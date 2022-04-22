We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
While one-piece swimsuits are all too often relegated to a second place, the reality is that they’re always in style, if not a critical component of your collection. One-piece swimsuits marry classic style and extreme comfort. They also boast versatility, as you can wear them as tops when teamed with your favorite midi skirt or pair of tailored shorts.
Swimsuit designer Marilena Andreadis told Byrdie that one-piece swimsuits have a timeless appeal capable of making us feel classy and confident. “A well-constructed one-piece made with quality fabric will enhance the female body and make a woman feel her best,” she said.
Whether it’s for a magical escape to Maui or a jaunt through the Greek isles (the landscapes that inspire Andreadis every season), there’s a one-piece that’s calling your name.
Ahead, find some of Byrdie’s favorite one-pieces on the market right now, along with expert advice from Andreadis on what to look for when shopping for one.
Meet the Expert
Marilena Andreadis is the founder and creative director of MAANislandwear, a brand based in Athens, Greece, that specializes in low-maintenance beachwear.
Best Overall: Everlane The Square-Neck One-Piece
Everlane’s swimsuit line gets our vote for the best overall pick. After all, can you go wrong with a sleek one-piece for $70? Note the small but significant details that the low-back, square-neck suit boasts, from the built-in shelf bra for extra support to the recycled nylon material for eco-friendliness.
Material: 82% ECONYL® regenerated nylon, 18% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Designer: Eres Aquarelle One-Piece Swimsuit
French label Eres has been producing elegant swimwear for decades, garnering a reputation for flattering the female form with its classic cuts. The Aquarelle style epitomizes the notion that true essentials are simple and unfussy. Its fabric sculpts and flatters the body, and it’s wire- and pad-free for a minimalist approach to design.
Material: 77% polyamide, 23% elastane | Size Range: FR 38-44
Best Ruffled: MAANislandwear Black Pique Bogart
Andreadis’ Bogart one-piece is ultra-femme yet functional, and dainty but not so delicate that it couldn’t endure a summer of swimming, diving, and beach hopping—all one could want in a go-to maillot. All MAANislandwear is cut from sustainably sourced fabrics and crafted in Greece.
Material: 92% polyamide, 8% elastane | Size Range: 0-3 (S-XL)
Best Value: Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Sources said this Summersalt swimsuit fits like a glove, thanks to the brand’s signature compression material that smooths and sculpts. And with such high prioritization of great fit, it’s no surprise that it offers a tall version for long torsos with an extra 1.25 inches of fabric in the waist. (Though, a short version would better accommodate petite frames.) Beyond fit, the style comes in 15 color and print combinations, and sustainable shoppers should know it’s mostly made of recycled polyamide fibers.
Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane | Size Range: 2-22
Best Scalloped: Marysia Antibes Maillot Antibes Maillot
Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves’ experience as a ballerina and a surfer is the inspiration for her eponymous swimwear line. This pretty pink one-piece with the brand’s signature scalloped edges combines the elegance of the former discipline with the practical qualities of a wetsuit, like thick, recycled fabric and an add-on halter strap for extra support.
Material: 88% recycled polyamide, 12% recycled elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Strapless: Anemos The Ritts Strapless One-Piece
The Ritts by Anemos is a strapless style with the kind of minimalist restraint that makes you appreciate the impact of small details. The fine curve of the neckline and high-cut leg acutely complement the female form, and it’s cut from fabric protected with UPF 50+ to keep you safe in the sun.
Material: 90% Amni Soul Eco® (biodegradable) polyamide, 10% elastane; UV-protected fabric | Size Range: XS-XL
Best High Neck: Athleta Maldives One-Piece Swimsuit
If you like your one-piece with some extra coverage on top, there’s this style by Athleta. It’s perfect for water activities like swimming and paddleboarding, as its high neckline, complete with a shelf bra, keeps the bust secure. The only downside: Reviewers said the clasp is hard to reach, so you’ll likely need another person to help you in and out of it.
Material: Recycled nylon and Lycra® | Size Range: XXS-XL (regular), S-XL (tall), XS-L (petite)
Best Belted: Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie Reversible Belted Swimsuit
The Anne-Marie suit from cult swimwear brand Solid & Striped is a classic cut that’s as flattering as it is versatile. Material-wise, it’s offered in several textures, colors, and prints—some of which are reversible—and the waist belt is detachable for when you want an alternate look.
