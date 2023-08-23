Molten jewelry, which can be plated or made of pure gold or silver depending on the particular design, naturally have a worn-in look to them, and the patina that can develop over time only and many wears, only adds to the uniqueness of each piece. I love the idea of jewelry naturally aging as time passes and takes on a unique form,” says jewelry designer Patcharavipa Bodiratnangkura. “I really like to see jewelry worn and not kept away because it's too precious or you’re too afraid to wear it.”

The era of dainty, minimalist jewelry is at an end. It’s all about artful, maximalist pieces —for special occasions and every day, and no trend feels quite so exciting right now as molten jewelry. What exactly is it? “The term ‘molten’ in my pieces speaks to the way the metal seems to undulate like molten lava and literal liquid gold,” says jewelry designer Alexis Bittar. These designs have a natural or hand-hewn quality to them, instead of striving for smooth perfection, they’re a little bit less uptight—mimicking the natural shapes of metal melted down.

What To Look For

Best Overall Missoma Molten Hoops Missoma View On Missoma.com Our favorite molten jewelry choice is these mismatched statement earrings from Missoma. They’re elegant and statement-making, an easy choice for transforming an outfit from simple to special. Price at the time of publish: $175 Metal: 18K recycled gold plated on brass | Size Range: OS

Best Budget MYEARS Women Huggie Earrings Amazon View On Amazon These small everyday hoops are an affordable choice that you can easily style with other gold and silver earrings. The huggie silhouette means that you can keep them on while you exercise or sleep without worrying about them bouncing around or bothering you. Price at the time of publish: $14 Metal: 14K gold-filled over brass | Size Range: OS

Best Ring Alighieri Gilded Frame Ring Net-a-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Mixed metals make this statement ring a particularly fun option when it comes to molten jewelry. If you’re drawn to chunky rings, this style will be one that you can easily mix and match with both silver and gold pieces already in your collection. Price at the time of publish: $405 Metal: Gold-plated Sterling silver | Size Range: S–L

Best Studs Soko Bakari Earrings Shopbop View On Shopbop.com If studs are more your jewelry of choice, then opt for these chunky, blob-like earrings that hug comfortably to your ear. The chrome finish is sleek and edgy, begging to be styled with sporty sunglasses and baggy jeans. Price at the time of publish: $70 Metal: Chrome-plated brass | Size Range: OS

Best Chunky Earrings Luv AJ Molten Hoops Shopbop View On Dissh.com View On Luvaj.com View On Shopbop.com Jewelry has the power to transform an entire outfit, and these hoops are an easy addition to take simple pieces like jeans and a tee and turn them into something sophisticated. The chunky, molten shape is both modern and timeless. Price at the time of publish: $60 Metal: Brass | Size Range: OS

Best Bracelet Alexis Bittar Large Molten Bangle Alexis Bittar View On Alexisbittar.com Iman and Cardi B. are just two of the stars who have given this cuff their approval. “I love it when people stack my cuffs and bangles up both arms, from wrist to elbow, it's become one of my signature looks that people enjoy recreating in their own ways,” Bittar says. So, don’t be afraid to style more than one together. Price at the time of publish: $225 Metal: Rhodium-plated brass, gold-plated brass | Size Range: S/M–M/L

Best Pendant Patcharavipa Emerald Cross Necklace Patcharavipa View On Patcharavipa.com When creating her 18K gold jewelry, Bodiratnangkura explains that she loves the look of gemstones with the rich tone of Siam gold. “I often find the stone first and then create the design around it to compliment the stone,” she says. “At the moment I’m very much drawn to rubies and emeralds.” Price at the time of publish: $1,733 Metal: 18K gold | Size Range: OS These 20 Pieces of Birthstone Jewelry Will Customize Your Favorite Accessories

Best Colorful Missoma Molten Nugget Pendant Missoma View On Missoma.com This multicolor nugget necklace, studded with Green Chalcedony, Turquoise Magnesite, Lapis, and Aquamarine is a colorful take on the molten jewelry trend. Hung on a paperclip chain, it’s a layering piece you can pair with both simple chain necklaces and beaded styles. Price at the time of publish: $256 Metal: 18K gold-plated brass | Size Range: OS

Best Classic Sterling King Molten Pearl Earrings Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Pearls are a timeless addition to any jewelry collection, but these drop earrings are a unique take on the classic that can be dressed up or down. Choose from sterling silver or gold plated, depending on your personal preference and the space you need to fill in your jewelry collection. Price at the time of publish: $265 Metal: 14K gold-plated sterling silver | Size Range: OS



Best Splurge Polly Wales Rainbow Gradient Ring Polly Wales View On Pollywales.com A luxurious take on the molten trend, embedded with a rainbow of sapphires, this ring is an investment piece that you’ll want to wear for years to come. The rose gold design was created in Los Angeles by a small team of artisans. Price at the time of publish: $6,050 Metal: 14K rose gold | Size Range: 5.5 (similar styles available in more sizes)

Best Everyday Jennifer Fisher Hailey Earrings Net-a-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Sleek simple hoops get the molten touch. If you’re seeking out jewelry that you can keep on every day, these earrings are a style that can be easily dressed up or down and are small enough to never get in the way as you run around town. Price at the time of publish: $295 Metal: Gold-plated brass | Size Range: OS



Best Chain Wolf Circus River Bracelet Wolf Circus View On Wolfcircus.com A chain bracelet with a natural touch, the bendy, organic look of the river bracelet makes it an appealing choice for styling with breezy summer fabrics like linen and silk. It’s like a youthful twist on artsy aunt style—and the ideal warm-weather look. Price at the time of publish: $300 Metal: Sterling silver | Size Range: OS