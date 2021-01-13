25 Soft, Cozy Pajama Sets We're Basically Living In

Wear them to sleep, to lounge, to work, et al.

written by
Natasha Marsh
updated Jan 13, 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

pajama set

Stocksy

There’s something so satisfying about putting on a comfortable pair of pajamas at the end of a long day–or, you know, staying in them all day while working from home. While we shelter in place, sometimes even the smallest effort to dress up at home can make all the difference. This is why we’ve scoured the internet for the coolest and comfiest pajamas out there.

Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best women’s pajamas—from menswear-inspired pajamas and silk short sets to sustainably-made and classic flannel—to put you in the mood to lounge, sleep, or do anything else. We should warn you, though: You may never want to take these off.

Leset Nora Floral-Print Strech-Modal Pajama Set

Leset Nora Floral-Print Strech-Modal Pajama Set
Buy on Net-a-porter.com

These multicolored, modal-made pajamas fit true to size and are a cozy option to keep on rotation.

Cuyana Washable Cami Sleep Set

Cuyana Washable Charmeuse Cami Sleep Set
Buy on Cuyana.com

This comfortable cross-back PJ set is made of 100% washable lustrous silk. It’s super lightweight and sourced responsibly.

Lake Pima Bundle

Lake Pima Bundle in Hydrangea
Buy on Lakepajamas.com

Do you run hot? Or always cold? Well, this set works for both those issues. Great for the summer or winter, Lake uses Pima cotton in their pajamas to regulate temperatures keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Dôen Vivette Nightgown

D&ocirc;en Vivette Nightgown
Buy on Shopdoen.com

This beautiful 100% cotton nightgown can be sleepwear or a fun day-fit with a belt or cardigan. The flutter sleeves are whimsical and romantic, while the scallop trim makes it feel of the moment. 

Desmond & Dempsey Printed Organic Cotton Pajama Set

Desmond &amp; Dempsey Printed Organic Cotton Pajama Set
Buy on Net-a-porter.com

A tailored yet modern fit, the Desmond & Dempsey printed set features a slightly cropped shirt with a sculpted hemline and button cuffs. The bottoms are great sleepwear as they are slightly tapered and won’t ride up while you sleep.

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Pajamas

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Doubleweave Pajamas
Buy on Eileenfisher.com

The light and breezy minimalist design of this set is subtly boxy and ideal for a day lounging around the house. Made of organic cotton that supports clean water and healthy soil, this set is one you can feel good about wearing.

La Perla Silk Pajamas

La Perla Silk Pajamas in Beige
Buy on Laperla.com

Made with the finest Italian silk, La Perla knows how to do elegant, graceful pajamas that make sleeping a luxury. This classic button-down long sleeve with matching trousers will have you feeling like real royalty.

Uniqlo Soft Stretch Short Set Pajamas

Uniqlo Soft Stretch Short Set Pajamas
Buy on Uniqlo.com

We are swooning over these summer-print PJs—ideal for daydreaming about the hotter months ahead. In fact, we wouldn’t blame you if you wore the entire set outside the house. 

Rails Clara Powder Navy Jam

Rails Clara Powder Navy Jam
Buy on Railsclothing.com

Classic powder white and red details remind us of all the joy the holidays can bring. We love the coziness of this set. 

Olivia Von Halle Harlow Copper Silk Pajama

Olivia Von Halle Harlow Copper Silk Pajama
Buy on Oliviavonhalle.com

The black-trim closures and silky textures are stunning ode to the Chinese-style wrap shirt. The trousers are high waisted with a button fastening and can easily double as an outdoor statement pant.

Summersalt All Day & Night Long Sleeve Set

Summersalt The All Day &amp; Night Long Sleeve Set
Buy on Summersalt.com

A good pair of pajamas are the perfect precursor to a good night’s sleep, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with Summersalt. The pop of color along the neckline is repeated along the drawstring for a chic cohesive moment. Pants are ankle-length and slightly tapered.

