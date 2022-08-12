The 11 Best Motorcycle Boots to Harness Biker-Chic

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, living life on the open road seems like a fun fantasy. With the wind blowing through your hair and some leather on your back, you’re sure to shrug the stresses of the daily grind away. Bonus points if you have the stereo cranked up high, blasting some classic rock tunes in said fantasy. Though, in the case that it isn’t ever actualized, you can still embrace biker style through fashion—namely, motorcycle boots.

There are so many styles of moto boots to make an outfit feel whole, be they a pair with chunky heels or a more low-profile, lace-up style. Best of all, the stomper boots are built to last, so you need not worry about cycling through them quickly. If anything, this is a style that looks better with age and the patina that comes with it.

In terms of what’s hot right now, a global trend report from Afterpay found that nostalgic and genderless trends are reigning supreme, with sales of ‘unisex’ items up 154 percent year-over-year. On a more micro scale, The RealReal, which specializes in luxury consignments, saw a 71 percent increase in demand for moto boots in its 2022 sales from the previous year (a seemingly obvious impact of it-labels like Miu Miu showing moto boots on their fall runways.)

What constitutes a moto boot? “Signature elements of a moto boot are the hardware —particularly the buckles,” says Noelle Sciacca, an executive at The RealReal. “They’re also generally pull-on or side-zip styles.”

Ahead, discover Byrdie’s list of the best motorcycle boots available now, along with key insights from Sciacca and style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi.