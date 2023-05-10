The Best 11 Cooling Pajamas To Get Rid of Night Sweats

Sleep hot? Don’t sweat it with these pajamas from Cozy Earth, Eberjey, and more.

Byrdie / Alli Waataja

If you ever find yourself waking up in the middle of the night feeling so hot that you’re drenched in perspiration, then you’re likely experiencing night sweats. This is a common side effect of perimenopause and menopause, but it can also be caused by fluctuating hormones and other health concerns. 

“Night sweats, also referred to as ‘hot flashes’ when they’re associated with menopause, are episodes where a woman will feel hot and sweaty,” explains Dr. Babak Ashrafi, a London-based general practitioner. “They come on quite quickly and can just as quickly resolve. Hormones like estrogen and progesterone can affect other hormones which help to control our body temperature, causing feelings of sudden warmth, flushing, and excessive sweating.” Or, maybe you’re just a really sweaty sleeper, either way, Ashrafi recommends keeping the room temperature cool and investing in light, airy pajamas—in the form of linen, silk, or cotton—to help manage your body temperature.

With this advice in mind, we’ve found a range of pajamas that cover all bases—from the best value to the most lightweight in natural fabrics that help to wick away perspiration. We considered comfort, cooling properties, color options, size ranges, and more, to curate this list of the best pajamas for night sweats. 

Best Overall

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch Knit

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch Knit

Cozy Earth
View On Cozy Earth

These long-sleeve pajamas from Cozy Earth are made from a soft-knit bamboo-based viscose that’s designed to keep you a few degrees cooler while you sleep. They also come in regular and tall, with a size range that runs from XS to XXXL. Oprah is apparently a big fan and awarded this pair as one of her “Favorite Things” in 2019—an accolade that we don’t take lightly. 

Price at time of publish: $195

Composition: 95% premium viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex | Sizes: XS–XXXL with additional tall sizing | Care: Machine wash cold

Best Budget

ASOS DESIGN Abstract Spot Oversized Tee & Short pajama Set

ASOS DESIGN Abstract Spot Oversized Tee &amp; Short pajama Set

ASOS
View On Asos

You can always rely on ASOS for great value essentials, and we think this shorts and T-shirt pajama set is a steal. It’s made from pure cotton and has an oversized, airy top and elasticated-waist shorts that are ideal for keeping cool. (There’s something about that pale-green print that makes us feel instantly cooler, too.) If the cream-white abstract pattern isn't your thing, pick the mint puppy print, grey, or yellow floral pattern instead.

Price at time of publish: $20

Composition: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS–XXL | Care: Machine wash cold

Best Shorts Set

Eberjey Frida Pyjama Shorts Set

Eberjey Frida pyjama shorts set

Net-A-Porter
View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales

If you find wearing full pajamas too much at night, this lightweight shorts set from Eberjey will help keep you cool and comfy. They’re made from a stretchy modal fabric that feels soft on the skin but doesn’t cling to the body. We also love the super-chic, white embroidery along the collar and trims, which looks luxurious.

Price at time of publish: $138

Composition: 95% TENCEL ™ Modal, 5% spandex | Sizes: XS–XL | Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low 

Best Cotton

Charter Club Short Sleeve Top and Capri Pant Cotton Pajama Set

CHARTER CLUB Short Sleeve Top and Capri Pant Cotton Pajama Set

Macy's
View On Macy's

Cool and comfortable, this super-soft short sleeves, V-neckline top and pants set from Charter Club is made from 100% cotton. Cotton is a natural moisture-wicking fabric, so these pajamas shouldn’t stick to your skin when night sweats strike. This label is also OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, which means every part of the product, from fabric to thread and accessories, has been tested against up to 350 toxic chemicals. They have a great size range too, ranging from XS to 3X.

Price at time of publish: $22

Composition: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS–XXXL | Care: Machine wash

Best Splurge

Lilysilk 22 Momme Summer Women's Silk Pajamas Set

Lilysilk 22 Momme Summer Women Silk Pajamas Set

Lilysilk
View On Lilysilk.com

These beautiful elasticated-waisted pajamas from Lilysilk 22 are made from Mulberry silk that’s thermoregulating to help maintain a comfortable body temperature as you sleep. They’re also thoughtfully designed with side splits along the legs to help keep hot sleepers ventilated throughout the night. 

Price at time of publish: $179

Composition: 100% Grade 6A mulberry silk | Sizes: XS–XXL | Care: Hand wash or machine wash in lukewarm water (30°C) on the gentlest cycle available

Best for Comfort

Cuyana Washed Charmeuse Cropped Wide Leg Pants

Cuyana Washed Charmeuse Cropped Wide Leg Pants

Cuyana
View On Cuyana.com

Easy, breezy, and super chic, we love these washed charmeuse pants from Cuyana that come in both classic black and jade blue. They have a relaxed fit that adds to the comfort of the fabric, with splits along the legs for extra airflow as you sleep. Pair them with the matching cami for the most elegant and lightweight feel.

