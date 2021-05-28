No show socks, low-cut socks, or invisible socks: whatever you want to call them, they're a necessary and game-changing addition to your wardrobe. No show socks help you to prevent chafing and blisters underneath those summer shoes you're still breaking in, all while keeping unwanted odor at bay. They essentially work magic all while going incognito, which is why you'll definitely want to find your favorite pair. Keep reading for 15 of the best no show socks to shop now, just in time as the heat rolls in and sweat starts to pool in your favorite summer mules.

Idegg No Show Socks $14 Shop

This style from Amazon brand Idegg is low-cut but still covers the entire bottom of your foot. It has anti-slide technology, and reviewers are raving. Great for under athletic shoes and with multiple sizes available to fit a wide range of feet, these socks will keep you comfortable no matter how you wear them.

Invisasox No Show Socks $17 Shop

Not only do we love the descriptive word play of the brand name, but Invisasox designed their styles with common overall issues like blisters, odor, and shoe damage in mind—as well as problems people have had with no show socks specifically. And truly, is there anything more we can ask for?

Sheec No Show Socks for Dress Shoes $39 Shop

In addition to the fact that buying a pack gets you four cuts to go under a range of different shoe styles, this brand easily makes our list of top picks because of the size availability. It can be hard to find no-show socks that work if you have larger feet, so hats off (and previously owned socks off) to Sheec for including XL in the mix.

Bombas Lightweight Tie Dye No Shows $55 Shop

If you’re one to smile when thinking about the colorful negligee you have on under your sundress, then Bombas may also bring you joy. This brand's socks come in many bright variations (including this pack of summer-ready tie-dye), all while remaining invisible to those around you and allowing your favorite shoes to shine.

Ninja Sox 4.0 $6 Shop

Available individually for just $6 a pair, Ninja Sox are a budget-friendly favorite. The brand recommends washing and drying before wearing so these no show socks may not be ones to throw on and go the second they arrive, but the precise fit and practical comfort will be worth the effort.

Darn Tough Vermont Topless Clementine Lightweight Lifestyle Sock $14 Shop

These no show socks come with a lifetime guarantee, which is a great sign the brand prioritizes quality. Darn Tough Vermont boasts an array of styles, cuts, and colors of no show socks, all made from oh-so-soft and durable merino wool.

Falke Cool Kick Set of Five Knitted Socks $120 Shop

These no show socks really impress us in terms of innovative technology: we’re talking built-in internal gumming to keep from sliding, moisture-wicking fabric, and lightly cushioned soles. Like many socks, Falke's pairs come in packs of five, which means you can keep some in your purse, gym bag, and office drawer and still have a few to spare.

Peds Sport Marled Ultra Low Liner $8 Shop

Nearly century-old legwear brand Peds has some remarkable products in their lineup, including their no show socks, which have pleased fans thanks to their comfortable fit, gel heel grip for slip resistance, and low cut to fit under your favorite sneakers, espadrilles, and flats.

Wander No Show Socks $16 Shop

These are champions when it comes to value. With seven pairs in the $16 pack, these ultra-soft socks from Wander take a neutral approach with gray and black color choices, and the thickness is perfect for keeping your feet comfortable on cooler days and nights (or in blasting air conditioning).

Under Armour Essential No Show Socks $30 Shop

Under Armour can add its no show socks to the list of things we love about this sporty company. Their invisible socks are seamless at the toes to prevent irritation, and the stretchy polyester/spandex blend keeps feet cool even under the harshest summer rays.

Swiftwick Flite XT Zero Tab $16 Shop

This is yet another sock that begs us to find the answer to how much technology we can put between our feet and the shoes. Swiftwick’s no show socks have more coverage than many of the others on this list, targeted ankle and heel support that protects you during quick movements, and GripDry fiber in both the heel and the forefront of the sock, making this the perfect option for exercising.

TeeHee Seamless Toe Topper Liner Socks $10 Shop

Some styles of footwear call for a no show sock with less coverage than the typical just-below-the-ankle cut. TeeHee's breathable nylon material with an embedded non-slip grip provides effective yet minimal coverage, which is ideal for wearing under any closed-toe slides.

Gekks Heels & Wedges $16 Shop

If you're on the hunt for a sock you can actually wear with heels, this innovative design could be just the solution you need. Gekks socks are made to lock into your shoe, providing comfort and protection without a second thought. Invest in one for each of your favorite pairs of heels and get ready to reach a new level of balance in comfort and style, whether your plans involve the red carpet or brunch.

Hue Hidden Cotton Liner Socks $16 Shop

Some no show socks have such a thin design that brands call them a liner, which honestly can be the ideal situation for summer or certain shoe styles. This is just the case with these socks from Hue, and with rave reviews from dedicated wearers, we can see how the thin material is doing its job.

Jarseen No Show Liner Socks $11 Shop

It wouldn’t be a complete list without these Amazon no show socks, which investigative reporter Marian Wang deemed her all-time favorite. The low profile and anti-slip gel technology help Jarseen's socks to be some of the best for wearing with flats or heels, and the breathable nylon fabric makes them easy to wear on warmer days.