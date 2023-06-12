I think it’s fair to say that the sheer volume of new blushes hitting the market on a consistent basis over the last few months has been downright overwhelming. From brand-new formulas to much-anticipated shade extensions, it feels like every time I finish testing one, another one (or five) lands on my vanity. And while this influx of newness has caused some serious clutter in my room, it’s helped me be really critical about which ones are truly stand-out products.

After weeks of testing the buzzy new blushes that have just launched ahead of summer’s official arrival, I’ve narrowed down a list of five that outperform their competition. So get your brushes, makeup sponges, and fingertips ready, because ahead, I’m sharing the latest launches that are guaranteed to give your cheeks gorgeous, healthy-looking color, and therefore, deserve a spot in your makeup collection.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Sephora

The original pink shade in this blush formula reached viral status on TikTok thanks to the way it gives a wide range of complexions a veil of baby pink color on the cheeks—despite how washed-out it appears in the pan. To capitalize on the love for this formula, Dior just expanded the shade range, adding four new shades into the line-up to complement the original two. The new shades are deeper, more pigmented, and more vibrant, making them suitable for an even broader spectrum of skin tones. The packaging is compact and modern, and the matte powder blends into the skin seamlessly. If you’re looking for a bright pop of color this summer, I recommend the shade Cherry, a vibrant cherry red.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $40

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil

Sephora

It was love at first swipe for me and this cream blush thanks to the unique texture and the semi-translucent color payoff it provides. It’s unlike most cream blushes in the sense that the consistency is extremely thin and emollient, making it an absolute breeze to blend into bare skin or on top of foundation. Though the shades deliver on pigmentation and are buildable, there’s a slight transparency to them, meaning that you can see a bit of your skin through the color which makes for a natural look. The finish is dewy without being greasy or sticky, and I find that if I set my look with a makeup-extending setting spray, I don’t have a problem with the colors fading throughout the day. This is a fantastic pick for anyone who likes a no-fuss cream formula that can be worn on no makeup makeup days or paired with more full-glam looks.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $30

Pat McGrath Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm

Pat McGrath Labs

Cream blush sticks are simple to apply and easy to pop into a makeup bag when you’re on-the-go, but many formulas in stick formats are stiff and tricky to blend. This one is nothing of the sort—the texture is thin and emollient, making it effortless to blend with your fingertips, a damp sponge, or a brush. I love that the shades are pigmented and buildable, but just like the Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil, they have a slight sheerness to them which lets your skin peek through the color. They provide a dewy, juicy-look finish to the cheeks, and the wear is impressive for such an emollient formula. Admittedly, the packaging isn’t as luxe as I was expecting from Pat McGrath, but at $29, the gorgeous formula is absolutely worth picking up ahead of the summer season.

Shop now: Patmcgrath.com, $29

Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush

Sephora

If you like the appearance of ultra-glowy, wet-looking cheeks, this liquid blush from Nars was made for you. The lightweight, serum-like formula contains nourishing ingredients, like sodium hyaluronate and vitamin E, giving it a soft, hydrating feel on the skin. Because it’s so glowy, I recommend applying it higher up on the cheeks and away from the T-zone if you have oily skin. It blends out best with fingertips or a brush to yield the most color payoff, and I’ve found that it looks the most seamless when applied to bare skin or on top of a tinted moisturizer or sheer foundation versus a full-coverage option. It creates the most stunning, fresh-looking layer of dewy color on the cheeks, and while it’s not the most long-wearing option on this list, it’s fantastic for adding a flushed glow to minimal makeup looks.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $32

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips And Cheeks

Sephora

In keeping with the dewy, cream blush trend that’s swept the beauty industry as of late, this new lip and cheek color formula from Bobbi Brown really impressed me. It comes in a range of rosy, coral, pink, and plum shades, and each one is pigmented, super creamy, and easy to work with. The formula blends out in seconds and I love that it can be built up or sheered out to your liking. It has a luminous finish, and while it doesn’t set or dry down on the skin, I don’t find it to be overly sticky or greasy on my oily skin. This is a great pick for anyone on the hunt for a compact cream blush that’s dewy and foolproof.

Shop now: Sephora.com, $35

