The Best October Beauty Launches: From Cozy Candles to the Perfect Brown Lipstick

Although October unofficially marks the beginning of the spooky season, it's also peak fall and a great excuse to get cozy with your approach to self-care and wellness. This month, we're all about diving into the new products that evoke warmth and peace. It is no coincidence that a notable theme of this moon includes "sweater weather."

As the temperature continues to drop, we compiled a roundup of the best beauty launches, self-care products, perfumes, and gadgets that help us feel at ease as we prepare for the crisp and cool season. Ahead, take a look at the newly-released products to add to your Autumn beauty routine.

Forvr Mood

Forvr Mood Sweater Weather Collection $143 Shop

If you're looking for a sweet treat to unwind and recuperate this season, consider sparking a match and trying the new candles from Forvr Mood. The brand does not disappoint with its Sweater Weather Collection ($143), which features fragrances that range from the heartwarming scent of freshly made pie to the sweet aroma of trick-or-treat candy corn. These sultry scents are sure to become the highlight of your fall.



Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ROMANCE Pink Pony Edition $98 Shop

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ralph Lauren is re-introducing its exclusive ROMANCE Pink Pony Edition Fragrance ($98). Pink Peony is the fragrance's booming floral heart, while sparkling Bergamot essences, sheer white musks, and a subtle touch of ginger evoke the impression of a loving embrace.

The Pink Pony Fund, a global initiative in the fight against cancer, will receive 100% of the earnings from the fragrance.

Makeup by Mario

MAKEUP by Mario Ultra Suede™ Lipstick $24 Shop

Fall wouldn't be complete without a toasty brown lipstick. Makeup by Mario's new Ultra Suede Lipstick ($24) serves all skin tones to blur lips and provide an effortless, soft-focus finish.

The lightweight formula comes in a total of 20 shades, each named after a member of the Makeup by Mario team.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lips $34 Shop

Prepare to pucker up with a flirty red pout. The new Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lips ($34) are a super-matte, weightless formula that provides long-lasting color.

The Seaweed Bath Co.

The Seaweed Bath Co. Hydrating In-Shower Body Conditioner $11 Shop

As the temperature changes, it's more vital than ever to keep your skin hydrated. The Hydrating In-Shower Body Conditioner ($11) from Seaweed Bath Co. delivers crucial skin hydration to your everyday shower routine. Cupuacu butter, sea kelp, restorative shea butter, and Hawaiian kukui oil are used in the formula to help promote smooth and healthy skin.

Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes $25 Shop

Despite the fact that the holiday season is still a few weeks away, there's no better time than now to start planning your seasonal glam. To enhance your gaze for upcoming festivities, try the eye-catching Infinite Chrome Flakes ($25) from Danessa Myricks Beauty.

The lightweight multi-chrome flake toppers act as a stand-alone foil eyeshadow to immediately dramatize any eye makeup with only a touch or a swipe.

Mutha

Mutha Cell Rejuvenating Essence $95 Shop

Mutha’s new Cell Rejuvenating Essence ($95) is a lightweight, deeply nourishing formula that uses the power of black tea, probiotic ferments, and hyaluronic acid to help plump and soften rough skin. Additionally, two types of (clinically-backed) grapevine stem cells work to brighten and balance complexions over time.

Petite ‘n Pretty

Petite ‘n Pretty 9021-GLOW! Peel-Off Glitter Face Mask $20 Shop

If you're looking to add a bit of sparkle into your skincare routine, then you should definitely try the 9021-Glow! Peel-Off Glitter Face Mask ($20) from Petite' n Pretty. The holographic face mask applies with rainbow radiance and peels off to reveal a glow like no other.

Sugar and other natural humectants in the dermatologist-approved mask enhance skin moisture, even sensitive skin.

Nivea

NIVEA Sensitive and Radiant Body Lotion $8 Shop

The new Sensitive and Radiant Body Lotion ($8) from Nivea nourishes and soothes dry skin while helping it appear more radiant. The dermatologically-tested formula is PH balanced, fragrance-free, and developed to reduce skin sensitivity.

Gentle enough to use daily, this sensitive skin lotion pairs wonderfully with Nivea's Body Wash ($12).

Item Beauty

ITEM Beauty In My Element Birthday Collection $40 Shop

Item Beauty released two new products in honor of co-founder Addison Rae's 21st birthday on October 6. The Birthday Collection ($40) includes the Ruled By Lip Gloss, which adds a slight fullness to your pout, along with the In My Element Eyeshadow Palette, a 10-color palette that boasts shade names inspired by the TikTok star's birth chart.