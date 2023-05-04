Department stores may sadly be a dying category these days, but there’s one stalwart that we can confidently say isn’t going anywhere—Nordstrom. Originally founded as a shoe store back in 1901 (yes, it’s been around for that long), the retailer is truly a one-stop-shop for anything and everything you may need to be, gifts included. There’s no shortage of fabulous finds to be found across all departments, including fashion, accessories, beauty, home, and more. (And we’d of course be remiss not to mention their beloved, easy-breezy return policy.) So no matter the occasion, whom you’re shopping for, or what kind of gift you’re in the market, we feel fairly confident saying you can find it at Nordstrom. Don’t believe us? Check out the sampling below, just a small smattering of what the store has to offer.

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Dior.com Anything and everything Dior beauty always makes for a great gift, this lipstick included. Despite the matte finish and budge-proof texture, it still feels featherweight on lips and delivers a ton of pigment in one swipe. When we tested it, we were most impressed with its staying power; it lasts all day and night, no feathering, smudging, or smearing in sight. Price at time of publish: $45

Oribe Signature Moisture Masque 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Walmart Oribe is one of those haircare brand's that's so luxe that even something as basic as a shampoo or hair mask feels like a special gift. Exhibit A, this rich and moisturizing mask that leaves your strands soft and silky smooth. In our testing experience, we couldn't get over how shiny it left our color. Price at time of publish: $66

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream 4.2 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Charlottetilbury.com If there's a more appropriately-named skincare product out there, we have yet to find it. This really does deliver magic-like results, leaving our skin bouncy and smooth and perfectly-prepped for makeup. Also nice: It comes in a variety of sizes, all at different price points. Price at time of publish: $29-$255

Coach Polished Leather Pebble Day Tote Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Here’s a totally classic tote that she’s sure to get plenty of use out of for years to come. The timeless style is versatile and practical, and we love that it comes in three, neutral colors of pebbled leather. Price at time of publish: $295

UGG Ascot Leather Slipper Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Any guy is sure to love these house shoes, which marry the look of leather driving moccasin on the outside, with the fuzzy, shearling lining of a slipper on the inside. Plus, they come in six colors. Price at time of publish: $70-$120

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Our Place View On Nordstrom View On Fromourplace.com View On Harrods.com For anyone who loves to cook, this pan makes the perfect present. The unique size and shape means it works just as well as a skillet, steamer, saucier (and more); the non-toxic, non-stick surface makes both cooking and cleaning a breeze. Price at time of publish: $115

Jenny Bird Fay Hoop Earrings Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Jenny-bird.com View On Revolve Cool hoops for under $100? Yes, please. The chunky detail adds visual interest and makes these more unique than any other average pair. Price at time of publish: $98

Balmuda The Kettle Electric Pour Over Kettle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Arguably the chicest-looking tea kettle we’ve ever seen, this marries fashion and function; the precision spout minimizes the likelihood of spills. It’s the perfect gift for any tea-lover. Price at time of publish: $134

Petite Plume French Ticking Stripe Pajamas Nordstrom View On Nordstrom There’s something oh-so classic about these PJs, from the striped pattern to the traditional cut. We also love that they’re made from crisp, smooth cotton. Price at time of publish: $94

Tissot Classic Dream Bracelet Watch, 42mm Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dillards.com View On Macy's A timeless timepiece (say that three times fast), is a foolproof gift for any guy on your shopping list. A sleek stainless steel strap and classic black watch face complement each other perfectly in this universally-flattering style. Price at time of publish: $295

Onitsuka Tiger Sneaker Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Bold stripes add a fun touch to this tennis-inspired sneaker. The leather and suede upper also makes these super comfortable. Price at time of publish:

Tocca Eau de Parfum Viaggio Travel Fragrance Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Tocca.com A fragrance gift set is always a safe way to give someone perfume, given that they'll have a variety of scents to choose from. Here, it's a trio of the brand's top EDPs: Stella, a fresh floral; Cleopatra, a warm floral; and Florence, a classic floral. Price at time of publish: $50

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Skims.com Comfy enough for lounging, stylish enough to wear out, this dress is a versatile piece for anyone’s wardrobe. We also love how size-inclusive this is, coming in sizes from XXS to 4X. (Top tip: When you shop Skims on Nordstrom rather than the brand’s site, the returns are always free.) Price at time of publish: $88

