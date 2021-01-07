These are the 29 Best Online Vintage Clothing Shops

Let’s face it: Fast fashion is slowly losing steam, and we can happily thank thrift stores and vintage apparel for that. While it’s definitely not a new concept, it has paved the way for stunning garments from the past to take center stage. It’s hard to believe the ’90s was almost 30 years ago, but because of that, closets from the past have made a resurgence on celebrities and social media stars, and become the most unique, exciting, and price-accessible pieces we adorn ourselves with. Vintage has not only made it easier to become a more conscious buyer; it has also defined who we are (and what we project to the world) when we leave our houses every day.

When buying used, it can be hard to know where to start. The obvious answer could be hitting up your local town thrift. However, with the rise of shopping apps, a lot of places are heavily picked through and there’s way more to browse online. Because everyone could use a little help now and then, we scoured the internet far and wide to bring you what we consider to be the best of the best in vintage, thrift, and everything in between.