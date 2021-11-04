Oars and Alps: The Best Products and Brand Review

At least twice a week, a friend or colleague will ask me for tips on how I keep my skin looking fresh, clear, and youthful. (Many of them go on to pass my pointers to their boyfriends and husbands.) The secret: consistency. I’ve been dedicated to curating the perfect regimen for my skin, and while my exact process might not work for everyone, there are basic elements that could help maintain a healthier-looking complexion.
For a skincare newbie, navigating through the massive array of products to find effective ones is the first step before the harder part–getting into good skincare habits. Enter Oars and Alps, a skincare brand for men that may just have the magic formula to get—and keep–men engaged in caring for their skin. According to Oars and Alps co-founder Mia Duchnowski, the brand makes “simple, effective, high-quality, and clean products designed to keep up with active lifestyles.”
That is a promising start. But what does it actually mean? Duchnowski says that “Oars and Alps formulates products that deliver results on par with many high-end female brands but are designed with men’s unique skin needs in mind.” I tried some of the brand's products, and I was excited about the results. Oars and Alps' formulations include several ingredients known to contribute to healthy skin.
Oars and Alps
Founded: Mia Duchnowski and Laura Cox, in 2016
Based In: Chicago
Pricing: $$
Best Known For: Straightforward, clean, environmentally friendly skincare and anti-aging products
Most Popular Product: Suncare products and deodorants
Fun Fact: The name Oars and Alps pays homage to the co-founders’ husbands, one of whom was a collegiate rower and both of whom are avid skiers.
Duchnowski says that she and co-founder Laura Cox decided to create a premium yet accessible brand for men like their husbands, “active, outdoorsy guys who wanted products that were simple and effective.” For men new to skincare or for those who have not yet developed a regimen, the brand's approach—skincare demystified—seems spot-on.
Men have different skincare priorities at different ages, so I asked Duchnowski how the Oars and Alps products mapped to different age groups. “For guys in their 20s, developing a basic facial routine is a great habit to develop at an early age,” she says. “Guys at this age still often struggle with excess oil and acne, and the Anti-Everything Pads can be a solution that has the added benefit of helping to stave off early signs of aging.” For men in their 30s, Duchnowski recommends the Wake Up Eye Stick to “keep them looking fresh after long nights working or up with kids.” Men 40 and over “benefit from our vitamin C serum that features hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to help reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines and wrinkles.”
Ahead, we’ll explore the best Oars and Alps products that will help men get more serious about their skincare, without being too serious, of course.
Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with SPF 37
We love this emollient daily moisturizer that has SPF 37 to protect from the damaging rays of the sun that men are exposed to every day. It’s oil-free and feels clean, not greasy. I also love that the formula contains hyaluronic acid and vitamins E and B5, which have moisturizing, skin-regenerative, and brightening properties.
“I like that Oars and Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer SPF 37 is a hybrid sunscreen with both chemical and physical UV filters, so it gives the benefits of both to form a reaction and shield on the skin against UV rays,” says Corey L. Hartman, MD, founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL. “It’s also made with hyaluronic acid, which drives hydration into the skin, and it rubs in clear—even on darker skin tones—which is essential!”
Natural Deodorant
Founder Duchnowski tells me that the company's deodorants “have long been heroes of the brand” and that men have switched to their Natural Deodorants because they were the only ones that were effective. Oars and Alps Natural Deodorants are aluminum-free and also absorb moisture. They come in several scents, and are available in multipacks. The brand also have a sensitive skin line, which includes an unscented stick that fights odors with probiotics. Oars and Alps Natural Deodorant is available for $14 for single stick, and $39 for a three-pack.
Face + Eye Cream
Oars and Alps cleverly combined a light but effective facial moisturizer with an emollient eye cream to create a 2-in-1 powerhouse that will provide a simple solution for the man who wants to maintain youthful looks with a minimum of fuss. It’s no surprise that Duchnowski calls this product “a game changer.” Because this cream is not formulated with sunscreen, this may be best for nighttime use. Face + Eye Cream is available for $22.
Anti-Everything Pads
This skincare product is aptly named since it removes impurities, helps exfoliate the skin, and contains ingredients known to stave off acne as well as aging, namely 10% glycolic acid and 0.5% salicylic acid. The Anti-Everything Pads are $16 and, like all Oars and Alps products, can be ordered on a subscription basis for home delivery at set intervals.
Wake Up Eye Stick
They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul, but they can also show when you’ve had a late night out. Enter the Oars and Alps Wake Up Eye Stick, which you glide underneath your eyes to deliver a cooling serum infused with caffeine that will revitalize your eyes in ways that will not only get you looking better, but also feeling better. When you feel better, you perform better. This product can be used outside your morning routine and applied anytime you feel that it is needed. The Wake Up Eye Stick is available for $21.
Wake Up Face Serum
With three active ingredients to deliver instant results, the Oars and Alps Vitamin C Serum is an effective product delivered in a small bottle. For those seeking a simple skincare routine, this is an essential product. You apply this after washing your face and applying toner. Remember to apply sunscreen, as products with vitamin C can make your skin sensitive to the sun. We’ve all heard about the benefits of vitamin C, but this product also contains hyaluronic acid, which is like giving your skin a drink of water. Not only will the vitamin C help with boosting collagen and brightening the skin, but with all these active ingredients, you will get a healthy glow. The Wake Up Face Serum is available for $48, with an option to subscribe every other month.
Luxury Body Wash
For a clean and invigorating experience in the shower, we recommend this body wash. With notes of citrus balanced with patchouli and ylang ylang, this body wash will awaken the senses.
Not all body washes are created equal, as some can leave a soapy film behind or strip your skin of oils, drying it out. The Oars and Alps body wash's balanced formula features jojoba oil spheres to help moisturize as well as antioxidants such as vitamin E to nourish the skin. The California Coast Body Wash is available for $11 and is offered in two additional scents: Fresh Ocean Splash and Alpine Tea Tree.