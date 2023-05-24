To help you select a perfume oil that’s best for you, I did extensive research on the available options before selecting many to put to the test. I evaluated each one based on its scent, how the oil feels on the skin, how well it applies, and its lasting power. I also consulted other Byrdie editors to share their insights on the ones they’ve tested. Below, find our comprehensive list of the very best perfume oils.

So, what’s the alternative? Perfume oils. Unlike eau de parfums and eau de toilettes, which house the fragrance in an alcohol base, Krupa Koestline, a clean cosmetic chemist, explains that perfume oils house the fragrance in what’s called a carrier oil. “It’s very concentrated and applied directly on the skin, usually via a roller ball,” she says. She also explains that this format boasts several benefits, like better lasting power, more concentrated scents, and better portability. And while the market for perfume oils is still relatively small, just like all cosmetics, some are better than others.

When you think of your signature scent or highly-coveted perfumes that generate tons of buzz, chances are an eau de parfum—or traditional spray fragrance—comes to mind. This type of perfume is undoubtedly the most popular, but if you’re anything like me, you might have some grievances with this format. For one, spritzing on a scent isn’t the most precise application method. Have you ever accidentally gotten it a little too close to your mouth or eyes? Guilty. And if you’re a collector, storing bulky bottles can quickly create a cluttered-looking space. What about when you want to re-apply during the day but you don’t have a travel size and taking the full bottle with you just simply isn't practical?

Best Overall The 7 Virtues Lotus Pear Perfume Oil Sephora View On Sephora What We Like Fresh, juicy scent

Silky oil

Excellent projection

Jade gemstone roller detail What We Don't Like Could be a bit more long-lasting After falling head over heels for the eau de parfum version of this heavenly scent, I knew I needed to get my hands on the perfume oil—and I’m so glad I did. The scent is hands down the best thing about this pick—it’s fresh and juicy with just subtle hints of floral and sweet notes. Pear and lotus flower combine with notes of gardenia and peach to create an addictive fragrance that’s bright and happy for every day. I think it would appeal to a wide range of fragrance lovers with different preferences, making it a great place to start if you’re new to perfume oils. I love that the oil itself is lightweight and silky, and the component is accented with a jade gemstone as the roller ball. The packaging also feels chic and luxe while remaining compact enough to keep with you on the go. While the wear time doesn’t blow me away (I can usually smell it on me for about 4 hours), it’s on par with most perfume oils I’ve tried, and considering how well the gorgeous scent projects, how easy it is to apply, and how high-quality it feels overall, I can easily look past it. And as a major added bonus, the brand does so much good in the world—the launch of this scent, in particular, is helping to end period poverty for 700 girls and young women in Nepal. If it isn’t already obvious, I can’t recommend checking out this perfume oil enough. Price at time of publish: $69 Key Notes: Pear, lotus flower, gardenia | Size: 20 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Daytime Byredo Blanche L'Huile Parfum Byredo View On Byredo.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Like Light, wearable scent

Good wear time

Great for layering What We Don't Like Very pricey for the amount of product given Although fragrance is deeply personal, there are some scents that are pretty universally appreciated. According to Dominique Hobdy, Senior Commerce Editor, this is one of them—and I agree. “When I go to dinner at a friend's house, I bring a bottle of Clean Slate Riesling simply because it's hard to dislike,” she says. “When it comes to my fragrance collection, Blanche functions in the same way. It's a no-fuss, clean, fresh scent that's pretty hard to deny. It's perfect for layering and palatable but, somehow, not at all boring. The floral top notes and musk base make for a lovely, skin-like scent that blends effortlessly.” Though it’s undeniably pricey for the amount of product in the component, the oil itself is fairly potent, so you don’t need to use too much to get the effect. If you’re in the market for a versatile fragrance oil that’s simple and sophisticated, and fitting for every occasion, you can’t go wrong with this one. Price at time of publish: $78 Key Notes: Aldehyde, rose, musk, sandalwood, peony | Size: 7.5 ml | Cruelty-Free: No

Best for Nighttime Lumira No352 Perfume Oil Lumira View On Atelierlumira.com What We Like Nice projection

Recyclable packaging

Great for mixing

Great for men and women What We Don't Like A bit pricey for the amount of product you get If you’re looking for a perfume oil to accompany you on a night out, this is the one for you. The fragrance leans a bit more traditionally masculine, though I think it’s absolutely wearable for men and women. Notes of leather, cedarwood, ground spices, musk, lavender, and more work in harmony to create a musky, sensual scent with a hint of sweetness that comes to life when it settles into the skin. It wears well for a few hours, and the small recyclable glass bottle is easy to keep in your bag, so you can reapply it as needed. I also appreciate that the scent is apparent, but it’s not in-your-face and headache-inducing—it has just the right amount of projection. And lastly, it works great as a layering fragrance—I like mixing it with sweeter scents to give them a nighttime twist. Price at time of publish: $60 Key Notes: Musk, leather, spices, lavender, amber accord | Size: 10 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes These 22 Fresh, Clean Perfumes Will Bring You Calm Throughout the Day

