These June Beauty Launches Will Have You Summer Ready in No Time

Gone are the days of dreaming about sun-soaked afternoons. June is here, and with it, the official summer season. As we celebrate all the warm weather and hours of sunlight, we’re also ready to make a splash and be experimental with our beauty choices. Some are trying new makeup techniques. Others might switch up everyday hairstyles. Whatever you're feeling, the sky's the limit when it comes to testing the latest launches from our favorite beauty brands.

From the perfect "popsicle pout" (courtesy of a new lip gloss) to tousled waves (no beach day required), we have everything you need to embrace the new Ahead, see some of our favorite new releases this June.

LANO

LANO Fruity Jellybalm Strawberry $14.00 Shop

Want the “popsicle look” without visiting the freezer? Look no further than Fruity Jellybalm Strawberry ($14), a transparent tinted gloss infused with 100% natural strawberry extract to provide you with freshly tinted lips and long-lasting moisture.

Good Light

Good Light New Moon Balm $12.00 Shop

Get ready to add Good Light’s New Moon Balm ($12) to your beach bag. The all-purpose balm contains hyaluronic acid, glycerin, panthenol, and allantoin to quickly hydrate and treat dry patches, redness, razor burn, sunburn, chafing, over-exfoliation, and irritation.

COVERGIRL

COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick $9.00 Shop

It's simple to hydrate and play with the Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick ($9). The lipstick has a special hyaluronic compound that hydrates the lips for up to 12 hours while also adding a burst of color. The plush recipe also includes coconut oil and vitamin E, which work together to give you a healthy-looking pout in just one swipe. The lipstick does not feather or settle into fine lines, making it ideal for people of all ages.

Ceremonia

Ceremonia Guava Beach Waves $18.00 Shop

Beachy waves will be everywhere this Summer. Easily achieve the fresh-from-the-ocean appearance with Ceremonia's Guava Beach Waves TEXTURIZING SALT SPRAY ($18), which uses Pink Bolivian Salt and Guava fruit leaves to texturize, protect hair from UV rays, and give you the voluminous look.

Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer $54.00 Shop

This summer, show your skin some love and treat it to the proprietary probiotic extract of the Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer ($54). The latest drop from Beekman 1802 works to restore your natural radiance with each pump. Much like the name suggests, the elegant and lightweight solution virtually blooms out of the bottle, making it a beauty counter must-have.

Dyson

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete $600.00 Shop

Everyone's favorite styling tool is getting a makeover. Dyson continues to improve the way we do our hair at home with the Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete ($600). The bundle features new barrels to curl and wave in both directions, brushes to control and shape, and the multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth, and hide flyaways.

Superzero

Superzero Shave Bar $20.00 Shop

The Shave Bar ($20) prepares your skin for hair removal with its rich lather that protects from irritation by improving razor glide. The formula uses jojoba and macadamia seed oils to leave skin silky smooth, while rosemary oil is used for its antibacterial properties (and subtle scent) to be versatile for all genders.

Briogeo

Briogeo Banana + Coconut Hydrating Soft Wave Texture Spray $25.00 Shop

Summer is the season of waves, whether in your hair or at the shore. The Banana + Coconut Hydrating Soft Wave Texture Spray ($25) from Briogeo is a wave-enhancing texture spray that provides soft, tousled beach waves that are supercharged with vitamins, including potassium and antioxidants, thanks to coconut sugar, banana extract, and coconut extract.

Monday Muse

Monday Muse The Gloss $58.00 Shop

Monday Muse's The Gloss ($58) is a cold-pressed combination that works as a pre-wash treatment or everyday hair oil to promote a balanced and healthy scalp. The benefits of black cumin, pumpkin, and papaya seed oil leave hair nourished, stronger, and shinier. The dual-purpose mixture also prevents dandruff and improves the overall appearance of the hair straight from the roots.

Lancôme

Lancôme Absolue The Serum $230.00 Shop

Lancôme has spent the last decade researching longevity science to create its latest innovation: Absolue The Serum ($230). Key components include grand rose extracts, vitamin E, and pro-xylene blend, which accelerate the skin's surface cell renewal and result in smoother, plumper, radiant skin.

To reduce plastic waste, this innovative serum comes in a refillable bottle, making it easy to replenish.



Catrice Cosmetics



Catrice Cosmetics Rainforest Haze Palette $12.00 Shop

Get tropical with Rainforest Haze ($12) from Catrice Cosmetics. The bold new palette includes 12 shades of greens, bronze, and gold to create a lush look worthy of paradise. And if green is a little too much color for your everyday look, check out the brand's Sandy Daze ($12) palette, which focuses on gorgeous copper-colored neutrals that are well-suited to anyone whose style is more subtle than daring.

