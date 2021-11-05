The Best November Beauty Launches: From Hydrating Balms to the Perfect Winter Fragrance

Can you hear that? It's the sound of jingle bells, carolers, and holiday cheer, albeit in the distance. While it might not be time to start decking the halls quite yet, it is officially cozy season, which means we're starting to reach for heavy-duty lip balms, warm fragrances, and just about every new hydration product we can get our hands on. Plus, we're approaching the highlight of the year for beauty enthusiasts: holiday glam season!

Grab your coziest sweater, hot chocolate, and get ready to screenshot, because we've compiled a list of the best beauty launches to help you prepare for the inevitable whirlwind of festivities (in a good way). From bold red lipsticks to hot tools, here are all the products we can't wait to try this month.

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty Balm Rose Quartz Illuminating Lip Balm $21 Shop

Huda Beauty's new Rose Quartz collection has officially dropped, and with it comes a slew of new products we can't wait to try. First up on our list? The Silk Balm Rose Quartz Illuminating Lip Balm ($21), infused with pink-gold pearls to give lips a plump, high-shine finish. The new Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette ($67) and Face Gloss Highlighting Dew ($39) are also the perfect holiday-ready offerings to give to a loved one (or yourself!) this month.



Oldvine Fragrance

OldVine Fragrance Meadow Bloom $230 Shop

Inspired by the natural beauty of the San Francisco Bay area, Meadow Bloom ($230) by Oldvine Fragrance will delight your senses. The new scent is a delicate yet aromatic combination of wild freesia, water, and vanilla orchid. Consider it your new signature winter fragrance.

Lunata

Lunata Cordless Hot Brush $170 Shop

Lunata's next life-changing cordless hot tool is here. The new Cordless Hot Brush ($170) heats up to 450 degrees and can be used on dry hair from root to tip to add smoothness and shine. Plus, the ceramic mini-plates include negative ions that close hair cuticles for optimal sleekness. However, our favorite part is that you can still plug the brush in if you forget to charge it, even though it's cordless—which will inevitably happen at some point.

Byredo

Byredo Mad Red Lipstick $42 Shop

There's something special about a sumptuous red lip, especially during the holiday season. Byredo's new Mad Red Lipstick ($42) is a vibrant raspberry hue that's perfect for any festivities you might attend. The long-lasting formula boasts a matte finish and flatters all skin tones.

KNC Beauty

KNC Beauty Leaf Eye Mask $25 Shop

As we enter one of the busiest times of the year, indulge in some self-care with the new KNC Beauty Leaf Eye Mask ($25). It's designed to hydrate dry, tired skin and calm under-eye puffiness with the help of hyaluronic acid, cactus extract, cucumber, and green tea leaf.



Monday Muse

Monday Muse The Cleanser $38 Shop

Monday Muse's new Cleanser ($38) is here to make you enjoy washing your face again. The non-foaming face wash is a gentle milk-gel hybrid that removes dirt and debris without leaving behind the dreaded tight-skin feeling. Made from a gentle sugar-based surfactant, this cleanser is safe for reactive skin and 100% biodegradable.



Bouclème

Bouclème Foaming Dry Shampoo $30 Shop

Bouclème's latest launch—the Foaming Dry Shampoo ($30)—is a non-aerosol dry shampoo specifically formulated for oily scalps. Tapioca and cornstarch work to soak up excess oil and add a boost of volume, while aloe vera juice, spearmint, and peppermint neutralize odor for fresh-smelling strands. It's ideal for giving hair a refresh between washes and workouts.

Treslúce Beauty

Treslúce Beauty Ready To Bounce Cream Blush $16 Shop

Fake a rosy glow with Treslúce Beauty's new Ready To Bounce Cream Blush ($16). The jelly-textured formula melts into skin for a natural flush and adds color to both cheeks and lips. It's available in six vibrant shades, ranging from subtle pink to hot fuchsia.

Elaluz

Elaluz Liquid Bronzer With Camu Camu $32 Shop

Miss your summer tan? Get an instant hint of bronze (without exposing yourself to harmful UV rays) with Elaluz's new Liquid Bronzer With Camu Camu ($32). The transfer-proof face and body bronzer gives skin a natural sun-kissed look while nourishing and protecting it with Brazilian ingredients like Camu Camu and papaya seed oil.

We Are Fluide

We Are Fluide Universal Balm $12 Shop

We Are Fluide's new Universal Balm ($12) is just what you'll need when the cold starts to wreak havoc on your skin. The multi-purpose balm is chock full of moisturizing ingredients like squalane, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil for maximum hydration benefits. Smooth it on your skin, lips, and hands to protect your moisture barrier all season long.