Black Friday is coming up oh so soon—but Nordstrom is getting a headstart with their sale, which lasts through November 29. This year, you’ll find thousands of deals on high-end skincare, makeup, and clothing items—all at affordable prices. It’s the perfect time to start shopping for everyone on your list, or to treat yourself to something you’ve been wanting to buy all year. Nordstrom has marked down heavy hitters like Augustinus Bader’s The Cream and Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. Since there’s so many options to choose from, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for you to shop.
Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals available at Nordstrom.
Best Skincare Deals
Don’t get us wrong, we love the holidays, but in order to survive the chaos they ensue, self-care is paramount. And skincare as self-care is the move—luckily, so many great products can help you elevate your routine. Go ahead and apply a soothing face mask while on vacation or a rich cream to repair your skin from the cold winter air. There are also sleep masks, eye creams, and cleansers on sale so you can pamper yourself daily.
- Augustinus Bader The Cream 1 oz. $132 (Originally $175)
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Face Serum, (Originally $70)
- Estée Lauder Nutritious Super-Pomegranate Night Crème Mask, $45 (Originally $74)
- RéVive Intensité Complete Anti-Aging Eye Serum, $214 (Originally $285)
- Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $28 (Originally $55)
- NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, $255 (Originally $339)
- Erno Laszlo Hydraphel Skin Supplement Hydrating Toner, $57 (Originally $75)
- Woods Copenhagen Intense Hydra Serum, $51 (Originally $85)
- First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Facial Cleanser, $25 (Originally $42)
- Fur Skincare Fur Oil, $42 (Originally $52)
Best Makeup Deals
If you’re looking to try something new with your everyday makeup look, Nordstrom’s early Black Friday deals are a low-risk way to dip your toes in the water. Many Estée Lauder lip products are on sale for 40% off or more, and you can find more deals on eye palettes and makeup sets.
- Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick, $20 (Originally $39)
- IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara, $13 (Originally $26)
- Tom Ford Concealer Stick, $24 (Originally $47)
- Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (Originally $54)
- True Botanicals Moisture Lock Balm, $19 (Originally $24)
- Giorgio Armani Neo Nude True-To-Skin Natural Glow Foundation, $25 (Originally $44)
- Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick, $20 (Originally $33)
Best Clothing Deals
Now is a great time to stock up on essentials for your winter wardrobe, and this sale can help you switch up your personal style without breaking the bank. Deals include reduced prices on coats, sweaters and cardigans, and even loungewear and activewear.
- Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Pajamas, $40 (Originally $65)
- Free People Milo Tunic Sweater, $89 (Originally $148)
- Topshop Riley Double Breasted Coat, $70 (Originally $111)
- AG Ex-Boyfriend Slouchy Slim Jeans, $151 (Originally $225)
- Madewell Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater, $71 (Originally $118)
- Open Edit Ruched Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $35 (Originally $69)
- AllSaints Kiera Cashmere Blend Crewneck Sweater, $228 (Originally $379)
- Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket, $100 (Originally $180)
- FRAME Pleat Wide Leg Denim Chinos, $174 (Originally $348)
- Zella Cara Sweat Shorts, $34 (Originally $45)
- Madewell Straight Leg Stretch Denim Jumpsuit, $100 (Originally $148)
Best Shoe Deals
Nordstrom is already a great destination for shopping designer shoes, and their Black Friday event is a great way to save on high-end picks. Selected styles from brands such as Vince Camuto and Kenneth Cole are available for half the price, but there are great deals all around if you’re looking to add more shoes to your collection.
- Sarto by Franco Sarto Eda 3 Slip-On Loafer, $60 (Originally $99)
- Sam Edelman Fawn Block Heel Bootie, $125 (Originally $180)
- Vince Camuto Semtera Block Heel Slide Sandal, $50 (Originally $100)
- APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, $165 (Originally $220)
- Calvin Klein Odeli d'Orsay Flat, $60 (Originally $99)
- VINCE Benita Square Toe Clog, $140 (Originally $350)
- Kenneth Cole Devon Platform Sandal, $80 (Originally $159)
- Marc Fisher Gwyneth Over the Knee Boot, $100 (Originally $259)
- Nike Waffle One Sneaker, $60 (Originally $100)
- UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper, $69 (Originally $90)
Best Jewelry Deals
British brand Monica Vinader is having 30% off of all their styles for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—but there’s plenty of jewelry deals to choose from. Many pieces from Kendra Scott are having deals up to 60%, and you’ll find sales on the majority of Nordstrom’s own, including ring sets, hoop earrings and pendant necklaces.
- Kate Spade New York Pavé Mini Initial Pendant Necklace, $32 (Originally $58)
- Kendra Scott Bailey Chain Necklace, $53 (Originally $135)
- Bony Levy 14K Twisted Hoop Earrings, $150 (Originally $250)
- Nordstrom Heart Stud Earrings, $21 (Originally $46)
- Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Bracelet, $175 (Originally $250)
- Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm, $100 (Originally $259)
- Anni Lu Flower Power Beaded Necklace, $38 (Originally $95)
- Bony Levy Mykonos Teardrop Diamond Ring, $1,650 (Originally $2,750)
- Monica Vinader Large Keshi Pearl Hoop Earrings, $130 (Originally $185)
- Monica Vinader Heirloom Woven Crisscross Ring, $123 (Originally $175)
Best Deals for Men
The best deals for men this year include everything from fragrance to shoes and grooming, with some options discounted from $50 to $100. Our favorites include picks from luxury brands such as Hugo Boss, Ted Baker, and Sisley Paris.
- Jack Black Luxury Size Turbo Body Lotion, $39 (Originally $52)
- Well Kept Brass Safety Razor, $50 (Originally $82)
- Sisley Paris Eau D'Ikar Fragrance Spray, $53 (Originally $105)
- Vans U Sk8-Hi Sneaker, $48 (Originally $80)
- Ted Baker London Benjy Loafer, $113 (Originally $225)
- NN07 Wilas Linen Shirt Jacket, $228 (Originally $325)
- Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs, $36 (Originally $46)
- Topman Elevated Essential Long Sleeve Polo Shirt, $49 (Originally $65)
- Hugo Boss Genius Slim Fit Stretch Trousers, $100 (Originally $168)
- Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch, 44mm, $135 (Originally $299)
Best Gift Set Deals
Sets always make a great gift—especially for beauty lovers who are always on the lookout for the next best thing to add to their routine. From candles to mask sets, you’ll be able to find one for everyone on your list.
- Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set, $127 (Originally $158)
- Glamglow Instant Hits Mask & Moisturizer Set, $22 (Originally $36)
- Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Travel Skin Care Set, $64 (Originally $95)
- Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Set, $67 (Originally $95)
- Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set, $36 (Originally $71)
- Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate Gift Set, $70 (Originally $99)
- Allsaints Discovery Travel Eau de Parfum Set, $34 (Originally $49)