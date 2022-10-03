12 Perfumes TikTok Can't Get Enough Of

Like the rest of the internet, TikTok has strong feelings about just about everything—perfumes included. If your For You Page hasn’t been taken over by #PerfumeTok, let me introduce you to the most poetic (and trusting) corner of #BeautyTok.

Unlike the rest of beauty-obsessed TikTok, PerfumeTok can’t rely on before-and-after photos or GRWM tutorials. You can’t see scent, and you can’t smell through your phone (at least, not as of the latest iPhone update). To make up for it, users do their best to put each perfume into words—something many of them have perfected.

PerfumeTok is full of detailed, scroll-stopping descriptions, leaving no note unturned. Although there tends to be some debate in the comments section (perfumes can smell different on different people, after all), there are a few hype-worthy perfumes that most of TikTok agrees on.

Read on for the 12 most popular perfumes on TikTok—plus, affordable dupes for the most expensive scents.



Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume

One of TikTok's all-time favorite perfumes is Juliette Has a Gun Not A Perfume ($140). Right now, the hashtag #JulietHasAGun has 8.9 million views—and the videos about this perfume all seem to be in agreement. One explained the scent, "You know those girls that you pass, and you're like, 'Wow, they smell so good. What are they wearing?' This is what they're wearing."

The fragrance is made from just one ingredient: cetalox. The result is a light musk that is subtle enough for everyday use, but distinctive enough to become your signature scent.

Juliette Has a Gun Not A Perfume $140.00 Shop

Le Labo Santal 33

With 1.7 million views, the hashtag #LeLaboSantal33 has plenty of fans on TikTok and IRL, including celebs like Alexa Chung and Justin Bieber. Le Labo Santal 33 ($215) has a rich scent that combines notes of wood, spices, and flowers. The resulting combination is a subtle but luxurious scent that TikTok claims is worth the hefty price tag. "If this is your perfume, you smell like money," one TikToker explained.

If you want a more affordable option, TikTok already found a dupe: Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt ($59).



Le Labo Santal 33 $90.00 Shop

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

This perfume is another expensive pick that TikTok can't seem to get enough of. As one user put it, "It snatched my soul the first time I smelled it." Baccarat Rouge 540 ($325) is definitely an investment, so it's a good idea to try it out before buying. Would rather buy a dupe? According to TikTok, the Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream ($48) is almost an exact match.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 $325.00 Shop

Pure Instinct Pheromone Oil

This roll-on perfume oil gained popularity on TikTok for its personalized scent. Though the formula is made with notes of mandarin, Australian mango, honey, cinnamon, and white musk, it doesn't smell the same way on everyone. Pure Instinct Pheromone Oil ($17) is designed to blend with your skin's pH for a unique scent that's entirely your own.

Pure Instinct Pheromone Oil $17.00 Shop

Glossier You

TikTok loves personalized scents, and Glossier You ($64) is another option that smells slightly different on everyone—as the name implies, it's supposed to smell like you. Though the scent may change subtly depending on who's wearing it, it's always subtle, peppery, and sweet.

It didn't take long for this scent to go seriously viral. Now, the #GlossierYou hashtag has 70.3 million views, and those who have tried it say it's definitely worth the hype. "I have never gotten so many compliments on a fragrance before," one user explained.

Glossier You Eau De Perfume $64.00 Shop

Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy

Before Fenty's Eau De Perfume came around, Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy ($265) was reportedly Rihanna's signature, so it's no wonder TikTok loves it, too. The warm scent combines notes of florals, vanilla, and marshmallow for a memorable fragrance. If you'd rather not splurge, Dossier has a much more affordable dupe: Floral Marshmallow ($39).

Killian Love, Don't Be Shy $265.00 Shop

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Intense

YSL Libre Intense ($85) gained popularity for being a seductive, long-lasting scent. Vanilla with hints of lavender and orange blossom make for a deep fragrance that has won over fans all over TikTok. Looking for a more affordable option? Zara Golden Decade ($30) is a pretty close match though it probably won't last all day like the original.

Yves Saint Laurent LIBRE Eau de Parfum Intense $85.00 Shop

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace

Looking for a cozy fragrance that smells like, well, sitting by a fireplace? Replica By The Fireplace ($122) is a TikTok-approved option. One TikTok user put it like this: "[This perfume] smells like a very fancy bookstore in the most delectable way."

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace $144.00 Shop

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Body Mist ($35) is a summery scent that's perfect for warmer weather. The only caveat? This fragrance doesn't last very long. Fortunately, one TikToker discovered a hack to change that: Apply a light dab of Vaseline to your wrists and neck (and wherever else you apply the mist) before spraying. That should help the scent stick.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 $35.00 Shop

Eilish Eau de Parfum

A feminine scent that is musky and floral, the Eilish Eau de Parfum ($58) is another TikTok favorite. One reviewer explained, "The overall aroma is delicate but comforting, so if you're looking for a softer warm vanilla that sits close to the skin, this is it."

Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum $58.00 Shop

Parfums de Marly Delina

Parfums de Marly Delina ($335) is more than just a gorgeous bottle. The rose scent has hints of vanilla, cashmere, and musk. "This is the most exquisite and captivating fragrance," one reviewer explained. The one downside? This trendy scent is pretty expensive. If you want a more affordable dupe, Be Layered First Kiss ($63) is a great option.

Parfums de Marly Delina $335.00 Shop

Ariana Grande Cloud

Ariana Grande Cloud ($65) is another popular celebrity perfume that TikTok seems to love. The gourmand scent—featuring notes of lavender, vanilla, and coconut—is a common favorite. Sharing the perfume on TikTok, one user wrote, "Not to be dramatic, but I will probably wear this perfume ['til] I die." You can't get much higher praise than that.