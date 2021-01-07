These are the 29 Best Online Vintage Clothing Shops

Let’s face it: Fast fashion is slowly losing steam, and we can happily thank thrift stores and vintage apparel for that. While it’s definitely not a new concept, it has paved the way for stunning garments from the past to take center stage. It’s hard to believe the ’90s was almost 30 years ago, but because of that, closets from the past have made a resurgence on celebrities and social media stars, and become the most unique, exciting, and price-accessible pieces we adorn ourselves with. Vintage has not only made it easier to become a more conscious buyer; it has also defined who we are (and what we project to the world) when we leave our houses every day.
When buying used, it can be hard to know where to start. The obvious answer could be hitting up your local town thrift. However, with the rise of shopping apps, a lot of places are heavily picked through and there’s way more to browse online. Because everyone could use a little help now and then, we scoured the internet far and wide to bring you what we consider to be the best of the best in vintage, thrift, and everything in between.
Online Only
Berriez
We stumbled upon Berriez when it first began, and founder Emma Zack has a knack for fashion, mixing prints, and putting unique pieces together. This size-inclusive online shop not only has amazing graphics, it’s prices are almost too good to be true. Sign up for their newsletter for frequent editorials with to-die-for pieces and sales that are pretty hard to beat. What’s not to love about that?
Shop Journal Vintage
Philadelphia-based Shop Journal Vintage is no rookie when it comes to selling vintage. Formerly a merchandiser for Urban Outfitters (she specialized in the store's vintage section), Laura Cerri took her creative eye and poured her know-how into this small vintage business. Cerri not only re-works some of the pieces, but also works with other vintage retailers to bring unique offering you definitely won’t be able to find anywhere else. Laura styles and models most of the pieces, so you know she’s a die-hard fan. Looking for a dress that will make you look like the most beautiful cupcake? This is the spot for you.
Yard666sale
Remember that time North West wore a tiny corset dress? You can thank Yard666sale for that. Based in Canada, this brand re-works old t-shirts into loveable, wearable. Yet, it's somehow all still accessible to wear. With a fabulous Instagram to match, this website tailors to all of your reworked vintage needs. T-shirts with embroidered demon faces and Sailor Moon shorts included.
Second Cousin Vintage
With an incredibly cool website, it’s hard to leave Second Cousin Vintage empty-handed. The selection of pieces from the early aughts mixed with designer finds reminds us why we shop in the first place. Looking for an early 2000’s Chloé top or those Lacroix pants you thought you couldn’t find anywhere? Pieces like that are available and in perfect condition here. If you’re lucky, you can even score something from their bargain bin.
O. La Roche
Because the curation and styling on the O. La Roche website are so good, it’s hard not to want everything you see as you scroll. Another fun thing (one that makes your life so much easier) is there are full outfits put together, so you can really get a sense of how their vintage pieces look with various shoes or pant styles. They even have a "visuals" portion to their website where you can see other people in their clothes for more inspiration (and a better idea of fit and fabric). That, and ogle over a perfectly put-together mood board.
Subrina Heyink Vintage
A personal favorite, Subrina Heyink Vintage, is an awesome website to check out at least once a day—they are constantly uploading new, small designer pieces mixed with a curation of beautiful photoshoots. Black-owned and a favorite among New Yorkers, the shop even has a bi-monthly story sale on their Instagram page. Stylist and founder Subrina Heyink is a fashion icon we wish we knew IRL.
Online + IRL
James Veloria
James Veloria not only has the coolest website, but they also have a newsletter you can sign up for and a beautiful store at the Chinatown Mall in NYC. Featured in pretty much every "in-the-know" magazine, the duo who started the brand is known for their curation of vintage and contemporary designer goods. They have everything from that vintage Prada bucket hat you’ve been eyeing to that CDG dress you thought only existed on the runway. Did we mention they also sell men’s vintage? If you’re in New York, going to the store is an experience in itself. If you can only shop online, browsing the website is the perfect cure for winter blues.
