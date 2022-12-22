It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and I’m not just talking about the thankfulness you often experience—it’s also party season. Christmas gatherings, New Year’s Eve galas, and all the toasts in-between, it’s a great time of year to find a fun outfit and heels to match the festive occasions.

Nordstrom has hundreds of options on sale right now at up to 60% off list price. Plus, many of the options can still arrive by the 31st (or 25th!) if you order ASAP. They also offer same day curbside pickup at their retail store locations.

This holiday season is all about textures—satin, sequins, velvet, and faux fur are the highlight—and add a glam touch to simple or extravagant outfits alike.

Cocktail Dresses

A cocktail dress—especially in black—is a classic choice that won’t steer you wrong. Tuxedo-styling with satin lapels, sheer accents, and one-shoulder bows are like the cherries on a vanilla sundae.

Sequin Dresses

New Year's Eve screams for sequins. It’s the one night a year where you’ll never be overdressed with a little sparkle. Opt for a long-sleeve gown, a sexy two-piece mini dress, or a silver number with fringe trim.

Jumpsuits

If you’re looking to step outside the box of midi dresses and wow, try a jumpsuit. You can still go for sequins in a strapless style or choose a bolder option, like this gorgeous off the shoulder emerald green one.

Velvet

While velvet may remind you of the childhood dresses your mom put you in for Christmas Eve, the fabric has come a long way. The soft feel, slight sheen, and expert tailoring makes this a luxe pick. Velvet pants are ideal for a more casual party, whereas this corset minidress would turn heads at a lounge. This Reformation gown and size inclusive Eloquii wrap dress would be gorgeous for a winter wedding, too.

Faux Fur

Your puffer coat is practical and oh-so warm, but it doesn’t quite match the aesthetic of your fancy dress. A faux fur jacket—with crystal accents or in a plummy hue—matches the vibe and the weather. And at up to 40% off, they’re also a great deal.

Shoes

Once you pick out the outfit, don’t forget about the shoes. A pair of killer heels can up the ante. We’re big fans of these feather ones from Sam Edelman, crystal-embellished pumps from Badgley Mischa, or a simple ankle-strapped pair (that are 60% off!).