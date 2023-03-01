The 7 Best Nexxus Products That Will Revive Your Hair with Protein Science

Did you know hair is made of over 90% protein? If your strands are feeling dull or damaged, they may be depleted of this key nutrient thanks to styling, color treatments, products, or a number of other factors. Luckily, it's possible to use protein-based formulas to nurse your hair back to life, and Nexxus has it all down to a science, offering formulas tailor-made for exactly what each hair type needs. Keep reading to learn all about the award-winning brand, from its history and philosophy to the best Nexxus products.

Nexxus Founded by: Jheri Redding, in 1979. Based in: New York, NY Pricing: $$ (most products are between $15 and $30) Best known for: Next-level protein formulations that work together as a system to bring life back to each hair type. Most popular products: Humectress Conditioner, Keraphix Shampoo, Color Assure Shampoo Other brands you'll love: Living Proof, Olaplex, K18 Fun fact: Nexxus is an adapted spelling of nexus, the Greek word for connecting or binding together.

About the Brand

In 1979, Jheri Redding—a scientist, cosmetologist, and the inventor of the modern-day hair conditioner—founded Nexxus when he discovered that protein is one of the best ways to give your strands a boost. The brand uses proteomics—the molecular study of proteins—to develop scientific approaches tailored to each hair type and condition. The Nexxus team has spent the last four decades and counting developing protein repair formulas for those experiencing dryness, color damage, and more, building a wide fanbase and a significant presence in major retailers along the way.

According to the brand, hair is made up of over 50 proteins, and while the types are the same for everyone, the structural arrangement varies by ethnicity and age. A few main ingredients Nexxus products use to help restore hair's natural strength and composition include keratin, elastin, wheat protein, and marine collagen. For example, the Keraphix line delivers an intense dose of keratin and black rice to damaged strands, while Therappe and Humectress intensely nourish dry hair with elastin and green caviar. The brand also offers products for volume, curl care, color damage, and more, all of which use their own protein ratios to address the specific concern.

While establishing a protein-moisture balance for your hair is key and you should be sure to have a routine that addresses both, Nexxus is a great place to start if you're looking for protein-based products tailored to your specific needs. Ahead, see seven of our favorite Nexxus products to try.