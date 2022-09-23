We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

From strappy heeled sandals and classic pumps to trendy platforms and funky stilettos, here are the 25 best nude heels.

One downside to nude heels is there are so many shades and styles — like, thousands — to choose from, so it’s hard to know where to start. Lucky for you, we consider ourselves nude heel connoisseurs and did a ton of research to uncover the best nude heels on the internet.

Whether you prefer a kitten heel or sky-high platform sanda l, everyone can benefit from owning a pair of nude heels. As one of the most versatile shoe colors, nude heels have a way of becoming completely invisible and allowing an outfit to shine, or taking center stage and strutting their stuff, depending on how you style them.

Best Overall: Lulus Aribaa Nude Lace-Up High Heel Sandals Lulus View On Lulus These nude heels from Lulus have a little bit of everything, plus they’re a good in-between height — aka, not too high, but also not a kitten heel. Featuring a trendy block heel and lace-up straps, the high-heel sandals also have a cushioned insole, which adds a nice dose of comfort. They are also constructed from vegan leather with a rubber sole that helps keep you on two feet. Wear them with a formal mini dress, or flex their versatility with a pair of jeans and an oversized button-down top. Style: Lace-up block heel | Construction: Vegan leather | Size Range: 5-11



Best Budget: SHEIN Vegan Leather Open-Tie Crisscross Self-Tie Heels SHEIN View On Shein.com Comfortable heels are typically an investment, but that doesn’t mean a more affordable option is out of the question. The nude SHEIN Vegan Leather Open-Tie Crisscross Self-Tie Heels are our top pick for this category because, for $25 heels, they are actually quite comfy. Customers gave these budget-friendly nude heels high marks for their support, durability, and the sturdy block heel, which has a nice trendy touch. Style: Block heel | Construction: PU leather | Size Range: 5-11



Best Designer: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Red Sole Sandals Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus The Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Red Sole Sandals are our top selection for best designer because they are incredibly versatile, allowing you to get lots of wear (and upping the ante on value). Additionally, they have a good shade selection, with light, medium, and deep nude colors to choose from. The 4-inch strappy stiletto heels are made from a smooth leather with that signature Louboutin sole, giving them a timeless feel. Style: Stiletto | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 5-12

Best on Amazon: Ankis Nude Heels With Ankle Strap Amazon View On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of nude heels and need them last-minute, Amazon has some great finds available with Prime shipping. The Ankis Nude Heels With Ankle Strap is our top pick for best nude heels on Amazon because they have a minimalistic design that can easily be worn with casual and dressy looks, a moderate 3.75-inch heel height, and a comfortable ankle strap that adds extra support. Nearly 3,000 Amazon customers gave them five stars for their heel height, support, and style — and some claim they can wear them for long periods of time without throbbing soles. The “nude” shade also comes in two different shades in the leather construction. Style: Block heel sandal | Construction: Synthetic suede | Size Range: 5-12



Best for Deep Skin : Steve Madden Lilah Heel Revolve View On Revolve For deep skin tones, the strappy Lilah heels from Steve Madden in brown are our top choice. Versatile enough for both casual and smart dress codes, the rich-hued sandals are simple yet statement-making with their 2.75-inch block heel. The top strap also features elastic on the sides, allowing for a comfortable and perfect fit. And, although they’re made from synthetic material, these heels look buttery enough to be genuine leather. Style: Block heel | Construction: Faux leather | Size Range: 6-10



Best Matte: Zara High Heeled Leather Pumps Zara View On Zara.com With the perfect matte finish, these buttery soft High Heeled Leather Pumps from Zara are a classic pump style with a twist. The pointed-toe heels are made from a luxe leather material and feature a flexible foam insole that promotes long-lasting comfort. And, while we picked them for their gorgeous matte finish, we are also obsessed with the heel shape, which gives the timeless style a modern upgrade. Style: Pointed toe pumps | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 5-11



Best Pointed Toe : Vince Camuto Jacolina Heel Vince Camuto View On Vincecamuto.com When we think of pointed-toe heels, we often picture a more traditional stiletto pump. For this category, we wanted something different and these Vince Camuto ankle strap heels fully delivered. The patent nude leather heels — which are also available in black snake print and matte red — were specifically designed to wear to take you from the office to a night out with friends. It features that pointed toe we know and love, an open center, and stabilizing ankle strap that is both functional and stylish. What sets these shoes apart from other similar silhouettes is the heel, which is structural and complementary to the foot arch. Style: Pointed toe pumps with ankle strap | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 5-12

