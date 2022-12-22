It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and I’m not just talking about the thankfulness you often experience—it’s also party season. Christmas gatherings, New Year’s Eve galas, and all the toasts in-between, it’s a great time of year to find a fun outfit and heels to match the festive occasions.
Nordstrom has hundreds of options on sale right now at up to 60% off list price. Plus, many of the options can still arrive by the 31st (or 25th!) if you order ASAP. They also offer same day curbside pickup at their retail store locations.
This holiday season is all about textures—satin, sequins, velvet, and faux fur are the highlight—and add a glam touch to simple or extravagant outfits alike.
Cocktail Dresses
A cocktail dress—especially in black—is a classic choice that won’t steer you wrong. Tuxedo-styling with satin lapels, sheer accents, and one-shoulder bows are like the cherries on a vanilla sundae.
- Eliza J Long Sleeve Tuxedo Gown (originally $168, now $126)
- Elliatt Reception Cascade Ruffle Strapless Cocktail Dress (originally $170, now $128)
- Dress the Population Nadia Long Sleeve Scoop Back Midi Dress (originally $198, now $149)
- Misha Greta Sleeveless Cocktail Gown (originally $332, now $249)
- Rebecca Valance Maelle Metallic Velvet Burnout Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress (originally $590, now $354)
- Dress the Population Blair Embellished Fit & Flare Dress (originally $269, now $201)
- Maggy London Illusion Yoke Crepe Cocktail Dress (originally $148, now $111)
- Betsy & Adam Cape Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress (originally $199, now $149)
- Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Midi Dress (originally $148, now $111)
- Socialite Blazer Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Cocktail Dress (originally $119, now $95)
Sequin Dresses
New Year's Eve screams for sequins. It’s the one night a year where you’ll never be overdressed with a little sparkle. Opt for a long-sleeve gown, a sexy two-piece mini dress, or a silver number with fringe trim.
- Dress the Population Natalie Sequin Long Sleeve Dress (originally $264, now $198)
- BP. Night Out Sequin Camisole Dress (originally $59, now $44)
- Lulu’s Shining with Confidence Two-Piece Long Sleeve Sequin Minidress (originally $88, now $66)
- Julia Jordan Rainbow Sequin Stripe Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress (originally $139, now $104)
- Dress the Population Emery Long Sleeve Sequin Cocktail Dress (originally $253, now $190)
- Vero Moda Kaje Sequin Slipdress (originally $72, now $54)
- Speechless Sequin Detail Body-Con Minidress (originally $79, now $53)
- Asos Design Sequin Open Back Cocktail Minidress (originally $220, now $88)
- Likely Winsley Fringe Trim Sequin Cocktail Dress (originally $268, now $161)
- Topshop Disco Sequin Midi Dress (originally $158, now $119)
Jumpsuits
If you’re looking to step outside the box of midi dresses and wow, try a jumpsuit. You can still go for sequins in a strapless style or choose a bolder option, like this gorgeous off the shoulder emerald green one.
- Amsale One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit (originally $595, now $446)
- Dress the Population Andy Sequin Strapless Jumpsuit (originally $316, now $237)
- Eliza J Sequin Wrap Front Long Sleeve Jumpsuit (originally $198, now $149)
- Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit (originally $139, now $104)
- French Connection Vivien Mesh Panel Long Sleeve Jumpsuit (originally $168, now $126)
Velvet
While velvet may remind you of the childhood dresses your mom put you in for Christmas Eve, the fabric has come a long way. The soft feel, slight sheen, and expert tailoring makes this a luxe pick. Velvet pants are ideal for a more casual party, whereas this corset minidress would turn heads at a lounge. This Reformation gown and size inclusive Eloquii wrap dress would be gorgeous for a winter wedding, too.
- Reformation Nya Velvet Gown (originally $398, now $279)
- Paige Claudine High Waist Ankle Flare Velvet Pants (originally $229, now $137)
- BB Dakota by Steve Madden Nature Mystic Velvet Duster (originally $129, now $65)
- Bardot Claudette Corset Strapless Velvet Minidress (originally $139, now $104)
- ASOS Design One Shoulder Velvet Cocktail Dress (originally $87, now $65)
- Eloquii Wrap Front Long Sleeve Velvet Minidress (originally $100, now $60)
- Vince Camuto Long Sleeve Velvet Cocktail Dress (originally $148, now $111)
- Veronica Beard Kusumi Velvet Halter Top (originally $548, now $384)
Faux Fur
Your puffer coat is practical and oh-so warm, but it doesn’t quite match the aesthetic of your fancy dress. A faux fur jacket—with crystal accents or in a plummy hue—matches the vibe and the weather. And at up to 40% off, they’re also a great deal.
- Kate Spade Diamond Grooved Faux Fur Jacket (originally $348, now $230
- Ted Baker London Liliam Faux Fur Jacket (originally $425, now $255)
- Staud Casimira Faux Fur Crop Jacket (originally $350, now $210)
- Topshop Oversized Faux Fur Coat (originally $158, now $119)
Shoes
Once you pick out the outfit, don’t forget about the shoes. A pair of killer heels can up the ante. We’re big fans of these feather ones from Sam Edelman, crystal-embellished pumps from Badgley Mischa, or a simple ankle-strapped pair (that are 60% off!).
- Sam Edelman Yaro Feather Sandal (originally $150, now $83)
- Kenneth Cole Romi Starburst Pointed Toe Pump (originally $139, now $84)
- Badgley Mischa Collection Cher Crystal Embellished Pump (originally $235, now $176)
- Jeffrey Campbell Zivote Slingback Pump (originally $145, now $87)
- Sam Edelman Kristen Ankle Strap Platform Sandal (originally $180, now $90)
- Sam Edelman Deela Pointed Toe Pump (originally $170, now $112)
- Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pump (originally $118, now $71)
- Naturalizer 27 Edit Abilyn Ankle Strap Pump (originally $140, now $56)