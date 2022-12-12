The 10 Best Oil-Absorbing Products of 2022, Tested and Approved

In order to narrow down the oil-absorbing products on the market, we tested 31 different formulas in The Lab , our Manhattan testing facility. Testers evaluated each blotting paper, sponge, roller, or powder on the basis of efficacy and overall absorption order to determine the ones worth your money.

If you have oily skin like I do, then you know how frustrating it can be for your skin to look a little too dewy at all times. My makeup looks great in the morning, but most days, my face is an oil slick by three o’clock. Though mattifying primers and oil-free foundations help, sometimes a few reinforcements are needed throughout the day. To help mitigate the look of shine (or even eliminate it altogether), consider turning to an oil-absorbing product. As the name suggests, these products are specially designed to sop up excess oil (bare-skinned or not), leaving skin more matte. The best part is, they come in different forms—blotting papers, powders, rollers, and sponges—so you have plenty of options to choose from.

Appearance 5 /5 What We Like Natural ingredients

Absorbent

Keeps makeup intact What We Don't Like Only 40 sheets per pack Tatcha knows a thing or two about oily skin. Case in point: The brand’s The Silk Canvas Protective Primer won our Best Mattifying Primer and The Water Cream snagged the Best Overall Moisturizer title in our Moisturizers for Oily Skin test. These blotting papers are no different—they blew testers away with their gentle, yet effective approach to caring for skin. Like most of Tatcha’s products, the Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers are rooted in history. For centuries, gold artisans in Kyoto would use abaca paper (the main ingredient in these super soft blotting sheets) to protect their precious gold. Geishas discovered that these papers were absorbent and very ideal for removing excess oil from skin without messing up makeup or irritating the skin. Makeup artist Stephanie Flor is a fan—she says she always keeps these in her kit. “I like to use these to touch up my makeup and to give a client a touch of glam,” she explains. If we could change one thing, though, it would be to make each pack contain more than 40 sheets. Tip: Flor says she uses both sides of the sheet to get the most out of her blotting papers. Price at time of publish: $12 Ingredient Highlights: Abaca paper, Gold flakes | Size: 40 sheets What Our Testers Say “There was a significant difference in the appearance of my skin before and after using the blotting papers. My skin normally is oily, but the blotting paper helped keep it matte.”— Jeanine Voltsinis, Tester

Appearance 5 /5 What We Like 100 sheets

Contains kaolin clay powder for extra absorbency What We Don't Like Can leave behind powdery residue While blotting papers are especially helpful for controlling shine while on the go, these kaolin clay-coated papers from Shiseido double down on oil. Each paper offers greasy skin a quick refresh, all you have to do is pat a piece of the paper onto an oily area of your face (like the t-zone, for example), and let the kaolin clay powder (known to draw out impurities) soak up the excess shine. According to our tester, even though the sheets are coated in a powder, they remain “thin, light, and very soft” on the skin. The best part? You can expect each sheet to absorb a huge amount of oil, leaving you with matte skin and the pleasure of knowing you’re getting your money’s worth. Price at time of publish: $20 Ingredient Highlights: Kaolin, Zinc | Size: 100 sheets What Our Testers Say “There was a lot of oil visible on the paper after blotting and I was happy to see it didn't smudge or remove any of my makeup. As a matter of fact, my makeup looked less greasy and more airbrushed and flawless.”— Michelle Cabrera, Tester

Appearance 5 /5 What We Like Effective

Affordable

Made from pure pulp paper What We Don't Like Each paper is small Though blotting papers help a ton to eliminate shine (and make foundation look ten times better), it’s not always deemed essential. Thankfully, NYX’s Matte Blotting Papers are available for less than four dollars, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it out of your routine. And, just because they’re a little more affordable doesn’t mean they’re any less effective. Our tester— who also tried the Shiseido Blotting Papers that retail for 20 dollars—says that the two can be compared since her skin looked just as matte, even, and fresh. Just keep in mind that each paper is a bit small, so you may have to use more than one to target your whole face. Price at time of publish: $4 Ingredient Highlights: Pure pulp paper | Size: 30 sheets