Best Patent Leather: Sam Edelman Kia Block Heel Sandal Zappos View On Samedelman.com View On Zappos Patent leather is a good way to add some extra shimmer without going down the glitter brick road. These strappy Sam Edelman heels are at the top of our patent leather favorites with their vintage-inspired sandal style, chunky heel, and criss-cross strap detailing across the toes. The 3.5-inch heels would bode well for any formal occasion and pair beautifully with a wedding guest dress, bridesmaid look, or even a light-colored pantsuit for a night out on the town. It is also available in two nude shades, plus black, metallics, and hot pink. Style: Block heel sandals with ankle strap | Construction: Faux leather | Size Range: 5-14



Best Platform: Jeffrey Campbell Amma Platform Slingback Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Platform shoes are one of our favorite categories because they add height while remaining ultra-comfy. The Amma Platform Slingback Sandal from Jeffrey Campbell is a top contender because it has a casual everyday feel that would also work for something a little bit dressier. We also love all the colors it comes in, which include two nude options, as well a white, dusty green, and black (in both a patent and suede finish). The criss-cross sandal heels have a 1.25-inch platform with a 3.75-inch heel, giving you a ton of height without feeling like your legs are balancing on stilts. Style: Platform sandals with ankle strap | Construction: Synthetic with leather lining | Size Range: 5-11

Best Kitten Heel : Vivaia Square-Toe Slide Heels Vivaia View On Vivaiacollection.com The Square-Toe Slide Heels from Vivaia are the most comfortable heels we own. Perfect for a brunch outing or a casual office setting, the kitten heels are made from a super comfortable yarn material sourced from recycled materials and have good traction on the sole, so you don’t have to worry about slipping and sliding when you walk. The square-toed nude heels are also antimicrobial and breathable, making them a fantastic summer option. Style: Pointed-toe kitten heel pumps | Construction: Knit | Size Range: 5-11



Best Stiletto: Gianvito Rossi Bijoux Leather Stiletto Sandal FWRD View On Fwrd.com We love everything about the Bijoux Heels from Gianvito Rossi. Also available in a light nude color, the nappa leather heels are designed with a structural bubble toe and ankle strap with a zipper closure, making them easy to slip on and off. They have an open almond toe, come in a great size range, and have a stunning 3.4-inch stiletto heel. They’re modern, cool, and a pair of nude heels you can wear over and over again. Style: Stiletto sandals with foot and ankle strap | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 34-42



Best Sandals: Raye Gian Heel Revolve View On Revolve Give your strappy sandals an upgrade in these Raye Gian Heels. The nude heels are a mix between criss-cross and strappy with a lace-up ankle strap. They feature a square open-toed design secured with a chunky block heel and have a 3.25-inch heel height, too. Make a statement by pairing them with baggy cargo pants and a fitted camisole tank top, or wear them under a flowy maxi dress for a more formal feel. Style: Criss-cross heeled sandals with ankle tie | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 5.5-10

Best Strappy: Vince Camuto Sanda Strappy Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom For the best strappy category, we went with the Vince Camuto Sanda Strappy Sandals. These nude heels put a modern spin on a classic Y2K trend with their square-toe shape and flared heel. Whether your wardrobe is minimalist or maximalist, these nude heels pair well with just about everything. Plus, their arched footbed and 3.5-inch heel makes them a more everyday style that are comfortable enough for long-wear. Style: Strappy slingback | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 5-11



Best Mules : ASOS DESIGN Nyla heeled mules in beige ASOS View On Asos If you want a more casual nude heel, try slipping into a pair of elevated mules. These ones have a geometrical silhouette with their structured rectangle heel and square toe in a matte faux leather finish. The mules are also a great choice for anyone looking for more height, as the block heel measures 4-inches. Style: Chunky mule heels | Construction: Synthetic material | Size Range: 4-13



Best Trendy: Larroude Miso Platform Sandal In Raw Linen Larroude View On Larroude.com With the return of Y2K, psychedelic florals are in. These nude heels feel reminiscent of that with their retro platform silhouette and groovy floral print. Constructed from linen, these open-toed summer heels have a 3.6-inch heel with a memory foam insole and slight platform to ensure long-lasting comfort. They’re a fun shoe for casual outfits but, because of the heel, they could also work for more formal ensembles, such as a long white maxi dress, or a tapered linen pantsuit. Style: Platform sandal | Construction: linen | Size Range: 5-10



Best Casual : Soludos Hazel Heel Soludos View On Soludos.com Heels might dress up an outfit, but they can also keep things casual. For something that feels less dressy, we recommend the Soludos Hazel Heel, which has a nice mix of casual textures with the suede upper and wooden heel. The shoes also have a braided ankle strap, which helps make them feel a little more dressed down. In addition to their good looks, these shoes pack a ton of comfort with their added Ortholite® padding in the insole for support and long-lasting stability. Style: Sandals | Construction: Suede | Size Range: 5-11

