If celebrities like Emma Chamberlain or your cool barista are driving you to jump on a new piercing trend, consider using a numbing cream before your appointment. We conducted hours of research on the best numbing creams, evaluating them on their active ingredients, the level of pain relief, type, and the duration of relief each formula provides.

As Dr. Jaimie DeRosa , a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston and Palm Beach, explains, numbing creams use topical anesthetics like lidocaine, benzocaine, and tetracaine to block the signals at the nerve endings of the skin. She adds, “To be more specific, they block the sodium channels in cells to prevent nerve transmission of the pain sensation.” This numbs the superficial layers of the skin, making them a great choice for cosmetic treatments.

The Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine is an effective dermatologist-approved numbing cream that’s safe for sensitive skin and reduces inflammation using vitamin E. For a more affordable pick, we like the CVS Health, Maximum Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream because it still delivers great results for less than half the price of similar products.

The options for ear and body piercings are seemingly endless (industrial bars, helix, snake bite…), but each one has something in common: They hurt. Some more than others, sure, but building a Sistine-Chapel style earscape doesn’t come without at least a little pain. Using a numbing cream ahead of your next piercing appointment can help ease discomfort.

What to Look For

Best Overall Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Vegan formula

Long-lasting

Intense pain relief

Formulated for all skin types What We Don't Like Instructions aren’t detailed While we wouldn’t normally consider a numbing cream “luxury,” this vegan formula feels closer to our favorite moisturizer than a topical anesthetic. The creamy, water-based formula glides on the skin without leaving a sticky residue. Meanwhile, 5% lidocaine, the highest percentage available over the counter, works to numb the skin. We also love that it includes vitamin E, an antioxidant commonly found in skincare products that helps prevent inflammation. Since it's hypoallergenic, Dr. Lauren Penzi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, tells us the cream is a good choice for sensitive skin. Plus, if you forgot to prep before your appointment, the fast-acting formula works quicker than other options to numb the skin in as little as 20 minutes. For the best results, we recommend reading reviews since the included instructions are a little vague. Price at time of publish: $43 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5% | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 2-4 Hours | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 1 oz.



Best Splurge Dr. Numb 5% Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Numbing Cream Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Recommended by dermatologists and tattoo artists

Oil-free and non-greasy

Super effective What We Don't Like Not long-lasting Copying Rihanna’s conch piercing won’t come without a hard pinch, which is where a super strong numbing cream like this can help. Used by dermatologists and tattoo artists, its formula contains 5% lidocaine for a pain-free experience. The oil-free formula absorbs quickly into the skin to avoid any greasy or sticky feeling. Over 2,600 Amazon shoppers are also fans of the numbing cream and have given it an impressive five-star rating. We’ll note that while many people praise its ability to get them through uncomfortable procedures, some reviewers say its effects start to wear off after an hour. However, since piercings are typically quick anyway, we think, in this instance, it's worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $49 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5% | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 2 hours | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 1 oz

Best Budget CVS Health Maximum Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream CVS View On CVS What We Like Available at the drugstore

No scent

A little product goes a long way What We Don't Like Not long-lasting If we’ve learned anything from face wash and moisturizers, it’s that some drugstore brands perform just as well, if not better, than a pricier formula. Case in point: This CVS brand pain relief cream. Dr. Penzi tells us it’s a “straightforward cream that gets the job done.” Reviewers agree, citing they opted for it over more expensive options. The numbing cream contains the same ingredients as name brands, including aloe, which helps ease pain post-care. We can’t speak to how long you’ll feel the effects, but we do appreciate it only takes a small amount of product to feel it working. In addition to being affordable, this permits you to reapply the cream often. Price at time of publish: $8 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine HCI 4% | Pain Relief: Moderate | Type: Cream | Lasts: X | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 2.7 oz.

Best Spray Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Spray Pain Relief Maximum Strength Liposomal Numb520 Numbing Spray Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Oil-Free and non-greasy formula

Mess-free application

Fast-Acting What We Don't Like Slight burning sensation upon initial application Think of choosing a numbing spray over a cream for the same reason you might with sunscreen. They are less messy, easier to apply, and good for hard-to-reach areas (like a nape or belly button piercing). Dr. Penzi points out that sprays and creams contain the same ingredients, too. Yet, in the case of a spray, you might find the formula feels less greasy. That's why, along with its effectiveness and fast-acting formula, this one from Ebanel is Dr. Penzi’s pick. The spray's formula also includes phenylephrine, an ingredient when used topically in conjunction with lidocaine, can enhance pain relief. We think it’s worth noting that some customers mention there’s a slight burning sensation when they first apply it, but they say it dissipates quickly. Price at time of publish: $24 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5%, Phenylephrine HCl 0.25% | Pain Relief: Moderate | Type: Spray | Lasts: One hour | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 2.4 oz.

