Niacinamide Is a Standout Skincare Ingredient—Find It In These 12 Products

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Dealing with, well, pretty much any kind of complexion concern? Odds are good that niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, is a solution—it can do pretty much anything and everything. “Niacinamide is a versatile skincare ingredient that’s beneficial for a wide range of skin conditions,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Annie Gonzalez of Riverchase Dermatology, adding that it helps the skin produce more ceramides, ingredients that are essential for maintaining a strong and healthy skin barrier. As if that wasn't enough, niacinamide is also anti-inflammatory, great for those with acne, and can help combat hyperpigmentation and even help smooth lines and wrinkles. The cherry on top of the sundae is the fact that it’s gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. Ready to try this superstar ingredient? Find it in the best niacinamide products, below.