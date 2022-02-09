Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
The best outfit is one that feels effortlessly cool and is—most importantly—comfortable. Whether we’re working from home or out on the town with friends, we want to wear something that allows us to breathe and move while remaining as stylish as ever. Enter: Overalls. With their utility history and easy-to-style design, it’s no wonder they keep coming back on-trend.
Also referred to as “dungarees” in some parts of the world, overalls are “classified as a staple piece,” says stylist Peter Sumeracruz. “It’s a garment you can have fun with,” Sumeracruz adds. With the ability to lean into their effortlessly cool demeanor with a cotton t-shirt and sneakers or dress them up with a button-up blouse and heels, overalls are a necessary item for all wardrobes.
If you’re in need of some for yourself, you’ve come to the right place. From the best overalls for work and play to the best denim and khaki overalls, we share our top picks, ahead.
Meet the Expert
Peter Sumeracruz, a fashion stylist, art director, and Creative Content Producer at Oak + Fort.
Best Overall: Luvamia Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls
When searching for our top pick, we looked for a style that was classic and affordable. Our winner? These bib overalls from Luvamia. With 4 stars from over 4,000 Amazon shoppers, plus a price tag under $50, these overalls are a must-have. With their timeless relaxed fit, vintage wash, and rave reviews, these are the perfect overalls to satisfy the '90s trend.
Material: 71% cotton, 27% polyester, 2% spandex | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: Blue, Black, Deep Blue, Denim Blue, Light Blue, Grey +more
Best Budget: AvaCostume Adjustable Strap Ripped Denim Overalls
When searching for the best budget overalls, we looked for a design that was low in price but still high in quality. Our top pick for this category is the Ripped Denim Overalls from AvaCostume. With 4 stars from over 8,000 Amazon shoppers and a $35 price point, these overalls make our closet and wallet smile. Another reason to love these is they are available in a range of sizes and come in both lighter and darker shades of blue.
Material: 86% cotton, 14% polyester | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Dark Blue, Light Blue
Best Designer: Victoria Beckham Blue Denim Jumpsuit
If you’re going to invest in a pair of designer overalls, we recommend taking the classic route as they’re most likely to stay in style longer—and come back in style, too. With its rich blue wash and relaxed yet fitted style, we love this denim jumpsuit from Victoria Beckham.
Material: 100% cotton body; 65% polyester, 35% cotton lining | Size Range: 24-29 | Colors: Blue
Best Classic: Everlane The Denim Overalls
For our best denim option, we wanted something with more of a relaxed fit that felt effortless and cool—just the way a denim overall should feel. These denim overalls from Everlane were an immediate win for us with their high-quality 100 percent cotton material, ultra-chic relaxed fit, and the perfect shade of indigo blue.
Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: 00-16 | Colors: Medium Indigo
Best Black: Madewell Straight Leg Overalls
Much like denim, we like our black overalls to have a classic fit. For this category, we chose the Straight Leg Overalls from Madewell. Albeit relaxed, they look somewhat tailored and the black feels put-together compared to classic blue denim. Plus, the bib has an old-school feel to it, giving them a laid-back appeal.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Color: Lunar Wash
Best Khaki: Wrangler Cotton Canvas Overalls
When it comes to overalls, khaki is another classic—and these overalls from Wrangler make our khaki dreams come true. The relaxed style features a more utility vibe with its hammer loop and pockets and the kelp color is the perfect shade of khaki.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Color: Kelp, Black, Summertime
Best Green: Patagonia All Seasons Hemp Canvas Bib Overalls
Green is another must on our list. These from Patagonia are made of 87% recycled materials for an added eco-friendly touch, giving a whole new meaning to the green colorway. Another reason why this design made our must-haves list is for the sizing options available, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL in short, medium, and long lengths.
Material: 55% industrial hemp, 27% recycled polyester, 18% organic cotton canvas | Size Range: XS-XXL (short, medium, long) | Color: Fatigue Green, Earthworm Brown, Plume Grey
Best Leather: We Wore What Basic Vegan Leather Overalls
The internet goes wild for We Wore What overalls and we get it. We love the vegan leather option because they feel like real leather while remaining animal-friendly. Another reason why they made our top list is for the fit: If you’re going to go with a leather overall, a boyfriend fit is the most comfortable. And, these feature the perfect boyfriend cut.
