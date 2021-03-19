These Online Health Food Stores Make Shopping for Groceries Easy

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Whether you’re looking for supplements, prepared meals, or creative snacks, there's an online health food store for you. Beyond just your staples, most of them also boast a slew of yummy snacks and groceries (dragon fruit chips: try them). Online health food stores have you covered for all your grocery needs, from interesting ingredients or anything. you need to embrace a healthier lifestyle.
We’ve rounded up the best online health food stores to get everything from trendy, plant-based snacks to all of your groceries.
Best Online Health Food Stores
- Best Overall: Thrive Market
- Best Budget: Natural Food Shop
- Best for Snacking: The Goods Mart
- Best for Supplements: NOW Foods
- Best for Upscale Plant-Based Ingredients: PLANTA
- Best for Meal Prep: GO Buddha
Best Overall: Thrive Market
Why We Chose It: Thrive Market is the best known natural health food store and has the most options by far, from snacks to full meals. With the tagline “healthy living made easy,” Thrive Market makes it easy to shop for everything you need in one place.
What We Like
- Best selection by far for canned goods, beauty products, and more
- Saves money on brands you usually find at Whole Foods
- Shop by diet, with options including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free
- Website is easy to navigate
What We Don’t Like
- Pushes the subscription service which makes one time orders more difficult
- Searching can be difficult simply because there are so many choices
Thrive Market was created in 2014 by four founders with different upbringings, and since then, the company has quite literally thrived, providing inexpensive, super healthy options to subscribers.
Start shopping at Thrive Market with a customizable quiz similar to those offered by most subscription services. The short questionnaire asks who you usually shop for, if you follow a special diet or have allergies, what’s on your shopping list, alternative pasta you use, and the type of canned goods in your kitchen.
Thrive Market stands out for its wide variety of items including clean makeup, canned goods, prepared foods, and vitamin supplements. Thrive’s products are healthy and sustainable, and memberships make them less expensive. The company carries more than 5,000 organic products, including brand-names like Sir Kensington’s and Dr. Bronner’s, as well as a less expensive, in-house brand. You could spend hours scrolling through the healthy options.
Place a one-time order or save about 30% with auto-ship orders. Membership is offered on a yearly basis for around $60, or monthly for approximately $10. Thrive Market guarantees that you will make back your subscriber membership in savings each year and if you don’t, you'll receive a credit upon renewal.
Thrive Market offers a free, Thrive Gives membership distributed through nonprofit organizations that allow people to apply; eligibility is determined case-by-case. Thrive Market also makes it a point to give back. Over the last four years, the company has raised more than $3.6 million to fund food access.
Best Budget: Natural Food Shop
Why We Chose It: Natural Food Shop is a top choice for natural food online and has lots of choices you could find in a well-stocked local health food store.
What We Like
- Lots of high-profile health food brands so you know what you’re getting
- Lower prices and you can see the original prices to know the deal you’re getting
- Range of products includes food, skincare, and cleaning supplies
What We Don’t Like
- Website feels a little dated
- Products aren’t as innovative as other trendier companies
- Many products available at similar local health food stores or groceries
The owners of Natural Food Shop created the company after suffering from physical ailments they believed were the result of the food they were eating. Today, Natural Food Shop focuses on clean living, from food to cleaning supplies. Products range from supplements and protein powder to herbs, remedies, and pet food.
The store offers plenty of instantly recognizable brands, including Almond Breeze, Eden Foods, and Amy’s Kitchen. Users can also easily buy in bulk to stock up on almond milk or canned goods and save money.
There’s no account needed, you can order online or by phone, and the company ships all over the U.S. and to Canada. There is a rewards program if you want to save even more money and it’s free to set up an account.
Best for Snacking: The Goods Mart
Why We Chose It: The Goods Mart is a one-stop-shop online for funky and flavorful snacks and is equal parts healthy and trends-driven.
What We Like
- Loads of interesting options you can’t find anywhere else
- Best snack selection by far
- Snack boxes provide a taste test for people unsure of what to order
- Options for everyone, including Paleo and low-sugar
- Some products are unique, like cactus snacks
What We Don’t Like
- Pricier than other options and lacks a range of products
The Goods Mart’s founder, Rachel Krupa, grew up in a small town in Michigan with a population of 1,200. She created Goods Mart to give people the same tight-knit community vibe of a small town corner store, and now all of the products are available online.
The Goods Mart’s products don’t have artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners, and there are no harmful pesticides. The buzzy brand also gives back, partnering with Lunch on Me in Los Angeles and Bowery Street Mission in New York to move food within 24 hours of expiration to homeless populations. Other options on this list have more meal options, but think of this as your friendly neighborhood health store, as opposed to a grocery.
Products include Cheddar Cheezish crackers, Zesty Thai Mushroom Jerky, and Vegan Ranch Chickpea Puffs. If you’re not sure what to start with, there’s a wide variety of snack boxes, including one from female founders, a Black-owned box, and a collaboration with the restaurant website The Infatuation.
Best for Supplements: NOW Foods
Why We Chose It: We highlighted NOW Foods because it focuses on producing high-quality, natural products at inexpensive prices, making it easier for everyone to lead a healthier life.
