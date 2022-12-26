So, you’ve finally made it through the chaotic maze that is the holiday season; what better way to celebrate than to…keep shopping? If that sounds like your ideal post-holiday activity (those gift cards aren’t going to spend themselves), then Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale has got you covered with major steals and deals.

Kicking off on December 26 and going strong through January 9, you can grab everything from those knee-high boots you’ve been eyeing to the skincare products that’ll help you start your year off in tip-top shape. And if that wasn’t enough, from December 26 through December 29, you can take an extra 25% off clearance items. We’ve compiled the markdowns that are good enough to bring peace and joy to both you and your bank account. So, get cozy, break out your device of choice, and stock up on the can’t-miss deals of the season.

Best Beauty Deals

If you’re in need of a beauty refresh just in time for the new year, this is a great place to start. You can snag major deals on everything from makeup and skincare to that beauty tool that’s going to take your routine up a few notches.

Nordstrom

Armani Beauty Lip Power Long-Lasting Satin Lipstick, $20 ( Originally $39)

Wander Beauty Dualist Matte & Illuminating Concealer, $21 (Originally $30)

Anastasia Beverly Sugar Glow Kit, $20 (Originally $40)

Origins All Time Essentials GinZing Day & Night Radiance-Boosting Regimen, $39 (Originally $55)

Bobbi Brown Prime + Perfect Vitamin Enriched Face Base Set, $66 (Originally $92)

PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device, $70 (Originally $99)

Midnight Paloma Dry Body Brush, $14 (Originally $22)

Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes, $23 (Originally $46)

Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance, $69 (Originally $98)

Dermaflash MINI Precision Peach Fuzz Removal Device, $55 (Originally $69)

Best Clothing Deals

As the new year rolls around, it just makes sense to grab a few pieces that’ll give your look a quick (and cost-effective) upgrade. Grab some new lounge pants, grab some fresh denim, and more with our top picks.

Nordstrom

Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $45 – $91 (Originally $89-$91)

Nike Sportswear Phoenix High Waist Fleece Sweatpants, $52 (Originally $65)

BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $20 (Originally $39)

Agolde Riley High Waist Chewed Hem Jeans, $119 (Originally $198)

Frame Delicate Knot Slipdress, $179 (Originally $298)

Mango Women's High Waist Raw Hem Culotte Jeans, $36 (Originally $60)

Good American '90s Tank Dress, $55 (Originally $109)

Club Monaco Soft Trench Coat, $215 (Originally $359)

Madewell Cottage Garden Long Sleeve Embroidered Midi Dress, $88 (Originally $148)

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $80 (Originally $129)

Best Shoe Deals

In our opinion, there’s no better time than mid-winter sale season to snag the perfect basic pair of shoes. Whether you’re thinking ahead and grabbing boots for next year’s cooler weather or getting your hands on sandals for when warmer days come along, you’ll be ready for whatever.

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot, $320 (Originally $458)

Circus by Sam Edelman Audrea Platform Sandal, $36 – $54 (Originally $90)

Marc Fisher Urmi Pointed Toe Bootie $80 (Originally $199)

Brother Vellies Greg Genuine Calf Hair Clog $182 – $395 (Originally $395 - $455)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe $98 – $135 (Originally $120 - $135)

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot, $150 (Originally $200)

Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lugged High Top Sneaker, $60 (Originally $80)

Badgley Mischa Collection Becca Sandal, $94 (Originally $235)

UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $70 (Originally $100)

Cole Haan Valley Tall Boot, $180 (Originally $300)

Best Accessory Deals

It’s a well-known fact that accessories make or break an outfit. If your everyday tote is begging for early retirement or you lost your winter beanie yet again, it’s time to invest in some new items.

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Mercer Grommet Small Crescent Bag, $419 (Originally $598)

BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Kaia Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag, $193, (Originally $275)

Tory Burch Miller Leather 11mm Apple Watch® Watchband, $81 (Originally $115)

Ray Ban Original 62mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $163 (Originally $213)

Tumi Voyageur Carson Nylon Backpack, $315 (Originally $395)

Nordstrom Snakeskin Print Belt, $22 (Originally $55)

Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote, $110 (Originally $188)

Breda Jane Bracelet Watch, 23mm, $148 (Originally $185)

Treasure & Bond Cuffed Beanie, $17 (Originally $25)

Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag, $77 (Originally $128)

Best Designer Deals:

It seems like there’s been a mass reassessment of what’s important when it comes to spending, and although we love a good designer buy, it feels that much better when we can get stand-out, quality pieces for less. From outerwear to accessories and denim, these are the designer pieces that’ll instantly elevate your look.

Nordstrom

Isabel Marant Etoile Fontizi Plaid Wool Blend Coat, $597 (Originally $795)

Chloe Cashmere & Wool Rib Beanie, $210 (Originally $350)

Versace 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $169 (Originally $259)

Marc Jacobs Quilted Moto Shoulder Bag, $209 (Originally $395)

Isabel Marant Firna Fringe Alpaca Blend Scarf, $222 (Originally $370)

LemLem Amira Stripe Cotton Blend Cover-Up Dress, $255 (Originally $425)

Mansur Gavriel Mini Confetti Calfskin Bucket Bag, $417 (Originally $695)

Valentino Garavani VLOGO Chain Loafer, $693 (Originally $990)

Aquazzura So High Plateau Platform Sandal, $537 (Originally $895)

Versace Laminated Rigid Wide Leg Jeans, $420 (Originally $1,050)