Bring These Oscars Nail Looks to Your Next Mani Appointment

Cheers to the return of red carpet glamour. On Sunday night, a selective group of nominees and presenters arrived in person at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards donning fabulous designer threads, millions in diamonds, and a long list of eye-catching beauty trends that includes neutral hues, bold lips, simplistic hairdos, and surprisingly artistic nail art.

Below, we’ve highlighted the best nail looks spotted at the 2021 Oscars—along with expert details and product tips.



Andra Day

Andra Day played a key role in the design of her 90’s-inspired nails, created by manicurist Jolene Brodeur. Beginning her red carpet prep with a conversation, the duo agreed that a long coffin look, using OPI’s Movie Buff ($11), was the perfect complimentary color to her gold gown.

Eager to make a statement, the award-winning actress later requested more detail, which resulted in a stunning V-French tip. “To create the V-French tips, I hand-painted the color Alpine Snow ($13) [and finished] off the look with a glossy topcoat,” Brodeur shared via Instagram.

OPI Movie Buff $$11 Shop

Glenn Close

Glenn Close may have chosen to wear edgy leather gloves on the red carpet, but we couldn't help but notice the actress’s bright yellow nails featured in a behind-the-scenes photo posted on Instagram.

Celeste Waite

While most people were awe-struck by Celeste Waite’s shockingly realistic heart purse designed by Gucci, we found ourselves obsessed with the singer’s red-hot manicure.

Regina King

Regina King never misses the mark on the red carpet, and her manicures are no exception. To compliment her butterfly-inspired Louis Vuitton gown, the actress opted for metallic silver nails that beautifully paired with her Forevermark diamonds, reportedly worth $1.2 million.

Zendaya

Nothing says Hollywood glamour than well-manicured, subtle nails. Zendaya enlisted the help of celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend to create the perfect nude mani. Ensuring not to take away from her bright, yellow Valentino gown, the actress and manicurists landed on OPI’s Samoan Sand ($11) for the oval-shaped look. Hurry before this much-loved shade sells out again!

OPI Samoan Sand $11 Shop

Tiara Thomas

Tiara Thomas also recruited celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend for her Oscars nail look. The winner of Best Original Song was definitely on trend with her negative-space, free-flowing paint job. This is definitely a take on the traditional French mani we can get behind.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. used her red carpet moment to pay homage to her icon, Prince. Recreating the music legend’s iconic look from the 1985 Oscars, the soulful singer opted to pair her sheer look with midnight purple nails.

Margot Robbie

Who could possibly miss the mark when Coco Chanel is your inspiration? Margot Robbie stole the show with her elegant 90’s-inspired French manicure that gracefully complemented her embellished gown. To achieve the look, nail artist Tom Bachik delicately applied the brand’s Ballerina Lacquer ($28).

Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina $28 Shop

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan stepped outside of her comfort zone and rocked a "gold micro reverse French" manicure for her red carpet debut. Utilizing several colors from OPI—Samoan Sand ($10), Glitzerland ($8), and This Changes Everything ($11)—nail artist Queenie Nguyen most definitely set the trend for the night!