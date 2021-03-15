The Best Online Vegan Cooking Classes for a Plant-Based Diet

Best Overall: Cozymeal

Cozymeal

Why We Chose It: Cozymeal has multiple vegan cooking courses with different chefs and also offers mixology, wine tasting, and other classes.

What We Like

Tons of interesting vegan cooking options, like vegan comfort food and more

Courses are taught by all different chefs

Classes are inexpensive, starting as low as roughly $29

What We Don’t Like

Not all of the options are vegan

The website looks a little dated

Cozymeal is the largest provider of online culinary experiences, including vegan cooking classes with multiple chefs. The company was founded by Sam Nasserian, who previously worked at Upwork and Just Answer before starting the online cooking marketplace.

Customers can book online classes with professional chefs and search by time and group size. Courses cover a wide variety of topics, including vegan comfort food, vegan jackfruit tacos, nourishing plant-based meal prep, and more. There’s even a vegan, three-week series taught live from Madrid, Spain, about learning how to start eating vegan for the first time.

Classes are live on Zoom and are fully interactive, so you can ask as many questions as you want, and you can order the ingredients online before the session starts. Cozymeal’s offerings are for beginners and groups. Courses start at about $29 each. This is the most convenient option, as you can choose from all different teachers, classes, and times, and really get an interactive experience.