Black Friday is coming up oh so soon—but Nordstrom is getting a headstart with their sale, which lasts through November 29. This year, you’ll find thousands of deals on high-end skincare, makeup, and clothing items—all at affordable prices. It’s the perfect time to start shopping for everyone on your list, or to treat yourself to something you’ve been wanting to buy all year. Nordstrom has marked down heavy hitters like Augustinus Bader’s The Cream and Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. Since there’s so many options to choose from, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for you to shop.

Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals available at Nordstrom.

Best Skincare Deals

Don’t get us wrong, we love the holidays, but in order to survive the chaos they ensue, self-care is paramount. And skincare as self-care is the move—luckily, so many great products can help you elevate your routine. Go ahead and apply a soothing face mask while on vacation or a rich cream to repair your skin from the cold winter air. There are also sleep masks, eye creams, and cleansers on sale so you can pamper yourself daily.

Best Makeup Deals

If you’re looking to try something new with your everyday makeup look, Nordstrom’s early Black Friday deals are a low-risk way to dip your toes in the water. Many Estée Lauder lip products are on sale for 40% off or more, and you can find more deals on eye palettes and makeup sets.

Best Clothing Deals

Now is a great time to stock up on essentials for your winter wardrobe, and this sale can help you switch up your personal style without breaking the bank. Deals include reduced prices on coats, sweaters and cardigans, and even loungewear and activewear.

Best Shoe Deals

Nordstrom is already a great destination for shopping designer shoes, and their Black Friday event is a great way to save on high-end picks. Selected styles from brands such as Vince Camuto and Kenneth Cole are available for half the price, but there are great deals all around if you’re looking to add more shoes to your collection.

Best Jewelry Deals

British brand Monica Vinader is having 30% off of all their styles for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—but there’s plenty of jewelry deals to choose from. Many pieces from Kendra Scott are having deals up to 60%, and you’ll find sales on the majority of Nordstrom’s own, including ring sets, hoop earrings and pendant necklaces.

Best Deals for Men

The best deals for men this year include everything from fragrance to shoes and grooming, with some options discounted from $50 to $100. Our favorites include picks from luxury brands such as Hugo Boss, Ted Baker, and Sisley Paris.

Best Gift Set Deals

Sets always make a great gift—especially for beauty lovers who are always on the lookout for the next best thing to add to their routine. From candles to mask sets, you’ll be able to find one for everyone on your list.