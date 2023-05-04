Department stores may sadly be a dying category these days, but there’s one stalwart that we can confidently say isn’t going anywhere—Nordstrom. Originally founded as a shoe store back in 1901 (yes, it’s been around for that long), the retailer is truly a one-stop-shop for anything and everything you may need to be, gifts included. There’s no shortage of fabulous finds to be found across all departments, including fashion, accessories, beauty, home, and more. (And we’d of course be remiss not to mention their beloved, easy-breezy return policy.) So no matter the occasion, whom you’re shopping for, or what kind of gift you’re in the market, we feel fairly confident saying you can find it at Nordstrom. Don’t believe us? Check out the sampling below, just a small smattering of what the store has to offer.
Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick
Anything and everything Dior beauty always makes for a great gift, this lipstick included. Despite the matte finish and budge-proof texture, it still feels featherweight on lips and delivers a ton of pigment in one swipe. When we tested it, we were most impressed with its staying power; it lasts all day and night, no feathering, smudging, or smearing in sight.
Price at time of publish: $45
Oribe Signature Moisture Masque
Oribe is one of those haircare brand’s that’s so luxe that even something as basic as a shampoo or hair mask feels like a special gift. Exhibit A, this rich and moisturizing mask that leaves your strands soft and silky smooth. In our testing experience, we couldn’t get over how shiny it left our color.
Price at time of publish: $66
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream
If there’s a more appropriately-named skincare product out there, we have yet to find it. This really does deliver magic-like results, leaving our skin bouncy and smooth and perfectly-prepped for makeup. Also nice: It comes in a variety of sizes, all at different price points.
Price at time of publish: $29-$255
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss
This lippie checks all of the criteria boxes we’d want from a lip gloss, and then some. Namely, when we tried it, we couldn’t get over how hydrated/shiny/soft/plump it left our lips—and that those effects lasted for hours. Good luck choosing your favorite among the nine gorgeous hues.
Price at time of publish: $22
Coach Polished Leather Pebble Day Tote
Here’s a totally classic tote that she’s sure to get plenty of use out of for years to come. The timeless style is versatile and practical, and we love that it comes in three, neutral colors of pebbled leather.
Price at time of publish: $295
UGG Ascot Leather Slipper
Any guy is sure to love these house shoes, which marry the look of leather driving moccasin on the outside, with the fuzzy, shearling lining of a slipper on the inside. Plus, they come in six colors.
Price at time of publish: $70-$120
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
For anyone who loves to cook, this pan makes the perfect present. The unique size and shape means it works just as well as a skillet, steamer, saucier (and more); the non-toxic, non-stick surface makes both cooking and cleaning a breeze.
Price at time of publish: $115
Jenny Bird Fay Hoop Earrings
Cool hoops for under $100? Yes, please. The chunky detail adds visual interest and makes these more unique than any other average pair.
Price at time of publish: $98
Balmuda The Kettle Electric Pour Over Kettle
Arguably the chicest-looking tea kettle we’ve ever seen, this marries fashion and function; the precision spout minimizes the likelihood of spills. It’s the perfect gift for any tea-lover.
Price at time of publish: $134
Petite Plume French Ticking Stripe Pajamas
There’s something oh-so classic about these PJs, from the striped pattern to the traditional cut. We also love that they’re made from crisp, smooth cotton.
Price at time of publish: $94
Tissot Classic Dream Bracelet Watch, 42mm
A timeless timepiece (say that three times fast), is a foolproof gift for any guy on your shopping list. A sleek stainless steel strap and classic black watch face complement each other perfectly in this universally-flattering style.
Price at time of publish: $295
Onitsuka Tiger Sneaker
Bold stripes add a fun touch to this tennis-inspired sneaker. The leather and suede upper also makes these super comfortable.
Price at time of publish:
Tocca Eau de Parfum Viaggio Travel Fragrance Set
A fragrance gift set is always a safe way to give someone perfume, given that they’ll have a variety of scents to choose from. Here, it’s a trio of the brand’s top EDPs: Stella, a fresh floral; Cleopatra, a warm floral; and Florence, a classic floral.
Price at time of publish: $50
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
Comfy enough for lounging, stylish enough to wear out, this dress is a versatile piece for anyone’s wardrobe. We also love how size-inclusive this is, coming in sizes from XXS to 4X. (Top tip: When you shop Skims on Nordstrom rather than the brand’s site, the returns are always free.)
Price at time of publish: $88
Antica Farmacista Aperol Spritz Hand & Body Wash
A fancy hand wash is one of our favorite, go-to hostess gifts. Make it this one, which does indeed deliver serious Aperol spritz vibes, fresh and citrus-y, instantly transporting you to the Italian coastline.