What We Like
- Family-run operation with low prices and lots of supplement options
- Supplements can be bought in bulk and are inexpensive with some options on sale
- Buy essential oils, supplements, and even pet food all at once
What We Don’t Like
- Think less snazzy snacks, more supplements
- Not ideal for fresh food but offers plenty of recipes to make at home
NOW began in Chicago as a small chain of health food stores called Health House from entrepreneur and physical chemist Elwood Richard. His research was focused on how health foods and supplements help enhance physical performance, which led him to create a store with inexpensive healthy options.
Shopping at NOW feels like browsing a particularly helpful favorite local health food store. The options are plentiful and wide-ranging, including items like seed mix and essential oils. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is a fan (she opts for the pumpkin seeds, peppermint oil, and magnesium). NOW is perfect if you’re looking for nuts and berries or to add some vitamins to your daily routine. Plus, you can seriously improve smoothies, with options including pure spirulina powder and a triple omega seed mix with raw hemp seed hearts, chia, and flax.
The family-run business is a solid choice particularly for people looking to get into essential oils, with simple blends and pure oils along with helpful instructions about exactly how to use them.
Best for Upscale Plant-Based Ingredients: PLANTA
If you’re looking to indulge a little bit, but still want to know you’re using fresh, plant-based ingredients, PLANTA is for you.
Why We Chose It: We chose PLANTA because it offers healthy ingredients you can’t find anywhere else, like truffle almond parm and truffle mayo.
What We Like
- Ships healthy, vegan pantry items nationwide
- Ingredients you truly can’t find anywhere else
What We Don’t Like
- More limited selection than other offerings
- Some offerings are expensive
- Provides decadent plant-based options
PLANTA, the buzzy plant-based restaurants in Toronto and Miami, offers nationwide and Canadian shipping of their impressive pantry items.
Restaurateur Steven Salm and executive chef and partner David Lee provide health food delivery through PLANTA at Home, including truffle mayo, peanut sauce, kimchi, and more. The plant-based restaurant also provides healthy sweets, including cookie butter and matcha cheesecake. For those hunting for full healthy meals, options include dumplings, veggie burgers, and cauliflower tots.
PLANTA is also a great gifting option, with a dessert “power trio” and fancy condiments that are far healthier than the usual Heinz ketchup. This is a pricier choice and has less of a selection there are some really impressive specialty items you won’t find anywhere else.
This is the best online health food store to use if you’re looking to indulge a little bit but still want fresh, plant-based ingredients.
Best for Meal Prep: GO Buddha
Why We Chose It: GO Buddha offers healthy, delicious meals, but also allows you to mix and match specialty items, including coffee and hydration drinks.
What We Like
- Lots of healthy options for everyone
- Makes meal prep easy and convenient
What We Don’t Like
- Doesn’t have the same grocery options as others
GO Buddha’s mission is to create affordable accessible plant-based programs. The store offers prepared meals as well as healthy food store items like coffee, sport hydration drinks, pre-workout drinks, and treats including peanut butter buckeyes and coconut chocolate chip cookie dough.
The prepared meals include mushroom stroganoff, a nacho kit, jackfruit macaroni, and of course, buddha bowls. The service ships nationwide, with pricing starting at about $3 for one item, and ranging to approximately $130 should you opt for a custom meal box for the week.
The Ohio-based company offers overnight shipping nationwide, with options that are dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly.
Final Verdict
All of these options offer different types of health foods, whether you’re looking for basics like avocado oil, snacks with reishi, or supplements to aid your everyday life. If you live somewhere where it’s not as easy to access healthy foods or you’re looking into making recipes that use innovative and unusual ingredients, these companies make delivery quick and easy. These online health food stores make it easier to eat vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, because it’s simple to sift through options and make healthy choices.
Thrive Market is the best overall choice simply because of their range of products. It’s a one-stop-shop, whether you’re looking for full meals, pantry items, or specialty snacks, including Justin’s, Smart Sweets, and Brami Snacking Lupini Beans. You’ll also save money on your favorite Whole Foods snacks.
What Are Online Health Food Stores?
Online health food stores offer everything from plant-based snacks to supplements. If you’re trying to add more plants to your diet or simply are searching for specific items, these shops make it easy to buy extremely specific wellness goods.
How Much Do Products Cost at Online Health Food Stores?
Price varies based on whether the program requires a membership or if you can do a single grocery shop. Thrive Market encourages users to get a membership, as prices are lower with it. With NOW Foods, you can buy whatever you need, with a focus on supplements, and the prices tend to be lower because the products are from an in-house brand.
Other online health food stores have pricier options with ingredients or snacks you would find at restaurants. PLANTA is the most high-end option, as it’s meant for luxurious pantry staple items. The Goods Mart also has snacks at a higher price point, but it offers treats you can’t find elsewhere. Natural Food Shop is inexpensive and you can place a single order.
How We Chose the Best Online Health Food Stores
We searched for the most popular online health food stores with the greatest variety, focusing on a range of options, from inexpensive groceries to more high-end, luxurious deliveries. We looked at reviews of the products, especially if the sites had their own in-house brands. We also examined the different products available on sites and whether they were difficult to find or available at local stores.
Many of the sites offer super healthy snacks that you’d find in Whole Foods, supplements that are cheaper than a vitamin shop, and the opportunity to try interesting ingredients.