Material: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane | Size Range: XS-XL
Best for Long Torsos: Norma Kamali Marissa One-Piece
You could say Norma Kamali is an expert in swimwear. She’s been in the biz since 1974, with a client list that has included legends like Diana Ross and Farah Fawcett. Her Marissa style makes a statement that reverberates the vibe for which the designer’s best-known—a sort of modern pin-up silhouette with a deep scoop neckline, a plunging back, and low sides to elongate the body and create the illusion of an hourglass shape.
Material: 88% nylon, 12% spandex; 100% nylon lining | Size Range: XS-L
Best on Amazon: Smismivo Halter Neck One-Piece
Tens of thousands of reviewers said this retro-glam ruched halter one-piece from Smismivo is universally flattering. (For context, it has earned an average of 4.4/5 stars from over 21,000 reviewers). Plus, it comes in many colors and prints and is available in plus sizes for a wide selection.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Size Range: S-3XL
Best Monokini: Reina Olga Augusta Scrunch Swimsuit
Contemporary cutouts are the specialty of the Italian swimwear brand Reina Olga. Though, the Augusta Scrunch style is perhaps special for its simple approach to sexy and innovative crinkle-knit fabric (the force behind the brand’s one-size-fits-all sizing) that’s billed to mold to any shape.
Material: Nylon and elastane | Size Range: OS
Best One-Shoulder: Anemos The One-Shoulder One-Piece
The elegant, streamlined appeal of this style from Anemos is a big draw, to be sure. It features a curved neckline, high-cut leg, and cheeky coverage for a simple yet sensible silhouette. Put it on double-duty, like a bodysuit, by layering it with a wrap skirt or linen trousers for drinks on the beach.
Material: 72% polyamide, 28% elastane; UV-protected fabric | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Square Neck: Hunza G Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
This London-based brand was originally launched in the 1980s under the name Hunza and subsequently became famous for a cutout mini dress that Julia Roberts wore in "Pretty Woman." Though, under Creative Director Georgiana Huddart, the brand has become known for its very suitable swimwear. The signature crinkle knit pieces—like this one with a square neck, low back, and high-cut leg—sculpt and flatter every shape.
Material: 88% nylon, 12% elastane | Size Range: OS
Best Printed: MAANislandwear Amelie Daybreak
An all-time favorite of Andreadis, Amelie is a MAANislandwear mainstay that’s currently being made in several solid colors, as well as the label’s prints of the season. “It’s a well-constructed one-piece that makes me feel confident, chic, and modern,” Andreadis says.
Material: 82% polyamide, 18% elastane | Size Range: 0-3 (S-XL)
Best Ruched: Solid & Striped The Lucia Striped Swimsuit
Lounge poolside in the Lucia Striped Swimsuit, a black-and-white striped one-piece. Its highly glamorous aesthetic reminds us of the suits worn by Slim Aarons’ high-society portrait subjects of the 1960s. For the full look, wear yours with a straw sun hat and wide-leg linen trousers.
Material: 93% polyamide, 7% elastane | Size Range: XS-XL
What to Look for in One-Piece Swimsuits
Design
Swimwear fabrics vary, though, high-grade materials will maintain their compressive qualities even with many wears. “The same is true of other materials used in good quality swimsuits, like inseam rubbers,” Andreadis said.
From a structural perspective, it’s important to nail down the elements that will make you feel the most supported, such as a high neck, a built-in bra, thick straps, or a belt. Doing so will help you to narrow your search and ultimately guide you to a piece that you’ll feel confident wearing.
Fit
Navigating fit is essential to finding the perfect one-piece. “Each female body is unique, and it's not [simply] about weight and height,” said Andreadis, adding that women have different preferences when it comes to fit. “Some women prefer a more structured, thicker feel while others want to feel free and boundless.” If you prefer the former, look for ones that support the bust and the waist with elements like underwire or a more compressive fabric.
Do one-piece swimsuits stretch?
Yes. Most swimwear offers a certain amount of stretch. The higher the elastane content, the stretchier and more compressive the fabric is likely to be.
Why choose a one-piece swimsuit over a two-piece?
Often thought of as the mom option, one-pieces are very chic, and choosing a one-piece over a two-piece swimsuit is simply a matter of preference. Both are stylish and practical, so long as you feel attractive and supported in the given silhouette.
Why Trust Byrdie
Hayley Prokos is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor focused on fashion and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Byrdie’s commerce section and has a passion for sourcing chic and practical pieces with long-term wearability. She owns swimsuits from several labels on this list and evaluated each piece based on customer reviews, size inclusivity, price point, style, and Andreadis’ insights.