Price at time of publish: $148

Composition: 100% washable charmeuse silk | Sizes: XS–XL | Care: Machine wash cold separately on a delicate cycle

Best Plus Size

Parachute Women's Linen Tank

Parachute Linen Tank
View On Parachute

This tank from Parachute is made with pure linen (a great fabric for regulating body temperature) and is designed with a cropped fit that flatters all body types. This style also gets bonus points for its excellent size range, which includes sizes XS through 3X, and comes in five different colors, including Pink Clay, Bone, Moss, and more. Team it with the matching shorts for a breezy bedtime look.

Price at time of publish: $34

Composition: 100% European flax | Sizes: XS–XXXL | Care: Machine wash, then hang dry

Best Breathable

Athleta Calm Cool Cami

Athleta Calm Cool Shorts With Calm Cool Cami

Athleta
View On Gap.com

Named the Calm Cool Cami, this pajama top and matching shorts set is designed to release body heat while you sleep. Both pieces are made from Cupro Rayon, which feels cool to the touch and allows for breathability and airflow as you move around. It also comes in three gorgeous marble designs and runs up to a size 3X. 

Price at time of publish: $40

Composition: 100% Cupro rayon | Sizes: XXS–XXXL | Care: Machine wash and dry

Best Lightweight

Adore Me Anytime Tank

Adore Me Anytime Tank

Adore Me
View On Adoreme.com

Lightweight and breathable fabric with built-in cooling technology makes Adore Me's collection of moisture-wicking basics perfect for sleeping through hot flashes and night sweats. This Adore Me Anytime tank is part of the cooling range, which helps prevent the body from overheating, and runs up to size 4X. Choose from a variety of tank colors, including blue, red, beige, and more, for your nightcap look. 

Price at time of publish: $30

Composition: 100% nylon | Sizes: XS–XL | Care: Machine wash

Best on Amazon

Latuza Bamboo Viscose Pajamas

Latuza Bamboo Viscose Pajamas

Amazon
View On Amazon

Made from lightweight bamboo viscose, these long-sleeve pajamas will keep you at a cool temperature throughout the year. Everything fits loosely and comfortably thanks to a touch of spandex. We also love that the pants have an elastic waist for extra give. Choose from nine different hues, including light pink, teal, and eggplant purple, as well as a wide range of sizes. 

Price at time of publish: $38

Composition: 95% viscose (made from bamboo), 5% spandex | Sizes: L–XXXL | Care: Machine wash

Most Durable

Soma Cool NightsPlaid pajamas

Soma Cool NightsPlaid pajamas

Soma
View On Soma.com

If you love the look of a classic pair of flannel PJs but know that you run too hot to wear them, then Soma’s plaid pajama top and bottoms are a great option. They’re made from a trademarked Cool Nights fabric that’s specially woven to stay cool to the touch, making them cozy yet wearable. 

Price at time of publish: $20

Composition: 93% rayon, 7% spandex | Sizes: XS–XL | Care: Machine wash

Final Verdict

Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas are the best option for keeping your body cool and preventing night sweats, whether due to the weather, health issues, or both. On the flip side, a great budget-friendly option is the ASOS DESIGN Abstract Spot Oversized Tee & Short Pajama Set, which features a crew neck design and adjustable shorts.

Meet the Expert

What to Look for in Cooling Pajamas

Material

When buying pajamas for night sweats, the material they’re made from is key. Fabrics such as linen, silk, bamboo, modal, and lyocell are great at helping regulate body temperature. You should also look out for sweat-wicking fabrics like rayon that help to absorb moisture and keep your body feeling dry if you do sweat. 

Style

The style of pajamas you choose for coping with night sweats all comes down to personal preference. For instance, you might find that you’re more prone to night sweats in the winter and want a long-sleeved pajama in sweat-wicking fabric. The Soma Cool Nights Plaid pajamas are also a fantastic choice since they’re designed to wick away sweat and moisture while you sleep. Perhaps you’d prefer to dress as lightly as possible all year round in a linen tank and shorts set, like that from Parachute. Try a couple of different styles and fabrics to find what feels best.

Sizing

Sizing also matters, especially since pajamas are something you’ll be wearing for hours at a time; the last thing you need is to be woken up in the middle of the night by uncomfortable PJs. Look for pajamas that run true to size (like the Latuza Bamboo Viscose Pajamas) and offer plenty of sizing options. 

FAQ
  • What are the best types of pajamas for night sweats?

    “I prefer PJs made from natural moisture-wicking materials like bamboo rayon, and satin,” says Andrea Donsky, a menopause educator and health and wellness expert. “If you're sweating a lot, bamboo is a good choice as it will help to wick away the sweat and keep you dryer and cooler,” she says“I also like the way rayon and satin feel cool on my skin.” 

  • Does wearing pajamas help with night sweats?

    If you are waking up drenched, Donsky says, then you might want to opt for pajamas made with materials designed to help absorb your sweat. Linen, bamboo, silk, modal, and Lyocell are the best options to help absorb perspiration and keep the body nice and cool.

Why Trust Byrdie

Catherine Hufton is a Byrdie contributor who writes about fashion and shopping for a range of titles such as Elle UK, Harper’s Bazaar, and InStyle. She’s a keen online shopper and loves nothing better than finding the perfect piece for Byrdie readers, or herself.

