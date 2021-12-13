The Best December Beauty Launches: From Fenty's New Highlighter to Latte Lip Balm

December has a lot to offer. Think: seasonal cheer, winter activities, and time with family and friends. Beyond those mainstays, we also have a yearly retreat (a.k.a. the holiday break) to look forward to. That much-needed downtime between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is our favorite time to indulge in some self-care and preparation for the upcoming year.

Hear us out. Instead of feeling overwhelmed with last-minute New Year’s resolutions for better skincare routines and wellness regimens, we think prioritizing yourself—both mind and body—is a yearlong mindset meant not just for January.

Ahead, we've compiled a list of the best beauty launches to help you unwind, prepare for the colder weather, and re-emerge from the holidays glowing inside and out. From seductive scents to luxurious lotions, see the products that have us saying cheers to the new year.

Guess

Guess Seductive Red for Women Eau de Toilette $62 Shop

If you're looking for a smell that's seriously seductive, we recommend getting your hands on Guess’s new Seductive Red for Women Eau de Toilette ($62). Tonka bean and vanilla combine for a sweet and warm scent, while the top note of red cherry expresses confidence and sensuality.

Mineral Fusion

Mineral Fusion Hydro-Shine Lip Gloss $15 Shop

Get ready for some seriously high-shine lips without the sticky finish. The new Mineral Fusion Hydro-Shine Lip Gloss ($15) is a vegan must-have that provides a rich glossy color without artificial fragrance. The highly moisturizing formula features Hyaluronic Acid, Kojac Root, and other nourishing ingredients that will keep your lips soft and hydrated.

Everyday Humans

Everyday Humans Big Mood SPF30 Milky Lip Balm $9 Shop

The founder of Everyday Humans created the Big Mood SPF30 Milky Lip Balm ($9) after ritually drinking oat milk lattes during the lockdown and realizing that small acts of self-care should always be a priority.

Delivering mineral UV protection, the moisturizing lip balm features nourishing ingredients—including soothing oat extract, hydrating blue agave, argan oil, and fatty acids that restore the lip's moisture—designed to combat harsh, cold weather.

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter $28 Shop

Fenty Beauty’s cult-favorite highlighter is now available in liquid form. The new Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter ($28) is specially formulated with good-for-you ingredients to help you glow up your skin. The light-as-air highlighter applies with a sheer finish and dries down quickly, offering the same glisten as the original.

Juara

Juara Tiare Jasmine Body Creme $35 Shop

Juara's Tiare Jasmine Body Creme ($35) adds a moment of luxury to your body care routine with its moisturizing, softening formula that helps maintain skin elasticity with avocado and carrot seed oils, vitamin E, and Illipe butter. The deeply nourishing cream is non-greasy and luxuriously refreshing, making it ideal for at-home spa treatments. Plus, the scent is truly addictive.

+Lux Unfiltered

+Lux Unfiltered Blurring Body Glow $44 Shop

Glisten all year long with +Lux Unfiltered’s latest launch: Blurring Body Glow ($44). The blurring and bronzing formula contains shea butter, squalane, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin C for noticeably radiant skin.

Brown Girl Jane

Brown Girl Jane Lamu Eau de Parfum $62 Shop

The winter blues are real, and to combat it, Brown Girl Jane created a fragrance that uses neuroscientifically proven technology to lift spirits and alleviate stress. The Lamu Eau de Parfum ($62) captures the joy and energy of Lamu, Kenya's beaches with coastal sage, salty plumeria, and sweet-smelling coconut water.

Kayali

Kayali Eden Juicy Apple | 01 Eau De Parfum $118 Shop

Kayali's Eden Juicy Apple Eau De Parfum ($118) will have you smelling like an absolute snack. The ninth fragrance in the Kayali family is a playful and succulent blend of crisp and juicy red apples, sweet berries, and fresh floral notes.

Peace Out

Peace Out Retinol Face Stick $34 Shop

Say bye, bye to fine lines and dull skin with Peace Out’s new Retinol Face Stick ($34). The ultra-concentrated formula uses a special 3% encapsulated retinol blend—along with papaya and pumpkin enzymes and bakuchiol—to offer an anti-aging formula that boasts immediate and long-term results.

Elorea

Elorea Heaven Eau De Parfum $170 Shop

Introducing Elorea’s lush new fragrance, Heaven Eau De Parfum ($170). Roses, pink pepper, and citrus are blended with passion fruit and green tea to create a fresh, floral aroma. Notes include freesia, wood, and vanilla for a velvety finish.