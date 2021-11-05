5 Non-Alcoholic Beverages That Are Still Fun to Drink

When you subtract alcohol from your social life sometimes, your drinking options can be slim. A non-alcoholic treat is usually limited to a soda water concoction or something too sugary and juvenile. Still, times are changing. The global non-alcoholic beverage market is expected to hit 1,257 billion by 2027. New brands are constantly hitting the scene with a range of products intended to delight and satisfy.
Euphorics, zero-proof beers, non-alcoholic champagne, and mocktails are all becoming more desirable. Apryl Electra Storms, the founder of Minus Moonshine, a fabulous NA shop in Brooklyn, says that it's best to evaluate your drink preferences if you want to try something NA. "I love to ask people what they like to drink. If they don't drink alcohol, I ask if there is something they miss?" According to Storms, there's a wide variety of no to low-cal zero proof alternatives to spirits, along with outstanding non-alcoholic wines and beers. "There are plenty of elixirs and fun mocktails. For those who do still drink alcohol, I suggest alternating between alcohol and NA beverages to lighten the repercussions."
As a primarily non-drinker, I've gone through many booze-free options, and I compiled a list of my go-to libations. These products are under point five percent ABV, which equates to about the same percentage as a ripe banana. If you are sober and in recovery, please check in with your support system for the triggering effects of these types of products before using them. Also, if you are nursing or breastfeeding, please talk to your doctor beforehand.
Three Spirit
Three Spirit has three distinct and beautiful drinks designed to be mixed and imagined into fabulous concoctions. These products were not made to be mocktails but stand-alone superstars beverages, creating an alternate route enjoyed by drinkers and non-drinkers alike. Using euphorics like ashwagandha and valerian root and blending them with teas like yerba matte and other supporting herbs and vitamins, Three Spirit has become my go-to drink for relaxing at home. My favorite is the Social Elixir, with its dark, bittersweet, and mysterious apple and cacao root notes. I pair this with a ginger beer to make a Three Spirit take on a dark and stormy. Other drinks like Nightcap and Livener also get plenty of use in my house.
Ghia
This is not your average ginger beer. In the fashion of a Mediterranean aperitif, this bright and crisp beverage will set fire to your soul and bring joy to your taste buds. The easy grab-and-go Le Spritz cans have become my go-to for road trips, the beach, and running errands. There are no artificial flavors and no added sugar, so this is an excellent drink choice for causal occasions like watching a football game or attending a dance party. Ghia's founder Melanie Masarin summed it up best when she said, "We wanted to make a drink that would take you to the place without numbing the night; a drink you'd remember in the morning."
Kin Euphorics
With its celebrity co-founder, Bella Hadid, and its beautiful marketing, it's a no-brainer that Kin would make this list. Still, while the brand is captivating at first glance, the product makes me a believer. Kin was one of the first euphorics I've ever tried and has remained a staple on my bar cart.
Kin is blazing at the forefront of adaptogen science. According to Kin, euphorics support your endocrine system with a blend of adaptogens,nootropics, and botanics. The brand currently has two ready-to-drink options, Kin Spritz for energizing and Lightwave for relaxing. I think the two complement each other very well, and I find time in the day to enjoy both.
Athletic Brewing Company
This NA beer is exceptional. The brand's study and love of craft beer have created a beautiful and delicious result. Many NA beer manufacturers make one product to fill the market void, but Athletic Brewing Company has created a flagship line of beers with variety. You can find golden ales and IPA's, but the brand also curates seasonal and special editions. Athletic Brewing Company prides itself on using four clean ingredients: Water, barley, hops, and yeast, and pairing that with an artisanal process that results in high-quality craft beers.
Seedlip
A few years ago, while visiting London, I stopped into Selfridges and stumbled across Seedlip. I was early in my sober curious journey and was impressed to find such a chic alternative. During this time, there were not a lot of options out there, and if you went out and asked for a non-alcoholic beverage, you would usually get a sugary drink that didn't pair well with your food.
Seedlip is chic and perfectly curated. There are three different recipes: Spice, Grove, and Garden, and each drink is meant to be creatively mixed. During the holidays, I make sure to bring the three-pack with me to parties and gatherings. Hence, all the sober, not-in-the-mood folks, designated drivers, and non-drinkers have a sophisticated and beautiful mocktail option.
