The best outfit is one that feels effortlessly cool and is—most importantly—comfortable. Whether we’re working from home or out on the town with friends, we want to wear something that allows us to breathe and move while remaining as stylish as ever. Enter: Overalls. With their utility history and easy-to-style design, it’s no wonder they keep coming back on-trend.

Also referred to as “dungarees” in some parts of the world, overalls are “classified as a staple piece,” says stylist Peter Sumeracruz. “It’s a garment you can have fun with,” Sumeracruz adds. With the ability to lean into their effortlessly cool demeanor with a cotton t-shirt and sneakers or dress them up with a button-up blouse and heels, overalls are a necessary item for all wardrobes.

If you’re in need of some for yourself, you’ve come to the right place. From the best overalls for work and play to the best denim and khaki overalls, we share our top picks, ahead.