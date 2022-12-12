The 10 Best Oil-Absorbing Products of 2022, Tested and Approved

If you have oily skin like I do, then you know how frustrating it can be for your skin to look a little too dewy at all times. My makeup looks great in the morning, but most days, my face is an oil slick by three o’clock. Though mattifying primers and oil-free foundations help, sometimes a few reinforcements are needed throughout the day. To help mitigate the look of shine (or even eliminate it altogether), consider turning to an oil-absorbing product. As the name suggests, these products are specially designed to sop up excess oil (bare-skinned or not), leaving skin more matte. The best part is, they come in different forms—blotting papers, powders, rollers, and sponges—so you have plenty of options to choose from.
In order to narrow down the oil-absorbing products on the market, we tested 31 different formulas in The Lab, our Manhattan testing facility. Testers evaluated each blotting paper, sponge, roller, or powder on the basis of efficacy and overall absorption order to determine the ones worth your money.
Best Overall
Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers
Natural ingredients
Absorbent
Keeps makeup intact
Only 40 sheets per pack
Tatcha knows a thing or two about oily skin. Case in point: The brand’s The Silk Canvas Protective Primer won our Best Mattifying Primer and The Water Cream snagged the Best Overall Moisturizer title in our Moisturizers for Oily Skin test. These blotting papers are no different—they blew testers away with their gentle, yet effective approach to caring for skin.
Like most of Tatcha’s products, the Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers are rooted in history. For centuries, gold artisans in Kyoto would use abaca paper (the main ingredient in these super soft blotting sheets) to protect their precious gold. Geishas discovered that these papers were absorbent and very ideal for removing excess oil from skin without messing up makeup or irritating the skin. Makeup artist Stephanie Flor is a fan—she says she always keeps these in her kit. “I like to use these to touch up my makeup and to give a client a touch of glam,” she explains. If we could change one thing, though, it would be to make each pack contain more than 40 sheets. Tip: Flor says she uses both sides of the sheet to get the most out of her blotting papers.
Price at time of publish: $12
Ingredient Highlights: Abaca paper, Gold flakes | Size: 40 sheets
What Our Testers Say
“There was a significant difference in the appearance of my skin before and after using the blotting papers. My skin normally is oily, but the blotting paper helped keep it matte.”— Jeanine Voltsinis, Tester
Best Blotting Papers
Shiseido Oil-Control Blotting Paper
100 sheets
Contains kaolin clay powder for extra absorbency
Can leave behind powdery residue
While blotting papers are especially helpful for controlling shine while on the go, these kaolin clay-coated papers from Shiseido double down on oil. Each paper offers greasy skin a quick refresh, all you have to do is pat a piece of the paper onto an oily area of your face (like the t-zone, for example), and let the kaolin clay powder (known to draw out impurities) soak up the excess shine. According to our tester, even though the sheets are coated in a powder, they remain “thin, light, and very soft” on the skin. The best part? You can expect each sheet to absorb a huge amount of oil, leaving you with matte skin and the pleasure of knowing you’re getting your money’s worth.
Price at time of publish: $20
Ingredient Highlights: Kaolin, Zinc | Size: 100 sheets
What Our Testers Say
“There was a lot of oil visible on the paper after blotting and I was happy to see it didn't smudge or remove any of my makeup. As a matter of fact, my makeup looked less greasy and more airbrushed and flawless.”— Michelle Cabrera, Tester
Best Budget
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Blotting Paper
Effective
Affordable
Made from pure pulp paper
Each paper is small
Though blotting papers help a ton to eliminate shine (and make foundation look ten times better), it’s not always deemed essential. Thankfully, NYX’s Matte Blotting Papers are available for less than four dollars, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it out of your routine. And, just because they’re a little more affordable doesn’t mean they’re any less effective. Our tester— who also tried the Shiseido Blotting Papers that retail for 20 dollars—says that the two can be compared since her skin looked just as matte, even, and fresh. Just keep in mind that each paper is a bit small, so you may have to use more than one to target your whole face.
Price at time of publish: $4
Ingredient Highlights: Pure pulp paper | Size: 30 sheets
Best Charcoal
Boscia Black Charcoal Blotting Linens
Charcoal-infused
Biodegradable
They’re delicate
Charcoal, like kaolin clay, is another ingredient that oil skin types can benefit from. Derived from a type of oak tree, Binchotan charcoal is known to absorb toxins and impurities from the skin, making it a helpful addition to the plant fiber blend blotting linens. Keep these blotting papers on hand (or in your purse) to swipe away the look of oil on sight without disturbing your makeup. According to our tester, her skin looked perfectly balanced after use—even on her oil-prone t-zone and chin. The sheets are very delicate, so take care when pulling them out of the package.
Price at time of publish: $10
Ingredient Highlights: Black charcoal, Plant fibers | Size: 100 sheets
Best Natural
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues
Leaves skin looking fresh
Makeup stays put
Several sheets needed to get the job done
Neatly organized in a credit card-sized paper folder, these charcoal-infused blotting papers soak up oil, grease, and shine with ease. Though they felt crunchy in our tester’s hands, she shared that each sheet absorbed a “hefty amount of oil” with “just one dab.” After use, her skin looked like she was wearing a fresh face of makeup. One thing to note: She had to use two sheets to get her whole face, which isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of things, but doing so uses up the pack doubly fast.
Price at time of publish: $7
Ingredient Highlights: Bamboo and plant fibers | Size: 100 sheets
Best Stone Roller
Revlon Volcanic Stone Face Roller
Made of volcanic stone
Eco-friendly
Bacteria can grow if left uncleaned
Unlike oil-absorbing sheets that you use and throw away, a stone roller soaks up oil just as well, except it’s reusable and easy to wash. This one from Revlon is made from real volcanic stone and instantly absorbs excess oil as you roll it across your face. There are a ton of positives, like the fact that it’s technically a mini facial massager that erases shine and leaves makeup undisturbed. In fact, Senior Commerce Editor Dominique Hobdy says that the texture of the roller is “nice and cooling.” And, if that’s not enough, you can also rest assured knowing that you’re not contributing to as much waste. Just be sure to clean it after each use with a gentle cleanser so it doesn’t harbor and spread pore-clogging bacteria.
Price at time of publish: $14
Ingredient Highlights: Volcanic stone | Size: 1.76 ounces
What Our Editors Say
“The roller immediately drew the oil out of my skin and left a dry trail behind it.”—Dominique Hobdy, Senior Commerce Editor
Best Eco-Friendly
EcoTools Oil Absorbing Facial Roller
Sustainable
Gentle yet effective
Can clog pores if not carefully cleaned
Keep skin looking fresh all day long (without creating excess waste) with the help of EcoTools Oil Absorbing Facial Roller. Made of natural volcanic stone and post-consumer recycled plastic, this roller is as sustainable as it gets. You can use it atop a bare face or roll it over makeup, either way, you can expect shine to disappear—smudge- and cast-free. When it comes to caring for your tool, the brand recommends you remove the stone from the handle and rise with gentle soap and warm water. Then, let the stone fully dry before popping it back into the handle and storing it with the cap on.
Price at time of publish: $10
Ingredient Highlights: Natural volcanic stone, Post-consumer plastic | Size: 1.13 ounces
Best Sponge
Beautyblender Blotterazzi
Comes with a carrying case and mirror
Airbrushed finish
Bulkier than other options
Another washable and reusable alternative to blotting papers, these foam sponges from Beauty Blender are just as effective at mattifying the look of oil. When used dry, the spongy material helps sop up oil and refresh the look of makeup. According to our tester, when she blotted her face with the sponge, very little makeup was removed. The result: Smooth, airbrushed makeup with no oil in sight. If she could change anything, she said she would make the product a bit smaller. Since the sponge and the case it’s housed in are on the bulkier side, they don't fit as well in a pocket or tiny purse.
Price at time of publish: $10
Ingredient Highlights: Foam | Size: 2 blotters
Best Setting Powder
Clinique Stay Matte Universal Blotting Powder
Makeup kit essential
Multi-use
Harder to travel with
You can’t go wrong with a classic. Perhaps the most traditional of the options, a blotting powder is a key component of any makeup kit. Here’s why: Pressed powders soak up oil without messing with your makeup, since they’re applied on top. And, with a universally sheer formula like this one, you can bet your complexion stays the color it’s supposed to—with no trace of a powdery white cast left behind. Our tester loved how lightweight this powder formula was on top of her makeup; she went as far as saying it “felt like it wasn’t there.” Keeping it in your purse is a little messier (you risk getting powder everywhere), however, it’s a great way to top off your makeup look throughout the day.
