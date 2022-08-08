The 11 Best Messenger Bags to Carry All Your Essentials and More

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I’ll never forget my first messenger bag: it was blue and had rainbow peace signs all over the fabric. I know, elementary school at its finest. I remember gravitating towards the bag because it was so spacious and roomy. Compared to a traditional backpack, I loved how it resembled a purse with its over-the-shoulder design and fit all of my favorite books with ease. Messenger bags are typically made from durable fabric, like canvas or leather. In addition, they have a crossbody strap that's designed to be worn against the lower back and can be easily shifted around to browse through contents. When it comes to size, they are typically wider than they are tall and allow for a wider range of motion during daily activities compared to a traditional backpack. With that in mind, messenger bags have gained popularity among business professionals, students, and travel-goers alike (and aren’t going anywhere anytime soon). To narrow down the best messenger bags, we tapped experts Desiree Miranda and Leena Alsulaiman for suggestions and tips on what to look for in these handy bags that’ll change the way you carry and move throughout the world. Read on for Byrdie's recommendations for the best messenger bags on the market. Meet the Expert Desiree Miranda is a New York City-based stylist and personal shopper.

Leena Alsulaiman is a style coach and stylist.