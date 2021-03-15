The Best Online Vegan Cooking Classes for a Plant-Based Diet

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Whether you’re looking to up your plant protein intake or simply want to learn how to cook vegetables in new and exciting ways, there are plenty of online opportunities for vegan cooking classes for aspiring restaurant chefs, kitchen newcomers, and everyone in between.
Bid goodbye to the days of unseasoned broccoli. Instead, these vegan chefs are teaching classes full of inventive and flavorful recipes. Here are the best online vegan cooking classes to help you get started on your culinary journey.
Best Online Vegan Cooking Classes in 2021
- Best Overall: Cozymeal
- Best for Aspiring Restaurant Chefs: Institute of Culinary Education
- Best for Variety: Happy Bellyfish
- Best for Learning to Cook Indian Food: Cooking With Monisha
- Best for Experienced Chefs: Food Future Institute
- Best for Cooking Turkish Food: The Chef & The Dish
- Best for Quick Classes: Dr. Ayesha Sherzai
Best Overall: Cozymeal
Why We Chose It: Cozymeal has multiple vegan cooking courses with different chefs and also offers mixology, wine tasting, and other classes.
What We Like
- Tons of interesting vegan cooking options, like vegan comfort food and more
- Courses are taught by all different chefs
- Classes are inexpensive, starting as low as roughly $29
What We Don’t Like
- Not all of the options are vegan
- The website looks a little dated
Cozymeal is the largest provider of online culinary experiences, including vegan cooking classes with multiple chefs. The company was founded by Sam Nasserian, who previously worked at Upwork and Just Answer before starting the online cooking marketplace.
Customers can book online classes with professional chefs and search by time and group size. Courses cover a wide variety of topics, including vegan comfort food, vegan jackfruit tacos, nourishing plant-based meal prep, and more. There’s even a vegan, three-week series taught live from Madrid, Spain, about learning how to start eating vegan for the first time.
Classes are live on Zoom and are fully interactive, so you can ask as many questions as you want, and you can order the ingredients online before the session starts. Cozymeal’s offerings are for beginners and groups. Courses start at about $29 each. This is the most convenient option, as you can choose from all different teachers, classes, and times, and really get an interactive experience.
Best for Aspiring Restaurant Chefs: Institute of Culinary Education
Why We Chose It: The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) has a full schedule of virtual cooking classes with constantly evolving topics (think: a month-long focus on Meatless Mondays that’s completely vegan).
What We Like
- Great program for aspiring chefs
- Options for every level of experience
What We Don’t Like
- Not all classes are vegan but there are multiple vegan options
- Definitely geared towards aspiring restaurant chefs more than home cooks
ICE was established in 1975, and since then has offered six- to 13-month career-training programs; now, some of these programs can be done online. The Institute of Culinary Education offers multiple vegan classes with different cooking options, such as tempeh Bolognese and a roasted root vegetable salad with green goddess dressing.
For those looking to start cooking professionally, the institute also offers a Health-Supportive Culinary Arts career program with a holistic approach to plant-based, nutritious cooking, focusing on wellness. The program promotes nutrition, wellness, and sustainability and is vegetable-forward, with a focus on plant-based, vegetarian and vegan lifestyles. It’s the first nationally-accredited, plant-based curriculum and was started by Annemarie Colbin, Ph.D., who founded the Natural Gourmet Cookery School in her Upper West Side apartment in 1977.
Best for Variety: Happy Bellyfish
Why We Chose It: Happy Bellyfish is an online healthy cooking school with a wide variety of vegan classes taught by different chefs.
What We Like
- Offers an extensive range of classes and teachers, making it convenient for everyone
- Relatively inexpensive
What We Don’t Like
- Mastery courses are more difficult and expensive than other options offered
Happy Bellyfish Healthy Cooking School began when the founders, Anastasia Sharova and her husband, Srikant Singh, who are both chefs, started researching the world’s traditional cuisines. They decided to turn their knowledge into a virtual cooking experience in 2018. Now, the company works with upwards of seven chefs.
The Healthy Cooking School offers the widest variety of teachers and classes and is one of the most convenient options. A monthly membership includes live Zoom classes and is about $29, making it one of the most inexpensive options.
If you’re a fan of watching Brad Leone from Bon Appétit’s “It’s Alive!” videos, you can channel your inner Brad by taking their fermentation certification courses. Other certification options include The Mastery of Spices and a Vegan Baking Course, and those start at about $300. Regular classes include vegan ice cream, easy sugar-free desserts, and beans and lentils.
Best for Learning to Cook Indian Food: Cooking With Monisha
Why We Chose It: Cooking with Monisha is an online cooking school founded and hosted by one of England’s most well-known Indian chefs.
What We Like
- Chef Monisha has years of experience and is a true expert in her field
- The course is an easy way to learn Indian recipes as well as the history behind them
What We Don’t Like
- Since Chef Monisha is based in London, class times might not align with your schedule
Cooking with Monisha is an Indian cookery school in London that was opened in 2004 and started offering online classes in 2020.
Chef Monisha Bharadwaj is an award-winning food historian and a food writer based in London. She started Cooking With Monisha to work with home cooks as well as chefs who want to learn more about authentic Indian cooking, a topic she’s an expert in and lectures on regularly. She’s the author of “Indian in 7- recipes using 7 ingredients or fewer” and won the Gourmand World Cookbook Award 2020 for the Best Indian Cookbook in the World.
The monthly Online Vegetarian Vegan Course teaches you how to make turmeric rice, garlic and herb dal, paneer/tofu makhani, aloo mutter, and more. The price per device is roughly £39 which translates to about $54. The class is attended by clients all over the world, so it could be interesting to take with friends from elsewhere.
Best for Quick Classes: Dr. Ayesha Sherzai
Why We Chose It: Dr. Ayesha Sherzai offers quick classes on Instagram Live to her more than 40,000 followers, showcasing easy, quick, and super nutritious vegan recipes.
What We Like
- Instagram Live courses are great if you’re limited on time
- Classes are free and saved on Instagram if you can’t make it in real time
- The focus is on brain health and nutrition
What We Don’t Like
- Not the best if you’re looking for recipes for specific dishes or recipes
- Classes aren’t as detailed as other offerings
- Exact amounts of ingredients aren’t given, so recipes are more experimental
Dr. Ayesha Sherzai cooks with her husband and co-author on Instagram, where she provides easy plant-based recipes. She also works as a neurologist in a hospital, so she knows how to create quick, brain-healthy meals. Her cookbook, The 30-Day Alzheimer’s Solution promotes a lifestyle program grounded in science.
She goes live weekly on Instagram to teach her followers how to create plant-based meals that support brain health. If you don’t have time to tune in live, she saves the recipes so you can watch later and recreate them. One recent creation was a protein-packed skewer made with marinated tempeh.
Dr. Sherzai’s videos are quick, lasting only a few minutes, and showcase recipes that are meant to be put together in less than 30 minutes, making for easy weeknight dinners. She also doesn’t skimp on the spices, showcasing fresh herbs and vegetables. Her recipes are also easy to play with, so if you’re a cook who enjoys adding your own ingredients and different flavors, they’ll act as helpful guides.
Best for Experienced Chefs: Food Future Institute
Why We Chose It: Matthew Kenney is a famous celebrity chef with many years of experience, and the Food Future Institute’s curriculum is plant-based and chef-driven.
What We Like
- Best for experienced chefs interested in imaginative dishes
- Extensive options, including technique classes, video tutorials and more
- Chef Matthew Kenney trained at New York City’s French Culinary Institute
What We Don’t Like
- Definitely more complicated than other offerings
- One of the pricier options
Matthew Kenney is a famous vegan chef with restaurants all over the world. In 2009, the celebrity chef founded the Food Future Institute, a multi-phase program with techniques and tutorials. The Foundations section has about 17 modules with techniques, as well as photo instructions and more than 45 video tutorials.
Chef Matthew Kenney trained at New York City’s French Culinary Institute and has more than 30 years of experience. His lessons combine classical culinary training with his experimental recipes. Students will learn how to make risotto, jackfruit crab cakes, kimchi dumplings, raw blackberry cheesecake, and much more.
Kenney offers multiple ways to learn, including pre-recorded videos, technique classes, and photos. The runs program is about $350 and as of March 2021, the institute is in the process of offering a new course geared towards the home chef that will be approximately $300.
Best for Cooking Turkish Food: The Chef & The Dish
Why We Chose It: The Chef & The Dish offers a vegan Turkish class that’s plant-based and super healthy with easy-to-follow recipes.
What We Like
- Chef Asli Mutlu creates authentic Turkish cuisine from her home kitchen
- Easy to learn
What We Don’t Like
- One of the pricier options
- There are fewer vegan options from The Chef & The Dish in general
The Chef & The Dish offers private cooking classes via Skype. The company works to bring a chef into your kitchen, and one of the vegan options highlights Turkish cuisine. There’s even a white-glove service, which includes a Kitchen Assistant acting as your personal concierge in a private Kitchen Prep Session to prepare you for class.
Chef Asli Mutlu appears via video call from her kitchen in Turkey to host a plant-based, healthy course. She teaches newcomers how to cook with lentils and bulgur, as well as how to make two easy versions of hummus perfect for entertaining.
Classes start around $299 and last for roughly two-and-a-half hours. Attendees are given the recipe after the class to make healthy, high-protein dishes including lentil balls, hummus, bulgur salad, and more.
Final Verdict
All of these programs offer something different, based on what you are trying to master. Cozymeal has options for everyone, no matter how busy your schedule is or how many people you’d like to cook with. The Institute of Culinary Education is ideal for aspiring super chefs who want to work in a vegan restaurant kitchen. Happy Bellyfish is best for people who want to regularly cook new vegan items or take mastery courses to learn more advanced techniques, like vegan baking. For those looking to learn to cook a specific cuisine, Cooking With Monisha offers tips from one of England’s best Indian chefs, and The Chef & The Dish has a specialized Turkish option. Food Future Institute has in-depth classes for people who are either looking to become professional chefs or want to start making more inventive plant-based meals at home.
What Are Online Vegan Cooking Classes?
Online vegan classes are offered in groups or one-on-one, usually via Zoom but sometimes via Instagram Live. Chefs walk viewers through recipes, ranging from super simple ones like hummus to more involved vegan pastry making. Many websites will tell you the ingredients in advance and some are shoppable to deliver them straight to your door.
How Much Do Vegan Cooking Classes Cost?
Classes range from around $25 for a monthly subscription to hundreds of dollars for semi-private courses with famous chefs. Some lessons are free on Instagram Live or through pre-recorded videos on chefs' websites. Class prices vary based on the number of people attending, the type of chef teaching, class length, and how intensive the recipes are.
How We Chose the Best Online Vegan Cooking Classes
We looked for a range of online vegan cooking classes to showcase different chefs, recipes, and prices. Throughout our process, we examined the reviews people left for chefs on their websites about the experience. We also looked to popular vegan chefs with strong social media followings, like Matthew Kenney, to see what kind of recipes they’re sharing.
We wanted to feature a variety of cuisines and teachers from all over, so we chose courses that focused on Turkish ingredients, Indian recipes, and more. There are options for aspiring restaurant chefs, as well as home chefs looking to learn more about plant-based diets.