Best for Sensitive Skin Uber Numb 5% Lidocaine Topical Numbing Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Vegan formula

Good price for the amount of product

Soothing ingredients What We Don't Like Not long-lasting This cream ticks off everything we want in a product for sensitive skin: Soothing, healing, and fragrance-free. Dr. Karan Lal, a double board-certified dermatologist at Affiliated Dermatology in Arizona, tells us allantoin is the key ingredient that hydrates and moisturizes easily irritated skin. Most importantly, though, the product is effective and numbs for around an hour after peak application. Plus, its water-based formula means you won’t have to deal with removing grease stains from your new Brooklinen sheets. Compared to other numbing creams on the market, the amount of product to price ratio is more favorable, too. This is a pro, considering you may need to reapply a couple of times since its effects don’t linger long. Price at time of publish: $17 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 1 hour | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 2 oz.

Best for Aftercare Hustle Butter Tattoo Aftercare Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta What We Like Vegan formula

Cruelty-Free

Soothes irritated piercings What We Don't Like Hard to spread

Has a fragrance Congrats, you made it through your piercing appointment. But, like finally slipping off a pair of “comfortable” clogs, the pain doesn’t always end immediately. Hustle Butter moisturizes and calms the pierced area using hydrating ingredients such as shea and coconut butter. Our tip: Warm it up in your hands for a minute before layering it on your skin for an easier application. The vegan and plant-based formula is safe to slather across your lips, elbows, and other dry areas. Since it doesn’t contain lidocaine, we found it's better for soothing than numbing. The cream helps relieve irritation and acts as a cooling agent against freshly pierced skin. Customers also love its scent, but if you’re not into fragrances, or have sensitive skin, we say skip this choice. Price at time of publish: $28 Active Ingredients: Shea, mango, and aloe Butters, Coconut, Vitamin E Complex, Essential Oil Blend | Pain Relief: Subtle | Type: Cream | Lasts: N/A | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 5 oz. The 12 Best Lotions for Healing a Tattoo of 2023

Best Intense Relief Numbskin Numbing Cream Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Good for sensitive areas

Cruelty-free

A little goes a long way What We Don't Like It’s a small amount of product for the price If you finally decided to go for that painful piercing (think: in a certain Y2K-inspired spot) or have lower pain tolerance, Numbskin has a good reputation for providing intense relief. This 5% lidocaine cream eliminates any uncomfortable feeling in sensitive areas. It kicks in about 30 minutes after application and should last for around two hours before you need to reapply. The formula is oil-free, contains vitamin E, and only takes a pea-sized amount to start working. Price at time of publish: $38 for a pack of 2 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 4 hours | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 1 oz.

Best Intense Relief, Runner-Up WELMATE 5% Lidocaine Numbing Cream Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Non-greasy

Vegan formula

Includes vitamin E for inflammation What We Don't Like Jar is hard to open Dr. Lal recommends Welmate as another stronger numbing cream. What sets the product apart—aside from its intense relief—is that it’s formulated without harsh chemicals. The vegan formula still packs a punch and will keep you numb for quite a while. Like our pick above, it has vitamin E to keep flaky skin hydrated and free from irritation. We'll also note that the jar can be a little tricky to open(a plus if you have little kids around). Price at time of publish: $35 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5% | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 1 hour | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 5.5 oz.

Best Fast Acting Clinical Resolution Laboratory Numb Master Topical Anesthetic Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Numbmaster.com What We Like Absorbs into skin quickly

Numbs fast What We Don't Like Not long-lasting We understand you’re ready to get your piercing over with. When you want something that absorbs fast and numbs quickly, this cream starts to numb in as little as five minutes, whereas others could take up to an hour. Numb Master formulates it with aloe and lecithin, a hydrating emollient. These ingredients together soothe irritation and, Dr. DeDerosa says, make it suitable for sensitive skin. “Since it’s water-based, it is also easier to remove without leaving a residue,” she adds. Price at time of publish: $16 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5% | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 1 hour | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 1 oz.

Best Moderate Relief L.M.X.4 Topical Anesthetic Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Non-greasy

Absorbs quickly What We Don't Like Not for intense relief Let’s say you want an FKA Twigs-inspired belly button piercing or are finally deciding to double-pierce your lobe. Everyone’s pain tolerance is different, but these areas are generally less painful and may not require something so intense. Dr. Lal suggests this numbing cream because it’s still effective, but it uses 4% lidocaine instead of 5%. For the best results, he recommends applying it one hour before your appointment and using saran wrap to help the medicine penetrate better. Price at time of publish: $29 Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 4% | Pain Relief: Moderate | Type: Cream | Lasts: 1 hour | Cruelty Free: N/A | Size: 0.5 oz.