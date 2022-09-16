The 15 Best Mom Jeans of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mom jeans are, without a doubt, one of the most iconic (if not the most iconic) denim styles fashion has ever seen. The term “mom jeans” first started out as a joke on a "Saturday Night Live" sketch—but there is no joking about how much we love this jean style, which refers to a popular type of denim donned by moms in the ‘90s. With favorite ‘90s fashion trends in constant circulation recently, everyone and their mothers are rocking mom jeans.

“They are comfy and allow for simple combinations that will have you instantly ready for whatever the day takes you,” says celebrity stylist Tanya Tamburin.

Byrdie Researched & Approved It's probably no surprise our best overall pick is none other than Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans—the iconic original mom jean. They are a great price for the quality and will only get better with wear. If you're looking for something a bit different (and are willing to splurge), we love Maison Margiela's Cut-Out High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans.

With their great popularity comes many—and we’re talking many—mom jean options to choose from, including ones that are more of a nod to the waistline silhouette with different cuts like wide leg or baggy. So, we set out to narrow down the best mom jeans.

From the OG jean to modern twists on the comfy style, keep reading for Byrdie’s top picks for mom jeans.