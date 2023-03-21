5 New Lip Balms That Deliver Plump, Juicy Lips Just in Time for Spring

Cold and dry winter weather sucks the life right out of my lips, leaving chapped, shriveled skin in its place. And while I’m not opposed to lip filler, I’m not exactly a huge fan of needles. Luckily, just when I needed it the most, a bunch of my favorite brands dropped some super-juicy, pigment-packing lip balms that actually soften and hydrate.

A lip balm might feel boring, but I swear these formulas feel fresh and modern. Beautiful new shades for spring? Good-for-you ingredients that actually work? Pillowy-soft finishes that give a little oomph? Check, check, and check.

To learn more about the new lip balms that launched just in time for spring, we added everything there is to know about each formula so you can buy one (or all of them) for yourself. Read on for five hot-off-the-press lip balms that’ll put the pucker right back into your lips.

About-Face Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter

You heard it here first: This lip balm is going to be everywhere. Between its buttery-smooth consistency, high-gloss finish, and punchy pigment offerings, the About-Face Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter is a formula unlike any other. After a click or two of the pen-like applicator, the tip deposits a formula so creamy and comfortable that you might confuse it with a moisturizer. Even on bitterly cold nights in NYC, my lips have stayed wrapped in crack-free color and insane hydration.

I always have something new on my lips, but none has garnered as many compliments as Cherry Pick has. Seriously, the first time I put this on, a coworker Slacked me during a meeting to say, “Your lips look so plump; what are you wearing?”

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, jojoba seed oil, pomegranate flower extract, sweet cherry seed oil | Shades: 14

Tower 28 JuiceBalm

Tower 28

As a longtime lover of Tower 28’s sensitive skin–friendly products, I can honestly say I’ve been waiting for this for a while—after all, lips are still skin. The brand just dropped four aptly named lip balms—Squeeze, Drink, Mix, and Shake—each bursting with color that puts the juice in juicy. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, mango seed oil, and a load of vitamins, the soft balm coats lips in a dewy sheen that feels hydrating and looks cushiony. You don’t need to reapply often (it’s that hydrating), but when you do, the cute crayon-like tube evenly saturates your lips with gorgeous color.

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, beeswax, mango seed oil, marula oil, vitamins E and C | Shades: 4



Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème

Tarte

Though it’s been around for a little longer, you’ll want to get your hands on Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème—a three-in-one balm, gloss, and lip treatment. The brand calls it a “cashmere sweater for the lips”, and it’s right on the money—the texture feels incredibly luxurious. Kind of like the less intense little sister of Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, you can expect the same color payoff and satiny finish without the plumping and tingling. Thanks to the namesake Maracuja superfruit complex and hyaluronic acid, the balm hydrates and smooths dry lips for 12 hours so you don’t have to worry about creasing or cracking while you wear it.

Key Ingredients: Maracuja oil, hyaluronic acid, grape-seed oil, goji berry, acai, acerola, pomegranate, strawberry, vitamin E | Shades: 8

Laura Mercier High Vibe Lip Color

Ulta

As the name suggests, this lip balm from Laura Mercier really packs a punch. Initially, I wasn’t expecting much color because of how moisturizing it is, but I can honestly say it is not lacking in the color department. With 10 powerful shades to choose from, including both neutrals (like Joy, a pale rose) and bold hues (like Burst, a bright burgundy), there’s something for everyone. No matter which shade you choose, you’ll revel in the balm’s intense color payoff; light, kissable sheen; and supersmooth comfort.

Key Ingredients: Guava fruit extract | Shades: 10

Lawless Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Tinted Lip Balm

Sephora

Fans of the Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss will be pleased to know that the latest launch from the brand offers the plumping power they know and love with a moisturizing twist. The plush lip balm is powered by Maxi-Lip (aka the same proprietary plumping agent that gives the gloss its much-loved volumizing effect) but offers a hydrated, soft finish instead of a glossy, sticky one. And because it’s infused with shea butter and rosehip oil, you’ll find that it has a subtle conditioning and line-smoothing effect. The balm is available in six brand-spanking-new shades that are designed to perfectly accent your natural lip color. But take it from me, no matter the hue of your lips, you’ll want them all.

Ingredients: Maxi-Lip, rosehip oil, shea butter | Shades: 6