Antica Farmacista Aperol Spritz Hand & Body Wash Nordstrom View On Nordstrom A fancy hand wash is one of our favorite, go-to hostess gifts. Make it this one, which does indeed deliver serious Aperol spritz vibes, fresh and citrus-y, instantly transporting you to the Italian coastline. Price at time of publish: $26

Good Man Brand Solid Linen Polo Nordstrom View On Nordstrom The slubbed linen of this polo, from a BIPOC-owned brand, gives it a comfy feel, while the traditional cut keeps the style nice and classic. Price at time of publish: $64-98

Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Mama Herringbone Chain Necklace Nordstrom View On Nordstrom We love this for a mom who perhaps wants a more subtle take on the ‘mama’ jewelry trend. This looks just like a traditional herringbone chain at first glance, but on closer look you can see the ‘mama’ engraving. Price at time of publish: $148

Beis The Carry-on Roller 4.7 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve We firmly believe that more people should start giving suitcases as gifts; it’s one of those things that’s totally practical, and that people almost never buy themselves. This one in particular is a great choice—tough on the inside, roomy on the inside, and easy to maneuver. Price at time of publish: $218

Herbivore Botanicals Jade Facial Roller Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Walmart A good face roller never goes out of style. This one is both beautiful to look at (credit the stunning green jade) and feels delightful when rolled against your skin. Price at time of publish: $32

Venus Et Fleur Classic Large Round Eternity Roses Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Not only can you buy flowers at Nordstrom, you can buy these stunning roses that last more than a year. It’s a show-stopping gift that keeps on giving. Price at time of publish: $399

Aya Paper Co. Nothing Without Intention Lined Journal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom A journal is one of those gifts that can feel so thoughtful and special…without breaking the bank. This notebook is great for journaling or just general list-making and not-jotting, and is made of recycled paper. Price at time of publish: $15

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart It’s not a coincidence that this blanket pops up on basically everything gift guide, ever. It really does live up to the cozy hype, and is just such a no-brainer gift for anyone who’s hard to shop for, think a teen or your mother-in-law. Price at time of publish: $147

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Walmart There's good reason this is one of the most cult-classic and beloved bronzers of all-time. It has the perfect matte finish to give your complexion just enough warmth, without ever looking unnatural or weirdly shimmery. Price at time of publish: $18-$35

Le Creuset Oil & Vinegar Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com View On Crate & Barrel Here’s a great housewarming gift or fab present for any foodie or aspiring chef. The enameled stoneware vessels not only shield oil and vinegar from damaging light, they also make for the perfect addition to any tablescape or kitchen counter. Price at time of publish: $52

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler 4.5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora We know, it’s a lot to spend on a hot tool, but if you want a splurge-worthy gift for someone who loves a good blowout, you really can’t go wrong. It’s one of the most versatile hair tools we’ve ever used, truly making it super easy for even DIY newbies to score salon-worthy looks in minutes. Price at time of publish: $600

Harlem Candle Co. Josephine Luxury Candle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Harlemcandlecompany.com Our general life motto is ‘when in doubt, give a candle.’ And make it this one, from a BIPOC-owned brand that pays homage to Harlem’s history and most noteworthy names. This one boasts a citrus/floral/amber scent, but there are also others to choose from. Price at time of publish: $48

Dagne Dover Ace Water Resistant Belt Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com View On Shopbop.com We love that this belt bag is both super practical (it has tons of pockets and plenty of space for all of the essentials), and super cute. And the neoprene not only looks cute, it also makes the bag water-resistant. Price at time of publish: $95



Jo Malone London Little Luxuries Travel Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Davidjones.com View On Jomalone.com Not only does this gift set (a Nordstrom exclusive) let you experience a variety of the brand’s products—candle, hand wash, hand cream, and cologne—they also come in an array of scents. Point being, there’s a little something for everyone. Price at time of publish: $180

Claude Willow Crema Marble Bowl Nordstrom View On Nordstrom On the hunt for a housewarming gift? Your hunt ends here. This marble bowl is architectural and abstract, a great piece to add to any coffee table, bookshelf, or countertop. Price at time of publish: $150

Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Macy's Silk pillowcases are great for your skin and hair, not to mention just feel like a luxurious gift. This one is made of high-end, hypoallergenic mulberry silk, and comes in an impressive line-up of 12 colors. Price at time of publish: $80-$90

Augustinus Bader Hydration Hero Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom This high-end skincare brand is a team Byrdie fave. It’s for sure pricey, but here you get two full-size creams, one for face and one for body, ringing in at a $380 value. Consider it the perfect splurge-worthy pick for your skincare-loving BFF. Price at time of publish: $335