Material: 50% polyurethane, 50% polyester | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Black
Best White: Everlane The Canvas Overalls
Bring on the '90s trend with a pair of retro white overalls. Everlane’s Canvas Overalls give the retro style a modern upgrade in a crisp canvas white color. These would look killer with a matching white tank top or cozy wool sweater for a monochromatic look.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: 00-16 | Colors: Canvas, Black
Best for Work: Free People Sydney Coverall
Overalls are office appropriate—if you find the right style. For this category, we wanted something that could easily be dressed up or down and felt cool and casual with an element of sophistication. We landed on these oh-so-chic sleeveless coveralls from Free People for their fresh take on utility designs.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Military Green
Best Maternity: River Island Maternity Skinny Overalls
If you’re going to invest in a good pair of maternity overalls, you want a pair that can stay with you through pregnancy and post-partum. These skinny overalls are a dream with their rich blue wash and 100% cotton material. And, most important: They feature comfortable elastic inserts, helping to maximize comfort with a growing bump.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: 4-14 | Colors: Medium Blue
Best for Outdoors: Dickies Duck Double Front Bib Overalls
Outside of fashion, overalls are a staple for outdoor activities like fishing. If you’re looking for a pair that can stand the test of the outdoors but still looks super chic, we love these Front Bib Overalls from Dickies. Featuring nine pockets, including knee pad openings and a large bib pocket, these overalls are where fashion meets function.
Material: 98% cotton, 2% spandex | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Brown Duck, Rinsed Black
Best Coverall: Pistola Grover Short Sleeve Field Suit
After many years of searching for the perfect coverall that felt utility yet flattering, we finally found it in PISTOLA’s Grover Field Suit. Made from 100 percent cotton, the straight-fitted coverall is designed with adjustable side straps to give it a more fitted look if desired. On top of that, the coveralls come in a large collection of colors. Our favorites include the Fade To Black, Washed Navy, Flamingo, and Crimson Red for a fun pop of color.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: Lilac Dust, Black Ice, Khaki, Colonel, Crimson Red, Eldridge, Washed Navy, Antique White, Jagged Leopard, Denim, Orchid, Fade To Black +more
Best for Lounging: Monrow Supersoft Overalls
Overalls that double as sweatpants? Sign us up. We love these cushy overalls from Monrow because they have that lounge-worthy vibe but are still chic enough to be worn out and about. Additionally, they boast a drawstring, allowing you to cinch the relaxed fit at the waist and pockets—the thing we love most about overalls is the pockets.
Material: 27% cotton, 70% rayon, 3% spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Black, Canyon Dusk, Indigo
Best Shorts: BLANKNYC Read My Lips Shortall Overalls
Is there anything better than a pair of short overalls in the summer? They take effortless up a notch with the ability to throw them on over swimsuits and tank tops with a pair of stylish sandals. These BLANKNYC overalls are our top pick for this category because they have a vintage feel that looks worn-in while keeping the highest quality. Not to mention: They are the perfect shade of blue for warm-weather style.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: 24-31 | Colors: Blue
Best Vintage-Inspired: Madewell Workwear Collection Oversize Denim Overalls
Vintage overalls are a wardrobe must. But, the next best thing is a pair that is so banging on that they look like real vintage. Case in point: These denim overalls from Madewell. From their wash to their relaxed design, these overalls boast major throwback vibes. But, the selling point for us is the twill straps, which give this design the ultimate old-school vibes.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Color: Blue
Best Fitted: BP. Slim Fit Denim Overalls
When shopping for a pair of fitted overalls, you want them to be slim but not too tight. These denim overalls from Nordstrom’s BP. line meet the criteria with their fitted yet still relaxed (as an overall should be) style. Unlike the more relaxed fits, these overalls include 1 percent spandex for added comfort, too.
Material: 99% cotton, 1% spandex | Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: Faded Black
Best Baggy: Free People Super Slouchy Overalls
With the baggy trends of the '90s and 2000s in full effect, now is a great time to rock a pair of ultra-slouchy overalls. We swoon for these from Free People. The distressed overalls have a lived-in vibe and a wide straight leg for maximum slouch. Yet, despite the baggy look, they still manage to flatter, too.
Material: 100% Lyocell | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Canyon Blue, Time Warp Blue, Shadowplay
Best Flared: Show Me Your Mumu Berkley Bell Overalls
Flare overalls are the ultimate choice for an exaggerated bohemian look—and Show Me Your Mumu is our go-to for 'boho.' These flared overalls feature a bell flare, giving them a flattering silhouette that lengthens the legs. And, although the style can feel a tad dressy, these bring that down a notch with their frayed hemline and brass hardware.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-L | Colors: Washed Black
Best Boyfriend: Lucky Brand Boyfriend Overalls
The boyfriend style boasts that classic overall look, making them a must for our list. We’re all about these Lucky Brand overalls for their lived-in wash and relaxed yet flattering design. On top of that, we love the shorter hemline, which pairs well with high-top sneakers or slip-ons.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Blue
Best Utility: Carhartt Crawford Double Front Bib Overalls
We couldn’t mention the best utility overall without turning to Carhartt. A staple in utility wear, the Carhartt brand has expanded its offerings to the fashion world while keeping the workman vibe they’re known for. These Front Bib Overalls from Carhartt are a classic design that blends functionality and fashion.
