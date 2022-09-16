We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
The pumpkins on your doorstep or kitchen counter aren’t the only way to incorporate a hit of orange this fall. Orange polishes, specifically glitter ones, are also having a major moment. The color evokes fall and warmth, and also pairs well with other rich fall tones that you can incorporate via fashion or jewelry, such as teal greens and dark purples, notes celebrity nail artist Elle.
Our best overall pick is China Glaze Nail Lacquer Orange You Fierce, which goes on smooth without clumps. The orange is a warm auburn, with fine glitter particles. For a more affordable pick, consider Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Color in Sundown Socialite, a drugstore pick that’s iridescent, with hints of pink and gold.
The other nice thing? Orange is a fairly universal hue for all skin tones, she adds. Opting for an orange glitter gives you the added benefit of potentially lasting longer (the metallic flecks make it more resistant to chips), not to mention that the glitter pops on darker skin tones, Elle says. The point is, no matter whether you’re a salon regular or prefer to DIY your manis and pedis, it’s worth considering an orange glitter when it comes time to choose your polish.
We conducted hours of research on the best orange glitter nail polishes, evaluating each pick on hue, finish, and size of glitter particles. Each formula was hand-picked by a celebrity nail artist, who offered her expert recommendations for this roundup.
Here, are the best orange glitter nail polishes for a statement-making look.
Best Overall: China Glaze Nail Lacquer in Orange You Fierce
Smooth application
Multi-dimensional orange hues
Fine particles of glitter add shimmer
Requires several coats for coverage
Elle is a fan of this option for the glaze-like effect it offers. It combines true orange tones with hints of warm auburn, all with the perfect level of shimmer. And because the glitter particles are on the finer side, this applies smoothly, sans clumps.
Size: 0.5 fl. oz. | Finish: Shimmer | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No
Best Overall, Runner-Up: Zoya Nail Polish in Tanzy
Dramatic orange
Hints of gold add dimension
Requires several coats for coverage
This tangerine hue is vibrant and warm, infused with yellow gold metallic flecks. Happy reviewers rave about how flattering it is on a variety of skin tones—and as both a mani and pedi shade. It bears mentioning that it isn’t terribly opaque, so you’ll need two or even three coats, though reviewers note that that actually makes the glitter finish stand out more.
Size: 0.5 fl. oz. | Finish: Glitter | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Best Drugstore: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Color in Sundown Socialite
Iridescent finish
Hints of pink and gold add dimension
Long lasting
Formula contains triphenyl phosphate
For those looking for a more subdued way to wear glitter, this shimmery polish is choice. It has an iridescent, almost holographic finish, so while it’s definitely orange, there are also sometimes hints of pink and gold, too. Plus, when used with the brand’s accompanying top coat, it lasts up to eight days.
Size: 0.5 fl. oz. | Finish: Shimmer | Cruelty-Free: No | Byrdie Clean: No
Best Light Orange: OPI Nail Lacquer in Mango For It
Dramatic, bold orange
Ergonomic brush
Clump-free formula
Formula contains benzophenone
This sunny hue pops on darker skin tones, and is an especially nice choice for summer. The tangerine base has a yellow gold metallic finish that looks sophisticated, not garish; the included brush ensures it goes on smoothly, without streaking or clumping.
Size: 0.5 fl. oz. | Finish: Shimmer | Cruelty-Free: No | Byrdie Clean: No
Best Dark Orange: LeChat Dare to Wear Sky Dust in Copper Comet
Holographic effect
Large particles of glitter create a dramatic look
Gives full coverage
Not a bright hue of orange
Elle likes this option, which she calls a great fall copper. (Opting for a darker orange or copper is also a nice, more subdued way to try the trend.) “The larger particles of glitter create a holographic effect,” she adds. It also delivers complete coverage, even in just two coats.
Size: 0.5 fl. oz. | Finish: Glitter | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No
Best High Shine: ILNP Nail Polish in Pumpkin Patch
Dramatic glitter look
Bright, bold orange hue
Requires a couple coats for coverage
For those looking for an orange with full-on glitter, this dramatic polish is it. The burnt orange hue is filled with lustrous sparkle and definitely makes a statement. (And, per the name, many reviewers call out that it’s perfect for a Halloween mani.) Just keep in mind that you may need to apply up to three coats to achieve complete coverage.
Size: 0.4 fl. oz. | Finish: Glitter | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No
Best Clean Formula: Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Velvet Rope
Holographic finish
Clean and 10-free
Ergonomic brush
Requires a couple coats for coverage
Even though the base of this is orange, the metallic glitter is gold, green, and blue, making for a truly unique, holographic finish. And not only is the formula cruelty-free and vegan, it’s also non-toxic and 10-free, always a win in our book.
Size: 0.37 fl. oz. | Finish: Holographic | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes
Final Verdict
Both the China Glaze Nail Lacquer Orange You Fierce and Zoya Nail Polish in Tanzy earn our vote for the best orange glitter polish out there. The former is a bit darker with a glaze-like finish, the latter lighter with metallic glitter flecks. The LeChat Dare to Wear Sky Dust in Copper Comet is a pro pick for those who want more of a darker, copper hue.
Meet the Expert
Elle is a celebrity nail artist in New York City and Los Angeles. Her clients include Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, and Blake Lively.
What to Look For When Choosing a Glitter Polish
Opacity
Keep in mind that some glitter polishes may require up to three coats in order to get complete coverage and achieve the intended effect.
The Level of Shimmer
Some have a more subdued sheen, others full-on glitter chunks, and some a more holographic finish. According to Elle, whichever one you choose is totally a matter of personal preference.
-
How do you apply glitter polish?
The same way you would any other polish, prepping nails with a base coat, applying the color, then finishing with a top coat. Though again, keep in mind that you may need a few extra layers of the polish itself.
-
Does glitter polish last longer than cream polish?
Potentially yes, as the glitter flecks make it more resilient to chips. Still, the longevity of the polish often has more to do with how you prep your nails pre-mani rather than the polish itself, notes Elle.
-
How do you remove glitter polish?
Again, the same as you would other kinds, though it may require a bit more elbow grease to get some of the glitter particles off. Using an acetone-based remover (rather than a non-acetone one) can be helpful.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She has her nails polished 99% of the time.