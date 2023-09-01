With the arrival of a new season comes the desire to refresh your makeup stash—that is if you’re anything like me. With the humidity in NYC starting to (very slowly) dissipate, and a few spurts of chilly air popping up now and then, I’m ready to transition to fall makeup. The first thing I like to swap? My lip products. Though I can’t part with glosses and hydrating lipsticks, I have no problem incorporating a few matte picks and some autumnal shades into my routine. Luckily, some tried and true formulas in new shades, as well as new-to-the-market innovations, are hitting our favorite retailers just ahead of the season. So if you, too, are ready to kiss summer makeup goodbye for now and welcome some newness into your makeup routine, keep reading because I’m sharing everything you need to know about the best new lip products for fall.

Milk Makeup Odyssey Hydrating Non-Sticky Lip Oil Gloss

It’s been a while since I’ve fallen this hard for a new product as quickly as I have with this one from Milk—but trust me, it’s outstanding. Fall is often synonymous with matte lips, but there are no rules, and this oil and gloss hybrid is too good to pass up regardless of the season. The formula combines the richness and glassy finish of a lip gloss with the hydrating and non-sticky feel of a lip oil. It’s incredibly smooth and comfortable on the lips, and the range features neutrals and some more unique shades.

It looks beautiful on its own or layered on top of lip liner for an ultra-juicy look. If you’re in the market for a deep, vampy color for the season, the shade Voyage is a stunning blackberry hue that looks beautiful on tons of different skin tones.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $26

Kulfi Heirloom Satin Lipstick

If you’re looking for a buildable lipstick with a moisturizing formula and a shiny finish, you can stop your search here. This new release from Kulfi impressed me immediately thanks to the creamy consistency and range of beautiful shades that vary from rosy to caramel brown and even a rich berry. I will say that most of the colors are deeper in person than they appear online (I find the swatches online look a bit washed out), but this is actually a good thing because they have depth and can be worn on a wide spectrum of skin tones. You can apply one light layer for semi-opaque coverage, or add additional layers for full coverage and a high-shine finish. I also must give bonus points to the brand for the unique, lively packaging.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $30

Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil

Like the new gloss from Milk, this brand-new release from Saie is the love child of lip gloss and lip oil. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and shea butter, the smooth, gel-like texture feels hydrating on the lips while coating them in a lacquer-like shine. It’s non-sticky, plush but not goopy, and sits beautifully on bare lips or layered over a lip color.

The shades have about a medium level of pigmentation, so you’ll be able to bring your lips to life with shine and a dose of color, though they’re not so opaque that you’ll need to be too precise during application. I don’t find the hydration from this formula to be the most long-lasting, but the gel texture and juicy look it creates is impeccable, and I think it’s an excellent product to keep in your bag year-round.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $22

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm

Lip gloss sticks are all the rage lately, and this one from Hourglass is fantastic. The original launch featured a range of red tones with a few neutrals thrown in there, but the brand recently expanded the line-up with some more muted colors perfect for everyday makeup looks. They offer the convenience and mess-free application of lipstick with the cushiony, glazed finish of a gloss.

I love that the formula feels a bit cooling upon application and that the colors are semi-pigmented but still let a bit of your lips peek through the color. My top picks for fall are the shades Rise, a cool beige that’s great for daily wear, and Lure, a berry purple that’s perfect for a night out.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $36

Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm

Naturium

Don’t let the name fool you, this isn’t your average lip balm. Formulated with shea butter, cupuaçu butter, and vegan squalane, it supports your lips with a host of moisturizing ingredients while creating a super-glossy finish. I love that it delivers long-lasting hydration, a visible dose of color, and a boost of shine all without being sticky or heavy. It feels like a hydrating lip mask but looks like a traditional gloss, making it a great option to keep in your bag to re-apply throughout the day. Plus, the range has a clear shade and more colorful options, like a Hibsicus, a Barbie pink, or Jam, my personal pick for fall.

Shop now: Naturium.com, $10

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick

This iconic lipstick from YSL was brought to life in 1978, and it’s now getting its very own “glow-up” thanks to updated packaging and an elevated formula. The range still features tons of classic red and neutral shades with the same satin finish it’s had all along, but now the formula is packed with more skincare ingredients, like nourishing ceramides and ​​tuberose and prickly pear extracts. It’s smooth, incredibly pigmented, and comfortable on the lips—everything you want from a classic lipstick. And with a large shade range, you’ll have no trouble at all finding your perfect match for fall.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $45

Nars Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil

Looking to embrace a matte lip this autumn? I recommend checking out this new lip pencil from Nars. It marries the finish and staying power of a liquid lipstick with the precise application of a pencil. The formula is incredibly thin, smooth, and pigmented, so you’ll be able to achieve full-on pigmentation in just one swipe. I love that it sets down and lasts like a liquid lipstick would, but it doesn’t feel nearly as tight or heavy as most liquid formulas do. The line-up offers a variety of reds, browns, and rosy shades, perfect for taking from day to night this season.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $30