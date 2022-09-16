We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The pumpkins on your doorstep or kitchen counter aren’t the only way to incorporate a hit of orange this fall. Orange polishes, specifically glitter ones, are also having a major moment. The color evokes fall and warmth, and also pairs well with other rich fall tones that you can incorporate via fashion or jewelry, such as teal greens and dark purples, notes celebrity nail artist Elle.



Byrdie Reviewed & Approved Our best overall pick is China Glaze Nail Lacquer Orange You Fierce, which goes on smooth without clumps. The orange is a warm auburn, with fine glitter particles. For a more affordable pick, consider Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Color in Sundown Socialite, a drugstore pick that’s iridescent, with hints of pink and gold.

The other nice thing? Orange is a fairly universal hue for all skin tones, she adds. Opting for an orange glitter gives you the added benefit of potentially lasting longer (the metallic flecks make it more resistant to chips), not to mention that the glitter pops on darker skin tones, Elle says. The point is, no matter whether you’re a salon regular or prefer to DIY your manis and pedis, it’s worth considering an orange glitter when it comes time to choose your polish.

We conducted hours of research on the best orange glitter nail polishes, evaluating each pick on hue, finish, and size of glitter particles. Each formula was hand-picked by a celebrity nail artist, who offered her expert recommendations for this roundup.

Here, are the best orange glitter nail polishes for a statement-making look.

