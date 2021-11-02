No Leaks Here: The 9 Best Period-Proof Workout Leggings

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
The year is 2021, and we expect big things from the feminine hygiene products industry. Many of us have already made the switch to period panties, and now we have our sights set on leak-proof apparel, particularly in the fitness department. Say hello to period-proof workout leggings: all-star athletic pants you can rock with peace of mind, no matter the time of the month.
Period-proof workout leggings are similar to period underwear in that they have built-in liners that soak up blood. But with leggings, the idea is that you can go underwear-free with a tampon or menstrual cup and not worry about it leaking through. "There are many so styles that you can find one that's comfortable and best suited for your activity," says board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Carolyn Moyers. Additionally, according to Dr. Sherry Ross, an OB/GYN and women's health expert based in Santa Monica, some pairs can be worn without a tampon or cup, while others are designed to hold a pad securely in place.
Scroll down for the best period-proof workout leggings currently on the market.
Best Overall: Thinx Period Active Leggings
Soft, stretchy material
Asborbs
Inclusive size range
Relatively pricey
From the brand that started it all, Thinx makes the best workout pants for menstruation. Period Active Leggings are great for jogging, hiking, taking a barre class, practicing yoga, or sweating up a storm during a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) routine.
Featuring a built-in liner that can absorb as much as three tampons-worth of blood, they're suitable for vigorous workouts or all-day athleisure wear on moderate-flow days. The soft, stretchy material and high waistband keep you comfy while preventing leaks. They also pass the squat test with flying colors and offer plenty of breathability where you need it most.
Material: Polyester, elastane, cotton, breathable PUL | Size Range: XS–4XL | Absorbency: Moderate | Colors: Black, olive
Best Budget: Ruby Love Period Leggings
Reasonably priced
Breathable
Leak-proof liner
Only one color available
Low-rise design
"Cotton leggings may be best for overall comfort," says Dr. Sherry. That's why we're loving this budget-friendly pair from Ruby Love, which is made of 90 percent cotton and 10 percent spandex for a perfectly breathable, stretchy fit. Designed to work just like the brand's period underwear, the Period Legging features a dual-layer leak-proof liner made of absorbent cotton and dri-tech mesh.
If you like high-waisted compression to combat bloat, these pants might not be ideal, as they sit just below the waist. However, they offer a comfy, leak-free fit for running, strength training, yoga, pilates, and nearly any other activity.
Material: Cotton, spandex | Size Range: XS–3XL | Absorbency: Moderate | Colors: Black
Best for Yoga: Dear Kate Go Commando Yoga Pants
Four-way stretch
Can be worn without underwear
Moisture-wicking
Not ideal for heavy flows
Calling all yogis! With Dear Kate's Go Commando Pants, your flow won't interfere with your, well, flow. Woven from a blend of nylon and elastane, they offer incredibly comfy four-way stretch, and the reinforced waistband stays put as you bend, reach, and stretch through every pose.
As the name suggests, you can either go commando in these leggings with a tampon or menstrual cup or wear them with underwear during your period. Thanks to three layers of breathable lining, they're designed to resist leaks and stains while wicking away moisture.
Material: Nylon, elastane | Size Range: XS–XXL | Absorbency: Light | Colors: Black, multi
Best for HIIT: Adidas Techfit Period-Proof 7/8 Tights
Made from recycled materials
Three layers of protection
Squat-proof
Only one color available
Adidas' take on period-proof workout leggings are these high-waisted beauties. Featuring the brand's exclusive Flow Shield, they have a built-in pad with three layers of blood-absorbing, moisture-wicking protection. In other words, you can get moving with peace of mind knowing you won't leak through the material.
The Techfit Tights have a 7/8 cut, meaning they're about 88 percent as long as full-length pants. With a high-rise waistband, they offer a secure, held-in feel when you're bloated—and you can bet they pass the squat test.
Material: Recycled polyester, elastane | Size Range: XS–XXL | Absorbency: Moderate to heavy | Colors: Black
Best for Running: Flow2Freedom Exhale Pant
Made from recycled materials
Absorbs more than two tampons-worth of blood
Key/card pocket
Expensive
Only one color available
If running is your workout of choice, we think you'll love the Exhale Pant from Flow2Freedom. Featuring the brand's proprietary Kwantum Technology, the built-in lining holds upwards of two tampons-worth of blood without any bulky panty lines.
The full-length cut is great for year-round jogging, and the high-rise waistband offers mild compression and a slimming effect while you log miles. What's more, there's a hidden pocket in the back for your keys, ID, or credit card, plus a large side pocket for your phone.