Doona Convertible Infant Car Seat Stroller System Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Any new or expecting mom will certainly appreciate this big ticket item. It’s a car seat-meet-stroller, all in one compact system. Plus, the car seat is also airline-approved, great for frequent flying families. Price at time of publish: $550

Chantelle Soft Stretch Seamless Thong Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Chantelle.com We’ve sang the praises of this underwear before, and will continue to do so—it’s just that good. Buy it for your mom/sister/best friend, and you (and she) can thank us later once they’re hooked on the soft, stretchy one-size-fits-all fabric. Price at time of publish: $20

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Tweed Limited Edition Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Palette Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If a Chanel bag isn't in your gifting budget, perhaps this beautiful palette, a Nordstrom Beauty exclusive, is. It comes with four, warm-toned shadows, embossed with the fashion house's iconic tweed design. Price at time of publish: $88

Stephanie Johnson Belize Toasted Almond Martha Large Briefcase Cosmetic Case Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus Here's a choice gift for anyone who insists on traveling with their entire arsenal of skincare and make-up (you know the type). The extra-roomy case has plenty of space to keep it all organized, including three removable compartments and an interior zip pocket. Price at time of publish: $110

Gucci Pursuit Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom A fun floral is combined with the traditional monogram print on the band of these designer sandals. They’re super playful, not to mention very comfortable, even for all-day wear. Price at time of publish: $450

Nordstrom x Slumberkins 3-Pack Cotton Muslin Swaddle Blankets Nordstrom View On Nordstrom This new partnership is available exclusively at Nordstrom, and features both cute PJs and this trio of swaddles. They’re made from extra soft cotton muslin, featuring adorable patterns and prints. A baby gift made easy! Price at time of publish: $38

NODPOD Nod Pod Sleep Mask Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Brookstone.com Think of this as a weighted blanket meets an eye mask. The fleece mask is lightly weighted, helping to both block out light and reduce anxiety, the perfect bedtime combo. Price at time of publish: $34

One DNA Women Are Powerful Tote Nordstrom View On Nordstrom I mean, the tote bag said it best. We love the strong message on this affordable, practical gift. Price at time of publish: $25

Kindred Bravely Tapered Maternity Lounge Joggers Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Don't be fooled by the name. Yes, these are great for mommas-to-be, but they're also great before and after pregnancy, too. Credit the compy fit and buttery-soft viscose fabric that has just the right amount of stretch. Price at time of publish: $40

Estelle Colored Stemless Wine Glass Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Estellecoloredglass.com View On Food52 Whoever said stemless wine glasses weren’t as “fancy” as their stemmed counterparts had definitely never come across these. The tinted hues (they come in seven colors) make these almost too pretty to use. Almost. Price at time of publish: $170

Vinglacé Wine & Champagne Chiller Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Wine.com Give the gift of never having to drink lukewarm wine or bubbles again. This vacuum-insulated holder keeps your go-to bottle perfectly chilled for hours on end, no ice bucket needed. Price at time of publish: $90

Polaroid Go Analog Instant Camera Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Give a teen this camera to show them how taking photos was done back in the day. They’re so fun to use, and the instant gratification can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $100

Vuori Kore Short Vuori View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Here’s a great upgrade to his favorite pair of ratty house shorts. Lightweight and made of recycled polyester (love that), these are just as good for working out as they are for lounging. Price at time of publish: $68

54 Thrones Beauty Butter in Egyptian Lavender + Morocccan Mint Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On 54thrones.com This certainly isn’t your momma’s basic shea butter. It’s ethically-sourced, mixed with additional oils for deep hydration and face and body, not to mention comes in delightful scent combos, like this one. Price at time of publish: $24

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Jimmyjazz.com We have yet to meet a guy who wouldn’t love a pair of these classic kicks. Available in eight colors, the 80s throwback vibes are strong—in the best way possible. Price at time of publish: $110

EZPZ First Foods Set Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target A cute baby or new mom gift, this meal set is perfect for babies and toddlers. Everything is non-toxic and super durable, made for perfectly portioned sizes, and has a unique suction system to minimize mess. Make sure to tell whomever you’re giving it to that celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba are fans. Price at time of publish: $37

Brook and York Personalized Name Cuff Nordstrom View On Nordstrom A gold cuff is a classic gift, and the fact that this can be personalized, etched with any monogram or name, makes it feel like that much more of a special gift. Not to mention that the price can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $74