All the Spring Beauty Launches You Should Know About This April

Spring serves as a beautiful transitionary period for nature, which begs the question: Why shouldn’t the season change also inspire a shift in your beauty and skincare routine? As such, we're excited to refresh our vanities with the dewiest new products on the market. This April, there's a slew of hair, skincare, and body finds debuting this month, including a cult-favorite gloss in new colors and a deliciously-scented body gel.

From sweet spring scents to a pure silk pillowcase, we couldn't be more excited about this month’s rollout of new beauty launches. Ahead, see some of our favorite new releases.

Tower28

Tower28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Set $65.00 Shop

With trends from the early aughts on the rise, we’re glad to see Tower28 adding the limited-edition ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Set ($65) to its offering. This lip jelly (one of the brand's most beloved formulas) will have your lips glossy without a sticky finish. It is also worth noting that each shade is 100% clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with plant-based ingredients including apricot and raspberry seed oils, to keep your pout soft and kissable. Mwah!

LUXSB

LUXSB / Juliette Has A Gun Magnolia Bliss $16.00 Shop

Floral fragrances are an undeniably popular scent profile, especially during the spring season. Perfume subscription service, LUXSB, is serving that need by adding Magnolia Bliss ($16) by Juliette Has A Gun to its vast collection. Inspired by the '70s, the eau de parfum boasts a perfect blend of a magnolia essence, a juicy mirabelle plum, and a twist of a fresh bergamot essence.

Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London Bitter Mandarin $105.00 Shop

Jo Malone London’s newly-released Bitter Mandarin ($105) captures the spirit of a Mediterranean summer evening. To achieve the best results, generously spritz onto your pulse points and let your body heat up the vibrant scent of mandarin and the warmth of amber.

Find Your Happy Place

Find Your Happy Place Palm Trees & Pina Coladas Bath & Shower Gel $7.00 Shop

Let your worries wash away with Find Your Happy Place’s new Palm Trees & Pina Coladas Bath & Shower Gel ($7), which is beautifully formulated with notes of coconut water, pink lychee, golden hibiscus, and juicy pineapple to transport you to your own personal fantasy island. It is worth noting that the bath and shower gel is infused with a nourishing blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E to leave your skin feeling radiant after a long day.

Olaplex

Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum $28.00 Shop

Say goodbye to dull and lifeless hair with Olaplex’s No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum ($28). Scientifically proven to protect your hair from pollution, breakage, and heat damage for an impressive 48 hours, the new leave-in styling serum contains antioxidant red algae extract from the South of France, along with a film-forming polymer to neutralize free radicals, UVA, and UVB.

KLUR

KLUR Sculpture + A Form & Correct Overnight Enrichment Cream $150.00 Shop

KLUR just launched its first-ever cream product. The new Sculpture + A Form & Correct Overnight Enrichment Cream ($150) is an overnight creme holistically designed to strengthen skin with an impressive blend of skin-soothing botanicals like violet, chamomile, reishi, ginkgo, and turmeric.

BATH & BODY WORKS

BATH & BODY WORKS BUTTERFLY Eau de Parfum $45.00 Shop

Butterfly Eau de Parfum ($45) is just the scent you need to transform your fragrance wardrobe for the new season. Inspired by Spring, the brand’s “most luxurious fragrance” yet features sweet notes of raspberry nectar, iris petals, and airy vanilla.

Slip

Slip Wildflower Silk Pillowcase $89,110.00 Shop

By now, you’ve probably heard about the numerous benefits of sleeping with silk pillowcases—hello, healthy hair and smooth skin. To help make your beauty sleep a luxurious experience, Slip recently partnered with Nordstrom to release a limited-edition Wildflower Silk Pillowcase ($89-110) that was specially designed to last with pure mulberry silk.

Trademark Beauty

Trademark Beauty Essential Makeup Brush Collection $69.00 Shop

Tobi Henney understands the importance of having the best makeup brushes, especially when it comes to achieving the perfect red carpet glam for celebrity clients like Megan Fox, Barbara Palvin, Poppy Delevigne, and Sara Bareilles.

To help give you the star treatment at home, the well-known makeup artist recently collaborated with Trademark Beauty to launch the brand's Essential Makeup Brush Collection ($69), a set of 12 soft, synthetic brushes perfectly designed to optimize makeup application and inspire creativity.

Squigs



Squigs Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil $34.00 Shop

Introducing your favorite new "headcare" brand. The recently launched Squigs offers ways to treat your scalp (and your hair) the way they deserve. We especially love the Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil ($34), which delivers soothing and nourishing ingredients straight to your hair and scalp.

