The 11 Best Numbing Creams for Piercings of 2023

Our best overall pick is the Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine

By
Irene Richardson
IreneRichardson
Irene Richardson
Irene joined the Byrdie team in 2022. She's been a contributing writer for Hearst Magazines and local digital publications helping readers shop for the best products based on everything from their favorite food to their astrological sign.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 02/13/23
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Numbing Cream

Byrdie / Kevin Liang

The options for ear and body piercings are seemingly endless (industrial bars, helix, snake bite…), but each one has something in common: They hurt. Some more than others, sure, but building a Sistine-Chapel style earscape doesn’t come without at least a little pain. Using a numbing cream ahead of your next piercing appointment can help ease discomfort.

Byrdie Researched & Approved

The Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine is an effective dermatologist-approved numbing cream that’s safe for sensitive skin and reduces inflammation using vitamin E. For a more affordable pick, we like the CVS Health, Maximum Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream because it still delivers great results for less than half the price of similar products.

As Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston and Palm Beach, explains, numbing creams use topical anesthetics like lidocaine, benzocaine, and tetracaine to block the signals at the nerve endings of the skin. She adds, “To be more specific, they block the sodium channels in cells to prevent nerve transmission of the pain sensation.” This numbs the superficial layers of the skin, making them a great choice for cosmetic treatments.

If celebrities like Emma Chamberlain or your cool barista are driving you to jump on a new piercing trend, consider using a numbing cream before your appointment. We conducted hours of research on the best numbing creams, evaluating them on their active ingredients, the level of pain relief, type, and the duration of relief each formula provides.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Splurge:
Dr. Numb 5% Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Numbing Cream at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Budget:
CVS Health Maximum Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream at CVS
Jump to Review
Best Spray:
Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Spray Pain Relief Maximum Strength Liposomal Numb520 Numbing Spray at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best for Sensitive Skin:
Uber Numb 5% Lidocaine Topical Numbing Cream at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best for Aftercare:
Hustle Butter Tattoo Aftercare Balm at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Intense Relief :
Numbskin Numbing Cream at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Intense Relief, Runner-Up:
WELMATE 5% Lidocaine Numbing Cream at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Fast Acting:
Clinical Resolution Laboratory Numb Master Anesthetic Cream at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Moderate Relief:
L.M.X.4 Topical Anesthetic Cream at Amazon
Jump to Review
In This Article

Best Overall

Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine

Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine

Amazon
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Vegan formula

  • Long-lasting

  • Intense pain relief 

  • Formulated for all skin types

What We Don't Like

  • Instructions aren’t detailed

While we wouldn’t normally consider a numbing cream “luxury,” this vegan formula feels closer to our favorite moisturizer than a topical anesthetic. The creamy, water-based formula glides on the skin without leaving a sticky residue. Meanwhile, 5% lidocaine, the highest percentage available over the counter, works to numb the skin. We also love that it includes vitamin E, an antioxidant commonly found in skincare products that helps prevent inflammation.

Since it's hypoallergenic, Dr. Lauren Penzi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, tells us the cream is a good choice for sensitive skin. Plus, if you forgot to prep before your appointment, the fast-acting formula works quicker than other options to numb the skin in as little as 20 minutes. For the best results, we recommend reading reviews since the included instructions are a little vague.

Price at time of publish: $43

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5% | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 2-4 Hours | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 1 oz.

Best Splurge

Dr. Numb 5% Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Numbing Cream

Dr. Numb 5% Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Numbing Cream

Amazon
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Recommended by dermatologists and tattoo artists

  • Oil-free and non-greasy 

  • Super effective

What We Don't Like

  • Not long-lasting

Copying Rihanna’s conch piercing won’t come without a hard pinch, which is where a super strong numbing cream like this can help. Used by dermatologists and tattoo artists, its formula contains 5% lidocaine for a pain-free experience. The oil-free formula absorbs quickly into the skin to avoid any greasy or sticky feeling.

Over 2,600 Amazon shoppers are also fans of the numbing cream and have given it an impressive five-star rating. We’ll note that while many people praise its ability to get them through uncomfortable procedures, some reviewers say its effects start to wear off after an hour. However, since piercings are typically quick anyway, we think, in this instance, it's worth the splurge.

