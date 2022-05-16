We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

In 2021, the leg-baring mini made its triumphant return on the runways of Chanel, Versace, Missoni, and Miu Miu. Now, the leggy silhouette is all over the internet. (At this point, it is perhaps easier to call out the brands—big or small, luxury or budget—who don’t offer a selection of them.)

In terms of history, the mini skirt first gained popularity in the 1960s and ‘70s, in the heyday of Swinging London and the Youthquake, as a cheeky garment representing a shift in societal dynamics. (Mary Quant has often been credited with ‘inventing’ the mini skirt, though, history buffs argue that she merely popularized above-the-knee styles by offering them at a more affordable price point than her contemporaries, like Courrèges.)

The revival of mini- and micro skirts in mainstream fashion feels like a response to pandemic-caused restrictions, a sort of antidote to lockdown-influenced dressing. As time goes on and restrictions continue to relax, skin-baring tops and low-waisted bottoms will become more and more au courant.

Depending on the specific style, the mini silhouette can have at least one big benefit for a myriad of body types. “As someone who is only five foot three, I enjoy a good mini, [it] makes my legs look longer than they actually are,” fashion expert Jenny Walton concedes.

Whatever your motive for hopping on the trend, there are so many great styles available to shop and fully satisfy you. Ahead, discover Byrdie’s list of the best mini skirts available now, as well as styling advice from Walton.