Sleepy Jones Washable Silk Marina Pajama Set

Sleepy Jones Washable Silk Marina Pajama Set
Buy on Sleepyjones.com

You no longer have to sacrifice style for comfort. We love the black piping down the leg and adjustable waistband of these pants. The top has just the right amount of room the silk is machine-washable.

Modcloth Stampeding to Sleep Pajamas

Modcloth Stampeding to Sleep Pajamas
Buy on Modcloth.com

This button-up set with an elephant print feels festive and comfy for all your unwinding needs.

Hanro Bea Crop Pajama

HANRO Bea Crop Pajama
Buy on Hanrousa.com

These breezy, super-soft pajamas offer a more tailored fit (so you're more likely to want to wear these all day). The cotton feels incredible and the lace neckline is a stylish touch.

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
Buy on Lunya.co

Lunya, known for their washable thermoregulating silk, has created magic in this set. Available in five colorways, these pajamas look like luxury and feel comfortable, relaxed, and practical. Plus, the pockets allow for storing any feel-good sleep essentials as you lounge.

Bluebella Abigail Shirt and Pant Set

Bluebella Abigail Shirt and Pant Set
Buy on Bluebella.us

The satiny pink is both romantic and luxurious. Trimmed with black piping along the collar and pocket, it’s so cozy you’ll never want to take it off.

Tanya Taylor Remixed and Restitched Pajama Set

Tanya Taylor Remixed and Restitched Pajama Set
Buy on Tanyataylor.com

Tanya Taylor pajamas are made of upcycled fabrics—this one in particular is made from excess summer fabric the brand didn’t use in its entirety. So, sleep peacefully and keep your carbon imprint minimal.

Asos Design Curve Mix & Match Straight Leg Pajama Pants

ASOS DESIGN Curve Mix &amp; Match Check Straight Leg Pajama Pants With Jacquard Waistband in Pink
Buy on Asos.com

This mix-and-match check set is ultra-lightweight.

Sleeper Party Pajama Set With Feathers

Sleeper Party Pajama Set With Feathers in Black
Buy on The-sleeper.com

Indulge in these glamorous, feathery pajamas. Made of 100% Oxe Tex viscose with a beautiful feather bottom, this feels like a party outfit and PJ set mixed into one grand ensemble. The pockets on the shirt are big enough to store a pen or phone while you’re working from home, while remaining fancy-looking if you decide to wear it out. And, if the feathers get to be a little too much, you can always detach them. 

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
Buy on Eberjey.com

Eberyjey is known for their buttery-soft pajamas this iconic set is no exception. It is oversized, but constructed in a way that makes you feel like you have your life together—which let’s face it, we could all use right now.

Madewell Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set

Madewell Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Buffalo Check
Buy on Madewell.com

This classic flannel set with red trim is exactly what we want to be in day-in and day-out. 

Skin Calista Double Strap Cami and Crop Pants

Skin Calista Double Strap Cami and Crop Pants
Buy on Shopbop.com

This lightweight jersey set is the perfect blend of casual and comfortable. It features a built-in bra and elastic waistband for movement, sleeping, stretching, et al.

Free People Home Alone Long Johns

Free People Home Alone Long Johns
Buy on Freepeople.com

There’s nothing better than a steamy beverage curled up in these long johns. Made of polyester and cotton, this one feels soft and has enough stretch to move in.

Pour Les Femmes Printed Cotton-Voile Pajama Set

Pour Les Femmes Printed Cotton-Voile Pajama Set
Buy on Net-a-porter.com

The cotton-voile material and flexible drawstring makes this set lightweight, breathable, and endlessly comfortable. The best part? Each Pour Les Femmes set comes with matching lingerie to be taken on the go.

Faithfull The Brand Seine Ruffled Floral-Print Crepe Nightdress

Faithfull The Brand Seine Ruffled Floral-Print Crepe Nightdress
Buy on Net-a-porter.com

Made from lightweight, breathable crepe with a vintage-style floral pattern, this set is designed with a looser fit, has fun puffed sleeves, and a smocked square neckline.