Price at time of publish: $49

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5%  | Pain Relief: Intense  | Type: Cream | Lasts: 2 hours  | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 1 oz

Best Budget

CVS Health Maximum Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream

CVS Health Maximum Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream

CVS
View On CVS
What We Like

  • Available at the drugstore

  • No scent

  • A little product goes a long way

What We Don't Like

  • Not long-lasting

If we’ve learned anything from face wash and moisturizers, it’s that some drugstore brands perform just as well, if not better, than a pricier formula. Case in point: This CVS brand pain relief cream. Dr. Penzi tells us it’s a “straightforward cream that gets the job done.” Reviewers agree, citing they opted for it over more expensive options. 

The numbing cream contains the same ingredients as name brands, including aloe, which helps ease pain post-care. We can’t speak to how long you’ll feel the effects, but we do appreciate it only takes a small amount of product to feel it working. In addition to being affordable, this permits you to reapply the cream often.  

Price at time of publish: $8

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine HCI 4% | Pain Relief: Moderate | Type: Cream | Lasts: X | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 2.7 oz.

Best Spray

Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Spray Pain Relief Maximum Strength Liposomal Numb520 Numbing Spray

Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Spray Pain Relief Maximum Strength Liposomal Numb520 Numbing Spray

Amazon
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Oil-Free and non-greasy formula

  • Mess-free application 

  • Fast-Acting

What We Don't Like

  • Slight burning sensation upon initial application

Think of choosing a numbing spray over a cream for the same reason you might with sunscreen. They are less messy, easier to apply, and good for hard-to-reach areas (like a nape or belly button piercing). Dr. Penzi points out that sprays and creams contain the same ingredients, too.

Yet, in the case of a spray, you might find the formula feels less greasy. That's why, along with its effectiveness and fast-acting formula, this one from Ebanel is Dr. Penzi’s pick. The spray's formula also includes phenylephrine, an ingredient when used topically in conjunction with lidocaine, can enhance pain relief.

We think it’s worth noting that some customers mention there’s a slight burning sensation when they first apply it, but they say it dissipates quickly.

Price at time of publish: $24

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5%, Phenylephrine HCl 0.25% | Pain Relief: Moderate | Type: Spray | Lasts: One hour | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 2.4 oz.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Uber Numb 5% Lidocaine Topical Numbing Cream

Uber Numb 5% Lidocaine Topical Numbing Cream

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Vegan formula

  • Good price for the amount of product

  • Soothing ingredients

What We Don't Like

  • Not long-lasting

This cream ticks off everything we want in a product for sensitive skin: Soothing, healing, and fragrance-free. Dr. Karan Lal, a double board-certified dermatologist at Affiliated Dermatology in Arizona, tells us allantoin is the key ingredient that hydrates and moisturizes easily irritated skin. Most importantly, though, the product is effective and numbs for around an hour after peak application.

Plus, its water-based formula means you won’t have to deal with removing grease stains from your new Brooklinen sheets. Compared to other numbing creams on the market, the amount of product to price ratio is more favorable, too. This is a pro, considering you may need to reapply a couple of times since its effects don’t linger long.

Price at time of publish: $17

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 1 hour | Cruelty Free:  Yes | Size: 2 oz.

Best for Aftercare

Hustle Butter Tattoo Aftercare Balm

Hustle Butter Tattoo Aftercare Balm

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Ulta
What We Like

  • Vegan formula

  • Cruelty-Free

  • Soothes irritated piercings 

What We Don't Like

  • Hard to spread

  • Has a fragrance

Congrats, you made it through your piercing appointment. But, like finally slipping off a pair of “comfortable” clogs, the pain doesn’t always end immediately. Hustle Butter moisturizes and calms the pierced area using hydrating ingredients such as shea and coconut butter. Our tip: Warm it up in your hands for a minute before layering it on your skin for an easier application. 

The vegan and plant-based formula is safe to slather across your lips, elbows, and other dry areas. Since it doesn’t contain lidocaine, we found it's better for soothing than numbing. The cream helps relieve irritation and acts as a cooling agent against freshly pierced skin. 

Customers also love its scent, but if you’re not into fragrances, or have sensitive skin, we say skip this choice.

