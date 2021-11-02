No Leaks Here: The 9 Best Period-Proof Workout Leggings

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The year is 2021, and we expect big things from the feminine hygiene products industry. Many of us have already made the switch to period panties, and now we have our sights set on leak-proof apparel, particularly in the fitness department. Say hello to period-proof workout leggings: all-star athletic pants you can rock with peace of mind, no matter the time of the month. Period-proof workout leggings are similar to period underwear in that they have built-in liners that soak up blood. But with leggings, the idea is that you can go underwear-free with a tampon or menstrual cup and not worry about it leaking through. "There are many so styles that you can find one that's comfortable and best suited for your activity," says board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Carolyn Moyers. Additionally, according to Dr. Sherry Ross, an OB/GYN and women's health expert based in Santa Monica, some pairs can be worn without a tampon or cup, while others are designed to hold a pad securely in place. Scroll down for the best period-proof workout leggings currently on the market.

