These Online Health Food Stores Make Shopping for Groceries Easy

Best Overall: Thrive Market

Courtesy of Thrive Market

Why We Chose It: Thrive Market is the best known natural health food store and has the most options by far, from snacks to full meals. With the tagline “healthy living made easy,” Thrive Market makes it easy to shop for everything you need in one place.

What We Like

Best selection by far for canned goods, beauty products, and more

Saves money on brands you usually find at Whole Foods

Shop by diet, with options including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free

Website is easy to navigate

What We Don’t Like

Pushes the subscription service which makes one time orders more difficult

Searching can be difficult simply because there are so many choices

Thrive Market was created in 2014 by four founders with different upbringings, and since then, the company has quite literally thrived, providing inexpensive, super healthy options to subscribers.

Start shopping at Thrive Market with a customizable quiz similar to those offered by most subscription services. The short questionnaire asks who you usually shop for, if you follow a special diet or have allergies, what’s on your shopping list, alternative pasta you use, and the type of canned goods in your kitchen.

Thrive Market stands out for its wide variety of items including clean makeup, canned goods, prepared foods, and vitamin supplements. Thrive’s products are healthy and sustainable, and memberships make them less expensive. The company carries more than 5,000 organic products, including brand-names like Sir Kensington’s and Dr. Bronner’s, as well as a less expensive, in-house brand. You could spend hours scrolling through the healthy options.

Place a one-time order or save about 30% with auto-ship orders. Membership is offered on a yearly basis for around $60, or monthly for approximately $10. Thrive Market guarantees that you will make back your subscriber membership in savings each year and if you don’t, you'll receive a credit upon renewal.

Thrive Market offers a free, Thrive Gives membership distributed through nonprofit organizations that allow people to apply; eligibility is determined case-by-case. Thrive Market also makes it a point to give back. Over the last four years, the company has raised more than $3.6 million to fund food access.