Price at time of publish: $36
Ingredient Highlights: Talc, Silica | Size: N/A
Best Balm
Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender
Poreless finish
Double whammy of oil absorption
Requires gentle application
This oil-absorbing product from Mally Beauty is not one to miss. It has a unique balmy consistency that can be used as a primer or as an oil blotter on top of foundation. The colorless formula diffuses the look of shine, creating a soft-focus effect that makes skin appear poreless. It’s for this reason that pro makeup artist Renée Loiz swears by Face Defender—she says it doesn’t disrupt the finish of foundation and leaves skin looking natural. All you have to do is dip the sponge in the balm and then softly pat the sheer formula all over your face. “When using a balm powder, be sure to apply with a makeup sponge or dense brush and tap where needed,” she explains. “Don’t swipe onto skin or you’ll risk getting streaks or wiping your makeup off altogether.”
Price at time of publish: $34
Ingredient Highlights: Dimethicone, Foam | Size: 0.46 ounces
What Our Testers Say
“It just feels like I’m tapping a sponge on my face. It’s nice to have such a weightless, nonexistent feel. My skin feels incredibly soft and satisfying.”—Rebecca Rakowitz, Tester
Final Verdict
Our best overall pick is Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers, a set of 40 blotting papers made from natural abaca leaf and gold flakes. For a better value that also contains powder, the Shiseido Oil Control Blotting Papers double down on oil. Revlon’s Volcanic Stone Face Roller, which is made of real volcanic stone, mattifies shine as it rolls across the skin. The Beauty Blender Blotterazzi Sponge takes the cake as the best sponge since it’s shaped to fit the natural contours of the face and softens the appearance of makeup.
How We Tested
Byrdie editors did extensive research on popular oil absorbing products, taking expert recommendations and consumer reviews into account before choosing 22 to test out first-hand. Each tester considered the efficacy and overall absorption of the blotting papers, sponges, and rollers, taking into account whether or not they messed with the look of a full face of makeup before deciding on a rating from one to five. Those with the highest scores made the list. All tests were performed in The Lab, our Manhattan product testing facility.
What to Look for in Oil-Absorbing Products
Type
There are four main types of oil-absorbing products to keep in mind when shopping for something to help eliminate the look of shine on your skin: Blotting papers, stone rollers, sponges, and powders. Blotting papers (like the NYX Matte Blotting Papers) are usually made of plant fibers and work to absorb oil on the surface of the skin when applied directly on top. Stone rollers (like the EcoTools Oil Absorbing Facial Roller), on the other hand, are typically pieces of volcanic rock attached to a roller that soak up oil with each pass. Sponges, like the Beauty Blender Blotterazzi Sponge, work like actual sponges and mop up moisture and grease on the skin. Powders, like Clinique Stay Matte Universal Blotting Powder, are applied on top of makeup (or bare skin) and eliminate shine as you blend it out. There are some hybrid options—like the Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender, for example—that uniquely combine powders and balms. Ultimately, they all work the same, so the type you choose is up to you and your personal preference.
Method
Another element to consider when deciding between the different types of oil-absorbing products is the method in which you use them. Blotting papers require a light patting motion, while sponges involve more of a gentle blot. Stone rollers act like jade rollers in the sense that they glide across your skin in a passing motion. Powders, perhaps the most different of them all, require using a brush or sponge to apply the powder and then blend it in.
Beneficial Ingredients
Some oil-absorbing products come with additional skincare benefits like kaolin clay or charcoal. The Shiseido Oil Control Blotting Papers contain kaolin clay, a mineral that helps draw out impurities, while the Boscia Black Charcoal Blotting Linens have added charcoal to help soak up excess oil and could reduce the appearance of pores.
-
What are blotting papers and rollers used for?
Cosmetic products like blotting papers and stone rollers are used to gently wipe away excess oil from the surface of the skin.
-
How do you use an oil-absorbing balm?
According to Loiz, oil-absorbing balms are best used after moisturizer and before foundation. She applies a balm to fill in pores and take away shine, almost like a makeup primer. “When I’m finished with my face makeup, I like to use a balm to set the makeup for a flawless finish,” she explains.
