create a 5-letter word with each heart.

Go old school with a cheery custom beaded bracelet set, like this one by Risa’s Pieces. The handmade strings of metallic, rainbow, and star- and heart-shaped beads will make you wistful for your summer camp days. Customize it with your name or a word under 12 characters that has meaning to you.

Lockets are personal in and of themselves, but this one from Monica Vinader ups the ante. The beauty of this piece is you can have the front, back, and inside individualized with names, characters, and even a sketch for something truly bespoke. You can also choose from five chain options to customize it further.

Gifting personalized jewelry that must factor in the size of the wearer (e.g., a ring), can be tricky. So, in this particular case, we put our weight behind J&Co’s Personalized Zodiac Initial Necklace, which features a round Zodiac constellation pendant and up to three initial charms with two fonts to choose from. The necklace is made from a gold-filled material, which helps keep the cost under $50. It’s also nickel-free, so even those who, unbeknownst to you, are nickel-sensitive can wear this piece.

A dog tag necklace is another personalized jewelry item that never goes out of style. This one from Zoë Chicco puts a fine jewelry spin on it with a delicate chain and pendant made from your choice between 14K yellow, rose, or white gold. The made-to-order pendant has enough room for two names and a date (making it an excellent anniversary gift) or a meaningful message of your choice.

If you’re looking for an intricate stud with a custom option, you should check out these Glamoristic Monogram Earrings on Etsy. They can be made to feature up to three letters in two font options and come at a reasonable price of $39.

We recently purchased this ring from BaubleBar and can confirm it’s a fantastic option. It’s made from 18K gold-plated sterling silver and boasts a bold nameplate style that feels retro with its capitalized block letters against its cigar band silhouette.

If there’s anything that Carrie Bradshaw taught you, it should have been that a nameplate necklace never gets old. The one from The M Jewelers is our top pick in this category because it offers so many metal options, including more budget-friendly sterling silver and gold vermeil, as well as 14K white, yellow, and rose gold. (There’s even an option to add diamonds to the 14K options.) The necklace also has several chain lengths to choose from (16, 18, and 20 inches) and a classic cursive font that will never go out of style.

Spaced letter necklaces are a fun way to incorporate personalization, namely this one from By Chari. The Original Spaced Letter Necklace puts a fine jewelry spin on nameplate style with your choice of 14K yellow, rose, or white gold, four chain options, and up to nine letters. You can add your name, the name of a loved one, the initials of your family members, or a word that has meaning to you.

This artisanal bracelet from Inbalmishan on Etsy is a fun way to incorporate your birthstone and those of your loved ones into your wrist party. Depending on your selection, the cuff bracelet features up to five gemstones in a bezel setting. Choose between one and five stones in either a silver or gold finish to create a piece that feels unique to you.

The Last Line’s Diamond And Gold Bar Id Necklace is so splurge-worthy. This fine jewelry piece is made from 14K yellow gold and white diamonds. It’s a classic bar necklace style that’s chic enough to leave it as-is for a minimalist everyday accessory, but it also looks good with a personalized engraving. Add your name, a loved one’s name, or a meaningful word to make it extra special.

Personalized jewelry doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. Case in point: This adorable cuff bracelet from Etsy is under $40 and includes an engraving of up to 25 characters. For a longer message, you can stack the bracelets and still feel like you’re not spending a fortune.

The Ivy Name Paperclip Chain Necklace from Oak and Luna is our top pick. The piece comes in a variety of metal types, including sterling silver and gold vermeil, which helps cut the cost of a yellow gold necklace without losing its style and durability. We love the option to add up to four engraved plates plus a diamond for extra sparkle and that there are multiple chain sizes to achieve your perfect fit.

Final Verdict



We love that Oak and Luna’s Ivy Name Paperclip Chain Necklace is offered in various metal types, including sterling silver and gold vermeil, with the option of up to four engraved plates to personalize it and comes at reasonable cost of $200 or less. An even more affordable option is the Personalized Name Bracelet by WildflowerVintage79 on Etsy, a cuff bracelet that includes an engraving of up to 25 characters that's under $20.

What to Look for in Custom Jewelry

Metal



One of the first things to consider when shopping for customizable jewelry is the metal options available for the base of your piece. This can significantly impact the price of your piece, as metal types range and gold tends to hike up the price. “I would definitely recommend buying personalized or custom jewelry made from solid gold or other precious metals that don’t tarnish," Balaje tells Byrdie. “Jewelry, especially pieces that are personalized, [should] be worn for generations to come, so having it made in the highest quality material is the way to go.” If affordability is a key concern, pieces made from gold vermeil (usually sterling silver plated in a layer of gold) and sterling silver are what you should look for.

If you’re looking for a metal that compliments your skin tone, look at your undertones. Blue veins mean you have cool undertones while green ones mean you have warm undertones). Those with warmer tones should perhaps lean into gold, rose gold, copper, and brass, whereas white gold, platinum, and silver may better suit cool tones.

Stones



If your semi-custom or personalized jewelry design is with gemstones, Sassone wants you to consider the durability of the stones you choose. “Some stones are softer or harder than others,” she says. “Sunstones and opals, for example, have a similar hardness to a wine glass and can easily crack or chip if they are not cared for properly.” For everyday stones, opt for a diamond, sapphire, ruby, or topaz.

Design



Whether you’re opting for a word, a symbol, or a photograph (in the case of a locket), be sure to choose something that is true to you. And of course, be sure to check your spelling thrice. Since many jewelers and companies do not accept cancellations, returns, or exchanges on custom jewelry orders, it’s important to be sure of your order in every sense when you place it. “My go-to look is big earrings with a delicate chain and pendant and a flowy maxi dress,” says Balaje. Some other style options to consider are short necklaces if you’re wearing an open neckline and simple chain link necklaces for everyday use. Personalized earrings and rings aren’t as widely available, as you can see from this list; however, if you manage to find one you love, keep in mind that, as with any other fashion item, you should consider how often, and with what, you could see yourself wearing it to ensure that it’s a practical purchase for you.

FAQ Is personalized jewelry expensive? The cost of personalized jewelry depends on the design, metal types offered, and other details such as gemstones and personal engraving. Budget-friendly material options include sterling silver and gold vermeil, though looking for companies that offer free engraving or personalization included within the price of your piece will also help to control the cost.

How long does personalized jewelry take? The time frame for making semi-custom jewelry depends on the company from which you purchase. An engravable bar necklace on Etsy could generally take up to 14 business days. Other personalized options can take around 30 days. For fine jewelry options like engagement rings, Sassone says it can take between eight to 10 weeks from the initial deposit payment.

Why Trust Byrdie

Jessie Quinn has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Journalism from the Academy of Art University. When researching the best semi-custom and personalized jewelry, she looked at a variety of popular personalized designs and carefully considered the quality of the metal and the metal types offered.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough personalized jewelry from Black-owned and/or Black-founded businesses to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.