Best for Work : Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel Everlane View On Everlane.com When choosing a work-worthy heel, it helps to go for something with a shorter height and tons of styling potential, so you can wear them with everything. Our keep-in-the-desk-drawer-worthy pick is the Everlane Italian Leather Day Heel. These heels are inspired by ballet flats and feature a soft square toe, stretchy pull-on back, and blocked kitten heel for maximum comfort. The close-toed Italian leather heels are the type of shoes you can wear with a pencil skirt and blouse one day and a pair of high-waisted mom jeans and cardigan the next. Style: Block heel | Construction: Italian leather | Size Range: 5-11



Best for Medium Skin : Sam Edelman Viv d'Orsay Pointed Toe Pump Nordstrom View On Nordstrom For medium skin tones, this classic pointed-toe pump from Sam Edelman is our top pick. The nude heels feature a timeless style in a buttery faux leather that, despite being made of synthetic material, looks like the real deal. These heels also have a 2.75-inch heel, making them a slightly elevated kitten heel that is comfortable enough to wear daily and appropriate enough for the office, dinner with friends, and even more casual daytime looks (we love them with distressed bootleg jeans and an oversized white button-down. Style: Pump | Construction: Synthetic | Size Range: 5-11



Best Shade Range: Charlotte Stone Belle Charlotte Stone View On Charlotte-stone.com If you’re looking for nude heels with more skin tone options, the Charlotte Stone Belle heels are our top pick. Available in three nude shades — cream, tan, and a deeper brown, plus some fun colors — these strappy sandals are constructed from silky nappa leather with a 2.5-inch heel rise and a memory foam insole that feels as if you are walking on clouds. Style: Strappy heeled sandals | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 4-13



Best Pump: Schutz Boris Nubuck Pump Schutz View On Schutz-shoes.com When choosing the best pump, we went with the Schutz Boris Nubuck Pump because it has a good mix of timeless and modern with its cut-out design. The slingback nude pumps are made from nubuck — which is premium leather that is sanded and buffed for a more suede-like finish — have a 4.3-inch stiletto heel, and pointed toe for an added touch of elegance. Thanks to the cut-outs, the shoes have a strappy appeal, which makes them a pair of heels you can wear in any season and for any occasion. This is also a slightly deeper hue than typical creamy nudes — a great pick for medium to tan skin tones that want a matching nude. Style: Slingback stiletto pump | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 5-11

Best Translucent: ALDO Ybendaviel High Heel Sandal ALDO View On Aldoshoes.com For a nude heel that is actually invisible, the ALDO Ybendaviel High Heel Sandal is our top pick. The clear-heeled sandal boasts a mule design crafted from translucent synthetic material with a see-through heel to match. Unlike other clear heels — which can be stiff and uncomfortable — these ones are constructed with molded foam padding on the insoles, adding a ton of extra cushion and making for much more comfortable strides. Style: High-heel mule sandals | Construction: Synthetic | Size Range: 5-11



Best Size Range: Margaux The City Sandal Margaux View On Margauxny.com The Margaux City Sandal is not just a cute nude heel — it’s a nude heel with the most inclusive sizing. Available in sizes 3-14 as well as medium, narrow, and wide widths, these heeled sandals feature a criss-cross detail on the toe and an adjustable ankle strap, too. The short heel is comfortable enough for all day wear, yet is more dressy than a flat or sandal. The chestnut suede is another beautiful nude option with more texture. Style: High-heel sandal with ankle strap | Construction: Leather | Size Range: 33-45 (medium, narrow, and wide)



Best Clog: MIA Sofia Clogs Free People View On Freepeople.com If you want to retire your Croc sandals for a more elegant clog, we love the heeled Sofia Clog from MIA in taupe. The suede clogs feature a classic heeled ankle strap design with slightly elevated wooden heels. And, what makes them so great is they work as an everyday sandal, but can also go with a dress and cardigan for a more dressed-up feel. Style: Heeled clogs with ankle strap | Construction: Suede | Size Range: 6-11

Best Loafers: Aerosoles Ronnie Aerosoles View On Aerosoles.com When we want to add a little height to our look without making it feel dressed up, we reach for a high-heel loafer. The Ronnie loafers from Aerosoles feature a 0.75-inch platform, 2.25-inch chunky lug sole heel, and texturized fabric that automatically grant them a more laid-back feel. Apart from the way they look, these loafers are also incredibly comfy and have a nice footbed with some slight cushion that feels supportive and sustainable for long-wear. The deeper tan color would be a gorgeous match for medium to tan skin tones. Style: Lug sole block heel | Construction: Textile | Size Range: 5-12

