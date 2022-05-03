We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Midi dresses are one of the most versatile types of dresses. You’re sure to find a midi dress out there that suits you and your personal style needs.

Midi dresses are one of my favorite pieces to wear because they’re the perfect balance of casually understated and formally polished. There is so much room to discover varying silhouettes and details all within the midi dress category that it can be overwhelming to choose just one or a few.

Since there are a plethora of midi dresses available to shop online and in stores, we talked with style expert Julia Gudova. Having worked with international titles of Vogue and Elle along with celebrities like Irina Shayk and Elsa Hosk, Gudova is an expert on how to narrow down the wide selection of styles to find pieces that are specific to you.

Meet the Expert Julia Gudova is an editorial and celebrity stylist and creative consultant. She is the founder of Style Up, a personal styling service based in New York City.

“The midi dress is the most universal length of the dress—you can’t go wrong with it whether you’re tall or petite, size XS or XL,” says Gudova. She also considers the dress’ silhouette–whether it will elevate or simplify the look you’re going for.

She also notes that you shouldn’t be afraid to try out new color tones and patterns. “Personally, I tend to choose solid colors, both neutrals, and the fun ones,” she says. “But summer is a great time to experiment with print!”

Read on for the best midi dresses of the season, as well as more expert styling advice from Gudova.