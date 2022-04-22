We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

While one-piece swimsuits are all too often relegated to a second place, the reality is that they’re always in style, if not a critical component of your collection. One-piece swimsuits marry classic style and extreme comfort. They also boast versatility, as you can wear them as tops when teamed with your favorite midi skirt or pair of tailored shorts.

Swimsuit designer Marilena Andreadis told Byrdie that one-piece swimsuits have a timeless appeal capable of making us feel classy and confident. “A well-constructed one-piece made with quality fabric will enhance the female body and make a woman feel her best,” she said.

Whether it’s for a magical escape to Maui or a jaunt through the Greek isles (the landscapes that inspire Andreadis every season), there’s a one-piece that’s calling your name.

Ahead, find some of Byrdie’s favorite one-pieces on the market right now, along with expert advice from Andreadis on what to look for when shopping for one.