Price at time of publish: $28

Active Ingredients: Shea, mango, and aloe Butters, Coconut, Vitamin E Complex, Essential Oil Blend | Pain Relief: Subtle | Type: Cream | Lasts: N/A | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 5 oz.

The 12 Best Lotions for Healing a Tattoo of 2023

Best Intense Relief

Numbskin Numbing Cream

Numbskin Numbing Cream

Amazon
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Good for sensitive areas

  • Cruelty-free

  • A little goes a long way

What We Don't Like

  • It’s a small amount of product for the price

If you finally decided to go for that painful piercing (think: in a certain Y2K-inspired spot) or have lower pain tolerance, Numbskin has a good reputation for providing intense relief. This 5% lidocaine cream eliminates any uncomfortable feeling in sensitive areas. It kicks in about 30 minutes after application and should last for around two hours before you need to reapply. The formula is oil-free, contains vitamin E, and only takes a pea-sized amount to start working.

Price at time of publish: $38 for a pack of 2

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 4 hours | Cruelty Free:  Yes | Size: 1 oz.

Best Intense Relief, Runner-Up

WELMATE 5% Lidocaine Numbing Cream

WELMATE 5% Lidocaine Numbing Cream

Amazon
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Non-greasy

  • Vegan formula

  • Includes vitamin E for inflammation

What We Don't Like

  • Jar is hard to open

Dr. Lal recommends Welmate as another stronger numbing cream. What sets the product apart—aside from its intense relief—is that it’s formulated without harsh chemicals. The vegan formula still packs a punch and will keep you numb for quite a while. Like our pick above, it has vitamin E to keep flaky skin hydrated and free from irritation. We'll also note that the jar can be a little tricky to open(a plus if you have little kids around).

Price at time of publish: $35

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5% | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 1 hour | Cruelty Free: Yes  | Size: 5.5 oz.

Best Fast Acting

Clinical Resolution Laboratory Numb Master Topical Anesthetic Cream

Clinical Resolution Laboratory Numb Master Topical Anesthetic Cream

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Numbmaster.com
What We Like

  • Absorbs into skin quickly

  • Numbs fast

What We Don't Like

  • Not long-lasting

We understand you’re ready to get your piercing over with. When you want something that absorbs fast and numbs quickly, this cream starts to numb in as little as five minutes, whereas others could take up to an hour. Numb Master formulates it with aloe and lecithin, a hydrating emollient. These ingredients together soothe irritation and, Dr. DeDerosa says, make it suitable for sensitive skin. “Since it’s water-based, it is also easier to remove without leaving a residue,” she adds. 

 Price at time of publish: $16

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5% | Pain Relief: Intense | Type: Cream | Lasts: 1 hour | Cruelty Free: Yes  | Size: 1 oz.

Best Moderate Relief

L.M.X.4 Topical Anesthetic Cream

L.M.X.4 Topical Anesthetic Cream

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Non-greasy

  • Absorbs quickly 

What We Don't Like

  • Not for intense relief 

Let’s say you want an FKA Twigs-inspired belly button piercing or are finally deciding to double-pierce your lobe. Everyone’s pain tolerance is different, but these areas are generally less painful and may not require something so intense. Dr. Lal suggests this numbing cream because it’s still effective, but it uses 4% lidocaine instead of 5%. For the best results, he recommends applying it one hour before your appointment and using saran wrap to help the medicine penetrate better.

Price at time of publish: $29

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 4%  | Pain Relief: Moderate | Type: Cream | Lasts: 1 hour | Cruelty Free: N/A  | Size: 0.5 oz.

Best Long-Lasting

Curist 5% lidocaine numbing cream

Curist 5% lidocaine numbing cream

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Verishop.com
What We Like

  • Long-lasting

  • Good amount of product for price

What We Don't Like

  • Not as intense as other creams

Even if the build-up of excitement and nerves feels eternal, getting a piercing is typically a 30-second or less event. Despite that, pressure from your pillow, snagging your new hardware in hair or clothing, and general tenderness can cause aftershocks of pain. 

Dr. DeRosa tells us this numbing cream from Curist is a popular choice. Like others on the list, it uses 5% lidocaine to minimize discomfort. Since effects last longer, it's especially beneficial if you get a piercing in an awkward spot you tend to move a lot, such as the nape of your neck. 