Material: 98% cotton, 2% spandex | Size Range: XS-3X (regular, short, tall) | Colors: Carhartt Brown, Natural, Dark Brown
Best Printed: Lisa Says Gah Lucy Overalls
Our go-to for all things fun is Lisa Says Gah—so we weren’t surprised these overalls made our list. Featuring a black and ivory cookie print that feels retro yet modern, the 100 percent cotton overalls are an excellent choice for printed overalls. Even if you’re not too into the printed life, the black and white component gives them a more neutral feel compared to, say, leopard.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS/S, M/L, XL/2XL | Colors: Vintage Rug Black/Ivory Cookie
Best Bootcut: Rolla's Dusters Crop Bootcut Overalls
Like jeans, overalls come in a range of cuts, despite being mostly known for their relaxed boyfriend styles. If you want something with a little more pizzazz, a pair of bootcut overalls might be just what you’re looking for. We love these cropped ones from Rolla’s as the front bib pocket has a vintage feel while the overall cut and style give off more modern vibes. Also, the criss-cross straps are an ultra-sweet touch.
Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Size Range: 24-32 | Colors: Eco Salty Blue
Best Dress: ba&sh Emma Denim Overall Dress
With the return of overalls comes the return of the iconic overall dress. We love this style because it feels more sophisticated compared to the popular mini skirt overalls. Plus, its length makes it look so chich with a pair of boots.
Material: 100% organic cotton| Size Range: XS-L | Colors: Blue
Best Corduroy: Ziggy Cord Overalls
If you’re going to rock a pair of cord overalls, you might as well do it with a pop of color. These corduroy overalls from Free People come in a range of bright colors, including a potent blue, red, and rich mustard. The relaxed fit comes together at the ankles in a laid-back cuff, giving them a flattering touch.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Dragonfly, Buckworth Brown, Wild Mustang, Doe, Marsala, Garnet Royale
What to Look for When Shopping for Overalls
Fit and Shape
When shopping for a pair of overalls, Sumeracruz says one of the most important things to consider is fit and shape, since overalls come in so many shapes and styles. “Choose something that fits your body shape, personal style, and preference,” Sumeracruz explains.
Fabric
“Overalls are usually made with denim, twill, or in rare cases, leather,” says Sumeracruz. If you’re looking for a pair of overalls that will go with anything, Sumeracruz adds that “denim is the most versatile,” while twill has a “causal yet utilitarian” style, and fabrics like leather “will give your wardrobe a slight edge.” Much like fit and shape, the fabric is all about personal style and preference.
-
What are ways to style overalls?
When it comes to styling a pair of overalls, the options are endless. But, Sumeracruz says the most common option is to “pair it with your favorite solid-colored t-shirt.” Styling overalls also depends upon the weather. “If you’re feeling warm, spice things up by wearing a bralette or sports bra underneath,” says Sumeracruz. As for colder months, you can’t go wrong with “a nice sweater underneath,” Sumeracruz adds, noting how you can add an oversized coat on top “to make the ensemble cozy.” In addition to what to wear with overalls, Sumeracruz says styling overalls with one strap down can also give them that “effortless” look.
-
Why are overalls in style now?
Overalls ebb and flow on the zeitgeist and, currently, have made a comeback “due to the resurgence of the 1990s era as a major trend this season,” says Sumeracruz, adding that, because overalls are considered a staple wardrobe item, they’re “bound to come back here and there.”
-
What are overalls used for?
“The primordial functionality of the overall predates to the late 1800s when it was mostly used and preferred by workers for its durability and use of utility,” says Sumeracruz. “As the decades changed it began to evolve into many variations, depending on its function, newly adapted textile, or additional hardware,” Sumeracruz explains, adding that, while its uses varied, the main intention of the overall was “to protect the wearer.” Today, overalls are more widely used as a style statement in fashion, in addition to its continued utility uses, such as protection during construction work, fishing, painting, and more.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON Magazine to now writing about the best style trends for various publications—including Byrdie, Brides, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more—Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds for readers. Jessie has worn overalls since she was a baby (even when they were deemed out of style) and finds great joy in finding new ways to style her favorite designs. When researching the best overalls, she channeled that joy to find a range of designs that represent why she believes overalls are some of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe.