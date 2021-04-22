Mother's Day, the holiday when we honor our favorite and probably most under-appreciated people in our lives, is just around the corner. This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 9, and is certainly a date to snag something special for any mom, grandmother, sister, new mom, friend, or mother figure in your life. No matter who you're celebrating, it can be easy to get stumped on ideas for gifts. Finding something on sale is a nice incentive that can help inspire you to hit 'add to cart.'

You can go the practical route of getting presents you know she loves or refresh her staples, like her go-to lipstick, favorite pair of sneakers, or something to soothe her sore feet. Or you can spoil her with a gift she would never buy herself, whether that's a perfume she's been eyeing or a new hair tool.

And if budget is a concern, no problem. There are tons of sites that have sales leading right up to Mother's Day weekend. Enjoy deeply discounted items, free gifts with purchases, and even free shipping. Lucky for you, we did the leg work, so you can peruse these great deals now, and surprise the mom in your life.

Here are the best Mother's Day sales that you can shop right now:

Allswell: Check out this site for bedding, bath, and especially spa products for mom. Through May 9th, you can save 25% on bedding, bath, and spa with code MOM25.

Alo: The activewear brand’s streaming platform has fitness and wellness classes that are now 50% off at Nordstrom.

Bare Necessities: Pick from loungewear that's 50% off, plus get free standard shipping on orders over $70.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 30% off a variety of cooking, baking, and home goods from April 13 through May 9. You can shop online and pick it up in-store the same day, which means you can almost wait until the last minute. Don't forget about the beloved Bed Bath and Beyond coupons, too.

BFFS & BABES: With any robe purchase, get “Mama” Spa Slippers (while supplies last). Use code SLIPPERS in the notes box at checkout.

Birthdate: The personalized candle company offers a gift set, where the more you buy, the more you save. Buy three candles, save 10%. Buy five candles, save 15%, and buy seven candles to save 20% off.

Cover FX: From now until April 29, the clean custom foundation brand offers 25% off sitewide on bestsellers including Custom Enhancer Drops, Monochromatic Blush Duo, Luminous Tinted Moisturizer, and Power Play Foundation, among others.

Fitbit: Now until May 8, you can get smartwatches and trackers at discounted prices. The Inspire 2 and Versa 2 will be $30 off, and the Sense, an advanced health smartwatch, will be $50 off.

Homesick Candles: This homey candle company offers three ways to save: Spend $65, get 10% off, spend $75, get 15% off, and spend $100, get 20% off. Also, personalization will be 50% off.

JoahLove: The ridiculous cozy loungewear brand has 20% off with code MOM.

Lather: The natural skincare brand’s kits are on sale. Plus, free shipping on orders $30 and up.

Lily Silk: Trust us, she’ll love a pretty silky blouse, camisole, or pajama set from this luxe brand. Take $40 off for every $300 spent with code MOM.

Mirror: Looking for a fitness splurge or a gift for the whole family, the fitness equipment brand is offering free shipping & installation worth $250, plus a $100 Lululemon gift card with code MOTHERSDAY21.

Nest: Gifting a pleasing scent, whether in fragrance, cream, or as a candle, is something she will appreciate time and time again. Spend $200 or more at Nest and you’ll receive a Revive skincare set.

Our Place: Get $30 off the brand’s beloved Always Pan with code GOODTASTE30.

Outdoor Fellow: Until Mother’s day, you can get 15% off all candle subscriptions—pick from three to 12-month subscriptions.

OXO: The durable and convenient kitchen supply company is offering 20% off their glass bakeware. You can get mom a 14-piece set or a pie dish with a cover, depending on her level of cooking/baking.

Raycon: If your mom doesn’t already have a pair of wireless earbuds, this brand has great, crisp sound and you can now take 20% off your order with the code THXMOM.

Rifle Paper Co.: The perfect bundle for coffee lovers, buy one of the brand’s beautiful drinkware and get the Botanical Roast coffee for $8, which is half off.

Spotlight Oral Care: The sustainable and clinically effective oral beauty brand created by cosmetic dentists, offers free personalization on their Mother’s Day Sonic Toothbrush until May 9. They also will offer 25% off sitewide with code MOM25.

State Cashmere: Shop some pretty sweaters for her and take 15% off all women’s collections with the code LOVEMOM2021.

Succulents Box: Looking for something that lasts longer than flowers? The organic plant subscription box is offering 15% off all orders with code MOM15.

Susteau: The clean and conscious hair care company is offering a Tiny Tote with a purchase of $50 or more while supplies last.

VanDerHoute Jewelry: Personal necklaces, huggie earrings, and any other pretty pieces are all 20% off when you use code MAMA.