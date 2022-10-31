The 10 Best Mules of 2022 to Level Up Your Look

One of the best things about fall is the transitional dressing. While it’s not too cold yet, we’re no longer in sandal season. On the hunt for a pair of shoes to wear in between the seasonal shift? Consider a mule. The classic shoe has been given new life this year, complete with fresh takes by designers at all different price points. Great for the office, a date night, and pretty much anything in between, these versatile shoes can be styled in a ton of ways. Mules and a pair of jeans? Love it. Mules and casual suiting? Sign us up. Whether you’re into a classic flat mule look or a fun kitten-heeled option, there are plenty of pairs on this list to choose from.

Best Overall: Vince Camuto Palulli Mule DSW View On Dsw.com As far as style, comfort, and price are concerned, the Palulli Mule from Vince Camuto is the best of the best. The leather mules feature a ballet flat-esque design—complete with a charming bow accent and tapered almond toe—that looks polished without being stuffy. And, thanks to a lightly padded footbed and true-to-size fit, the slip ons support feet during wear. Best of all, this style doesn’t require you to dish out the big bucks in the name of fashion; both black and brown shades pair with blue jeans and a white button down just as well as a LBD. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Leather, synthetics | Size Range: 6 - 11 | Colors: Brown, Black

Best Budget: The Drop Women's Jordan Pointed Toe Block-Heel Mule Amazon View On Amazon Amazon’s The Drop has become a go-to for affordable fashion basics, so it should come as no surprise that the retailer’s Jordan Pointed Toe Block-Heel Mule sits at the intersection of accessibility and fashion. Available in black, white, and cognac, you’ll want to snag a pointed-toe block heel mule in every color. These mules look almost like booties—except without a back—making them an ideal autumnal staple. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Faux leather, synthetics | Size Range: 5-12 | Colors: Black, White, Cognac

Best Flat: Birdies The Swan Birdies View On Birdies.com By definition, mules don’t need to be flat, but those in search of something comfortable enough for all day wear might want to steer clear of heeled options. These pointed-toe slides from Birdie are made from lightweight suede, which looks super luxe and feels like it, too. The rubber soles ensure no slips happen both inside and outside, and each footbed has seven layers of ‘cloud-like comfort,’ according to the brand. Plus, with such a wide variety of colorways to choose from (including stunning seasonal styles like the Emerald Crystal Bracelet), you’ll never want to take these off. Price at time of publish: $120 Material: Suede, rubber | Size Range: 5-12 | Colors: Black, Cheetah, Gold, 10 Seasonal The 12 Best Flats for Work, Tested by Real People

Best Heeled: Marc Fisher Hadais Mule DSW View On Dsw.com View On Macy's View On Marcfisherfootwear.com If a pair of shoes could be an “it” girl, then the Hadais mules would be her. These suede mules are a favorite because of their pointed toe and femme fatale vibe. They come in a trendy green and a pretty white, making them an excellent choice for someone who wants to add a pop of color to their fall ‘fit or a blushing bride-to-be. Customers rave about how surprisingly comfortable they are. In fact, one reviewer even shared that they were some of the “most comfortable heels” she’s ever worn. Note: Go up half a size if your feet are on the wider side. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: 100% sheep leather | Size Range: 35-42 EU (5-12 US) | Colors: 2

Best Pointed-Toe: Dolce Vita Parez Mules Macy's View On Nordstrom View On Dolcevita.com View On Macy's Upgrade your fall looks with the Parez Mules from Dolce Vita. The squared-off design, slip-on silhouette, and sleek pointed-toe lend itself to a versatile, neutral shoe that can be worn pretty much everywhere. They come in three leathery colorways, including black, cream, and tan, so you should have no problem adding them to your autumn shoe rotation. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: Leather, Synthetic | Size Range: 5 - 13 | Colors: Black, Cream, Tan 25 Pointed-Toe Shoes That Will Keep Your Style on Point

Best Square Toe: Vagabond Eyra Mules Vagabond View On Nordstrom View On Vagabond.com Lovers of contemporary fashion, rejoice. These minimalist slip-in mules from Vagabond are made with black leather and feature a sharp square toe that are unlike any other mules on the market. You can expect a comfortable fit, tons of compliments, and a smile or two when you peek down at your ultra-modern mules. Price at time of publish: $160 Material: Leather, Tencel, Cotton | Size Range: 36-41 (6-11 US) | Colors: Black, Off White Make a Timeless Modern Statement with These Square-Toe Shoes

Best Classic: Sam Edelman Linnie Bit Mule Shopbop View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's When you think of mules, this is probably the style that comes to mind. Though we’re all for a fun take, sometimes there’s nothing like a classic. Easy to wear, easy to pair, and always chic, these versatile backless mules can be amped up or dressed down all season long. The shoe features a horsebit hardware in the center to keep things interesting and an almond-toe shape rounding the front. Plus, if plain black leather isn’t your thing, there are 18 different colors, textures, and patterns to choose from—just be sure to choose a half size smaller than your normal size to get a perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $140 Material: Rubber | Size Range: 4 - 14 | Colors: 18, Including black, white, brown, gold, and various finishes

Best Chunky: Gucci GG Slip-on Sandal Gucci View On Gucci.com Even with the price tag, this mule has been a favorite all year thanks to the platform, which adds a touch of 90s nostalgia. Though the classic Gucci mules are timeless, if you’re looking for something a little more trendy and don’t mind splurging, this lug sole iteration can’t be beat. At a height of a little over two inches, these mules aren’t exactly heeled, but the chunky style is sure to elevate whatever you style it with. Price at time of publish: $550 Material: Rubber | Size Range: 34-42 EU (4-12 US) | Colors: Black, Brown, Cream, Peach

Best Statement: Kendall Miles Posh Mule Kendall Miles View On Kendallmilesdesigns.com In an ultra-femme yet retro silhouette, the Posh Mule by Kendall Miles brings a mule to new heights. The bright colorways and fluffy ostrich feathers provide an unapologetic flare, while the satin finish and pointed toe look classy and elegant. Whether you have a milestone birthday, a holiday gala, or wedding party coming up, these are the shoes to wear. Price at time of publish: $495 Material: Leather, satin, ostrich feathers | Size Range: 36-43 IT (5-13 US) | Colors: 7, including Pink, green, yellow, blue, and more