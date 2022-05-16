We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
In 2021, the leg-baring mini made its triumphant return on the runways of Chanel, Versace, Missoni, and Miu Miu. Now, the leggy silhouette is all over the internet. (At this point, it is perhaps easier to call out the brands—big or small, luxury or budget—who don’t offer a selection of them.)
In terms of history, the mini skirt first gained popularity in the 1960s and ‘70s, in the heyday of Swinging London and the Youthquake, as a cheeky garment representing a shift in societal dynamics. (Mary Quant has often been credited with ‘inventing’ the mini skirt, though, history buffs argue that she merely popularized above-the-knee styles by offering them at a more affordable price point than her contemporaries, like Courrèges.)
The revival of mini- and micro skirts in mainstream fashion feels like a response to pandemic-caused restrictions, a sort of antidote to lockdown-influenced dressing. As time goes on and restrictions continue to relax, skin-baring tops and low-waisted bottoms will become more and more au courant.
Depending on the specific style, the mini silhouette can have at least one big benefit for a myriad of body types. “As someone who is only five foot three, I enjoy a good mini, [it] makes my legs look longer than they actually are,” fashion expert Jenny Walton concedes.
Whatever your motive for hopping on the trend, there are so many great styles available to shop and fully satisfy you. Ahead, discover Byrdie’s list of the best mini skirts available now, as well as styling advice from Walton.
Meet the Expert
Jenny Walton is a fashion director and illustrator based in Milan. She graduated from Parsons School of Design with a degree in fashion design and has worked with brands like Pretty Ballerinas, Kate Spade, and Miu Miu.
Best Overall: Third Form Black Mini Skirt
The first mini skirt Walton bought upon learning of the trend’s comeback was a black silk mini skirt by Prada. Third Form’s style is a slightly more attainable style than that of Walton’s but echoes the same sentiment that you can never go wrong with classic black. Wear it with a blouse and strappy sandals in summer and transition it easily with tights or knee-high socks in cold weather.
Size Range: 6-14 | Composition: 97% acetate, 3% spandex
Best Budget: Mango Seams Miniskirt
Particularly if you’re new to the trend, start with an economical option that’s chic and versatile, like this style from Mango. Design-wise, it’s simple, as the straight design features clean lines and a low waist (a big trend for 2022). For less than $60, it’s not a big commitment. Though, if you happen to love it, then it will prove to be a great value.
Size Range: XS-XL | Composition: 100% polyester
Best Luxury: Versace Checked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
Versace's mini skirt has an ‘80s-retro feel to it. It's knitted from a soft wool blend that’s patterned with blue and mint checks. Though, its appeal is arguably in the details: the gold stitching matches the signature Medusa-stamped buttons. Wear it in spring, summer, and fall with a white shirt and coordinating mules.
Size Range: IT 36-48 | Composition: 99% wool, 1% other fibers
Most Versatile: Reformation Margot Mini Skirt
Made from soft crepe that uses FSC-certified pulp, this Reformation mini skirt sits high on the waist and has a generous side slit. It comes in a slew of patterns, most of which boast versatility, so you can wear the style through several seasons with an array of knits, T-shirts, and blouses. For additional options, temper the skirt’s length with knee-high boots or chunky socks and loafers. This pick is also available in plus sizes.
Size Range: 0-24 | Composition: 53% viscose, 47% rayon
Best Microskirt: Miaou Fig Skirt
Decades after the rise of the mini skirt, the frisky and errant attitude of the aughts brought a new type, one abbreviated from the top and the bottom and dubbed the micro skirt. This style by Miaou is the epitome of this aesthetic, which has become so popular for spring/summer 2022.
Size Range: XS-XL | Composition: 94% recycled polyester, 6% Lycra
Best Low Waist: Jacquemus Draped Linen Mini Skirt
Jacquemus and NET-A-PORTER are together embracing hot girl summer. The retailer commissioned the designer Simon Porte Jacquemus to create a capsule using mint, cream, and pink hues. This linen skirt in the latter shade sits low on the waist, artfully draped to reveal a lingerie-inspired cutout.
Size Range: FR 32-46 | Composition: 100% linen
Best Slip: Réalisation Par The Cookies Skirt
You can’t go wrong with a style in this category from Réalisation Par. They are, unofficially, a champion of slip skirts. The silhouette comes in several graphic prints, including a butterfly pattern, a cheetah print, and a paisley design.
Size Range: XXS-XXL | Composition: 100% silk crepe
Best Streetwear: Daily Paper Eskirt
Sporty yet feminine, Daily Paper’s tennis-inspired mini skirt is sleek with its small, front split, and branded embroidery. It’s cut for a slim fit from an ultra-soft cotton jersey material and offers side pockets as well as a comfortable elastic waistband.
Size Range: XS-XXL | Composition: 100% cotton
Best Colorful: Batasheva Vivien Patchwork Mini Skirt
With each collection, this label is known to playfully rethink the traditions of feminine dress with each new collection. This particular piece is a sheer crocheted mini skirt, made from colorful alpaca for the most cheerful effect.
Size Range: XS-XL | Composition: 100% alpaca wool
Best Argyle: LoveShackFancy Marseille Mini Skirt
If you love “Clueless,” this LoveShackFancy skirt has that distinct ‘90s feel. Made from a soft wool and cashmere blend, it has a figure-hugging fit and comfortable elasticated waistband to hold it in place. Style yours with the matching crop top for the ultimate impact.
Size Range: XS-XL | Composition: 90% wool, 10% cashmere
Best Denim: The Attico Blue Dean Mini Skirt
Leave it to The Attico for the freshest approach to denim minis—the brand is known for its knack for playing with shapes. This angular style is a departure from the classic denim skirt that will provide that true-blue look along with something unexpected.
Size Range: 24-33 | Composition: 98% cotton, 2% elastane
Best Tweed: Sandro Rizal Knitted Skirt
For a more cold weather-inspired look, opt for a tweed material. This style from Sandro is high-waisted and will hug you in all of the right places. The subtle pops of red and navy against a beige base are distinct enough to lure the eye undramatically for an understated elegant appeal.
Size Range: XS-XL | Composition: 35% cotton, 35% polyester, 14% wool, 13% viscose, 3% acrylic
Best Leather: Ganni Topstitched Leather Mini Skirt
Ganni takes an unconventional approach to the classic leather mini skirt. This playful iteration is stitched together from irregular panels of glossy black leather. Construction-wise, it’s designed to sit high on the waist and has an exaggerated zip pull. It also lacks a lining, to maintain a soft feel against the skin.
Size Range: DK 32-44 | Composition: 100% leather
Best Crocheted: Savannah Morrow Mirana Crocheted Mini Skirt
This Savannah Morrow The Label's mini skirt is crocheted from soft Pima cotton and topped with an elasticated waistband for comfort and hold. Wear yours with a bikini and the matching shirt.
Size Range: XXS-XXL | Composition: 100% Pima cotton
Best Plaid: AREA Embellished Tweed Mini Skirt
AREA's colorful checked skirt calls to mind the Swinging ‘60s, to be sure. It’s trimmed with swishy fringe details and tailored from tweed that's woven with metallic threads and dotted with glimmering crystals and studs. For the full effect, wear it with the matching, cropped jacket.
Size Range: US 0-8 | Composition: 41% acrylic, 35% wool, 14% polyamide, 5% viscose, 5% polyester
Best Resort-Inspired: Agua By Agua Bendita Grosella Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt
Few labels do resort wear as cheerful as Agua By Agua Bendita. This mini skirt is handmade in the brand's native Colombia from a cotton-poplin printed fabric. What makes it so special is that it’s intricately beaded and embroidered, even featuring dainty ties at the waist and soft pleats for the most playful vacation-inspired look.
Size Range: XS-XL | Composition: 100% organic cotton
Best Tiered: Isabel Marant Étoile Naomi Mini Skirt
If you’re a sucker for the beautiful movement that a great tiered mini will provide, then this style from Isabel Marant Étoile is for you. It’s crafted in multicolored cotton-voile fabric with two tiers of floral ruffles. It also has a shirred figure-hugging waist and a looser fit as it goes down. For summer, team yours with strappy flat sandals and your favorite white shirt.
Size Range: FR 34-44 | Composition: 100% cotton
Best with Slit: Ahluwalia Jacquard-Knit Mini Skirt
Priya Ahluwalia is a rising star in fashion, having been named a 'Leader of Change' at The Fashion Awards 2021. Her jacquard mini skirt is made from soft merino wool and has jacquard-knit stripes. The waistband is ribbed and the hem features two side slits, for the best mobility you could have in a mini skirt.
Size Range: UK 6-16 | Composition: 100% Merino wool
Best Active: Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3-Inch Skort
What’s the point of an activewear skirt if you can’t move around in it? This mini skort from Outdoor Voices matches form with function to make a highly versatile activewear garment. It features a built-in shorts liner and phone pocket. Another plus is that its sizing is fairly inclusive.
Size Range: XXS-XXXL | Composition: 85% nylon, 15% spandex
Best for Going Out: Maisie Wilen Multicolor Dial Up Miniskirt
Maisie Schloss, the designer behind the euphoric L.A.-based label, Maisie Wilen, is the first recipient of Kanye West’s Incubator grant for emerging designers. She’s also a go-to designer for funky, ‘90s-inspired sportswear and eveningwear, which makes her an easy pick for this category. This satin, graphic-printed mini skirt is perfect for a night out, as you can easily pair it with strappy sandals and a simple blouse (or crop top, depending on your sartorial aesthetic).
Size Range: XS-L | Composition: 100% polyester
What to Look for in a Mini Skirt
Fit
Of course, you want your mini skirt to fit the body from every angle. High-waisted styles often mold to the body, but stiffer materials can be difficult to sit in, depending on your shape. If that’s the case but you love the silhouette, opt for knitted versions for better mobility. Like controversial low-waisted jeans styles, low-rise skirts, particularly the micro-mini kind, can be hard to pull off. Try a variety and see what feels best to you; this is how you can get on the trend without necessarily resorting to the most high-fashion picks.
Wearability
Mini skirts can be an acquired taste, so make sure you’re choosing a style that best suits your needs and lifestyle. A style like that from Daily Paper, for example, is great if you vibe with classic streetwear. If you lean towards items that are more polished (perhaps to fit into an edit of office wear), then tweed or classic black styles could be a better fit for you.
What qualifies as a mini skirt?
If you’re still confused about what constitutes a mini skirt, Walton has a reliable rule of thumb: “When I was in school there was a rule that the skirt had to be longer than the bottom of your fingertips when your arms were by your side, so let’s say the reverse of that.”
What are some tips for wearing mini skirts from season to season?
Wearing a mini skirt in any season is possible; it just comes down to styling. “Wearing them with black opaque tights or knee-high, black semi-sheer socks can be very chic,” says Walton. “It’s all about playing with proportion, so you can potentially pair them with a big boot as well for a funny look, and even if the skirt is low-waisted you can still tuck a long turtleneck into them in the winter. Add a sweater on top and you’re set.”
