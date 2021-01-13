25 Soft, Cozy Pajama Sets We're Basically Living In

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

There’s something so satisfying about putting on a comfortable pair of pajamas at the end of a long day–or, you know, staying in them all day while working from home. While we shelter in place, sometimes even the smallest effort to dress up at home can make all the difference. This is why we’ve scoured the internet for the coolest and comfiest pajamas out there.

Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best women’s pajamas—from menswear-inspired pajamas and silk short sets to sustainably-made and classic flannel—to put you in the mood to lounge, sleep, or do anything else. We should warn you, though: You may never want to take these off.