Appearance 4.7 /5 What We Like Charcoal-infused

Biodegradable What We Don't Like They’re delicate Charcoal, like kaolin clay, is another ingredient that oil skin types can benefit from. Derived from a type of oak tree, Binchotan charcoal is known to absorb toxins and impurities from the skin, making it a helpful addition to the plant fiber blend blotting linens. Keep these blotting papers on hand (or in your purse) to swipe away the look of oil on sight without disturbing your makeup. According to our tester, her skin looked perfectly balanced after use—even on her oil-prone t-zone and chin. The sheets are very delicate, so take care when pulling them out of the package. Price at time of publish: $10 Ingredient Highlights: Black charcoal, Plant fibers | Size: 100 sheets

Appearance 5 /5 What We Like Leaves skin looking fresh

Makeup stays put What We Don't Like Several sheets needed to get the job done Neatly organized in a credit card-sized paper folder, these charcoal-infused blotting papers soak up oil, grease, and shine with ease. Though they felt crunchy in our tester’s hands, she shared that each sheet absorbed a “hefty amount of oil” with “just one dab.” After use, her skin looked like she was wearing a fresh face of makeup. One thing to note: She had to use two sheets to get her whole face, which isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of things, but doing so uses up the pack doubly fast. Price at time of publish: $7 Ingredient Highlights: Bamboo and plant fibers | Size: 100 sheets

Appearance 4.6 /5 What We Like Made of volcanic stone

Eco-friendly What We Don't Like Bacteria can grow if left uncleaned Unlike oil-absorbing sheets that you use and throw away, a stone roller soaks up oil just as well, except it’s reusable and easy to wash. This one from Revlon is made from real volcanic stone and instantly absorbs excess oil as you roll it across your face. There are a ton of positives, like the fact that it’s technically a mini facial massager that erases shine and leaves makeup undisturbed. In fact, Senior Commerce Editor Dominique Hobdy says that the texture of the roller is “nice and cooling.” And, if that’s not enough, you can also rest assured knowing that you’re not contributing to as much waste. Just be sure to clean it after each use with a gentle cleanser so it doesn’t harbor and spread pore-clogging bacteria. Price at time of publish: $14 Ingredient Highlights: Volcanic stone | Size: 1.76 ounces What Our Editors Say “The roller immediately drew the oil out of my skin and left a dry trail behind it.”—Dominique Hobdy, Senior Commerce Editor

Appearance 4.5 /5 What We Like Sustainable

Gentle yet effective What We Don't Like Can clog pores if not carefully cleaned Keep skin looking fresh all day long (without creating excess waste) with the help of EcoTools Oil Absorbing Facial Roller. Made of natural volcanic stone and post-consumer recycled plastic, this roller is as sustainable as it gets. You can use it atop a bare face or roll it over makeup, either way, you can expect shine to disappear—smudge- and cast-free. When it comes to caring for your tool, the brand recommends you remove the stone from the handle and rise with gentle soap and warm water. Then, let the stone fully dry before popping it back into the handle and storing it with the cap on. Price at time of publish: $10 Ingredient Highlights: Natural volcanic stone, Post-consumer plastic | Size: 1.13 ounces

Appearance 4.9 /5 What We Like Comes with a carrying case and mirror

Airbrushed finish What We Don't Like Bulkier than other options Another washable and reusable alternative to blotting papers, these foam sponges from Beauty Blender are just as effective at mattifying the look of oil. When used dry, the spongy material helps sop up oil and refresh the look of makeup. According to our tester, when she blotted her face with the sponge, very little makeup was removed. The result: Smooth, airbrushed makeup with no oil in sight. If she could change anything, she said she would make the product a bit smaller. Since the sponge and the case it’s housed in are on the bulkier side, they don't fit as well in a pocket or tiny purse. Price at time of publish: $10 Ingredient Highlights: Foam | Size: 2 blotters

Appearance 5 /5 What We Like Makeup kit essential

Multi-use What We Don't Like Harder to travel with You can’t go wrong with a classic. Perhaps the most traditional of the options, a blotting powder is a key component of any makeup kit. Here’s why: Pressed powders soak up oil without messing with your makeup, since they’re applied on top. And, with a universally sheer formula like this one, you can bet your complexion stays the color it’s supposed to—with no trace of a powdery white cast left behind. Our tester loved how lightweight this powder formula was on top of her makeup; she went as far as saying it “felt like it wasn’t there.” Keeping it in your purse is a little messier (you risk getting powder everywhere), however, it’s a great way to top off your makeup look throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $36 Ingredient Highlights: Talc, Silica | Size: N/A We Tested 32 Setting Powders—These 14 Are Worth Buying