The Break
If you’re looking for the perfect suiting (amongst so many other things), The Break is the spot for you. They not only have the store divided into sections based on color palette (!!!), the prices are affordable and the playlist is always good. Not to mention, everyone who works there is helpful, kind, and wildly knowledgable. Founder Hannah Ritchman specializes in all things fabulous—she even put on Fashion Week shows near their space in Greenpoint each season. While that's on hold, head over to their store (or shop on their website or Instagram page) and leave with your new favorite staples. We promise, this is one of the greats.
The Corner Store
Things quickly sell out on The Corner Store’s website, and it’s probably because it’s unlike any other vintage store. It’s a palace. Each piece on their website has its own special name, and, in my opinion, they sell quickly because of how well they're styled. Whether you’re going for Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face vibes, or something more sultry, or more '80s-inspired—you won’t believe the special things you'll find. Founder and stylist Stacey Nishimoto is a true legend on the fashion scene.
NXC Vintage
Modeled and styled by founder Avry, NXC Vintage is the North Carolina-based vintage shop we always knew we needed. The size-inclusive, Black-owned site lets shoppers browse and buy vintage from the comfort of their own homes, with flare. It’s hard not to buy from this site because their prices are incredible, Avry looks amazing in all of the clothes, and the styling is 10/10.
Raggedy Threads
Raggedy Threads is one of those stores we wish we could live in forever—but since we can’t, we're glad they have a website. Located in both Brooklyn and L.A., this iconic spot for vintage workwear and denim offers racks of patched-up '50s Levis and navy blue coverall suits, among so much more. If you can’t get to either store, check out their website, where they have tons of incredible graphic tees, socks, hand-embroidered beanies, and store-branded mugs.
The Cat and the Cobra
Every piece in The Cat and the Cobra is special. Even founders Casey and Eric think so. Based in Northeast Minneapolis, the two friends opened shop after years of working in more corporate environments. Specializing in '70s, '80s, and '90s vintage, it’s hard to leave this shop empty-handed. We recommend following them on Instagram as well—because pieces on their website sell like hotcakes.
Front General Store
Front General Store is one of those shops we wish existed in every neighborhood. It smells good, extremely comforting to be in, and it’s hard to leave without finding at least 10 cute things. Based in Dumbo, their selection of men and women's vintage is unlike any other. They have tons of vintage levis, even more graphic tees, and a home goods section that makes us want to reorganize our apartments. They even have a jewelry section that leaves us dreaming about the finer things in life.
9th Street Vintage
9th Street Vintage is a magical place. It's like a cozy cottage with the best selection of vintage dating back as far as the 1860s. Pieces are in perfect condition, and they have an incredible selection of jeans for all bodies. Their mission is all about living more sustainably through vintage—and they do it in the best way. This shop is a beautiful place to make a memory while finding a piece absolutely no one else will have.
Stella Dallas
Stella Dallas doesn’t have a website, and that’s only one of a million reasons why their shop is so special. You really have to step inside to surround yourself with the incredible archive of jeans, dresses, shoes, jewelry, quilts, and everything in between. If you’re in Brooklyn, we recommend checking this store out. You’ll leave feeling like you just took a trip back to the '60s (and didn't spend a ton of money in the process).
I Am That Shop
I Am That Shop focuses on curating well-priced vintage and indie designer treasures. Perfectly styled and size-inclusive, this shop consciously wants to make the buyer a more thoughtful and stylish person—whatever that means to you (fashion is subjective, right?). Pieces sell out fast, but their site is frequently updated with fresh vintage you'll keep in your closet forever. Did we mention they have a killer shoe and home section too?
Blk Market Vintage
Specializing in antiques and Black cultural artifacts, every piece from Blk Market Vintage is a collectible. Based in Brooklyn and online, this shop has vintage tees, pins, and books to add to your ever-growing collection. Founders Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy have a knack for finding and preserving vintage that is special and thoughtful. As cultural historians and vintage curators, these two have spurred and continued the conversation about the importance of preserving, documenting, and supporting Black history.
