5 Non-Alcoholic Beverages That Are Still Fun to Drink

When you subtract alcohol from your social life sometimes, your drinking options can be slim. A non-alcoholic treat is usually limited to a soda water concoction or something too sugary and juvenile. Still, times are changing. The global non-alcoholic beverage market is expected to hit 1,257 billion by 2027. New brands are constantly hitting the scene with a range of products intended to delight and satisfy.

Euphorics, zero-proof beers, non-alcoholic champagne, and mocktails are all becoming more desirable. Apryl Electra Storms, the founder of Minus Moonshine, a fabulous NA shop in Brooklyn, says that it's best to evaluate your drink preferences if you want to try something NA. "I love to ask people what they like to drink. If they don't drink alcohol, I ask if there is something they miss?" According to Storms, there's a wide variety of no to low-cal zero proof alternatives to spirits, along with outstanding non-alcoholic wines and beers. "There are plenty of elixirs and fun mocktails. For those who do still drink alcohol, I suggest alternating between alcohol and NA beverages to lighten the repercussions."

As a primarily non-drinker, I've gone through many booze-free options, and I compiled a list of my go-to libations. These products are under point five percent ABV, which equates to about the same percentage as a ripe banana. If you are sober and in recovery, please check in with your support system for the triggering effects of these types of products before using them. Also, if you are nursing or breastfeeding, please talk to your doctor beforehand.