Best Floral Phlur Missing Person Fragrance Oil Phlur View On Phlur.com What We Like Wearable scent for day and night

Not overpowering

Crafted with sustainability in mind

Wears well for several hours What We Don't Like Doesn't have much projection Considering how viral the eau de parfum version of this scent went last year, it’s no surprise that the brand is building a franchise for the fragrance—my favorite member being this perfume oil. If you’re unfamiliar with the scent, it’s a floral musk that resembles the lingering scent of skin. It’s intimately familiar, and it features a blend of musks, jasmine, neroli blossom, orange flower, sandalwood, and more, which create a romantic yet wearable fragrance. The formula itself contains nature-identical jasmine, a more sustainable alternative to real jasmine, as well as sustainably sourced sandalwood. The oil is lightweight, non-greasy, and it lasts well on the skin. Though I wish it had a bit more projection, I can appreciate that it stays close to the wearer, making it a fantastic choice for those who like to keep their scents close. Price at time of publish: $45 Key Notes: Skin musk, jasmine, sandalwood, neroli blossom, orange flower, white musk | Size: 9.5 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Sweet By Rosie Jane Dulce Perfume Oil Sephora View On Sephora View On Jcpenney.com What We Like Warm, comforting scent

Not headache-inducing

Nuanced sweet scent What We Don't Like Not the most long-lasting A few weeks ago, the original perfume version of this fragrance arrived at my home. Since then, I’ve barely been able to put it down. I fell so hard for the scent that I knew I needed a portable version, and what better than this little perfume oil? I, along with tons of TikToker’s agree—this isn’t your average sweet perfume. Yes, it opens with a burst of warm vanilla, but let it sit for a minute, and you’ll notice that notes of chocolate, nude musk, and hinoki wood give it a unique twist. It’s sugary, but it’s balanced out by a subtle woodiness that makes it wearable. I love that it feels warm and cozy for cool days and nights, but it’s also versatile enough that it somehow reminds me of enjoying a chocolate ice cream cone in the dead of summer. In other words, it’s great for year-round wear. If you’ve been searching for a sweet, comforting perfume oil, I highly suggest trying this one. Price at time of publish: $45 Key Notes: Vanilla, chocolate, hinoki wood | Size: 7 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Beachy Nest New York Balinese Coconut Perfume Oil Sephora View On Sephora What We Like Comes in two sizes

Coconut forward but not too sweet What We Don't Like Not long-wearing If you like beachy scents that feature tropical notes but aren’t overly sweet, I think you’ll really enjoy this perfume oil from Nest New York. Though it’s a coconut-forward fragrance, it’s not super milky or sugary, rather it smells like real, fresh coconut as opposed to artificial takes on the fruit. Gardenia creates a slight floral flare, and the addition of salted musk really solidifies it as a beachy, summer fragrance. Picture sitting by the ocean, drinking coconut water, and applying a generous layer of sunscreen—that’s what this smells like. That subtle SPF component cuts the sweetness to make it slightly more sophisticated than other coconut fragrances, making it wearable for a broader audience. I also appreciate that this oil comes in two sizes—one is a roller ball that’s easy to pop into a bag, while the other is a small jar with a dropper that can sit on your vanity. I wish it was more long-wearing, but I believe that the uniqueness of the scent makes it worth trying out. Price at time of publish: $35, $98 Key Notes: Coconut, tropical tiare (gardenia) blossom, salted musk | Size: 6, 30 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Spicy Lumira Cuban Tobacco Perfume Oil Lumira View On Atelierlumira.com What We Like Unique, nuanced scent

Great for men and women

Recyclable packing What We Don't Like A bit pricey for the amount of product you get I’m a sucker for unique, spicy scents, so it’s not surprising that it didn’t take me very long to fall in love with this one. I love that you can really detect the variety of spices in the fragrance. At first, I’m hit with obvious clove and tobacco, but as it meshes with my skin, I begin to notice hints of patchouli, cardamon, and tangerine. In some ways, it reminds me of a home fragrance, or rather what a really fancy boutique hotel lobby would smell like. But somehow, it smells beautiful on the skin, and I love applying it before heading out to dinner. If you enjoy spicy scents, I encourage you to try this excellent one from Lumira. Bonus points to the brand for focusing on sourcing ingredients sustainably and creating recyclable packaging. Price at time of publish: $60 Key Notes: Patchouli, clove bud, cardamom, tangerine, tobacco, vanilla | Size: 10 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes