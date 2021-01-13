25 Soft, Cozy Pajama Sets We're Basically Living In

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
There’s something so satisfying about putting on a comfortable pair of pajamas at the end of a long day–or, you know, staying in them all day while working from home. While we shelter in place, sometimes even the smallest effort to dress up at home can make all the difference. This is why we’ve scoured the internet for the coolest and comfiest pajamas out there.
Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best women’s pajamas—from menswear-inspired pajamas and silk short sets to sustainably-made and classic flannel—to put you in the mood to lounge, sleep, or do anything else. We should warn you, though: You may never want to take these off.
A good pair of pajamas are the perfect precursor to a good night’s sleep, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with Summersalt. The pop of color along the neckline is repeated along the drawstring for a chic cohesive moment. Pants are ankle-length and slightly tapered.
Lunya, known for their washable thermoregulating silk, has created magic in this set. Available in five colorways, these pajamas look like luxury and feel comfortable, relaxed, and practical. Plus, the pockets allow for storing any feel-good sleep essentials as you lounge.
Indulge in these glamorous, feathery pajamas. Made of 100% Oxe Tex viscose with a beautiful feather bottom, this feels like a party outfit and PJ set mixed into one grand ensemble. The pockets on the shirt are big enough to store a pen or phone while you’re working from home, while remaining fancy-looking if you decide to wear it out. And, if the feathers get to be a little too much, you can always detach them.