Procell Vintage
All the cool kids shop at Procell Vintage, and upon entering their store, it’s easy to see why. Vintage oversized t-shirts, hats, and ephemera adorn the walls, all while an inticing playlist fills your ears. Unfortunately, this spot is IRL only, but every now and again, they upload something to Depop we can't live without. If you’re lucky, you can catch an art show at their sister space, located next door. If not, you can still find that Fendi logo bucket hat you saw on someone once and have dreamed about ever since.
Eveliina Vintage
If we could wear one thing for the rest of our lives, it's a dress from Eveliina Vintage. Available online only, they are occasionally seen doing pop-ups in Miami and with A Current Affair. Modeled and styled by co-founder Emilia M, these carefully put together pieces are sure to brighten up any closet—everything is special and one-of-a kind. Every time they post new pieces to Instagram, we get heart eyes.
96 Tears Vintage
96 Tears Vintage is the best vintage you can find in all of Toronto, Canada. According to insiders, they offer one of the largest ranges of vintage from the '90s in town. Their website is coming soon, so in the meantime, you’ll have to shop curbside at their fabulous location or on Instagram. They have some pretty fun photoshoots to look at while you dream of that three-piece suit with cat-eye sunglasses.
Real Life As Liv
Ever wish you could dress like '90s Julia Roberts? Real Life as Liv is here to help with that—and it’s hard to find another Depop as perfectly put together as this one. Dresses with poofy sleeves and Prada as far as the eye can see fill the page, making it fancy, but still cool.
Trust Fund Goth
From the page, to the captions, to the selection of out-of-this-world pieces, it’s hard not to love Trust Fund Goth. We’re not joking when we say this Depop has an iconic collection. Think Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood pieces you can wear daily.
Kiko Vintage
Fashion queen both on Instagram and on Depop, Kiko Vintage’s Ari Kiko has managed to make her page one of the most popular pages on Depop. Her vintage pieces are not only in pristine condition; they are few and far between from what we’ve seen while on our search for the best vintage. Speaking of that Chanel beach print dress from their 2002 collection, we’re pretty sure she’s acquired and sold more than one.
Zeros Vintage
We know how popular vintage rock tees are, so we had to include one of our favorite shops, Zeros Vintage. One can never have too many Lou Reed band tees, as they say, but on here, you’ll find a collection of oversized fits to wear as dresses for that perfect moment when someone asks you what your favorite song from Aerosmith is.
Patty Wack Vintage
Patty Wack Vintage is among our favorite vintage selling Etsy accounts, and from their collection, it’s easy to see why. This Black, queer-owned business not only has an incredible mood board for fashion inspiration on their Instagram, but they also have a perfect selection of genderless (which all clothes should be) clothing dating back to the ’60s. Interested in finding that perfect pastel pink party gown or camo pants? You won’t want to miss out on this page.
Nostalgia Boutique
Nostalgia Boutique makes us feel like we could time travel back to a 50’s dinner party if we wanted to. This Virginia based page is not only Black-owned but home to some incredibly preserved pieces for when you’re looking to play dress up or want to be the belle of the ball. Sequins, floral print, and silk are just a preview of some of the beauty you might find on here.
Bird In The Chimney
Bird in The Chimney is one of those shops you stumble upon when you’re looking for that really great ‘it’ piece. You can’t get any closer to how good the prices are unless you were to stumble back into the 80’s yourself. Pages and pages of goodies fill this Etsy, so it’d be hard not to find something you can’t live without. Did we mention they have accessories for the home as well?
Detour Vintage
We simply can't get enough of vintage jeans, and thanks to Detour Vintage, we’ve been able to fill our void. Looking for a specific fit and style? If you join their mailing list, you have access to first dibs when they restock. Their vintage jeans are already well-traveled, but they can still definitely make the journey into your closet.
La Vie Couture Vintage
La Vie Couture Vintage has us dreaming of recreating that party scene in Roman Holiday. Their selection of 1930’s gowns reminds us why we want to get dressed in the first place. Perfectly priced for the history you’d be buying, you can have your cake and eat it too while looking like a cake topper yourself.