Price at time of publish: $22

Active Ingredients: Lidocaine 5% | Pain Relief: Moderate | Type: Cream | Lasts: 2-4 hours  | Cruelty Free: Yes  | Size: 6 oz.

Final Verdict

Our best overall pick is Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine, a vegan formula safe for all skin types and that works quickly to numb the skin. For a more affordable pick, consider the CVS Health Maximum Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream, a great drugstore find that uses the same ingredients as more expensive creams.

It's best to discuss using a numbing cream with your doctor or dermatologist first and to always disclose to your piercer if you've applied one. Some professionals may prefer if you don't use a numbing cream, so we recommend having a conversation with your piercer before your appointment. Numbing creams are for external use only, and you should only use one as directed. They shouldn't be left on the skin for long periods, or be used in large amounts. 

Meet the Expert


  • Lauren Penzi, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. She specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology.
  • Dr. Karan Lal is a double board-certified dermatologist at Affiliated Dermatology in Arizona.
  • Dr. Jaimie DeRosa is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder and lead facial plastic surgeon of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach

What to Look for in a Numbing Cream for Piercings

Active Ingredients

One ingredient on this list should stand out among the rest: Lidocaine. Dr. Lal explains it's the most popular topical numbing agent and is offered in 4-5% concentrations over-the-counter. "This anesthetic essentially prevents nerve endings from firing when they get activated," he explains.

According to De. Penzi, prilocaine, tetracaine, and benzocaine are other common ingredients found in topical numbing creams.

Safety Concerns and Potential Allergens 

Dr. Penzi recommends using caution before applying a numbing cream if you have allergies and sensitive or eczema-prone skin. She explains, “Numbing creams may cause an irritant or an allergic dermatitis reaction in someone with either very sensitive skin or someone with an allergy to an ingredient in the topical numbing cream.”

Although rare, she also adds that “there is always a risk of excessive systemic absorption of topical numbing creams, which could cause cardiotoxic and/or neurotoxic adverse events.” Typically, this is only the case with prescription-strength numbing agents and if you're using it on a large body surface area for too long. 

“People with liver conditions and methemoglobinemia also need to be cautious with numbing creams,” she adds.

Formula

Creams and sprays have the same ingredients, so from an effectiveness standpoint, there's little difference between the two. However, you might opt for a spray if you need to numb a hard-to-reach area. Since sprays don't require gloves and are less messy, they're also more convenient for reapplication.

FAQ
  • How does a numbing cream for piercings work?

    In technical speak, “numbing creams are topical anesthetics that act by reversible inhibition of sodium ion influx, which blocks nerve conduction,” says Dr. Penzi. Basically, those ingredients we mentioned earlier like lidocaine block pain signals sent to your brain. 

    For the best results, she recommends applying a generous amount of cream to the area and covering it with saran wrap to, "help occlude the cream into the skin and prevent it from rubbing off.”

  • Is numbing cream intended for immediate pain or recovery pain?

    According to Dr. Penzi, both. With the immediate pain of a piercing or tattoo, you might opt for more intense relief like the Zensa Numbing Cream 5% Lidocaine (our top choice). You can also apply one during post-procedure recovery to dull pain, like the LMX4 Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream, which contains less lidocaine.

  • How long does it take numbing cream to work?

    It depends on the brand and how you apply it, but on average, Dr. Penzi says it takes 30-90 minutes to take max effect. Dr. Lal adds that prescription-strength lidocaines tend to act quicker, because, “we can compound them in vehicles that allow for better penetration and thus faster onset.”

Why Trust Byrdie

Irene Richardson is a writer covering fashion and beauty trends for Byrdie. For this story, she conducted hours of research on dozens of numbing creams, analyzing each formula. She consulted two board-certified dermatologists and a board-certified plastic surgeon for expert advice and product recommendations.

The 10 Best Diamond Earrings of 2023
Article Sources
Byrdie takes every opportunity to use high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial guidelines to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.

  1. Phenylephrine - statpearls - NCBI bookshelf. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK534801/. Accessed February 13, 2023.

  2. Safety assessment of lecithin and other phosphoglycerides as used in ... https://www.cir-safety.org/sites/default/files/lecith032015rep.pdf. Accessed February 13, 2023.

Related Stories