Material: Recycled polyester, spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Absorbency: Moderate | Colors: Black
Best for Cycling: Thinx Cycle Shorts
Inclusive size range
Front pocket for heating pad
Moisture-wicking
Not ideal for heavy flows
Whether you're a frequent spin class attendee, like to stream your rides at home, or prefer biking in the great outdoors, you'll stay dry and protected in a pair of Thinx Cycle Shorts—cycle, get it? Like the brand's widely celebrated period underwear and workout leggings, they have an ultra-absorbent, leak-resistant lining.
Not only do these shorts prevent unexpected leaks, but they also wick away moisture and keep odors at bay when you sweat. The high-rise design and compression fit put gentle pressure on your abdomen during your crampiest days while encouraging circulation to your thighs. Oh, and did we mention there's a front pocket for a mini heating pad?
Material: Polyester, elastane, cotton, breathable PUL | Size Range: XS–4XL | Absorbency: Light | Colors: Black, gray
Best Shorts: Thinx Period Active Training Shorts
Inclusive size range
Absorbs five tampons worth of blood
Back zipper pocket
Waistband prone to rolling
Thinx also makes excellent period-proof active shorts, which you can wear for strength training, running, hiking, HIIT—you name it. The brand's Training Shorts have a highly absorbent liner that holds up to five regular tampons worth of blood, so you can rest assured you won't leak on even your heaviest days.
Aside from working out, you can rock them while running errands, sightseeing, padding around at home, or just hanging out. Another thing we love about Thinx is that the brand's products come in an impressive eight sizes.
Material: Polyester, elastane, cotton, breathable PUL | Size Range: XS–4XL | Absorbency: Heavy | Colors: Black, olive
Best Workout Underwear: Knix Leakproof High Rise Thong
Inclusive size range
Seamless cut
Machine-washable
Not ideal for heavier flows
"On light days, period underwear can be used alone," says Dr. Moyers. With that said, your best bet for working out is the Leakproof High Rise Thong from Knix. Thanks to an ultra-absorbent liner with the brand's Fresh Fix Technology, the waterproof design absorbs blood and prevents leaks.
This fitness-ready thong can hold up to a teaspoon of blood or sweat, and the anti-odor gusset will keep you fresh while you move. What's more, the seamless cut is virtually invisible underneath the workout leggings of your choice.
Material: Nylon, lycra, cotton, spandex, polyester | Size Range: XS–4XL | Absorbency: Light | Colors: Black, pink, beige
Final Verdict
The best period-proof workout leggings overall are Thinx Period Active Leggings on account of the soft, stretchy design and built-in liner that can hold up to three tampons worth of blood—extra points for the inclusive size range. Having said that, if you want something with a little more absorbency or prefer a 7/8 cut, you can't go wrong with Adidas Techfit Period-Proof 7/8 Tights, which offer three layers of Flow Shield protection.
Meet the Expert
- Dr. Carolyn Moyers, DO, FACOG, is a board-certified OB/GYN physician. Her practice, Sky Women's Health, is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Sherry A. Ross, MD, is an OB/GYN based in Santa Monica, California, a women's health expert, and the co-founder of URJA Intimates. She is also the author of She-Ology: The Definitive Guide to Women's Intimate Health. Period. and She-Ology the She-Quel.
What to Look For in Period-Proof Workout Leggings
Liner
The most critical feature of period-proof workout leggings is the built-in liner. Like period underwear, the absorbent layers soak up blood and wick away moisture for leak-resistant protection while you move.
You'll find options with double- or triple-layer linings that can hold anywhere from one to five tampons-worth of blood. Absorbency is crucial, but breathability is also important, as you want something that'll keep you dry and odor-free.
Material
According to Dr. Sherry, cotton will provide the most comfort, as the material is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking. But as mentioned above, breathability matters most in the liner.
For the rest of the pants, you'll want the fabric to be stretchy, soft, and supportive enough to pass the squat test. Look for styles made from synthetic materials like nylon, lycra, spandex, elastane, and polyester.
Color
Dr. Sherry suggests getting period leggings in a dark hue, as it will conceal not only potential leaks but also sweat when you're working out. Most styles come in black, though you'll find other deep colors, like olive green, charcoal, and navy, as well as some printed designs.
How do period-proof workout leggings work?
Period-proof workout leggings feature absorbent liners to offer leak protection while you move your body. The multi-layer material absorbs liquid, including blood, sweat, and other moisture, to keep you dry during exercise. Most are designed to be worn without undergarments to supplement a tampon or menstrual cup, though you can always wear underwear if that's what you prefer.