Price at time of publish: $26
Good Man Brand Solid Linen Polo
The slubbed linen of this polo, from a BIPOC-owned brand, gives it a comfy feel, while the traditional cut keeps the style nice and classic.
Price at time of publish: $64-98
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Mama Herringbone Chain Necklace
We love this for a mom who perhaps wants a more subtle take on the ‘mama’ jewelry trend. This looks just like a traditional herringbone chain at first glance, but on closer look you can see the ‘mama’ engraving.
Price at time of publish: $148
Beis The Carry-on Roller
We firmly believe that more people should start giving suitcases as gifts; it’s one of those things that’s totally practical, and that people almost never buy themselves. This one in particular is a great choice—tough on the inside, roomy on the inside, and easy to maneuver.
Price at time of publish: $218
Herbivore Botanicals Jade Facial Roller
A good face roller never goes out of style. This one is both beautiful to look at (credit the stunning green jade) and feels delightful when rolled against your skin.
Price at time of publish: $32
Venus Et Fleur Classic Large Round Eternity Roses
Not only can you buy flowers at Nordstrom, you can buy these stunning roses that last more than a year. It’s a show-stopping gift that keeps on giving.
Price at time of publish: $399
Aya Paper Co. Nothing Without Intention Lined Journal
A journal is one of those gifts that can feel so thoughtful and special…without breaking the bank. This notebook is great for journaling or just general list-making and not-jotting, and is made of recycled paper.
Price at time of publish: $15
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
It’s not a coincidence that this blanket pops up on basically everything gift guide, ever. It really does live up to the cozy hype, and is just such a no-brainer gift for anyone who’s hard to shop for, think a teen or your mother-in-law.
Price at time of publish: $147
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder
There’s good reason this is one of the most cult-classic and beloved bronzers of all-time. It has the perfect matte finish to give your complexion just enough warmth, without ever looking unnatural or weirdly shimmery.
Price at time of publish: $18-$35
Le Creuset Oil & Vinegar Set
Here’s a great housewarming gift or fab present for any foodie or aspiring chef. The enameled stoneware vessels not only shield oil and vinegar from damaging light, they also make for the perfect addition to any tablescape or kitchen counter.
Price at time of publish: $52
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler
We know, it’s a lot to spend on a hot tool, but if you want a splurge-worthy gift for someone who loves a good blowout, you really can’t go wrong. It’s one of the most versatile hair tools we’ve ever used, truly making it super easy for even DIY newbies to score salon-worthy looks in minutes.
Price at time of publish: $600
Harlem Candle Co. Josephine Luxury Candle
Our general life motto is ‘when in doubt, give a candle.’ And make it this one, from a BIPOC-owned brand that pays homage to Harlem’s history and most noteworthy names. This one boasts a citrus/floral/amber scent, but there are also others to choose from.
Price at time of publish: $48
Dagne Dover Ace Water Resistant Belt Bag
We love that this belt bag is both super practical (it has tons of pockets and plenty of space for all of the essentials), and super cute. And the neoprene not only looks cute, it also makes the bag water-resistant.
Price at time of publish: $95
Jo Malone London Little Luxuries Travel Set
Not only does this gift set (a Nordstrom exclusive) let you experience a variety of the brand’s products—candle, hand wash, hand cream, and cologne—they also come in an array of scents. Point being, there’s a little something for everyone.
Price at time of publish: $180
Claude Willow Crema Marble Bowl
On the hunt for a housewarming gift? Your hunt ends here. This marble bowl is architectural and abstract, a great piece to add to any coffee table, bookshelf, or countertop.
Price at time of publish: $150
Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Silk pillowcases are great for your skin and hair, not to mention just feel like a luxurious gift. This one is made of high-end, hypoallergenic mulberry silk, and comes in an impressive line-up of 12 colors.
Price at time of publish: $80-$90
Augustinus Bader Hydration Hero Set
This high-end skincare brand is a team Byrdie fave. It’s for sure pricey, but here you get two full-size creams, one for face and one for body, ringing in at a $380 value. Consider it the perfect splurge-worthy pick for your skincare-loving BFF.
Price at time of publish: $335
Doona Convertible Infant Car Seat Stroller System
Any new or expecting mom will certainly appreciate this big ticket item. It’s a car seat-meet-stroller, all in one compact system. Plus, the car seat is also airline-approved, great for frequent flying families.
