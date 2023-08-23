The era of dainty, minimalist jewelry is at an end. It’s all about artful, maximalist pieces—for special occasions and every day, and no trend feels quite so exciting right now as molten jewelry. What exactly is it? “The term ‘molten’ in my pieces speaks to the way the metal seems to undulate like molten lava and literal liquid gold,” says jewelry designer Alexis Bittar. These designs have a natural or hand-hewn quality to them, instead of striving for smooth perfection, they’re a little bit less uptight—mimicking the natural shapes of metal melted down.
Molten jewelry, which can be plated or made of pure gold or silver depending on the particular design, naturally have a worn-in look to them, and the patina that can develop over time only and many wears, only adds to the uniqueness of each piece. I love the idea of jewelry naturally aging as time passes and takes on a unique form,” says jewelry designer Patcharavipa Bodiratnangkura. “I really like to see jewelry worn and not kept away because it's too precious or you’re too afraid to wear it.”
Best Overall
Missoma Molten Hoops
Our favorite molten jewelry choice is these mismatched statement earrings from Missoma. They’re elegant and statement-making, an easy choice for transforming an outfit from simple to special.
Price at the time of publish: $175
Metal: 18K recycled gold plated on brass | Size Range: OS
Best Budget
MYEARS Women Huggie Earrings
These small everyday hoops are an affordable choice that you can easily style with other gold and silver earrings. The huggie silhouette means that you can keep them on while you exercise or sleep without worrying about them bouncing around or bothering you.
Price at the time of publish: $14
Metal: 14K gold-filled over brass | Size Range: OS
Best Ring
Alighieri Gilded Frame Ring
Mixed metals make this statement ring a particularly fun option when it comes to molten jewelry. If you’re drawn to chunky rings, this style will be one that you can easily mix and match with both silver and gold pieces already in your collection.
Price at the time of publish: $405
Metal: Gold-plated Sterling silver | Size Range: S–L
Best Studs
Soko Bakari Earrings
If studs are more your jewelry of choice, then opt for these chunky, blob-like earrings that hug comfortably to your ear. The chrome finish is sleek and edgy, begging to be styled with sporty sunglasses and baggy jeans.
Price at the time of publish: $70
Metal: Chrome-plated brass | Size Range: OS
Best Chunky Earrings
Luv AJ Molten Hoops
Jewelry has the power to transform an entire outfit, and these hoops are an easy addition to take simple pieces like jeans and a tee and turn them into something sophisticated. The chunky, molten shape is both modern and timeless.
Price at the time of publish: $60
Metal: Brass | Size Range: OS
Best Bracelet
Alexis Bittar Large Molten Bangle
Iman and Cardi B. are just two of the stars who have given this cuff their approval. “I love it when people stack my cuffs and bangles up both arms, from wrist to elbow, it's become one of my signature looks that people enjoy recreating in their own ways,” Bittar says. So, don’t be afraid to style more than one together.
Price at the time of publish: $225
Metal: Rhodium-plated brass, gold-plated brass | Size Range: S/M–M/L
Best Pendant
Patcharavipa Emerald Cross Necklace
When creating her 18K gold jewelry, Bodiratnangkura explains that she loves the look of gemstones with the rich tone of Siam gold. “I often find the stone first and then create the design around it to compliment the stone,” she says. “At the moment I’m very much drawn to rubies and emeralds.”
Price at the time of publish: $1,733
Metal: 18K gold | Size Range: OS
Best Colorful
Missoma Molten Nugget Pendant
This multicolor nugget necklace, studded with Green Chalcedony, Turquoise Magnesite, Lapis, and Aquamarine is a colorful take on the molten jewelry trend. Hung on a paperclip chain, it’s a layering piece you can pair with both simple chain necklaces and beaded styles.
Price at the time of publish: $256
Metal: 18K gold-plated brass | Size Range: OS
Best Classic
Sterling King Molten Pearl Earrings
Pearls are a timeless addition to any jewelry collection, but these drop earrings are a unique take on the classic that can be dressed up or down. Choose from sterling silver or gold plated, depending on your personal preference and the space you need to fill in your jewelry collection.
Price at the time of publish: $265
Metal: 14K gold-plated sterling silver | Size Range: OS
Best Splurge
Polly Wales Rainbow Gradient Ring
A luxurious take on the molten trend, embedded with a rainbow of sapphires, this ring is an investment piece that you’ll want to wear for years to come. The rose gold design was created in Los Angeles by a small team of artisans.
Price at the time of publish: $6,050
Metal: 14K rose gold | Size Range: 5.5 (similar styles available in more sizes)
Best Everyday
Jennifer Fisher Hailey Earrings
Sleek simple hoops get the molten touch. If you’re seeking out jewelry that you can keep on every day, these earrings are a style that can be easily dressed up or down and are small enough to never get in the way as you run around town.
Price at the time of publish: $295
Metal: Gold-plated brass | Size Range: OS
Best Chain
Wolf Circus River Bracelet
A chain bracelet with a natural touch, the bendy, organic look of the river bracelet makes it an appealing choice for styling with breezy summer fabrics like linen and silk. It’s like a youthful twist on artsy aunt style—and the ideal warm-weather look.
Price at the time of publish: $300
Metal: Sterling silver | Size Range: OS
Best Choker Necklace
Agmes Simone Necklace
A necklace designed to make a statement, this bold choker is one to break out for special occasions. The sturdy sterling silver design is designed in collaboration with Brooklyn artist Simone Bodmer-Turner and is handmade in New York.
Price at the time of publish: $1,450
Metal: Sterling silver | Size Range: OS
Final Verdict
Overall, Missoma’s molten hoops were a top pick for their quality and high-impact style. For an affordable pick, My Ears huggies are an everyday favorite thanks to their small size. When shopping the molten jewelry trend, styles like Alexis Bittar’s cuffs and Missoma’s pendant are affordable options that can be styled in a myriad of ways—both for casual or fancy occasions. If you’re looking to make an investment, Polly Wales’ ring is a one-of-a-kind purchase.
What to Look for in Molten Jewelry
Metal Allergies
For those with metal allergies especially, always check to make sure a piece you purchase will work for you. Sterling silver and high-karat gold are both hypoallergenic—consider Wolf Circus’ bracelet or Polly Wales’ ring if that is the case.
Style
Not all molten jewelry is created equal. Some are bolder in style, with a chunky silhouette or unusual shape like the Agmes Simone necklace. Other styles will be more subtly organic, like Alighieri’s ring. When you’re buying a molten jewelry piece, consider what best fits your personal style and envision a few potential ways you would wear a piece before purchasing it.
Price
If you’re looking to make a purchase based on price, plated jewelry will often be a more affordable option than pure. Gold-plated brass is a common choice for jewelry. Pure silver and gold jewelry have a higher price point since they use only the more expensive metals instead of a coating over less-pricey metal options, take Polly Wales’ ring or Patchaaravipa’s pendant as examples. Though they are more of an investment, they will not tarnish in the same way that plated may over time.
-
What is molten jewelry?
Molten jewelry is designed to replicate the look of molten metal or lava. Generally, that is done through the casting process, in which the shape of the metal is first created. “I sculpt the initial designs into 3D pieces and then we plate them in high shine 14K gold or Rhodium,” Bittar says. It's polished but often has an irregular, organic shape. Some styles are made with gemstones, while others are simply made of pure silver or gold, or plated.
-
How do you care for molten jewelry?
Gently care for your jewelry by using a soft cloth to rub it down when necessary. When you’re not wearing it, Bodiratnangkura suggests storing it in a soft bag to keep it protected from scratches and direct sunlight, which can lead to discoloration over time.
Why Trust Byrdie
Aemilia Madden is a writer and editor who has spent the last decade covering the latest trends and advancements in the fashion space. She is an editor and brand consultant and her latest work can be found in Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, Fashionista, Vogue, and more. As a self-proclaimed jewelry hoarder, she always has at least 7 pieces of jewelry on (she has 9 ear piercings) and is always testing out new styles. As a part of her research for this roundup, she interviewed the below experts.
- Alexis Bittar is a jewelry designer who frequently employs a sculptural, often molten aesthetic to his pieces. He founded his namesake brand in the 1990s.
- Patcharavipa Bodiratnangkura is a fine jewelry designer well known for her mix of texture and precious stones.
According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough molten jewelry from Black-owned and/or Black-founded businesses to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.