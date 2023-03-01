The 7 Best Nexxus Products That Will Revive Your Hair with Protein Science

Did you know hair is made of over 90% protein? If your strands are feeling dull or damaged, they may be depleted of this key nutrient thanks to styling, color treatments, products, or a number of other factors. Luckily, it's possible to use protein-based formulas to nurse your hair back to life, and Nexxus has it all down to a science, offering formulas tailor-made for exactly what each hair type needs. Keep reading to learn all about the award-winning brand, from its history and philosophy to the best Nexxus products.
Nexxus
Founded by: Jheri Redding, in 1979.
Based in: New York, NY
Pricing: $$ (most products are between $15 and $30)
Best known for: Next-level protein formulations that work together as a system to bring life back to each hair type.
Most popular products: Humectress Conditioner, Keraphix Shampoo, Color Assure Shampoo
Other brands you'll love: Living Proof, Olaplex, K18
Fun fact: Nexxus is an adapted spelling of nexus, the Greek word for connecting or binding together.
About the Brand
In 1979, Jheri Redding—a scientist, cosmetologist, and the inventor of the modern-day hair conditioner—founded Nexxus when he discovered that protein is one of the best ways to give your strands a boost. The brand uses proteomics—the molecular study of proteins—to develop scientific approaches tailored to each hair type and condition. The Nexxus team has spent the last four decades and counting developing protein repair formulas for those experiencing dryness, color damage, and more, building a wide fanbase and a significant presence in major retailers along the way.
According to the brand, hair is made up of over 50 proteins, and while the types are the same for everyone, the structural arrangement varies by ethnicity and age. A few main ingredients Nexxus products use to help restore hair's natural strength and composition include keratin, elastin, wheat protein, and marine collagen. For example, the Keraphix line delivers an intense dose of keratin and black rice to damaged strands, while Therappe and Humectress intensely nourish dry hair with elastin and green caviar. The brand also offers products for volume, curl care, color damage, and more, all of which use their own protein ratios to address the specific concern.
While establishing a protein-moisture balance for your hair is key and you should be sure to have a routine that addresses both, Nexxus is a great place to start if you're looking for protein-based products tailored to your specific needs. Ahead, see seven of our favorite Nexxus products to try.
The Best Nexxus Haircare Products
Unbreakable Care Shampoo
Calling everyone with fine, thin hair: It's time to build a wash routine that boosts your strands instead of stripping them. The Nexxus Unbreakable Care line uses biotin, keratin, and collagen amino acids to deliver nutrients as it gently cleanses and conditions, resulting in more volume and less breakage. This Byrdie Clean formula is suitable for all hair types, so long as your strands could benefit from its volumizing and repairing properties.
Humectress Conditioner
If your hair is lacking both moisture and keratin, allow Humectress to come to the rescue. This super-powered conditioner strengthens with the brand's signature Proteinfusion blend of elastin and caviar complex, as well as deeply hydrating with coconut oil. I've used this one myself and can confirm that the rich, balanced formula leaves strands feeling nourished and rejuvenated.
Keraphix Mask
Sometimes damage calls for an intense reset, and the Nexxus Keraphix Mask is here to help you achieve smoother, healthier strands at home. Whenever your hair is feeling dry and brittle, this sachet will come to the rescue with its Proteinfusion blend of keratin and black rice, plus healthy doses of glycerin and collagen. This mask fits in the deep conditioner step of your routine, so it's ideal for use weekly or as needed.
Color Assure Shampoo
Color-treated hair usually needs its own, gentler formulas in order to keep your strands healthy while preserving your shade. Nexxus's answer to this is Color Assure, a line of sulfate-free products that use elastin and quinoa to help dyed hair achieve its most nourished state without losing vibrancy. The result? Strong, shiny strands that stay vivid for up to 40 washes.
Curl Define Leave-In Conditioner
Nexxus understands that curly and coily textures need extra moisture to thrive, so the brand's Curl Define line offers a deep infusion of hydrating oils and butters alongside its strengthening Proteinfusion blend of silk protein and marula oil. This rich leave-in is suitable for use on curls any time they need it, whether that's as part of your wash day routine and/or on other days as a refresher.
Comb Thru Finishing Mist
While Nexxus is best known for its shampoos and conditioners, the brand also offers a range of styling products. This lightweight, medium-hold hairspray sets your style while maintaining natural movement, and notes of rose and jasmine create a refreshing experience.
Ultralight Smooth Serum
Achieving sleek, smooth strands without weighing them down can be a tricky balance, and that's where the Ultralight Smooth hair serum comes in. Featuring an almond and white jasmine flower protein blend, the product coats hair to create an invisible barrier that smooths flyaways and repels humidity while simultaneously enhancing natural body and movement.