Price at time of publish: $550
Chantelle Soft Stretch Seamless Thong
We’ve sang the praises of this underwear before, and will continue to do so—it’s just that good. Buy it for your mom/sister/best friend, and you (and she) can thank us later once they’re hooked on the soft, stretchy one-size-fits-all fabric.
Price at time of publish: $20
Chanel Les 4 Ombres Tweed Limited Edition Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Palette
If a Chanel bag isn’t in your gifting budget, perhaps this beautiful palette, a Nordstrom Beauty exclusive, is. It comes with four, warm-toned shadows, embossed with the fashion house’s iconic tweed design.
Price at time of publish: $88
Stephanie Johnson Belize Toasted Almond Martha Large Briefcase Cosmetic Case
Here’s a choice gift for anyone who insists on traveling with their entire arsenal of skincare and make-up (you know the type). The extra-roomy case has plenty of space to keep it all organized, including three removable compartments and an interior zip pocket.
Price at time of publish: $110
Gucci Pursuit Slide Sandal
A fun floral is combined with the traditional monogram print on the band of these designer sandals. They’re super playful, not to mention very comfortable, even for all-day wear.
Price at time of publish: $450
Nordstrom x Slumberkins 3-Pack Cotton Muslin Swaddle Blankets
This new partnership is available exclusively at Nordstrom, and features both cute PJs and this trio of swaddles. They’re made from extra soft cotton muslin, featuring adorable patterns and prints. A baby gift made easy!
Price at time of publish: $38
NODPOD Nod Pod Sleep Mask
Think of this as a weighted blanket meets an eye mask. The fleece mask is lightly weighted, helping to both block out light and reduce anxiety, the perfect bedtime combo.
Price at time of publish: $34
One DNA Women Are Powerful Tote
I mean, the tote bag said it best. We love the strong message on this affordable, practical gift.
Price at time of publish: $25
Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau De Parfum
Warm, spicy, and sultry, this unisex fragrance is totally captivating. And the packaging is just as sexy as the scent itself.
Price at time of publish: $150-$215
Kindred Bravely Tapered Maternity Lounge Joggers
Don’t be fooled by the name. Yes, these are great for mommas-to-be, but they’re also great before and after pregnancy, too. Credit the compy fit and buttery-soft viscose fabric that has just the right amount of stretch.
Price at time of publish: $40
Estelle Colored Stemless Wine Glass
Whoever said stemless wine glasses weren’t as “fancy” as their stemmed counterparts had definitely never come across these. The tinted hues (they come in seven colors) make these almost too pretty to use. Almost.
Price at time of publish: $170
Vinglacé Wine & Champagne Chiller
Give the gift of never having to drink lukewarm wine or bubbles again. This vacuum-insulated holder keeps your go-to bottle perfectly chilled for hours on end, no ice bucket needed.
Price at time of publish: $90
Polaroid Go Analog Instant Camera
Give a teen this camera to show them how taking photos was done back in the day. They’re so fun to use, and the instant gratification can’t be beat.
Price at time of publish: $100
Vuori Kore Short
Here’s a great upgrade to his favorite pair of ratty house shorts. Lightweight and made of recycled polyester (love that), these are just as good for working out as they are for lounging.
Price at time of publish: $68
54 Thrones Beauty Butter in Egyptian Lavender + Morocccan Mint
This certainly isn’t your momma’s basic shea butter. It’s ethically-sourced, mixed with additional oils for deep hydration and face and body, not to mention comes in delightful scent combos, like this one.
Price at time of publish: $24
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker
We have yet to meet a guy who wouldn’t love a pair of these classic kicks. Available in eight colors, the 80s throwback vibes are strong—in the best way possible.
Price at time of publish: $110
EZPZ First Foods Set
A cute baby or new mom gift, this meal set is perfect for babies and toddlers. Everything is non-toxic and super durable, made for perfectly portioned sizes, and has a unique suction system to minimize mess. Make sure to tell whomever you’re giving it to that celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba are fans.
Price at time of publish: $37
Brook and York Personalized Name Cuff
A gold cuff is a classic gift, and the fact that this can be personalized, etched with any monogram or name, makes it feel like that much more of a special gift. Not to mention that the price can’t be beat.
Price at time of publish: $74
Neom Wellbeing Pod Mini Essential Oil Diffuser Travel Size
This adorable, itty-bitty diffuser may be small but it still packs a powerful, aromatherapeutic punch. It’s perfect for spaces such as a car or bathroom, or to take with you when you travel.
Price at time of publish: $66
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has nearly 15 years of journalism experience covering the beauty and lifestyle space for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She’s written countless gift guides across a wide array of topics and categories, and is Byrdie’s top gift guide writer. (She also prides herself on being an excellent gift-giver.)