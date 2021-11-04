Oars and Alps: The Best Products and Brand Review

At least twice a week, a friend or colleague will ask me for tips on how I keep my skin looking fresh, clear, and youthful. (Many of them go on to pass my pointers to their boyfriends and husbands.) The secret: consistency. I’ve been dedicated to curating the perfect regimen for my skin, and while my exact process might not work for everyone, there are basic elements that could help maintain a healthier-looking complexion.

For a skincare newbie, navigating through the massive array of products to find effective ones is the first step before the harder part–getting into good skincare habits. Enter Oars and Alps, a skincare brand for men that may just have the magic formula to get—and keep–men engaged in caring for their skin. According to Oars and Alps co-founder Mia Duchnowski, the brand makes “simple, effective, high-quality, and clean products designed to keep up with active lifestyles.”

That is a promising start. But what does it actually mean? Duchnowski says that “Oars and Alps formulates products that deliver results on par with many high-end female brands but are designed with men’s unique skin needs in mind.” I tried some of the brand's products, and I was excited about the results. Oars and Alps' formulations include several ingredients known to contribute to healthy skin.

Oars and Alps Founded: Mia Duchnowski and Laura Cox, in 2016 Based In: Chicago Pricing: $$ Best Known For: Straightforward, clean, environmentally friendly skincare and anti-aging products Most Popular Product: Suncare products and deodorants Fun Fact: The name Oars and Alps pays homage to the co-founders’ husbands, one of whom was a collegiate rower and both of whom are avid skiers. Other Brands You’ll Love: Huron, Bevel, Kiehl's

Duchnowski says that she and co-founder Laura Cox decided to create a premium yet accessible brand for men like their husbands, “active, outdoorsy guys who wanted products that were simple and effective.” For men new to skincare or for those who have not yet developed a regimen, the brand's approach—skincare demystified—seems spot-on.

Men have different skincare priorities at different ages, so I asked Duchnowski how the Oars and Alps products mapped to different age groups. “For guys in their 20s, developing a basic facial routine is a great habit to develop at an early age,” she says. “Guys at this age still often struggle with excess oil and acne, and the Anti-Everything Pads can be a solution that has the added benefit of helping to stave off early signs of aging.” For men in their 30s, Duchnowski recommends the Wake Up Eye Stick to “keep them looking fresh after long nights working or up with kids.” Men 40 and over “benefit from our vitamin C serum that features hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to help reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines and wrinkles.”

Ahead, we’ll explore the best Oars and Alps products that will help men get more serious about their skincare, without being too serious, of course.