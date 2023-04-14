But perhaps its success runs deeper than aesthetics. Unlike other shoe brands, New Balance focuses on a singular style: the sneaker. Instead of experimenting with boots or ballet flats, they pour their resources into designing the perfect tennis shoe. From hundreds of shoe options on their site, we rounded up our top 10 favorites. Read on to find out which ones made the cut.

Some people associate New Balance’s recent glow-up with the chunky sneaker trend or Gen Z’s penchant for the unexpected, irregular, or just plain odd. Regardless, these shoes are no longer reserved for the average dad’s soles. Now, they’re a certified It-girl staple, ubiquitously sported by style bloggers, off-duty models, and probably at least one of your friends.

Best Overall New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Newbalance.com Perhaps the most well-known (and bestselling) sneaker style the brand has to offer is this iconic silhouette that balances comfort and style. Its retro style, cushy soles, and roomy silhouette are why this shoe earned the top spot on our list. Not to mention, it comes in a wide variety of color combinations, so you can find a pair that best fits your wardrobe, be it to blend in with your neutrals or add a pop of color. While we wouldn’t recommend this shoe for long runs or high-intensity training, they’re great for walking and everyday wear. Once these make their way into your wardrobe, we promise they’ll become the style you reach for. Price at time of publish: $85 Size Range: 5–12

Best Budget New Balance 327 New Balance View On Dick's View On Footlocker.com View On Newbalance.com The 327s are Saturday shoes, easy go-to’s for weekend activities. They’re a great compliment to the more classic 574s, as they offer a similar, albeit skinner, silhouette with a more robust, serrated outer sole for great traction, even on San Francisco-style sloped pavements. The cherry on top is that they’re $100, a good deal compared to some other options on this list, which come close to $200. Price at time of publish: $100 Size Range: 5.5–18.5

Best Stylish New Balance 9060 New Balance View On Footlocker.com View On Newbalance.com View On Shopbop.com ‘90s style won’t die, so if you have not jumped on the chunky sneaker bandwagon yet, it’s never too late to start. The 9060s are both futuristic and retro, and they promise to elevate your everyday outfits without giving you blisters later on. For some, their aesthetic may seem intimidating, but trust us, these sneakers work with athleisure, jean shorts, or even a knit dress for errands around town. Price at time publish: $160 Size Range: 7–15.5

Best for Running New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 New Balance View On Amazon View On Newbalance.com View On Roadrunnersports.com Running shoes are such a personal decision. While some swear by supportive soles, others prefer flexibility. The 860v13s fall somewhere in the middle to appeal to a mass audience, featuring an ultra-cushioned sole that makes it feel like you are running on a cloud. When I tried these out, I was impressed by the short break-in period. With the right fit, the shoe fits snugly around your foot to eliminate friction and consequently broken skin. Plus, the outsole is pretty durable—I ran over 50 miles in these without noticing any wear and tear. Price at time publish: $140 Size Range: 5–13 with narrow to extra-wide widths

Best for Hiking New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid New Balance View On Dick's View On Newbalance.com View On Roadrunnersports.com There’s also a Fresh Foam option specifically for hiking made with the same cushioned sole as the above running shoe and that’s lighter than many other hiking boots on the market. Beyond those features, it boasts extra protection around the toes and includes a nubby outsole for added stability. Price at time publish: $160 Size Range: 5–12

Best for Walking New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 5 New Balance View On Amazon View On Newbalance.com View On Zappos Just like the previous two options on this list, this shoe belongs to the Fresh Foam family, which by now you know means comfortable soles and sturdy construction. These also come with a rounded outsole that helps propel your feet forward when walking, making them great for hospital workers who must be swift on their feet and perhaps those who have plantar fasciitis. And given the wide range of colors, you’re bound to find a pair that fits your style well. Price at time publish: $160 Size Range: 5–13

Best for Golf New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Breathe New Balance View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's New Balance makes a pretty great pair of golf shoes, too. These specialized Fresh Foams are ideal for walking 18 holes, and their spiked soles promise to offer stability while swinging. They come in several shades—mostly whites and grays—for versatility, though we wish these shoes were available in brighter colors. Price at time publish: $80 Size Range: 6–11

Best for Wide Feet New Balance Made in USA 990v5 Core New Balance View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart It is rare to find a stylish shoe that’s comfy, versatile, and comes in a wide range of sizes and widths, but that’s what you get with the 990v5s. Byrdie’s Associate Fashion Commerce Editor Hayley Prokos, who wears a standard size, says they kept her flat and somewhat wide feet comfortable as she walked miles per day on a trip to Paris. Beyond the plush cushioning, the style is It-girl-approved, worn by the likes of Kaia Gerber with everything from sharp suiting to blue jeans and a sweatshirt. Get yours while you can, as they sell out fast. Price at time publish: $185 Size Range: 5–13

Best White New Balance 550 White Sneakers New Balance View On Asos View On Finishline.com View On Footlocker.com Fun fact: These shoes pay tribute to the 1989 basketball originals that defined the following decade. The crisp white leather uppers are perforated for breathability, and overall, the style is perfect to round out a streetwear look of baggy jeans, sweatpants, or cargos. It even comes in kids sizing so you can match with your little one. Price at time publish: $110 Size Range: 5.5–18.5